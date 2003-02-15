Best Burritos
This is the best bean burrito ever!
This is one thing my son and I definitely agree on. I love refried beans and I love even more that my son will eat them. I left out the sour cream, hot sauce & peppers for his sake, but it was still good. Sometimes when I don't have shredded cheddar, I just use a slice of Kraft singles and it works out just fine. Usually he can't tell the difference. Thanks for a simple but kid friendly recipe Brooke.
AWFUL! Am I the only one that thinks American Cheese isn't a real cheese? Especially not one that is used in mexican dishes. Once I took the cheese out of it and added onion, bell pepper, cumin, corriander, chili powder, garlic, black olives, black beans, chopped tomato and some avacado I had my standard burrito which my 6 year old said was WAY better...betterer a million T-rexes big than this one.
This is one thing my son and I definitely agree on. I love refried beans and I love even more that my son will eat them. I left out the sour cream, hot sauce & peppers for his sake, but it was still good. Sometimes when I don't have shredded cheddar, I just use a slice of Kraft singles and it works out just fine. Usually he can't tell the difference. Thanks for a simple but kid friendly recipe Brooke.
I love the burrito's but did add chopped lettuce, a little grated cheese and a dab of salsa!
No, not the "best" but I thought they were fairly good and extra points for being super easy, although heating everything in the microwave would be even easier. I slopped some extra sour cream and taco sauce on top. My one big complaint that no one has mentioned: I doubled the filling because I wanted to make two. And that was just barely enough to fill a 10" tortilla. I even double-checked the recipe that it hadn't been meant for a smaller one. I cannot imagine 1/4 cup beans and slice of cheese even remotely matching a 10" tortilla, unless you just enjoy eating tortillas.
This recipe was very good. However, I made the following adjustment to it. First, I warmed up the refried beans and added a tbs of salsa, garlic powder and 1/4 of pinto beans. I also sauteed onions and green peppers and cut up tomatoes. Then I piled up the burritos as follow... beans, sauteed onions and green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa. Wrap up the burrito and placed them on a greased pan for about 12minutes. My family loved these burritos. I served them with spanish rice. This was so good, my family requested it again the next night.
we made it it is easy and sooooooooo good
Easy but needed more spices for me. Next time I might add some salsa mixture or new spices.
i made this for the little girl i nanny for. both she and i loved it! extremely easy and fast to make!
This was pretty good! I did what another user suggested and added some sour cream and lettuce. I also had some packets of Taco Bell mild sauce lying around and put a little of that in before I wrapped it. I lightly toasted the tortilla too, so it gave it a nice flavor.
As good as advertised. Quick and easy, and my kids ate them up.
Very similar to the way I have been making these for years. We really enjoy them, and are easy to fix for a quick snack whenever one is needed.
This made for a quick and easy lunch today. I had boiled some pinto beans, last night, and was looking for a recipe to use them in. I mashed them on the tortilla and heated it in the microwave about 45 seconds with the cheese. I used low fat cheddar instead of American cheese and a Trader Joes tortilla. I didn't use the black pepper, because I don't like it. Oddly, adding the sour cream and hot sauce did make it remind me a little of a taco bell bean burrito. ty
gereat taste, and easy to make. My son loves to make these.
i used homemade refried beans from this site. and also used a mix of mexican cheese. no sour cream. i like to make alot of them wrap them in foil and freeze them. that way i have them on hand for a quick lunch.
I like my spicier so I used canned Mexican Style Chili beans and mashed them with a handblender. Topped with Shredded cheddar cheese and medium salsa then wrapped them up and browned it in a frying pan for a more crisp tortilla. This was excellent. Next time I may even add freshly chopped onions.
The burritos were good, but a bit bland for my taste. They were definitely missing something - maybe some chili sauce on top? Mmmm...
