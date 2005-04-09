Fresh Peach Cobbler I

This recipe is identical to the one in my Betty Crocker cookbook from the '70's. I have used this trusty recipe for several decades and have made only slight modifications over the years. Sometimes I'm in the mood for more fruit, sometimes more dough. Whether you add more of one or the other is the cooks preference. I substitute a tablespoon or so for part of the shortening to add to the taste. AND I definitely cut back on the salt. Everything in that BC cookbook from the 70's called for more salt than what we care for now. You still need some or the dough will taste flat. I also sometimes add a little cinnamon to the peaches. I'm careful not to over bake the cobbler as we prefer a slightly doughier biscuit.