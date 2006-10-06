Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip

This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
This dip is always gone when I make it! I do change a few things though. You MUST drain and rinse the artichoke hearts,it gets rid of that slightly odd flavor. I also use the whole block of cream cheese. Instead of romano cheese I use about a cup of mozzarella and about half a cup of grated parm. cheese on top. I love garlic so i usually add about a teaspoon of minced garlic. Throw the artichokes, cream cheese and spinach in the blender to make it less lumpy. I serve this with chips or with carrot and celery sticks. Enjoy!
Very disappointed. I can't believe this didn't turn out good with all the rave reviews it has. I followed the recipe to a tee and it still turned out horrible. It was very dry & hard - we were trying to use it for a dip for chips. The chips broke off in it. Maybe it is more meant for breads, but we were expecting a creamy dip for chips (like in nice restaurants). Instead we ended up with a hard spread-type dish. We will not be trying this again unless we come up with a way to make it creamy. Sorry!
I will be honest, I haven't made this *exact* recipe but I make one that's very close so I thought I'd share my suggestions. I use equal parts mayo (light is fine) and sour cream, no cream cheese. Also, a little fresh lemon juice and some extra garlic help give it some flavor. And finally...I think for any restaurant-quality spinach artichoke dip, monterrey jack cheese is a MUST! I use about 1 cup - half mixed into the dip and the other half baked on top (cover with foil while baking to prevent rubbery cheese). Oh, and I always serve with blue corn tortilla chips and a side of salsa and sour cream. All in all, this is a great and easy recipe to have on hand!
I made this two nights ago and it was AWESOME!!! I did tweak it a bit: I used 1 cup sour cream, 1 whole package cream cheese, 1/2 cup Romano cheese and 1 full tsp. garlic. It was very creamy this way, just the way I like it. My bro and his GF gobbled it up. They said it was just like eating it at a restaurant.
This is such an easy and delicious recipe, I'm so happy I've found it. There are so many things you can add to it depending on what you like too. Everytime I make it with a few extra ingredients and it's always delicious. You can also throw it on a pizza dough and bake it up for a great spinach artichoke pizza.
Excellent party food! I doubled everything (to use up all the spinach) except for the artichoke hearts (only had 2- 6oz. jars)and cream cheese (I used the whole 8 oz. block), and used grated Parmesean (from a bag, not the can). I also threw in about 1/2 c. grated Monterrey Jack cheese. I had to bake it longer--around 40 min. I also used a stoneware baking dish.
This recipe was okay... I think the problem was that I expected it to taste like the appetizer from TJI Friday's and it didn't. It lacked something and was too creamy. I think it had too much sour cream and not enough romano or even monterey jack cheese. I followed the recipe exactly as stated and served it right out of the oven. I thought it tasted best hot and when it cooled down it actually didn't taste too good. I served this dip at a party and had a ton of leftovers, so it didn't go over too well with my guests... I'm going to keep on looking for that TJI Friday's look alike!
I love, love, LOVE this dip! I'd searched everywhere for a recipe for Spinach & Artichoke dip that was close to restaurant style, and this is the best so far! I made a huge batch for a small get together I was hosting (a whole 9x13 in pan!) and it was GONE in no time flat! I did make one big change to the recipe; I cut out the Romano cheese, and added about 1- 1.5 cups of Monterey Jack instead, because I really wanted this dip to have that cheesy texture, and the Monterey Jack is mild enough and has enough moisture to be, in my opinion, the perfect 'dip' addition. I also took the liberty of adding a bit more garlic, but that's a personal preference. Great recipe- thanks!
Delicious and easy with just the right quantity of ingredients. I make this dip but before cooking it, I slather it onto a refrigerated pizza crust, (rectangular), snip a fringe up ech side and then crisscross the ends over the center. Bake at 375 for 30minutes. It comes out looking like a very complicated braided stuffed bread roll, and of course, it's much easier to handle as an appetizer since you just cut a slice and the dip is already inside. Thanks for the great filling recipe!
I enjoyed this dip very much. Not a huge hit at my party, but overall well liked. I added extra cream cheese as some of the other reveiws suggested. I didn't care for it with the extra cream cheese. Good as is!
Eh, it was okay. I followed the recipe to the T, and it didn't have tons of flavor. It wasn't awful, but really just seemed to be missing something. It came out very bland. If i try to make this again I will add way more cheese, and maybe some Parmesan cheese as well.
I've been enjoying this recipe for a few months now and decided to take it a step further...I took a Boboli pizza shell and topped it with shredded mozzarella, then I spread 1/2 the baked dip over the cheese. Then I placed sliced roma tomatoes on top and baked according to the directions on the Boboli package. I sprinkled the pizza with a little romano cheese and served. It was out of this world! A truly gourmet pizza using this wonderful dip.
