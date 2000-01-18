Sugar Cookie Cutouts
I found this to be the best sugar cookie recipe for cutouts! very good flavor even without the frosting.
Let me start this off by saying I hate making sugar cookies. I hate the rolling, I hate the crumbling, I hate the chilling, I hate everything that makes sugar cookies what they are. I'd only make them when I couldn't get out of it. And my 6yo DS has the most convincing big brown eyes. Anyway, this cookie has made me a convert. It doesn't need much chilling (1/2 hour to 45 minutes does well for me), the texture is GORGEOUS and doesn't get dry or sticky between rollings. I actually make these willingly. I'm making 3 pink batches, one for each of my kids to take to school for Valentines Day. I'm using the Easy Valentine Sandwich cookie method from this site to make them sandwiches (along with the frosting). I think they're truly fantastic. Laura, you ROCK to have restored my faith in easy cookies.Read More
The taste was ok but it wasnt really a very soft cookie... not something to really decorate. Definitely not something to make masses of. I would make it again but i would roll the cookie 1/2 inch thick instead. I tried this with a few and it made it better. Be sure to take them out before they really start browning otherwise they will be crispy.Read More
Great recipe... very easy. I rolled them out on parchment paper, removed the excess and baked on the paper on cookie sheets. Much much easier than moving them to a cookie sheet and risking messing up the shapes. FYI, the parchment paper can be used several times! Thanks for a great recipe!
This dough is very easy to work with IF you chill it overnight.. And, for those of you who say the flavor is bland, remember to use PURE vanilla. Don't waste your time with the fake stuff, you will be disappointed after all your time spent. I also use 2 tsp. not 1 tsp. as called for. Try them again--Chill overnight, use PURE vanilla, and double the amount of vanilla.. This is the easiest dough to work with and the taste will be much better.. (also, make sure you beat the butter and sugar for at least 3 minutes, add eggs and beat for another 3 minutes.Add flour mixture and mix only till incorporated in, don't over mix)
This recipe made an excellent dough for cutouts - very easy to work with. (Not one of my cookies broke!) They taste good, too, and were easy to frost and decorate. Tip: When the edges are JUST turning brown, take them out. I found that rolling out the dough to about 1/4 of an inch, or a little higher, worked better than making them thinner.
I had a difficult time choosing a classic Christmas cookie recipe and am VERY glad I chose this one... not too chewy, not too crunchy, great taste, not too bland or too spicy, and very easy. The dough rolled out great, as long as we kept it refrigerated the whole time and cut off a hunk of dough to roll one batch at a time. The "scraps", we rolled into a ball and chilled in the freezer, and then rerolled. I will be using this one again! Thanks!
Out of four sugar cookie recipes from this site that I experimented with, this was the best by far! I made over 200 cookies for an open house, decorated them simply with small amounts of buttercream frosting, and they were all gone! My dad and I have been looking for a new sugar cookie recipe - this is it! Thank you, Laura!
This is a great recipe, although I tweaked it. I doubled the vanilla, added 1/4 tsp. almond extract, and only used one teaspoon of baking powder. I did not have time to refridgerate dough, but cookies rolled easily and held their shape well. There were a lot of us in the kitchen, and everyone was pleased at how easy this recipe was. Definately a keeper.
Used this recipe with toddlers and with a LOT of supervision! They did great! Dough was easy enough for them to work with - not too soft and not crumbly at all. Following previous comments, I didn't roll this out too thin, and removed when edges began to brown. Very easy to frost.
This has to be my favorite recipe for sugar cookie cutouts! Dough does not stick at all to the rolling pin. Just made a box mix to compare and did not even match the quality. My Tips for awesome cutouts using this recipe: *Double the vanilla *Might need a bit more sugar *Make sure to chill dough overnight *Use parchment paper for rolling, chilling and baking. Do not move cutouts. *Very little flour is needed when rolling. * Let cutouts relax and chill after cutting with cookie cutters for at least an hour in the fridge (just transfer parchment paper with cutouts still on.) *Bake for 10 minutes.
I made these last year and everyone devoured them! I forgot to post pictures and review though until now. I really recommend using parchment paper to roll and cut on. You just peel off the extra dough around the cut-outs, lift up the whole sheet of paper and place it on the cookie pan. This way you don't ruin the shapes by picking them up individually. Also, be sure to roll no thicker than 1/4" or the cookies will get puffy.
