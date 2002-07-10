Mushroom and Leek Soup

A rich, easy soup, using just a few ingredients. If you can't find leeks, just use green onions.

By Ruth

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the mushrooms and leeks in the butter or margarine and olive oil until tender. Add the sherry and reduce liquid by half.

  • Then add the beef broth, water and ground black pepper. Bring to a boil and add the pasta. Boil gently for 10 minutes, or until the pasta is tender. Garnish with sliced mushrooms if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 1232.8mg. Full Nutrition
