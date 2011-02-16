Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

1 of 1313

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely great dessert. I have made this four times and am ALWAYS asked for the recipe. Though on a side note, I always use 1.5 times the amount of peaches the recipe calls for. It's pretty darn fabulous. Definitely a keeper!!! Helpful (381)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous! I call it my second best find so far on this site, with the first one being the recipe for "Clone of a Cinnabon". I followed a previous reviewer's suggestion and doubled the recipe and baked it in a glass 9 x 13 pan. I then chilled it over night and brought it to work. Everyone loved it! I also would agree that it's not really a pie, but more like a peaches and cream dessert. I didn't find it too sweet at all and I like that it calls for canned peaches, so I can make it any time of year. Will definately make this again. Helpful (271)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this pie a lot. It is pretty easy to make too. I have following suggestions for improvising it: 1. Bake the crust for 10 min before adding peaches to avoid making it chewy 2. Make sure you drain the peaches well or the pie will be soggy 3. Do not forget to add cream cheese mixture leaving 1" space from the edge of the pan (I forgot to do this and it spilled over during baking) 4. Perhaps add only 1/2 cup flour to the crust mix (not absolutely necessary but this is something I might try the next time) 5. You might want to add 1 1/2 can peaches instead of just one 29 oz can ( again, this is not absolutely necessary) 6. In the reviews some people have suggested to use spingform pan instead of pie plate - that might be necessary if you add more peaches. Helpful (234)

Rating: 5 stars After spending considerable time reading other reviews, I adjusted the recipe to suit our needs. I doubled the recipe, added an extra can of peaches, and used a 9x13 pan. I baked the crust ten minutes and then added peaches, etc. and returned to the oven for an additional 35 minutes. The cinnamon sugar topping looked like it was going to be too much, but I threw caution to the wind and used it all. I'm very glad that I did because it enhanced the flavor tremendously. I would advise using a strong, sweet cinnamon such as Chinese cassia. Everyone enjoyed this and asked for the recipe. Helpful (185)

Rating: 5 stars It's amazing. I've made the peach version and loved it. I recently made a "Strawberries and Cream" version. It was just as good. Nice alternative to strawberry shortcake. If you use strawberries you'll need 32 oz. frozen, sweetened, sliced strawberries. Thaw and drain well! The cream cheese topping will be pink and very cute:) Soon, I'll try raspberry and blueberry. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars Alright here goes... I am 24. I dont cook. I dont bake. It is just not my forte. I work at a hospital in Medical Records where they were having their annual bake off and the 1st prize was a 50$ gift certificate and 2nd prize was a 25$ gift certificate. I just love gift certificates and was so inspired to bake something to win one of these. So every year, a doctor comes in to taste test the goodies and award the prizes on tastefullness and presentation. I didnt dress my pie up or anything, just took it as is, and it looked pitiful... not very pretty. The cinamon had baked up on the sides, etc. After all the taste tests were done, he awarded 3rd prize, then 2nd. Then he says, "in all my years, i have judged pies on a combination of taste and presentation, but this year's 1st prize lacks presentation but was the most delicious pie!" And I won the 50$ gift certificate... I never won anything in my life. I was so happy. I was also kind of nervous about it because I had never tried this recipe before and being that I dont cook, it made me a little worried, but all turned out good. So many complimented me on the pie. It felt so good. Maybe this will be the beginning of my baking career! It also helped that there were a lot of reviews to read. I really wanted something that would win and when I read everyone's reviews and they won something, all the better. Thanks!!! Helpful (133)

Rating: 4 stars If you use a smaller pan than 10 inches your crust will be soggy/runny. If you want to use a 9 or 9 1/2 inch pie pan and don't want to spend 30 bucks getting a 10 inch pie pan shipped to you and/or you don't want to worry about soggy crust do this: Mix the crust as directed. If using a 9 or 9 1/2 pie pan dump 80% of the mixture into the pie pan (100% if you have a 10 inch pan). Cook for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Brush with egg whites until coated and then cook for 5 minutes more. This makes sure your crust is completely cooked and the egg white makes a protein barrier so that your crust does not get soggy from the peaches while cooking or standing. Follow the rest of the directions for the pie. All in all this was pretty good. The next time I will cut the pieces of peach up and mix with the cream cheese. Helpful (125)

Rating: 5 stars DON'T change anything from the original recipe. The original recipe won the BLUE RIBBON for me today in the pie contest at my church. I previously made this recipe using others suggestions, such as baking crust before putting in peaches, etc. BIG MISTAKE. FOLLOW THE RECIPE AS IS and you will get exactly what the recipe states "AWARD WINNING". This is like a peach cobbler and a cheesecake, but much better. I really don't like making pies, but this is definitely one that I will make again and again because not only is it absolutely delicious, BUT SUPER EASY!! Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe and read some of the reviews first. I found this recipe should only be baked for the time said, 30 -35 min. as it will harden off after it cools because of the pudding and flour in the recipe. Also, make sure you buy the cook and serve pudding mix and not the instant. I used the remaining peach juice and made a sauce and poured it over the top immediately after removing from the oven and added ground walnuts on top. This recipe is a keeper for sure! Helpful (76)