I just tried this recipe, and it is the BEST sugar cookie cutout recipe I've ever tried! I added about a teaspoon of almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon of salt (since I use unsalted butter for baking) and they were perfect. Easy to work with, great flavor. Many on here have mentioned their lack of sweetness, and it is true - this is not a super sweet cookie because it is intended to be frosted. In my experience, cookies that taste sweet enough on their own are sickeningly sweet once you add the frosting, sugar sprinkles, etc. So if you are wanting a cookie to eat as is, look elsewhere. But this is a perfect base for yummy frosted sugar cookies!
These are the only sugar cookies that I have made which do not spread out so much to where the cookie cutter shape is not clean. These are amazing!
Very good, not too sweet, crisp cookie that everyone loved! Easy to make, though I ended up mixing this up with my hands, because it was very thick. I got less than 5 dozen cookies, though, and didn't use a very large cut out. I will most certainly be doubling this recipe in the future.
I love this recipe. I have used it for about 17 years. I do divide the dough into 2 - 3 portions, wrap in wax paper and form into a ball before chilling, so it is ready to roll out.
wonderful recipe - took Valentine cookies to the doctors office staff - they were goobled up! I used 1/4 more sugar, 1 1/2 tsp vanilla and added 1/2 tsp almond extract. Rolled out on counter top using powder sugar - crunchy on the outside - soft in the middle
I have used this recipe a few times already to make some sugar cookies for my kids to decorate. They hold together well when I roll them out. Good recipe.
Amazingly good! The tip to use sugar to help roll out was a stoke of genius! It added a crisp sugary crust to a sedately sweet cookie. My grandson and I will use this recipe every Christmas for the foreseeable future.
I was expecting something much, much better than the actual end result of this recipe. After reading so many "wow" reviews, I was sure this was going to be the ultimate sugar cookie, but I was quite disappointed. These cookies were edible but nothing I would bother making again. While the dough was heavenly to work with, the flavor was lacking. Doubling the vanilla or using another flavoring, such as almond extract, would have helped, but still wouldn't have made this a "five star" recipe. The texture isn't quite right either, I prefer a much softer, dense, and moist cookie. These turned out dry and somewhat cake-like, despite the fact that I didn't bake them too long. I experimented with rolling the dough out at different thicknesses and found that about 1/3 inch yielded the best results, but still, only a merely "edible" cookie. Definitely not worth the calories, sugar cookies should at least be somewhat sweet and these are perhaps the blandest cookies I've had in quite some time. I think that this recipe has received a misleading number of positive reviews simply because the dough is very workable and the ingredients are simple. May seem like an excellent recipe to those who are not very experienced with baking for these reasons, but anyone who is an experienced baker will be very disappointed. I made about 3-4 dozen cookies with this recipe and while we did consume the majority of them eventually, everyone agreed that they weren't even close to "irresistable".
A really tasty cookie and one that keeps it's shape when baked. We frost with a butter cream icing and decorate with sprinkles, etc. These are our best selling cookies.
I followed the instructions to the tee, and it didn't come out right at all. The dough was wet. And when I baked them, it had a hollow texture to the cookie and it didn't taste sweet at all, it was a little salty, and I didn't even add salt to this recipe. I don't know how the others got theirs right, when I followed everything it says for me to do. :(
This is a GREAT recipe! I have never made sugar cookies until today. I made the dough 2 days ago but was unable to roll/bake the cookies until today. Once the dough warmed up it was super easy to roll out and cut. I tasted one from my first batch and it was delish! Not too sweet, had a little tiny bit of crunch on the outside and soft on the inside. I'll be using the sugar cookie recipe from now on. I actually can't wait to make cookies again!
I found the dough easier than most to deal with. Was a little concerned after letting it chill overnight because it didn't want to come out of the bowl and it seemed very hard. However after removing it from the bowl I was pleased. Also I followed someone's suggestion of adding some sugar to the flour when flouring the rolling out surface. It kept the cookies from getting to floury a taste. Overall very pleased.
I'm on the hunt for a great sugar cookie recipe, but I don't think this is it. Though the dough was easy to work with, they just weren't as flavorful as I would like.
Without the frosting, we thought these cookies weren't very flavorful. Once the frosting was added, they were okay. Probably won't make this one again :(
These are perfect for decorating.
