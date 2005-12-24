Angel Whispers
These are lemony little sandwich cookies that just melt in your mouth. Have a few with a tall glass of iced tea.
After reading reviews that the cookie part was too dry, I added a little lemon juice and a heaping tablespoon of plain yogurt to the dough. I also just frosted the cookies with the filling, rather than making sandwiches, and dusted the tops with powdered surgar. The result was a delicious, tender cookie, like a bite-sized lemon bar. Yum!Read More
Well I cant say I was very impresssed with these. As was mentioned above, cookies were very very dry. They tasted like a bad version of a sugar cookie. The filling didnt work either..was way too thin even after much effort. We substituted the icing in the whoopie pie which we were making at the same time for the above icing and it was so much better.Read More
Lemon flavored treats are one of my favorites and these really hit the spot!! The filling was easy to make, it just took it a while to thicken up..Have patience, it's worth the wait!!! Thanks for a wonderful treat!!!
These are so good, light and lemony. Like the previous reviewer, I rolled my dough into logs and then sliced and baked. I didn't have a fresh lemon for zest, so I used some pure lemon extract in the dough. The lemon curd filling did take a long time to thicken, (15-20 mins. of stirring) but I expected that. My dough wasn't dry at all; I only put 3/4 of the flour in at first, and then added more, little by little, until the dough was a nice consistency.
I made the regular recipe,but instead of the filling, I made the dough into thumbprints, then added seedless raspberry preserves,then baked, they were great My second variation was to omit the lemon, add vanilla, and chopped semi sweet chocolate chips, they were awesome.
i am sooo glad i found this recipe!These have to be the best lemon cookies i have ever had!The cookie itself is not very sweet with just a hint of lemon and the filling is sweet and lemony so together there perfect!!To make them a little neater looking i rolled the dough into 2 inch thick logs and sliced them about 1/4 inch thick then i lightly poked the tops with a fork giving it a little design.I DID NOT have any problem with the cookie being dry maby because they were sliced thin and i cooked them till just set so there still soft.I allso added about 1 1/2 cups of powderd suger to the filling to thicken it (some water spilled over in my filling making it to loose) All in all this is a wonderful recipe and it will be a regular in my cookie makeing.Thank you for the recipe!
YUM! In response to previous critics that thought the cookies were too dry, I added about 1/2 a cup of plain yogurt and a fair amount of lemon juice to the dough. I cut down on the salt and substituted half of the flour with whole wheat flour. In the filling, I added a little powdered sugar because I couldn't get it to a perfect thickness. For flavor, I added a fair amount of nutmeg and cinnamon. The result was quite tasty!
I loved these! Whispers is a great name as they are so light and just melt in your mouth. Only change I made is I heated the filling in the microwave stirring after every 30 seconds. Turned out yummy!
This was byfar the best tea cookie i have ever tasted. Would you belive i still have some dough left over about a week later and baked it and it turned out just as tasty. Freezez well and it was so lemony and i really liked it dry.
These are pretty good! I added about 1/4 c. light sour cream to the cookie mixture (because of the dryness factor) and they turned out very good! I undercooked them a bit - they're a little doughy inside, but still very good. I didn't make sandwiches, rather just frosted them with the filling. It's very tasty, although I don't know if I like the stickiness of the filling. I think some sort of lemon icing might be better if you just frost them like I did. But, all-in-all they are yummy little cookies!
I was surprised at how delicious and refreshingly different from the normal holiday cookie these tasted! I am not a huge fan of lemons and I LOVE these cookies, so I had to rate them a 5. FYI - I used lime juice instead of lemon and also lemon extract instead of zest which made it even simpler (used "common substitutions" chart for amounts).
I think these are very good cookies. I followed previous suggestions and added 2 Tablespoon lemon juice to the batter to receive the desired consistency,rolled the dough into logs and then chilled for one hour. FYI - using a makeshift double boiler (stainless steel bowl on top of a saucepan with 1" water) I stirred for 25 minutes until receiving the correct consistency of the filling. It was my first sandwich cookie. I definitely tasted the lemon in full force which was my desired outcome. Thanks for the recipe - will make them again time permitting.
My husband loves lemon cookies such as the cheap storebought ones. His only comment was "I need something to drink" because they are a dry, crispy cookie. The lemon flavor is perfect. I used my melon baller to scoop the dough and then flattened w/ my fingers. I may modify the recipe as some have suggested the next time I make it.
