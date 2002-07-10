Mushroom and Leek Soup

The flavor and look of this soup is incredible! I adore leeks and mushrooms and this is one of the best. I did read several other reviews saying the original recipe as written was more of a consomme type soup, and I needed something hearty to hold me through a long workday. So I made it thicker: I used 4 whole leeks including greens, and about 12oz of mushrooms (with an extra couple T olive oil to sautee them with.) I added 2 cloves of garlic, and instead of adding any water at all I simply used about 8 cups of broth (3 beef and 5 chicken.) I used a full cup of orzo, and at the very end on a whim I threw in a can of black eyed peas I had in the cupboard. The result was the same delightful flavor but a VERY hearty, luscious soup that easiy serves as a main dish. I have been taking it to work for lunch and it holds me all day while I'm on my feet running! Absolutely love it.