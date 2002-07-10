Mushroom and Leek Soup
A rich, easy soup, using just a few ingredients. If you can't find leeks, just use green onions.
Quick, easy and absolutely fantastic! I used chicken broth, added more mushrooms and added fresh spinach leaves during the last few minutes. Beautiful and everyone loves it!Read More
In looking over the reviews, I found the majority were based on how the reviewer changed the recipe, not on the recipe itself. As written, this is an average soup in my opinion, worthy of three stars - it lacks flavor in a big way. Having said that, I added garlic to the mushrooms and leeks, and threw in a handful of fresh parsley, chives and thyme. Rather than the condensed beef broth and water I used equal amounts of beef and chicken broth. Hubby liked this better than I did which surprised me since he typically likes heartier soups, which this is not. He suggested this might be even better with some chopped green onion to serve and I agree. The embellishments of garlic and fresh herbs upped this 3-star recipe to four stars but was still rather nondescript. We enjoyed it, but I'm not sure I'll make it again.Read More
I was so worried this would be fairly flavorless, because I used veggie stock, so I added a couple cloves of garlic and a wee bit more sherry. It was really nice and I would make this again in a heartbeat. Nice to find a soup without cream and it's still hearty and yummy.
I tried this with beef broth first and didn't like it much--it was too heavy and greasy. But I liked the ingredients so tried again with chicken broth and absolutely loved it. Just fantastic! I made some slight modifications to the recipe--I used a full 8 oz package of mushrooms and two stalks of leeks (this is probably about what the recipe calls for). Used a 50oz can of chicken broth and added about 2.5 cups of water. Will make it exactly the same way next time.
My dh and I both loved this one. Pretty sure my adult daughters will also but they will have to wait until next time. I had presliced baby bellas on hand and sliced them up thinner as they were pretty thick. I had a bottle of chardonnay so that is what I substituted for the sherry. Also used vegetable broth so vegan daughter could eat and I will definetly be making again!!
Absolutely wonderful!! Did not have sherry so we used Marsala wine instead. WOW!
Dee-licious! I double the mushrooms and leeks for a chunkier soup.
This was OK. The flavor was fine, it went together easy, and it looked pretty in a soup turine, but I thought it was lacking something. If I was having a dinner party, and serving in courses (which I do a few times a year) this would make a nice first course, since it's light and tasty. But it wasn't a good choice for a main meal.
"Tops" we enjoyed it very much..did make a couple of changes..we prefer dry red wine to sherry and I added garlic powder to the mushrooms and leek while they were cooking. Hubby and I will make this again often. With the left over soup I added some well browned and seasoned chopped sirloin -- was excellent.
Very tasty soup -- I substituted vegetable broth to make it vegetarian, and it was very good!
This soup was wonderful! Loved the flavor and the look of this simple but fancy soup.
For an amazing low-carb alternative, put quinoi in instead of the orzo. Also a bit of cream is nice. You can also substitute 1/4 cup (or less) of balsamic vinegar for the sherry.
This is a really great soup! I used white wine instead of dry sherry and vegetable bouillon cubes instead of condensed beef broth. My mom loved it and said it reminded her of onion soup.
Very good flavor. I will make this again, but next time I will try it with vegetable broth instead of the beef broth. The beef broth just seems to heavy for the mushrooms & leeks & is also kind of greasy.
Very good, and I froz left overs and they froze very well. I will make this again. Thanks!
Fabulous recipe. I was pleasantly surprised with the sophisticated taste, and nice blend of two of my favourite foods. I will make this again and again. So easy!
Very tasty and easy to make.
First time I ever ate or cooked with leeks and I was impressed. Really a tasty soup and oh, so easy to make!
Very good and very easy!! Made several changes-- used chix broth, added spinach (only had froz chopped, fresh would have looked more upscale), doubled mushrooms as previously suggested-- didn't need exact measurements-- "full bodied" soup-- reminded me of a french onion--was excellent served with fresh grated parmesan cheese-- would be good with a little leftover chix (shredded) and crusty bread for a complete meal.
