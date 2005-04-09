Fresh Peach Cobbler I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
To peel peaches, fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the peaches. Let the fruit sit in the hot water for one minute to loosen the skins. Remove peaches with a slotted spoon and transfer to a bowl of ice water. When peaches are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins and slice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 328mg. Full Nutrition
I thought this was OK, but was a bit disappointed. I felt it needed more sugar and there certainly wasn't enough topping. I made two cobbler recipes; one peach and one mixed berry. I'll have to encourage my qualitycook.com friend to post her recipe because that was certainly the one my family enjoyed the most. Not that I wouldn't make this one again, however, next time I'll double the topping and sweeten it up a little more. Thanks!
Needed more peaches than recipe called for. Also, I thought the dough recipe was a little too plain so I sprinkled the tops with cinnamon and sugar before baking. Better with ice cream.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2000
I made this for my in-laws and they just loved it!! I prepped all the dry ingredients and cut up the peaches prior to dinner. This made for quick preparation once the dinner dishes were done! The cobbler part wasn't doughy at all and I added a little bit of cinnamon for a little extra kick! We put a little vanilla ice cream on it and it was heaven!
OK. I doubled the recipe for topping. I like to use butter instead of shortening.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2002
I think that a hot fresh peach cobbler is about as close to heaven as one can get! This recipe was easy, low in sugar and fat(sort of) and with fresh, fresh peaches came out wonderful. I substituted 1/4 cup whole wheat flour for white flour with the topping too. I will certainly make this one again and again.
I thought this was OK, but was a bit disappointed. I felt it needed more sugar and there certainly wasn't enough topping. I made two cobbler recipes; one peach and one mixed berry. I'll have to encourage my qualitycook.com friend to post her recipe because that was certainly the one my family enjoyed the most. Not that I wouldn't make this one again, however, next time I'll double the topping and sweeten it up a little more. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2002
Very tasty dessert! Relatives loved the fresh peaches! Definitely would double the dough topping, wasn't enough. Next time, I would add a little brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the dough for flavor too. Will try it with apples. Thanks Carolyn!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2000
The perfect summertime dessert--an old-fashioned peach cobbler, with a sweet biscuit topping that isn't the slightest bit doughy. Preheating the fruit mixture blends the sugar and thickening nicely; I added a splash of tequila!
Pretty good as written, even better after I made some changes. I used 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup light brown sugar and 1 tsp vanilla in the fillng. Changed sugar in topping to brown sugar and increased it to 1/4 cup, added 2 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, used unsalted butter in place of shortening and used heavy cream in place of milk. After all that - it was fantastic!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2002
The filling is by far the best i've tasted but i was not able to get the dough to come out right. the top was golden brown but the topping was in fact still dough. i tried it agin and did not have any better luck.
I love this Peach Cobbler this is what I used... 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 cup white,1/4 light brown sugar 2 1/2 tablespoon flour 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 can peaches sliced with juice 1/2 real lemon juice 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 CUP white sugar 3 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup real butter 1 cup of warm milk I also feel that when were doing recipes that someone SUBMITTED we should know that we may have to play around what the recipe to make it our own new recipe as everyone may not like it the sameway as the person who SUBMITTED but atlease they took there time to share what us,give us the start we need to make our own new family recipe. Thanks
Delicious peach cobbler. This recipe is very simple. I made it at the last minute using fresh peaches that I just purchased from the store. I took another reviewers advice and boiled the peaches so peeling was a snap. The only changes was adding 1/2 tsp cinnamon to peach filling and sprinkling sugar/cinnamon on top of cobbler. Several years ago I made my first peach cobbler the traditional way with the homemade pastry crust. It took nearly 5 hours and it didn't taste as good as this one. I will use this recipe often as the taste is superb even with the short preparation time. Some reviewers mentioned the cobbler was bland. I disagree only because the true flavor comes from the peach filling and not the cobbler. The combination of both is what makes this dessert scrumptious. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Sorry folks. I'm from the South and this is not classic Southern Peach Cobbler. The fruit portion is OK, but the "biscuit topping" is way too salty/pungent for my taste. Think I'll search elsewhere for the perfect cobbler recipe....
Everyone raved over this! I used more peaches and should have doubled the topping batter (next time!!). I made a huge pan and it went FAST!!! My only suggestion is to make more..LOL and double the topping. Thanks for sharing!