Very good, The only reason i am giving it four stars is because the filling took me forever but i will always make these again. I made them with limes and they were SO good!!
Absolutely delicious! The cookie dough takes practically no time to put together. The filling takes a little more patience but in the end turns out absolutely delectable! I would make these cookies again and again.
These were good little lemon cookies. On the dry side so you need that cup of tea with them. I just iced them and didnt sandwich them.
These really didn't work out for me. When they said flatten, I think they meant roll them as they were raw in the middle after 10min. and nearly burnt on the bottom. Also, like other people, my filling didn't thicken. The filling tasted good, just way to runny.
These didn't turn out for me. The cookie didn't have much flavor, and the filling wouldn't thicken. I was VERY patient and kept hoping it would thicken, but it didn't. I ended up throwing it away. Thanks anyway.
I know I did something wrong. First, they took a long time to cook, nearly ten minutes. Then, the filling just wouldn't thicken, and I worked on it forever! I wound up squeezing a lemon into about 1/2 cup of white frosting I had in the pantry, and it tasted OK. I really wanted these to work!
These are the yummiest cookies! They rea fairly easy to make but take patience for the filling to cool. I made them with Meyer lemons and they were a huge hit, the first to leave the cookie plate! Thanks for our new Christmas cookie tradition.
These cookies are way too dry, even after I added extra butter. There is a little too much salt in the cookie recipe.
With some changes these are great! I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the batter along with about 2 Tbl. sour cream. I didn't have enough lemon juice/zest for the filling so i used lime! They taste like tiny key lime pies!
I wasn't impressed with the texture of the cookie, nor the taste of the entire product.
So yummy! For everyone who said the dough was dry, if you work it with your hands the butter starts to bind the dough together also putting it the fridge is key. When you take it out again use your hands to form the balls and it shoudl stay together. The cookies bake up nice and flaky like pie crust. Also I used a meyers lemon for this and it turned out really good!!
These cookies are very light and tasty. I did NOT alter the recipe as some of the other reviewers suggested. Though there was one tip I did use - I microwaved the filling rather than using a double boiler, whisking every 30 seconds or so and it came out really nice. The cookies are a little crumbly when they are finished; which I imagine could be corrected by making the batter less dry with yogurt, sour cream, etc. But I like them how they are. I will add this cookie to my Christmas Gift list :)
I found these to be better to icing the cookie, let filling firm and cool on the cookie. I did not like as a sandwhich cookie but good as an iced cookie.
If a traditional wedding cookie shacked up with a lemon bar, this would be the result. I read the conflicting reviews and gave it a shot. I will agree, they were dry, but this type of cookie is suppose to be dry. My main problem was also the runny filling. I have since made them again, and experienced the same thing. My suggestions - if you absolutely can't get it to thicken after 30-45 minutes, whip in some confectioners sugar and put it in the fridge for a few minutes. . . it won't substantially change the taste, just the consistancy. I also srpinkle a little of the same on the top to "dress them up." These would be great for a wedding, spring tea, or similar event, (bake ahead, they are even better on day 2) but are much too time consuming for the everyday. I would give them a 5 for flavor but had to give a 4 due to length of time, difficulty with filling and overall usefullness in my cookie collection.
These turned out really well. I turned them into Key Lime Cookies because I had a bunch of limes on hand. (Okay, they weren't really Key Lime Cookies because they weren't key limes, but that's what I called them anyway.) Pretty and delicious. Thanks, Julie.
Hello form Germany, I read the recipe of the cockies and tried them. I iced them und tasted them with fresh ice tea lemon. It was so delicous. My friends asked for more. Its wonderful on a hot summer day.
The original recipe for the dough did not work, when I had everything in the bowl and stirred it looked like crumbly dry pre-water pie crust stuff. I added a few large dollops of sour cream and a squeeze of lemon juice and the dough came together nicely. I took previous reviewers' advice and I rolled the dough into a log, I put the dough log in the freezer, which made it so much easier to slice with a sharp knife. I cheated because I got impatient with the thickening process for the filling so I added a little bit of cornstarch-water solution. Overall a delicious crispy, light cookie, the filling is not too sweet, but has a nice tang to it.
Simply amazing. I ended up adding extra lemon for a bigger kick, and spread some of the lemon curd on top then sprinkled with powdered sugar for a more pleasing look. Definitely a keeper!
