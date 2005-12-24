Angel Whispers

112 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 41
  • 3 15
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

These are lemony little sandwich cookies that just melt in your mouth. Have a few with a tall glass of iced tea.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
12 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and confectioners' sugar until light. Stir in the lemon peel, flour and salt. Cover bowl, and chill for about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Flatten teaspoons of dough onto cookie sheets, and bake for 5 to 8 minutes, until light brown. Remove from baking sheets to cool on racks.

  • To make the filling, combine the beaten egg, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and butter in the top of a double boiler. Stir until thick. Sandwich cookies with 1 teaspoon of filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 111.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/22/2022