Staff LOVED it!!! I work at a school where we often times have extra fruit at the end of the day. Well, we had some extra bruised peaches and I hated the thought of tossing them. Instead, I took some home and tried this recipe which was an absolute hit. I boiled the peaches and placed them in a pyrex dish, made the topping mixture which I took to the school in separate containers and baked the cobbler at work. The smell was wonderful and the taste didn't disappoint. I followed other with doubling the topping mixture - on point. I also, added a little more cinnamon in the mixture and some cinnamon in the batter for the topping. Will use again and again. Thanks!
One of my co-workers presented me with an abundance of white peaches from her tree. As a thank you, I prepared this recipe and gave the dish to her. Praising comments included, ". . .just like Mom used to make. It's delicious." I used real butter as the shortening and two teaspoons of fresh meyer lemon juice. I made no other changes to this recipe.
Wow. My first time ever trying or making peach cobbler, and it turned out absolutely wonderful. I will definitely set aside some time to make this every time we get a batch of fresh peaches. I had no ice cream or whipped cream to serve it with, but that's okay - these reviews only go to 5 stars anyway, and it's already there on its own. Thank you!
the topping is a little plain so i sprinkled a little bit of sugar and cinnamon on top before i baked it. next time i will make smaller dough balls instead of 7 medium sized balls. very fast and easy though!
I think that this will be a do over in my house. It was delicious!! I took the advice of some other members and doubled the pastry and sprinkled some cinnamon and sugar on the pastry before baking. Mmmmmm!!!!!
Excellent cobbler! I only changed two things...I added more cinammon than the recipe calls for (1/2 teaspoon instead of just 1/4) because I love big cinammon flavor in a cobbler, and I used orange juice in the filling instead of lemon because I didn't have any lemon juice. Turned out wonderfully just the same. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
It tastes like biscuits with peach jam underneath. I usually make my cobblers with a sweet crumbly topping, but I really liked this as well. I just ate a third of it by myself, so I will probably make it again. :)
I would've liked to have had more fruit in this cobbler instead of all the filling. Added additional cinnamon in the sauce and put cinnamon sugar on top of the crust. Served warm with French vanilla bean ice cream.
Not sure why others thought this recipes was 5 stars. The topping was more like a biscuit consistency and tasted like one too. It didn't have the typical buttery sugar crumbly goodness other recipes have. the peach filling was delicious but i'd combine it with a different topping recipe.
I made a gluten free, dairy free version! Substituted coconut sugar for all white sugar, Chinese five spice for cinnamon, tapioca flour for cornstarch, 1/2c sorghum flour & 1/2c coconut flour instead of all purpose flour, coconut oil instead of shortening, and 1 egg, 1/2tsp vanilla, 1/3c water for milk!! Baked for same amount of time. Turned out great!
This pie was just alright. I loved the filling, but wasn't crazy about the biscuit like crust. I personally prefer a flakey crust. My fault, I should have realized it by the ingredients. If you love a biscuit top, you'll love this pie.
Made this directly as written. The pie filling was awesome. The cobbler portion was like eating a biscuit. Too thick and "doughy". I will use the pie filling portion again for sure.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2003
I'd never made any sort of cobbler before, and this one was terrific. I did add a pinch of ginger to the peaches, and then also doubled the topping, then baked it all in a cast iron skillet. It was all gone - fast!!!
This recipe is identical to the one in my Betty Crocker cookbook from the '70's. I have used this trusty recipe for several decades and have made only slight modifications over the years. Sometimes I'm in the mood for more fruit, sometimes more dough. Whether you add more of one or the other is the cooks preference. I substitute a tablespoon or so for part of the shortening to add to the taste. AND I definitely cut back on the salt. Everything in that BC cookbook from the 70's called for more salt than what we care for now. You still need some or the dough will taste flat. I also sometimes add a little cinnamon to the peaches. I'm careful not to over bake the cobbler as we prefer a slightly doughier biscuit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2004
I made this recipe the night before Mothers Day because my mother-in-law requested I make a desert for our trip to see her mother the next day. Normally she responds to my cooking as "That was...nice", but she loved this cobbler!! Although time consuming, it was picture perfect and I reheated it in about 15 minutes the next day before I served it. Everyone loved how it tasted. Since I couldn't get fresh peaches I used jar peaches and it turned out great!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2000
My husband abd 3 children loved this quick yet yummy peach cobbler. It was a great recipe for that spur of the momentdessert.
YUM, YUM, YUMMMMY!! This was everything I was expecting in a peach cobbler. I had to half the recipe because I didn't have enough peaches, but I kept the topping amount the same. PERFECT. Loved this dessert!! Definate keeper and will make for company!
Great cobbler! I followed the advice of the reviewers and doubled the topping ,added more cinnamon to the peaches (2 teaspoons) and I sprinkled sugar on the toppings before putting the cobbler in the oven. Delicious!!
