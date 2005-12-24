Angel Whispers

This recipe was great! Well not totally. After all, I did make some amendments myself. Reading previous reviews, I added 1/2 cup of plain yogurt and 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice. My dough wasn't really a dough, so I would call it mixture instead. I baked it for 8 minutes, since I don't use cookie sheets and my mixture wasn't really all that stiff enough to be rolled into a log and sliced nicely. I don't recommend adding flour to make it look like a dough, for the taste would be destroyed.It's basic knowledge that the taste would come out more bland after baking. For the lemon curd, I added less sugar, or it would be quite sweet. I did put 1/2 tablespoon less of butter, which turns out fine anyway. The curd was great, no doubt. Yet, it needs to be a little thicker. Overall, it isn't such a bad recipe, just need to make amendments to your little home gourmets' taste. For me, it's the first thing I've ever tried baking, and it went great for me. Everyone loves it, my way, that is. My friend even asked for the lemon curd recipe! :)