This makes a great sugar cookie. I made them for my Mommy & Me group to decorate cookies and multiple moms asked for the recipe. Making them again I might reduce the amount of baking powder. They rose a lot, making some of the more intricate shapes lose their definition. But very yummy!
I wanted to make my family a bunch of Valentine's cookies & chose these because I wanted to cut them out in heart shapes. This dough was very easy to work with. I do think it either needs more sugar or needs frosting though...it is a little plain tasting just aprinkled w/ sugar even though I added almond extract...next time I will inncrease both the almond & the vanilla extract. I made some as sandwich cookies w/ raspberry filling (yum!), some w/ sugar sprinkles (OK), some w/ a thick frosting (good)& some w/ raspberry liqueur added to the frosting (My fave...the flavors were light & really good). I also made some teeny tiny heart shaped ones for my dogs that I left plain w/ no additional toppings. Since this recipe isn't very sweet I thought it would be OK.
My kids love these cookies. They made them twice in the last week. They are just like the bakery kind in our town.We made clover shapes for the 4-H and pumpkin shapes for my daughters kindergarden class.
What an agreeable dough! It's like rolling out play-doh. Mine was well-chilled and softened to a good consistency as I worked with it. If you don't have any heavy cream, melt 1 1/3 tablespoon of butter and mix with milk, filled 3/4 of the way up your quarter cup. You may need to heat it slightly to re-melt the butter after adding cold milk to it. I also added some almond to this recipe out of personal preference. Baking them on an airbake makes them cook up completely without even turning slightly brown.
My family has now voted this their favorite sugar cookie recipe, topping my Granny's treasured recipe. Not sure how I feel about that, but this recipe does yield a very workable dough and a soft, not-to-sweet cookie that is adaptable to a number of flavorings and spices. I added nutmeg to my dough, and it was perfect--it was not bland and was plenty sweet with or without icing. I rolled these a little thicker than 1/4 inch to make them nice & soft and frosted with Buttercream Frosting, from this site. Excellent recipe, Laura!
Didn't work for me. I was excited to read all of the positive reviews for this recipe & thought this would be the recipe I was looking for. My cookies did not hold their shape well. I used 4" cutters & made the cookies thicker than traditional cutouts. I so wish it would've worked. I guess I'll have to keep searching :-(
makes a very nice dough! easy=peasy to roll out with kids. Would have liked them to have a tad more flavor- but I guess thats what frosting is for, right? Thank you for this "keeper".
Agree with the reviewers who said this cookie is not sweet enough. I could taste the flour and even royal icing + colored sugar did not make up for the bland cookie. While the cookies were not crispy, they also were not very chewy...more of a dry but soft texture. They did roll very well, even after only 30 minutes in the fridge. If you are looking for a cookie that is not too sweet, this will work for you.
Very, very good sugar cookies. Stayed nice and soft even after they were frosted. Took to work - they sure didn't last long - and everyone wanted the receipe!! I took the advice of one review about rolling out in between parchment paper - that worked great and then baked them on parchment. This is definitely a keeper!!
Excellent recipe!Made these heart shaped for Valentines Day and they were fabulous.I added a little almond extract and frosted them with royal icing(Martha Stewart style).Everyone was very impressed.Can't wait to do it again for Easter!
Took long but they were delicious.
I haven't made sugar cookies in years! This year, I wanted to make them for the neighborhood children. This recipe was perfect! I chilled the dough for 2 hours. It rolled out beautifully. The cookies tasted great....just the way children like them! My thinner ones were crisp, and the thicker ones were chewy. They're not too sweet, either. I may try a tiny bit of lemon extract next time. This recipe is a keeper!
These were very easy to work with, and not one broke. But they were very floury and felt unpleasant in the mouth. They'd be great for making with kids or hanging in a tree. Not so great if youér looking for a tasty cookie.
THE BEST sugar cookie recipe! They keep their shape EXACTLY how you cut them, does not stick to your baking surface (I used foil and they still just slide right off) AND it allows you to bake more cookies at once because you can basically stick them right next to eachother and not worry about expanding and sticking to eachother....will never use another recipe again!
YUMMY! A keeper. Moist, holds together well.
These were great, all the good reviews were true. Easy to make, easy to work, the least annoying cut out cookie dough I've encountered. Agree with everyone that doubling the vanilla works
This sugar cookie held it's cookie cutter shape so nicely and it was a nice tender cookie, but I was disappointed in the lack of flavor. They were very bland even with icing. The texture, shape and ease of rolling, make it worth trying again, however, so I'm not casting this recipe aside just yet. I'm going to try them again with a little more sugar and see how they turn out.