Good recipe. I was pressed for time and did not make the topping. I used southern style pillsbury biscuits rolled in cinnamon and sugar. They can be torn up in smaller pieces or just plopped on top like you would the homemade stuff!
Based on what people were saying about doubling both peaches and topping, it seemed to me using a smaller pan was the key, so I used a loaf pan. Fit perfect, no changes except that I sprinkled a bit of sugar and cinnamon on top to suit my own taste. If you don't have shortening, butter works just as well. Recipe is great 'as is.' Simple, easy, delicious.
I doubled the dough, as recommended, would NOT do that again...the dough overloaded and sucked up all of my peach juice! Looks great, great taste, easy to prepare...used fresh peaches as called for...sprinkled sugar on top of crust.
This was a really good cobbler receipe. It was quick to make and didn't take many ingredients, which is my favorite kind of receipe. It had good flavor and the topping was not dry or doughey. A little ice cream on top made it the perfect dessert.
Delicious. I baked it in an 8x8 pan - I can't imagine making more topping, unless you were cooking in a shallower pan. I sprinkled a little cinnamon sugar on the top, and substituted almond milk for milk - otherwise prepared as directed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2014
Yummy. Doubled the topping and doubled the cinnamon
This was a tasty cobbler. Made in a 13x9, however, I thought the peaches were spread too thin. Next time, I would make in a smaller, deeper dish. The topping spread nicely while it cooked and was a good compliment to the peaches.
Beautiful Easter dessert! Adjusted the yield to 8 servings and used (2) 16oz bags of frozen peaches (since fresh ones aren't in season yet). Doubled biscuit topping ingredients and I improvised with a little extra cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice to filling. I also added cinnamon and a little extra sugar to the topping. Everything was PERFECT!
We really enjoyed this recipe.I doubled the topping like many others suggested but I added some vanilla extract and extra sugar to my topping to make it sweeter and cakey tasting.Great recipe will def make again.
Great recipe! Also very versatile. I didn't have enough peaches so I used about 3 cups of peaches and 1 cup of strawberries and blackberries. I also didn't have enough white flour so I used mostly whole wheat. It came out wonderfully. This is a great recipe for entertaining, as it comes together very quickly and looks/tastes impressive with a big spoonful of whipped cream.
This was pretty good. I used 3 cups fresh peaches and 1 cup raspberries. I cooked the peaches as per directions (used recipe's amount of other filling ingredients), then stirred the raspberries in once the filling was in the baking dish. Both the topping and the filling are a little bland and could use more spice. I think without the raspberries, this would have been pretty boring...but it's a good starting point. Try adding more cinnamon, nutmeg, or maybe brown sugar.
This is the best peach cobbler I have ever had! I fixed it for a large family dinner party and everyone had to have seconds. I doubled the recipe and used a 10x14 glass dish. Added a bit extra cinnamon to the peaches, added 1/2 more (3x total since I doubled it) of the topping than recipe states, then sprinkled the top with a cinnamon/sugar mix prior to baking. Got to serve it warm with vanilla ice cream: YUM!
Doubled topping - hand shaped into "biscuits" -put 6 three inch rounds by half inch on top of peaches in 7" x 11" casserole and then took the leftover crumbs and mixed in cinnamon sugar and some brown sugar and sprinkled on the whole dish - a nice slightly crunchy and flavored topping to make it look good. I think I used about 7 fresh peaches (one Aldi's 32 oz bag full) sliced thinly and sauteed them in a stick of butter until tender ( a good 20 mins)- added lemon juice and lots of brown sugar and cinnamon sugar to taste - a pinch of salt too ( half teaspoon as the butter is salty too). Since my peaches were pre-cooked -I baked for 30 mins at 400 F . I checked biscuit with a knife and turned it off while we did an errand and ate dinner. It was perfect an hour later.
Delicious recipe! I had some peaches that were a little under-ripe and cooking them helped to soften them right up. I made mine in a 9x9 dish so there was plenty of topping, but I could have used a bit more of the peach mixture. I used butter instead of shortening in the topping and divided it into several smaller spoonfuls than the recipe calls for. I also sprinkled it with sugar before baking and served it with vanilla ice cream. Yum Yum!
This was pretty good. I did use frozen peaches because I can't get any good peaches fresh right now. I used 2 bags of frozen peaches and just thawed them out before making the peach sauce. I followed the advice of a couple of reviews and doubled the topping. I wish I had not. Ended up scraping off half of it because it over powered the peaches. I did sprinkle sugar on top of the topping before baking. I will make again but without doubling the topping.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.