WOW! This was a really great soup. Very tasty and looks very nice! I used a nice Shiraz instead of sherry and used 4 cubes of McCormick beef boullion to 5-6 cups of water instead of canned broth. I also used about 1/2 cup very tiny hoop-shaped pasta instead of orzo. I will make this again and again, so easy and full of flavor--amazing! Thanks a lot!
This was really good, but I did make some changes. I was looking for something with a bit of an asian flavour, so I added about a tsp of sesame oil, some garlic powder and a tiny pinch of chinese 5 spice powder. It was really tasty. I also didn't have sherry but used dry white wine. I think next time I'll do the same and maybe add some little asian meatballs for an even heartier meal. Remember to wash the leeks really really well.
This recipe is delicious. I had to make slight modifications based on what I had on hand (canned mushrooms, 1 can 14 oz. vegetable broth, 1 can 14 oz. beef broth, 3 ounces of water and 2 cubes beef bouillon, and farfalle pasta in place of orzo, and "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" (the kind with 5 calories per tablespoon, which makes it even less fatty). The flavor is rich and almost sophisticated. In my quest to eat healthier, this is going to be a new favorite, something I prepare again and again.
Great soup. The fresh mushrooms and leeks lent it a sophistication that the adults appreciated and the orzo gave it a fun twist that made it appealing to the kids. A winner.
Fabulous! As suggested by other reviewers, I added spinach and used brandy. A family favorite!
FANTASTIC!!!!!! This was so simple and yet turned out so very tasty. We ate the first pot of soup for dinner and I made a second pot immediately to share!
I followed some recommendations of previous users ... here is my twist to make this soup a 5 start - I used 16 oz of mixed mushrooms (cremini, bella's etc), 4 pre-trimmed leeks (sauted with 2 tbsp of butter & then simmered in 1c of sherry), 50 oz of broth (mix of chicken & veggie), 1.5c of water. I added a bag of chopped baby spinach, 2 tsp of pre-chopped garlic & the orzo! YUM! I had my family over for dinner last night & they loved it.
This was a great soup for a chilled spring evening. It was even good the next day. Next time I'll add some fresh spinach for more color and texture.
Super easy and very tasty. I used low sodium chicken broth and a packet of Swanson's chicken flavor boost. Delicious! I will enjoy this on sick days, for sure!
Great soup! Nice and simple. A good way to use up extra mushrooms.
This is very good and very easy. As others suggested, I used chicken broth and added spinach.
This was very good, yet simple. I made it exactly to recipe and it came out well. I'd make this again.
My husband said he couldn't be happier with the soup! I was so glad I loved it without the heavy cream that other leek recipes call for. I did make several changes: chicken instead of beef broth, no water (but the orzo was already cooked - leftovers), added garlic, oyster mushrooms, extra leeks, thinly sliced potatoes (only 2 red pots, they were gonna get old soon), grated parm on top. It turned out like a chicken noodle soup but way more delicate and fine with the mushrooms and leeks. We're definitely having this again.
This so was so good and surprisingly hearty! I did all beef broth and left out the water. Delicious!
This is now my husband's favorite soup. We prefer the milder taste of chicken broth. This soup is done in no time because I buy the leeks, wash them, chop them and freeze them. That way, they're always ready to go when we want to make the soup. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good, quick soup. It turned out very salty for me, but that's probably because I ended up using boillon cubes instead of condensed broth (next time I'm going to try it with chicken broth). I also used rice instead of pasta and it turned out great. I did the recommended amount of white button mushrooms, but topped it off with some reconstituted dried porcini mushrooms (~2oz) I had laying around. They gave it a nice extra little flavor.
Ruth - an amazing recipe. I only had an hour to prepare and was done in plenty of time! Amazing for a home-made soup! I did change a few things - used 8 oz. sliced and broken portobello mushrooms, 1/2 c. good shiraz instead of sherry, 3 cans of Chicken instead of Beef broth, 2 cloves garlic and added a handful of fresh baby spinach just before serving. Fantastic! And the leftovers were great too - was worried about the spinach, but it was still yummy! Thanks!
Fantastic soup. It was warm and hearty, perfect going into Autumn. My husband loved it, and we slurped away with some crusty bread on the side. The only change I will make for the future, because I will make it again, is to reduce the amount of margarine, I thought it was a bit much.