I creamed an extra half a stick of butter with the suger for the dough. My family didn't care for the lemon that much, so I added a hershy kiss in the dough before baking. Yum-yum-yummy!
The taste is amazing! But they are such a pain to make. It says 10min prep...NOT TRUE! These cookies took me hours! However, I was thrilled with the flavor and I received TONS of compliments! The cookie is very much like a shortbread and while the filling took a long time to stiffen, it was similar to the jelly in "gem" cookies.
Maybe I did something wrong, but the icing hardening like taffy. You could hardly bite though one of these, and if you did you couldn't get the icing off your teeth. Horrible!!!
These were VERY good. Everyone that tried the cookies really liked them. The only thing I may change next time I make these is to work on making the cookie a little softer. The crunch of the cookie was a nice contrast to the lemon filling, but I prefer a little more give to my cookies. I didn't make them into sandwiches; just topped the cookie with the filling/frosting. The lemon flavor was just enough, not overpowering. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I was really interested in making this, but it was a complete and total shambles. I followed the directions to a T and both the cookies and the filling did not work for me. They both tasted of nothing but butter - and I mean like biting right into a stick of butter - the filling never set, and the cookies were very dry and crumbly, and stuck to the roof of my mouth. I'm sorry, but I cannot in good conscience recommend this to anybody else.
This was really good. We made sure to cook the filling till it was thick, and once we turned the heat off it got even thicker with time. We also added some lime juice to the cookie itself, and substituted lime for lemon. Really good!
I have made these ALOT and always get rave reviews!! I use a bit of lemon yogurt in mine,to help moisten them a bit,and intensify that lemon flavor even more:)Im making them this weekend for my hubby to take to work for him and his coworkers, I try to do something new each for them; in fact, he in known as the "treat guy" and is hounded if he comes in empty handed,lol!! Great with hot mint tea:)
These cookies are very D'lish but mine did not look like the picture. My cookies were flat and not fluffy, but they were a big hit. The filling is the best of the whole thing, i've made and put it on other cookies i made. I never used the lemon zest the second time and it didnt change the flavor. Im baking a lemon cake and going to drizzle the filling onto the cake. Love it!!
These are great! Everyone who tries them loves them--but make sure to use the filling, that's what takes them from ordinary to really delicious.
This one was so so for me. Not bad, just didn't pop. Kinda bland.
No flavor! I kept adding things to the cookie (more lemon peel, vanilla, powdered sugar). Was not a hit here. Sorry!
These are great, little, lemony, cute cookies! The cookie is like a shortbread, and the filling was terrific after I added 1 tsp. of cornstarch to 1 tsp. of water, then added that to the filling. I had rolled the dough into balls, then flattened them with a cup onto a pan lined with parchment paper. They made great Christmas cookies!
I just made these to go into my christmas cookie boxes that I make every year. They aren't bad. But I don't think I will make them again. They are pretty tasty but alot of work. I found the dough very hard to work with but I didn't have any problems with the filling. I just don't think it's worth all the work for just an ok cookie.
I thought this recipe was too dry & the filling was too runny.
Dry?? Mine were so greasy I had to throw away the batter. I was really disappointed. Not sure if I did something wrong. Photos are beautiful. Hope some folks enjoyed them.
read other reviews and used a lot of their ideas. Had some lemon yogurt and added that to help with the dryness-worked great! Also did the thumbprint thing but filled with fig/strawberry preserves and oh boy were they great. Also filled thumbprint with the lemon curd for an afternoon tea I hosted. Everyone asked for the recipe. thanks
Perfect for a lady's luncheon or tea! Thank you!
Very nice. I couldn't get the filling to thicken up, even after adding powdered sugar so they weren't all they could have been, not sure where I went wrong..
This recipe was great! Well not totally. After all, I did make some amendments myself. Reading previous reviews, I added 1/2 cup of plain yogurt and 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice. My dough wasn't really a dough, so I would call it mixture instead. I baked it for 8 minutes, since I don't use cookie sheets and my mixture wasn't really all that stiff enough to be rolled into a log and sliced nicely. I don't recommend adding flour to make it look like a dough, for the taste would be destroyed.It's basic knowledge that the taste would come out more bland after baking. For the lemon curd, I added less sugar, or it would be quite sweet. I did put 1/2 tablespoon less of butter, which turns out fine anyway. The curd was great, no doubt. Yet, it needs to be a little thicker. Overall, it isn't such a bad recipe, just need to make amendments to your little home gourmets' taste. For me, it's the first thing I've ever tried baking, and it went great for me. Everyone loves it, my way, that is. My friend even asked for the lemon curd recipe! :)
This recipe did not work for me. The filling didn't thicken properly and there were pieces of the egg cooked in it. The recipe should say to temper the eggs I guess. The dough was very dry looking and I didn't want to waste any more effort on this goofed up recipe. I fallowed it exactly. I ended up using a different recipe for the same type of cookie and it was fantastic. It was much easier to fallow and produced some excellent cookies that everyone loved and are my new favorite.