I altered this recipe to my liking. I used whole wheat "plus" mission tortillas (the brand name) & i used gerbhardt refried beans, they dont have alot of additives, just beans, water & salt. I put a touch of olive oil in a frying pan and added the beans, med-hi heat and add a dash of cumin and salt. I also would never use american cheese, i agree with others that it is not right for this. I added onions, cheddar & sour cream. I served with Fresh tomato salsa i found here.
Quick, easy, and tasty. I could not imagine using American cheese with a burrito, however so used shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend. I sauteed some green onion in the saucepan before adding the can of refried beans to heat. Also added a tiny bit of lime juice to freshen up the flavor and I ate the burrito with picante sauce. Lots of flavor and I'm looking forward to having the leftovers for lunch!
Very good! My husband and kids loved it. First time I made it as described. Second time I made a few changes. First, I added canned, drained black beans, as well as the refried beans. I also used shredded chedder. Finally, I did not heat the burrito on the stove. Instead, I wrapped each burrito and then tightly placed them in a shallow baking dish. Baked them in a preheated 300 degree F. oven for about 12 minutes. Served with salsa and sour cream. Excellent!! Try adding fried onions for the adults.
so i of course tried it because im a busy mother of four and they were delish I added left over brown rice to the ground meat and then some med picante sauce to the rice mixture, chopped some lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream. spread on the refried beans to the whole wheat tortillas, added all other ingredients and it was a hit. will definately try again... oh and it was quick.
Made these for lunch and they were very good. I used shredded cheese because I don't care for the american slices. Took everything to work and made their in the microwave. Yummy lunch!! ** EDITED ** Made these for the kids for lunch today and my youngest daughter loved them. I used sour cream on the side and left out the hot pepper sauce for her.
This was a good start for me, but I had to change it up just a bit. First I made at least double this recipe. I sauteed some onion (about half to 3/4 of a small onion) then added that to the refried beans along with some cumin & chili powder to taste. I also added about a half can of pinto beans to give it more texture. I heated the beans through. Instead of American cheese I used shredded colby jack. I rolled the beans & cheese in a warmed flour tortilla. I added sour cream on top of mine. My husband added salsa on his. They turned out quite good!! Served it with Mexican rice. Good base recipe!
I tried this recipe just to try it even though I was a little nervous about using exackly what the recipe calls for. American cheese? Yuck. This is a mexican dish that should be served with shredded mexican cheese. My family hated this recipe. Never again. This shouldnt be listed under the mexican recipe section thats for sure.....AWFUL
I was a little worried about trying this when I read some of the reviews, but I actually really liked this dish! It was super easy to make with ingredients I already had laying around the pantry. However, I would not go so far as to say this was the best burrito I've ever had, as the name seems to suggest. Overall, I would make this again. I usually make bean burritos with taco sauce, but I really liked how the hot sauce with the sour cream tasted. Maybe next time I'll use my cheddar instead of just American to add a little more to the cheese flavor, though.
American Cheese a No-NO! Not enough flavour, spices or creativity for me. I had to add a lot to make this dish seem appealing. I am a fan of simple meals, but this one was too far bland for my tastebuds to do a the two step let alone the salsa.
Its a nice recipe of burrito but u need to add some salsa and some fried rice after adding salsa and rice it will become so tasty.
This was ok. I used cheddar cheese instead of American. Definitely not the best bean burrito I have ever had.
I like that it's easy and low fat but it's boring.
Delicious and quick
Tasty. I added some tomato bits for extra flavor.
Good but not the best. I think they are missing something.
cool
I didn't even have to see a recipe to know that this is a good meal. I have been making similar burritos for a long time. I use grated sharp cheddar, and chopped onions in addition to the suggested salsa and sour cream. Amounts are very flexible, which is why this such a quick meal.
I love this recipe!! all i did was switch American cheese to mexican but awesome!! definitely recommend
I love this recipe cuz its so easy. I didn't have sour cream this time so I left it out. Easy lunch recipe and it beats going to Taco Bell! :)