Really tasty! I used very dry red wine instead of sherry, homemade beef broth and brown rice instead of orzo (it was what I had on hand). Lovely soup for one of the first cool days of fall!
My first time cooking with leeks and this soup got rave reviews from my hubby and me. Delicious!
This was delicious! I had to use kale instead of leeks because that's what I had and it was great. Then towards the end of the pot, I extended it by adding an undrained can of crispy white & yellow corn.
Excellent as is. Used baby bella, shitake, and oyster mushrooms. Had more than one cup of leeks on hand.
not bad. but nothing to scream about.
Yum! I used marsala wine because that's what I had. I also added a few cloves of minced garlic and doubled the mushrooms. Next time I'll reduce the butter and olive oil by half, but other than that it was excellent!
I made MANY alterations, but that was just because I do that with ALL recipes. I used 1/2 lb of sliced mushrooms, 3 entire sliced leeks, didn't measure the margarine or oil (used grape seed oil), 7 sliced green peppers, 1 Tbsp minced garlic, 1 cup cooking sherry, 32 oz low sodium vegetable broth, 1 Tbsp chicken better than bouillon, 2 cups water, generous sprinkling of onion powder and garlic powder, 2 cups of dry orzo pasta, and an unmeasured amount of salt, pepper, and cumin. It was more of a moist pasta dish than a soup, but it was sooooo delicious!!!! Next time, I will use more mushrooms, and many less orzo, so I have more broth.
Really delicious! I added a bit of dried thyme to the recipe. Also, I used uncondensed beef broth and only added about 1/2 c. water.
A great idea for a recipe! I used chicken stock, doubled the mushrooms and orzo, and added carrots and chopped kale. A delicious and filling soup!
easy as written and tasted great! i would say serves 4 for lunch not 6.
This is one of the only soups I could find with leek, that wasn't a potato soup. I made this for my wife last night and we loved it. I used both the whites and greens of the leeks, and I used baby portabellas. I added a pinch of kosher salt while sauteing and did not add the orzo. (we are on a no-carb diet at the moment. It was delicious, even without the orzo.
I tried adding fresh wilted spinach and crisp bacon but it just didn't have enough flavor.
This is quite good but a little bland for this family. I added garlic and parsley and a tad bit of basil. It makes for a different, but tasty soup. I omitted the margarine and just used the olive oil. I substituted orzo for short egg noodles this time, and that was fine. I doubled the recipe since we do enjoy it for the following day. I also love the fact that it is light and with no potatoes and cream. That's where the four star comes in. I would have given it a five star, but with the changes I decided to make, I gave it a four star. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Will make it again.
Pretty good. I probably screwed it up myself bc I substituted veg stock for beef stock. It was good but could have been better.
Very Simple & Very Good!!
This recipe was so easy and so good. My Mother was over the day I made it and she is still talking about it. And super easy to make.
This aws about as bland as bland can get. Couldn't even taste the leeks. I ended up adding a can of petite diced tomatoes and some garlic to add a little flavor. Also, added some chopped spinach. In the end it turned out a flavorful recipe but at that point it wasn't the soup I set out to make. To be fair if you like a mild consume you may like this recipe. It just didn't work for us.
Family loved this soup. I didn't have everything, but the changes I made still made a great soup. I only had about a third cup orzo, so I added uncooked long grain brown rice to make up the difference. I was also out of dry sherry and substituted dry white wine.I did let it simmer until the rice was done.
Great light soup if you make a few changes...I cut back on the olive oil, left out the orzo and added some rosemary. Serve this with a London Broil steak and some mixed green and yellow beans and you have a gorgeous and healthy meal! Thanks for the recipe!
I'd give 4.5 stars. I didn't have Orzo Pasta so used Barley instead. I also used different kinds of mushrooms since I live overseas. However, it tasted great. I think Sherry put wonderful flavors.
wish the leeks were more of a statement
Pretty good, but lacked flavour somehow. Fine as a side dish, but wouldn't make it the centrepiece of the meal. Some other reviewers added spinach -- I may try that next time.
This was easy to make, low calorie, and really delicious! I'll definitely be making this again!
Excellent! I added thyme.
