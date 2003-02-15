Best Burritos

This is the best bean burrito ever!

Recipe by Brooke McCorkhill

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a small pot heat the refried beans until they are heated through, approximately 5 minutes.

  • Warm the tortilla in a dry frying pan over medium-high heat.

  • Lay the burrito on a flat surface. Place the refried bean in the center of the burrito, layer the cheese, pepper, sour cream and hot sauce over the beans. Roll the tortilla so that the mixture is wrapped in the center. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 1075.2mg. Full Nutrition