I was fairly surprised by all the positive reviews. I found these cookies to be very dry and they had hardly any taste. I'll be choosing a different recipe in the future.
i love these cookies. i've used this recipe numerous times. i'm a preschool teacher and i used this recipe with my 5 year old students and it was very easy to work with and roll out- never sticky!!! i also make this for my family for the holidays and use different cutouts for each holiday. i have to add that i HATE using butter because of the unhealthy fats that it has. i ended up using 1 cup of oil instead ( specifically smart balance omega oil) and it came out just as great as if i used butter. i also cant have dairy and i used non-dairy coffee creamer/whitener. i would definitely recommend this recipe!!!!
Very good sugar cookie. Kind of plain, but I mean that in a good way. It was a very sturdy sugar cookie...perfect for making cutouts with two year old twins! We didn't end up with any broken cookies, which is something of a miracle! Thanks for the recipe!
Thanks so much for the recipe, these cookies were excellent. This is the best recipe I have ever tried for cutout cookies. I followed the recipe exactly, except I only refridgerated the dough for about an hour because I was short on time. They turned out perfectly. I will continue to use this recipe whenever I make cutouts.
NEVER TRY ANOTHER SUGAR COOKIE CUTOUT RECIPE AGAIN!! I've read and read and experimented and thought I had finally found "my" scc recipe last Christmas...needless to say, I second guessed myself, read the reviews and tried this one immediately with the sugar cookie frosting. I finally have found the perfect sugar cookie! I live in Arizona and only had to chill the dough about 30 minutes and did double the vanilla amount. I even added pure almond extract to one batch. These were actually so much fun to roll and cut-out. No difficulty batch after batch, excellent tasting, and most importantly these are still soft days later! I did only cook them 12 minutes and would even try 11 minutes for small cut-outs. I look so forward to my kids being old enough to help me with these during the holidays. This is forever our sugar cookie recipe.
Didnt like this cookie at all. I'll keep looking for a better recipe.
Excellent recipe. Tip: Roll only small portions of dough at a time, keeping the rest in the cooler. Yummy flavor. My favorite "Sugar Cookie Dough". Everyone raved about the flavor and the tenderness.
Great recipe. Cookies are easy to make and cut out, and they taste great!
Wow! I am a professional Cake Decorator and cringe when clients ask for sugar cookies cause I have never found a receipe that meets my expectations, but this one is the BEST EVER! The cookies were perfect! Everything from texture to taste! I also really apprieciated the Review that gave their parchment idea... I rolled the dough out on the parchment like they suggested and it was so much eaier then moving the cookies, I didn't break 1 and thats a big deal for me! Thank you, thank you!!
i loved working with this recipe, it was so easy and the cookies tasted great. i would cut the baking powder in 1/2 becuase it did leave a slight taste. i also rolled the dough 1" thick and cut the baking time by 2 minutes. i made homemade buttercream frosting; they were a hit.
Yummy! Prior to cooking, I brushed with egg whites and allowed my children to decorate with sprinkles and decorating sugars of all sorts. The dough is easy to roll and taste just great. Thank you for sharing! I will use this over and over again.
I completely agree with MAMASHAKE in that I hate sugar cookies because they're always so sticky and finicky, and I have tried several of the more popular recipes on this site without much success. Because of her review, I tried this one and was not disappointed. I find this recipe 10000 times easier to work with than other sugar cookies, while still tasting great. Thanks GLJCAT!
I agree that this is just about the best sugar cookie I have ever made. I made them for Christmas and now I'm making them for Valentines Day. The only thing I did different was to leave the dough in over night.
WOW... Let me start off by saying that I usually don't like sugar cookies... THESE CHANGED MY MIND!!! These cookies were so easy to prepare and they just taste sooo amazing! I didn't make the icing but I think they don't need it! I would DEFINATLEY recommend this cookie to anyone and everyone! 5 STARS
Thanks Laura for a great recipie. Easy to work with great taste. I do a lot of baking and this is a keeper. Adding 1/2 t. almond extract also enhances the flavor. Barby1
Excellent basic recipe for cut-out cookies that will be frosted or sprinkled. I suggest adding a little bit of salt to the recipe for extra flavor. Holds its shape well and melts in your mouth!
