Fresh Peach Cobbler I

Serve warm with whipped cream, whipped topping, or vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Peach Filling:
Cobbler Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a saucepan and whisk to mix. Stir in sliced peaches (see Editor's Note) and lemon juice, tossing until peaches are evenly coated.

  • Cook filling over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil 1 minute. Pour mixture into an ungreased 2-quart casserole dish. Keep mixture hot in oven while you make the topping.

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix thoroughly, then cut in shortening until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add milk and stir until mixture is evenly moistened.

  • Remove peach filling from oven and drop dough onto peaches in 6 equal-size spoonfuls.

  • Return cobbler to oven and bake until topping is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

To peel peaches, fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the peaches. Let the fruit sit in the hot water for one minute to loosen the skins. Remove peaches with a slotted spoon and transfer to a bowl of ice water. When peaches are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins and slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 328mg. Full Nutrition