Delish! I did use the whole box of frozen spinach which I think made this dip more dry. Next time I think I will double the cream cheese, sour cream and mayo for a creamier dip...or just cut back on the spinach they way the recipe intended. I also used marinated artichoke hearts, drained, for that extra tang.. I am also going to add shredded mozzarella next time. Served with blue tortilla chips....this dip was gone. Excellent flavor!
EXCELLENT and so easy! I mixed everything in my food processor and....I used 2 small jars of artichoke hearts, 1 pkg of frozen spinach, 1 c. sour cream, 1/4 c mayo, 1 brick of cream cheese, 1/2 c grated parm/mozzarella mix, 2 cloves fresh garlic, and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. I topped with mozzarella cheese before baking. EXCELLENT!
I don't know . . . I made this last week. It wasn't very good. I doubled the vegetables because I wanted it really spinachy. Maybe that was too much. It also just tasted too pickley for me - because of the canned artichoke hearts. I didn't like it very much.
Substituted fat free for the mayo, sour cream, cream cheese but not the romano cheese. Used the real thing freshly grated at my favorite deli. So worth the splurge. Used a little extra and sprinkled on top so it browned and had a little stronger cheese flavor. Great recipe...
This was a hit! Here are my changes... I kept the same amount of spinach and artichokes, but doubled everything else. It made a lot more dip and was creamy like we like it. I think next time I will back down on the mayo as that was one of the main things I tasted during my first bite. Otherwise- it was GREAT!! (Even better the next day.)
This was amazing! Since this was for a party, I doubled the recipe, only leaving out the extra 1/4 cup mayonnaise. The guests just raved about it and we couldn't stop eating it! Fantastic served with pitas cut into little triangles as well as nacho/tortilla chips. One guest commented that it would also be great with leeks, which I might try next time, just to be adventurous.
I made this recipe twice this holiday season - it was great. I added a little more cream cheese (4 oz total) and about 2/3 of the package of frozen spinach. The dip was great topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
I have made this dish for years. I substitute cream cheese for the mayo and it is much richer. I also add dry vegetable soup mix. I have even use broccoli for spinach and cheddar cheese for the italian cheese mix. Delicious!
This dip was absolutely delicious after a few minor alterations. I added 3/4 cup cream cheese instead of 1/4 cup and doubled the amount of Romano cheese. Tasted just like a "Cheesecake" restaurant's dip!
This recipe is SO good! It really does take like a restaurant-version of this dip. The only thing is that the recipe doesn't make much. I actually tripled the recipe to get the right amount. I think the key is in the romano cheese--buy the expensive stuff!
This was my least favorite recipe for Artichoke Dip. To me, it lacked the substance and flavors of the traditional Artichoke dip. What I ended up with was something like Knorrs Vegetable Spinach Dip (which I love) without the Knorrs Seasoning (blah). Just Spinach and Artichoke floating in sour cream and mayo.
This is yummy. I've made it as is but usually I modified it a little. I put the artichoke hearts in the food processor, a couple of jalepeno slices, and add a couple tsp of garlic in with it. I don't use mayo since I don't like how it tastes. I use an entire 10 oz package of spinach, entire box of fat free cream cheese, 2 heaping TB of light sour cream, fat free mozarella cheese. I make sure to rinse the artichoke hearts and wring out the spinach to get the moisture out. Really important to bake COVERED this is how it stays creamy and doesnt dry out like others have complained about.
I have been making this recipe for a few years now and friends always ask for the recipe. The only change I made was using creamed spinach instead of regular. However only certain stores carry it. Also, be sure to drain the spinach & artichoke hearts before using.
I took this to a potluck dinner party and it disappeared. I did add 1-2 ozs more cream cheese & served with scoop tortilla chips. I used lowfat sour cream, lowfat mayo and 1/3 fat cream cheese--every bite was eaten! I will definitely make this again and will likely double it next time. Thanks for sharing this healthy and tasty hors d'oeuvre.
This is my favorite spinach artichoke dip recipe out there!! I add salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and extra garlic, and substitute the romano cheese for parmesan, and it comes out absolutely irresistible. I've found that when doubling the recipe, you can use the same amount of artichoke as the single recipe without compromising the flavor at all (just in case you didn't prepare well, like me!) I'd recommend this to everyone. It's definitely a hit with family and friends on Thanksgiving!!
WOW! This is not only the best spinach dip ever, this is THE best dip ever, period! I could not help but swoon over this one! I made it for an appetizer and we ended up eating the whole thing instead of dinner! It was so good I literally finished eating it and made another one with the rest of the spinach! It was my father-in-laws birthday that day, so we took it over to thier house! I got lots of crazy looks, because they don't like artichokes, but after ONE taste they were sold! They at the entire thing too! (This was only two people eating it!) I was immediately given a recipe card to write the recipe down! I credited this AMAZING site. I used light sour cream, light cream cheese and light mayo. Make sure that the artichokes are FINELY chopped, this makes it a more creamy smooth dip.