They held together beautifully when rolled out and when they baked they kept their shape. Not too sweet, so when you added the buttercream frosting for decoration, the cookies didn't taste sicky sweet. Perfect recipe.
This receipe works great for cookie cut-outs! Making sure to refrigerate the dough for a couple hours before rolling ensures they aren't too sticky on the cutters. I also add 1/2 tsp of almond extract for a great flavor to the cookies even if you don't frost them. My only problem is if I make them too early before Christmas, my kids eat them all and I have to make more last minute! :o)
This recipie is great, especially for a beginner baker. I used this recipe for my first time making sugar cookie cutouts - and they turned out fantastic!! I will DEFINITELY be using this recipe again! It's fool proof!
These are great and the dough is easy to work with! This will be my go-to recipe now.
Wow, I never really liked sugar cookies but these were delish and easy. I thought they were more like shortbread than the sugar cookies my mom made. I added the almond extract as someone suggested. We didn't have the heavy whipping cream so used half and half. Will make again but I need a good frosting recipe now!
Great Sugar Cookie recipe! My daughter loved cutting them out. :) And we ALL loved eating them.
I have never submited a review before but these cookies are absolutely amazing. With frosting or as is - this is definatly a family favorite and one we will make over and over. This is the easiest sugar cookie recipe I have ever tried. We left the dough chilling overnight and it was perfect the next day.
Superb and easy cutout recipe! I let the dough chill overnight and then split it into four sections, rolling out each section and leaving balance in refrigerator until ready. Otherwise, dough will become too soft quickly and that is where others had problems. I used very little flour to roll out on. Cookies held their shape and are DELICIOUS. Makes 5 doz.
This is my go to recipe for sugar cookies.
They stuck like glue to the racks and the ones that didn't, broke apart. In pieces, they tasted good though.
If I can do this, anyone can. My only problem: I roll the dough too thin. Once I figured that out everything went great. Started using my hands to pat the dough rather than my pin to roll it. Guess I get too aggressive with that rolling pin!
What a wonderful recipe! The flavor is fantastic, the dough requires just a bit of tender care but the results are well worth keeping it cold while rolling out a batch. Sprinkle with sugars before baking or decorate with your favorite frosting after they've cooled--my new favorite sugar cookie recipe!
Great tasting cookie! My teenage boys loved them. Great for cutouts and decorating!!
These are great cookies!!! It took a little more like 3 hours for the dough to be solid enough to make cutouts that didn't tear, but I just stuck the dough in the freezer for about 15 minutes to finish up quicker. These cookies are so soft and tasty!!
Dough was easy to work with (I chilled dough overnight) and cut-outs kept their shape very well. However, cookies were very bland-tasting. I used a simple mix of powdered sugar, butter, milk and vanilla to make an icing that tasted well with the cookies. May make again with addition of more flavoring.
These are tasty cookies that are perfect for cookie cutters and decorating. They are strong and won't break when you decorate them. But they aren't too hard! Especially good when doing cookie decorating with kids who can be a little rough. This is my go-to recipe from now on.
The most easy cutouts I ever made and they taste amazing.
This is the first recipe for sugar cookies that I actually had work for me. I have never had good luck making cutout cookies, but this recipe made wonderful cutouts.
Excellent and perfect sugar cookies! The easiest cookies I have ever worked with the dough rolled out super easy and every single cookie shaped perfectly. A++++++++++ receipe!!
Very disappointing! I made a patch for my easter cookies. Flavor was bland, and they puffed up with an unpleasant cakey texture. Could barely be rescued with creamcheese/coconut frosting.
This was a great recipe. A cute idea is to take smaller cookie cutters and cute out a shape into the cookie and fill it with mashed hard candy and bake it. The candy melts and provides a new texture and makes it even more cute!
best i have ever tasted in my entire life
This is the perfect recipe for frosted sugar cookies. I think they are too bland to eat without frosting. They're so easy and almost impossible to screw up! I follow the recipe exactly. No changes necessary.
These are pretty dry and I think could use more sugar.
Very easy cookies to make. Great texture and strength...a little weak on the flavor though (very bland). Next time I make these, I will add additional extracts and/or juice/flavoring.
I've never had good luck with sugar cookies, but this is the best recipe ever. I followed it exactly and my cookies turned out awesome. I found that the thicker we cut them the better they turned out. Probably closer to 1/2 inch thick than 1/4 inch, but some of our cookie cutters had thin little legs and arms. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe, we will use again and again!
just what i was looking for, thank you!