We found the soup to be somewhat bland, but a good base to build from.
I added some mushrooms and it was delicious.
It's delicious! I made it from beef bone stock that I made.
This was a tasty soup. Very easy to prepare. I would have given it 5 stars, but I had to add salt, garlic and some red hot pepper flakes. I also substitued the 3 3/4 cups of water for 2 cups of chicken stock. The beef/chicken stock flavor was nice. I added about a 1/2 tablespoon of chopped garlic to the leeks and mushrooms while they were cooking. I also added salt to taste and the red pepper to taste. I also used 2 whole leeks and more pasta. I will make this again. Thank you for this simple and elegant soup.
Very good! Also, quick and easy to prepare! My boyfriend is a BIG soup fan, and he loved this one. Per other reviewers' suggestion, I added a fistful of fresh spinach just before serving. Any type of small pasta works fine, if you don't have orzo.
Ohh so good!! After a long day of work I come home to this quick soup and it's lovely and warm. When I made it the first time I sliced up the leeks and mushrooms, then bagged up the extra in ziplock to freeze and use it later. Tonight was my second time to make this soup and it's so good!!! I used one can of beef broth and then two tablespoons of beef bouillon granules, followed the rest as it read.
used marsala instead of sherry and veg broth... yum yum............and a lot more mushrooms.............
I added chopped smoked turkey wings and used chicken broth, I made it again and added a hand full of collards for a little bite. Had diced jalapeños on side to add if wanted. My family likes it with biscuits and corn bread.
Great way to use leftover mushrooms and leeks from the garden. I made bow-tie pasta by the side, instead of in the soup, which made leftovers more adaptable. Also, used vegetable bouillon instead of beef, so vegetarian in that case...yummm, perfect for a cool autumn evening supper.
Was looking for a non-creamy mushroom soup, and this was pretty good. I thought it was a bit bland, as written. Next time will boost flavor with garlic, thyme, maybe use all broth instead of water and broth. I tihnk chicken broth would be as good or better than the beef. I topped mine with some goat cheese crumbles and this added some tang.
added a little spinach & celery, used quinoa
This is a new family favorite. I hadn't used sherry in cooking until trying this recipe. Now I am looking for more recipes with sherry as I really liked the flavor in this soup. We are trying to add soups to our diet as part of meals and this is a great soup to go with many different meals.
I also add a beef bouillon to the recipe and it was fantastic!!!! If you like mushrooms, this is the soup!!!
Holy cow this was so good! I was worried that there wasn't any meat in it my hubby would complain. He loved it! Made it as written, but added sliced carrots and some broccoli because I have an abundance of both. It gave it a little color. We will definitely make this again
I made this tonight for a group of friends and they raved about it. As others did, I made a few changes. I bought the chicken stock at a Vietnamese Soup restaurant as they make fabulous stock. I used a combo of baby bella mushrooms and white buttons and I tripled the amount as 4 ounces is waaaay too few. I used garlic as well and like another reviewer I did not have sherry on hand so I used Marsala wine and used a full cup... it had a great taste. This is a keeper. A light delicate soup designed to please.
The flavor of the mushrooms and leeks really come through, however other than those flavors I thought is was a little bland. For what type of soup it was I'd still give it a 4, but I did add a couple of small things. I wish I would have had more but I only had 1/4 cup sherry, I think that made a difference. I also added about 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and a dash of salt. I also only used 3 cups of water, just to make it not so watered down, to give more flavor, this worked.*********Had to add this, even better the next day!
Delicious soup. I added spinach and small mushroom raviolis. I'll definitely make this again.
Pretty good... used chicken broth in place of the water, doubled the mushrooms and leeks, used 3/4 cup of orzo, and added about 2 cloves of garlic, a 1/2 tsp of thyme, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper. I also halved the oil and butter and didn't miss the extra fat! I had a little whole grain garlic bread leftover and I cut it in small pieces and added it in as "croutons"... the same could be done with some wheat toast. Good, refreshing light soup.
Fantastic!