This recipe has been a Special Occasion cookie for me since 1970 when I saw it in a Parade Magazine. Mine is the same except it calls for vanilla in the cookie and only the egg yolk in the filling. They are delicate hence special occasion instead of every day. A wonderful "tea" cookie.
I thought the dough was the perfect consistency. I made sure the butter was at room temp before I creamed it with the sugar. I doubled the zest. Rolled into parchment logs, cut into 1/4" rounds after chilling for an hour. I skipped the lemon curd and made a lemon buttercream instead. Yum!
EXCELLENT COOKIES!!!! They just melt in your mouth! Even my children loved them. I did do what other reviewers did, I added 1 yolk and a little bit a water for the dough be more ease to handle. I give it 4 because I did not try the filling. I just glaze them with a lemony glaze.
These taste all right, but I think the middle is too runny. I stirred it for a long time in the double boiler and added some corn starch until it thickened a little. I was also careful to let the cookies cool completely. Even after that the tops still tried to slide off the bottoms of the cookies.
Excellent! Thanks for sharing
I love this recipe! Works great with a cookie press but works better if you don't refrigerate prior to pressing. I preferred to add the cream on top instead of sandwiching.
This cookie has amazing lemon flavor. I also had trouble getting the filling to thicken. It was thick enough to spoon some on top of the cookie, but I didn't make sandwiches, I added some x-mas sprinkles to the top for added festiveness. Everyone has raved about them so far, will definatley make another batch before Christmas.
The recipe for the lemon cookies didn't turn out well for me. There was too much butter and the cookies spread in the oven and became thins! I got sweet butter thins instead of lemon cookies! My friends still like it but I was very disappointed that it didn't turn out to be lemon cookies for me. I will save the recipe but under 'Butter Thins' now...
These little lemon cookies were good. A little on the dry side, but good dunked. :-)
I made today and brought to work! Everyone LOVES them, Loves them!! Perfect!
very very good were easy to make and did't last very long I suggest to double the batch
This is a fantastic recipe. My 11 year old told me they were better than a "Scooby Snack"! I skipped the refrigerating step and used the dough in my cookie press. I had a hard time getting the filling to set up, but we served it on the side as a cookie dip. It was a fun treat for the kids not to mention absolutely delicious!
Cookies were very dry. Also, I stirred and stirred and stirred, and the filling was still runny.
They were so good!!! as recommended by several reviews, i added some lemon juice into the cookies. mine were angel-shaped and i simply creamed the top and topped them with icing sugar :)
I give the cookies 5 stars. They were delicious and easy to work with. However, I give the filling just 1 star. It was way to sweet and weird looking. If I make these cookies again, Im going to use jam or regular frosting instead.
This was delicious. Used it for cookies as well as for gingerbread house creation (my family doesn't like gingerbread). If you bake it a little thinner and longer it stands up well for construction jobs.
These cookies were really good. As far as the sauce being runny-- you have to stand there and stir for a while (theres enough time since the cookies need to chill) I did get a little worried and sprinkled flour in a few times. Once I took the sauce off the burner and let it sit and cool it thickened up enought to make the sandwich cookies. I covered them overnight and gave them to my kids preschool teachers and they looked and tasted good. Of course they are bit dry-- they are made with butter and flour!
I make a lot of cookies and bring them to work to share with my fellow employees who are mostly a younger crowd. These were surprisingly rated the best cookies of all the ones I have made recently. Really grat tasting!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I love to bake and do so quite often but these cookies just did not turn out. The filling never thickened and the cookies were dry even after I made the adjustments from the reviews. I definitely will not be making these again!
These cookies are great! Of course, I love lemon cookies and I don't like overly sweet cookies. This recipe delivers! I have never used a double boiler before and I don't have one so I put a large ceramic bowl over a pot. It took a really long time for the filling to thicken up but it set up well once on the cookies. The cookie dough is a bit dry once it is baked, but the filling makes up for that. I thought they were light, lemony, and lovely.