Loved this recipe. I chilled it for two hours and it was perfect for cookie cutters. I did tweak it and add a second teaspoon of vanilla. That made a difference and they came out delicious!!!
This was a pretty good cookie recipe! I didn't have Heavy whipping cream so I used 5% cream. I did not over cook it- rather I undercooked it- 10 min. max so that the cookie would be a little soft. I did what someone suggested- rolled it out on parchment and then slide the paper on cookie sheet. I didnt get 6 dozen - I got about 3-1/2 dozen, if that. I also with held some of the doe rolled it like a log and plastic wrapped it and put it in the freezer for an hour- then sliced it and baked it and it turned out great! The cookie rose nicely and will be easy to frost it and decorate it. My 2 sons loved it! No need to buy them at the store!!
Very nice dough to work with and the cookies were so good at Christmas that we're making them again for Valentine's Day! Made a great thick cookie that's easy for kids to decorate. Not only did they disappear quickly, I got requests for more!
I agree - rather dry. I try to half a new recipe so I do not get a lot. Easy to make, easy to roll. cooked up fine. But I agree with the other reviews - dry and kind of tasteless, even with a thick layer of crushed candy canes they had no flavor.
so, tried to make this with 3 kids ages 3 and under...wound up putting the dry and cream before the eggs and this my be why it turned out very dry. Many fell apart on the cookie sheet. I also found that putting sugar on before baking runs the risk of it being more sticky. Taste is decent. I also need to say that this is the first time I've made sugar cookies so perhaps chalk much of this up to inexperience.
very good, didn't refrigerate and it still rolled out well.
I have never had so much success with a sugar cookie recipe! I rolled out the cookies to about 1/4 inch, but even those that were rolled out a bit thinner didn't break. They were very easy to decorate and were gobbled up at a 4 year old's birthday party. The cookies didn't even break after being handled by a bunch of pre-schoolers! I added 1/4 tsp of salt and a little extra vanilla as suggested by others. This isn't a very sweet cookie, so it can easily handle the sweetness of the frosting. I was able to make 30 cookies that were 3 inches by 2 inches.
Makes a perfect cookie. Soft, really good flavor.
Wonderful! I completely avoid baking, especially cut-out cookies. SO many bad experiences. I have tried many, many sugar cookie recipes in the past, all ended in frustration as I tossed the recipe in the trash. This year I promised my kids I'd bake again, and I went on a new recipe hunt. I found this recipe, poured over the reviews, and gave it a try with little hopes of changing my attitude. I was so happily surprised. This is, by far, the best roll-out sugar cookie recipe I have ever tried. The dough seemed sticky as it came out of my mixer, but after chilling, it was the easiest dough I have ever worked with. It rolled like a dream from start to finish. I made two double batches. The first, I refrigerated overnight. The second, I refrigerated just a couple of hours. Both rolled out exactly the same and baked up the same. Just make sure they are chilled thoroughly. I separated the dough into smaller section and made the lumps of dough kind of flat after I wrapped them in plastic wrap. I laid them directly on the glass shelves in my refrigerator to chill. The dough needed little flouring and released from my plastic cutters wonderfully. The cookies taste great. I cut the cookies 1/4" as recommended, and I baked each sheet of cookies for exactly 12 minutes, just until the edges began to turn brown, and they were perfect. I decorated them with a sugar cookie glaze (also found on this site), sprinkles, and piping, and they taste even better. You won't be disappointed.
I made this using my stand mixer, which worked out great! I baked them on the lower end of the suggested time, when they were just starting to brown around the edges. They turned out slightly crispy on the outside with a little fluff on the inside. My only regret was not doubling the recipe!
These cookies were defenetly not made to roll out and cut. We tried doing them over several days first I think my Mom rolled the dough too thin making them very difficult to cut. IN the baking process they spread out and lost there shape.
I have tried a few recipes this holiday season and this is the best one. I'm sticking with this one. The only problem I found was that my first batch burned a little, but I think that might be my oven. I knocked the temp down to 325 and took off 2 minutes of time and the second round in the oven was perfect. Sadly, one elf cookie lost an arm while disembarking from the pan and had to be sacrificed to my tummy while still warm. :) Yummy!
I have tried quite a few of the sugar cookie recipes on this site and this is the best one that I have come across. This was a holiday hit!