Very good...and i'm not a big fan of mushrooms. I dbld mushrooms & leeks as one user did b/c I chunks in every bite. I modified a little, 3/4 c sherry, 2 (14oz) cans beef broth then filled the cans with water and added to the soup, plus another 1/2 cup. I gave a couple shakes of garlic powder. Didn't have orzo, so i used this mexican pasta 'Fideo'. Worked fine. I cooked as the directions stated.
The flavor and look of this soup is incredible! I adore leeks and mushrooms and this is one of the best. I did read several other reviews saying the original recipe as written was more of a consomme type soup, and I needed something hearty to hold me through a long workday. So I made it thicker: I used 4 whole leeks including greens, and about 12oz of mushrooms (with an extra couple T olive oil to sautee them with.) I added 2 cloves of garlic, and instead of adding any water at all I simply used about 8 cups of broth (3 beef and 5 chicken.) I used a full cup of orzo, and at the very end on a whim I threw in a can of black eyed peas I had in the cupboard. The result was the same delightful flavor but a VERY hearty, luscious soup that easiy serves as a main dish. I have been taking it to work for lunch and it holds me all day while I'm on my feet running! Absolutely love it.
Prior reviews helpful. I used chicken broth, more leeks and mushrooms than recipe. I also added about 1/2 tsp salt and 3/4 tsp tarragon for some flavor. Husband said it was "good!" I would make again, but use less oil initially, maybe only 2 tbsp total.
This was perfect as it except I used half the oil/butter called for to soften the leek. That doesn't count, right?
Easy and delicious! The only change I made was a little less broth for a little heartier soup. It’s also a pretty quick soup to make.
Good but a bit bland, and it has too much pepper. I added a tablespoon of Thai chili paste, which added the right flavor.
THIS IS OUTSTANDING! Super simple. I was just looking for something to do with my left over leeks from another dish. I just happened to have beef stock in the freezer that I made myself. I did not add orzo. I served this like French Onion Soup (provolone over crunchy bread). I made a boat load so I'm about to freeze the rest for winter. VERY tasty! VERY.
This soup is deffinately deserving of the 5 stars = "the Best!". I found that if you add a little oregano or sweet basil, it gives it a slightly different taste. I could keep serving this soup at dinner, and my family would never get tired of it.
Quick. Easy. Delicious. This recipe ticked all the boxes for me. I don't usually even like mushrooms but this was heavenly. All who tried it agreed that this recipe is a keeper.
This soup recipe is fine in its original form but you can go crazy like I did and add some additional components. One that I like is Udon noodles and using different types of mushrooms. I also used chicken broth instead of beef.
Delicious and tastes healthy!!! :)
My son begs me to make this. I also use wine instead of the sherry. Sometimes I omit the orzo and throw on a slice of swiss cheese, broil and serve with homemade croutons. Mmmmm This is a great prelude to grilled steaks.
I added a big variety of mushrooms, some fresh pasta, and vegetable stock I had made earlier. It made for a very tasty and satisfying soup.
extremely easy to make. I used marsala cooking wine in lieu of the sherry. I thought that I had made French Onion Soup. Delicious.
Great soup and so easy to make!
I thought that this soup was pretty good, although quite a bit bland. I spiced this up by adding pinto beans and I also added buttermilk ranch seasoning (not the actual dressing) and my husband loved it. Goes great with Baby Bella Mushrooms.
I didn't want to leave the house this evening... so going into this recipe I had limitations. The refrigerator only contained 2 leeks and a container of mushrooms. The huge down-side of only having chicken broth instead of beef broth was a killer.... but I did find that old bottle of sherry (the cork disintegrated when I opened it). So I made the dish. Tasted it. Too bland for me. THEN a miracle happened. I remembered my garlic powder and added a dash. A little sprinkle of garlic powder put this recipe in seventh heaven. THANK YOU for giving the me the kick-start to deliciousness.
Like most people I made some changes to this soup. Used homemade chicken broth and a chicken broth cube, no sherry so used brandy, pureed half the leeks and mushrooms first after cooking, didn't add orzo and added fresh parsley. It's a mild soup that would go well with a full flavoured meal. I might add pureed potato or some cream next time.
This is a great mushroom soup with no cream!! It is quite simple and has a nice flavor. I used green onions as suggested instead of leeks as they are much easier to prepare. This isn't a real filling soup but is perfect as a first course.