Just made these for my husband for father's day...they were awesome! He loved them! I did add 2 spoonfuls of sour cream to the dough...they were incredible...not dry at all. Followed the filling recipe exactly...turned out great. I put the filling in a small bowl and refrigerated it and they are making the sandwiches as they eat them. Next time I will roll the dough and cut it so they are nice and round like in the picture. Great recipe! Thank you!
My first time making a sandwich cookie, cause really dont have the patiences. But these ones looks so good, so thought I try them out. Took the advice of other reviewers and added yogurt and lemon juice to the cookie batter, turned out good and buttery. The filling is very runny so I added 3tbsp of corn flour in order to quicken the thickening process. Then I put the filling in the fridge for a while in order to make the filling less hassle. Overall good tasting cookies.... just need time and patiences....
Instead of making a filling I used the Filling recipe and made a glaze. I cooked it directly on the stovetop and didn't cook it for very long. Everyone enjoyed these very much.
I reall liked these cookies a lot. However I had a hard time like others, getting the middle to thicken. I ended up just refrigerating them so that it was a bit firmer. I may try a creamy lemon frosting the next time.
These turned out very tasty. As someone else said, they're like little lemon bars! I agree that the cookie part is too dry to make a sandwich - I left mine open and sprinkled with powdered sugar as someone else suggested. Also, the lemon filling does take a while to thicken up but it's worth it!
Mine turned out to be sooo bitter tasting I don't know why... I followed the recipe exactly ...
Disappointed:( my goal is to try all the recipes on the Christmas Cookie Countdown,,these taste good but not practical, like other reviewers the filling was "wierd", runny making the cookie kind of messy, I had a lot of filling leftover, I wanted cookies that I can freeze, and these ones keep sliding apart, I put into a container to freeze for later, hoping they come out more stuck together....???
i always check and double check what i am doing and i found the cookies dry and the filling to be runny, even though I had cooked it for over 45 minutes, and this at a reasonable heat.
I tried these cookies for Christmas to try something new. They do have a great lemon flavor, however I also had problems with the filling not thickening up. I had read reviews stating it took a while and to be patient. I stirred for 45 minutes and it was still runny. I eventually ended up stirring in confectioners sugar to thicken it up and used it as frosting. They still tasted good.
I only made the lemon curd using this recipe. Came out very well.
Delicious- next time I'll make the cookies flatter to produce more cookies.
Think this is a hit or miss recipe- the wafer is a little salty and a tad dry, but I could get over that- however, when you add the fact that my filling ended up so tacky that it was like lemon taffy inside the cookie, it was just too much gone wrong- not to mention they are VERY time consuming!!!! Others mentioned their filling never thickened- mine was the opposite- there must be that one sweet spot of doneness!!! Think I'll keep the wafer recipe and look for a filling of a creamier type! Lemon Flavor was right on, though!
Good butter cookie recipe. I was looking for something a lot lighter. You might want to consider halving the recipe. I did not have any trouble getting it to thicken even though I used a makeshift double boiler- a stainless steel bowl inside a wok of boiling water. Not the safest arrangement but it worked. I loved the lemon but it was a little runny as a filling. Rolling the cookies as thin as possible is key since you still want to have a strong lemon flavor. I ended up using the lemon as more of a dip for the cookies. I wonder if it would be good to add powdered sugar to the lemon and make it more of a light frosting?
Awsome Cookies!!!!!!!1 From, Chef Chuck!!!!
This is a great lemon shortbread cookie! I took other suggestions adding a little lemon juice, a table spoon of sour cream and a dash of vanilla extract. I also rolled it into a log and froze it which made it easier to cut. I used a different recipe to make lemon curd for the filing since that seemed to be everyone's difficulty with the recipe. I'm going to also try it with lingonberries as I think it'll be fantastic!
This was delicious, i love making it and eating it. I made them for my son's birthday the other day and he loved them along with the rest of my family, i had to make more because they went so fast! i would recommend this for everything!
Yum! These cookies are sweet (but not too much so), tender and melt in your mouth. Take a little extra time to prepare, but well worth the effort.
These are amazing! Yes, the filling took a long time, but it did eventually thicken. I had an extra egg white hanging around from another recipe that used only the yolk, so I mixed it in the dough. I will definitely be making these again. Thanks!
