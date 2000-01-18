Sugar Cookie Cutouts

I was expecting something much, much better than the actual end result of this recipe. After reading so many "wow" reviews, I was sure this was going to be the ultimate sugar cookie, but I was quite disappointed. These cookies were edible but nothing I would bother making again. While the dough was heavenly to work with, the flavor was lacking. Doubling the vanilla or using another flavoring, such as almond extract, would have helped, but still wouldn't have made this a "five star" recipe. The texture isn't quite right either, I prefer a much softer, dense, and moist cookie. These turned out dry and somewhat cake-like, despite the fact that I didn't bake them too long. I experimented with rolling the dough out at different thicknesses and found that about 1/3 inch yielded the best results, but still, only a merely "edible" cookie. Definitely not worth the calories, sugar cookies should at least be somewhat sweet and these are perhaps the blandest cookies I've had in quite some time. I think that this recipe has received a misleading number of positive reviews simply because the dough is very workable and the ingredients are simple. May seem like an excellent recipe to those who are not very experienced with baking for these reasons, but anyone who is an experienced baker will be very disappointed. I made about 3-4 dozen cookies with this recipe and while we did consume the majority of them eventually, everyone agreed that they weren't even close to "irresistable".