This is a really great easy breezy party dip. I always double the recipe. I do use light mayo and sour cream. I also change the cream cheese to neuchatel to save a few fat calories. Noone can eat just one serving of this. I also bake uncovered with some extra romano or parmesan cheese on top, I like a bit of crunch on top. Crowd pleaser!
This was fabulous. I am one of the health freaks so I used ff sour cream, ff mayo, light cream cheese spread (in tub) and parmesan plus instead of romano and the flavor was marvelous. I read one of the reviews that said that the flavors meld better if you wait to eat it, so I let it cool then reheated and it was awesome. FYI - I noticed was that it didn't bubble, I believe that is due to the limited fat content. Also, I took some, spread it on a baguette, topped it with just a smidgen of mozzarella and toasted it.....to die for!
I thought this recipe was excellent. I followed some of the suggestions. I used a whole block of 1/3 Light Cream Cheese, used Marinated Artichoke Hearts, and also topped it with Mozzarella. It turned out excellent.
Served this for an appetizer party. The guests said it was good, but no one asked for the recipe. I did was some other reviewers said and put everything into the food processor. I thought the consistency was good (not stringy like some dips can get) but it was very "artichokey"... If I used this recipe again I'll probably use more spinach. I served it hot with bread, which I'd do again.
This was good, but not amazing. It was definitely lacking zing. I think I will make this again because it has potential, but I'll add a LOT more garlic, some scallions, more cheese, and perhaps some herbs? Also...although this was nice and creamy when it was hot, it turned crumbly and dry when cool.
This was very good. Next time I will take the advice of others though and add additional cream cheese. It's very thick otherwise -- not bad, but I think it would be better if it was a bit creamier. Great flavor though and very easy to make.
I made this for a potluck, it was gone in no time, and got multiple requests for the recipe. I used an entire block of cream cheese, as some other reviewers did, and I used light sour cream and mayo (in my experience, the more light ingredients you use, the less creamy it is, particularly if you reheat). I also used the jars of marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped. Added monterey jack cheese on top and served with blue corn tortilla chips.
This is a great recipe. I followed it exactly, but I probably used more garlic than 1/4 tsp. I used 2 small cloves. Next time I will add more cheese (maybe 1/2 cup of Romano plus something else... maybe jack.) I made this for 7 people watching football and it was gone in 15 minutes!
as others had suggested, i tweaked the recipe by using 1 cup of sour cream, 1 whole block of cream cheese, half a cup of romano cheese and 1 cup of shredded Monterrey cheese. everything else i used as instructed. it was very creamy and tasty.
I recently made the low fat version of this recipe for my Christmas party, and it was so good. I used low fat mayo, fat free cream cheese and fat free sour cream. I also could not find Romano cheese so I used Krafts Romano, Parmesan and Asiago grated cheese that you buy in the shaker. Guest raved about it! I baked it in the oven as indicated and then placed it in a small crockpot at the buffet to stay warm. For the small crockpot, I had to make twice as much to fill the pot.
Very good and easy recipe. Still looking for a recipe that is a bit more creamy but this one is really good too...
Thanks for the great recipe!! I followed the advice of other reviewers and used the blender to mix the artichokes, spinach, and cream cheese-nice tip. I also increased the garlic and added about 1 T. of lemon juice. i used pepper jack as the only kind of cheese. This was wonderful- I will be making this again!!
I loved the recipe, however made a few changes. I bought and used an entire 8 oz. brick of cream cheese, used a full cup of sour cream and instead of the romano cheese, I used a full cup of a combination of coursely grated romano, parmesan and asiago cheeses. I put all the ingredients into my food processor and whirl until chopped and blended. I like the consistency of the mixture when put into the food processor. Everyone loves this recipe and I am asked to make it for almost every occasion!
This is SO good. I use a whole package of cream cheese, 1cup of sour cream, 1/3cup of mayo & an Italian blend shredded cheese. I use about 3/4cup of cheese in the dip & sprinkle the rest on top. We dip tortilla chips or multigrain Townhouse Toppers in it!
This is a warm and fuzzy recipe for winter parties. I ommitted the cream cheese, increased the amount of sour cream and added dried vegetable soup mix for flavour. You can use any type of cheese as long as there's lots of it. I used parmesan and cheddar b/c that's what I had in the house. It's a fool-proof recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving this year, as I brought several dishes to a friend's house for dinner. This is pretty amazing! I doubled the recipe, but only used about 3/4 of the artichoke and the spinach, as I like it to be a bit cheesier. Definitely drain the spinach, a LOT before adding it. I had read someone else's review, and was prepared--I had to press it between paper towels at least 5 times. I added tons more cheese--About twice as much Romano, along with about a handful of Mozzarella. Delicious! I baked mine in a casserole dish (I would say probably about 45-50 minutes (remember, I doubled it), and about the last 4 minutes or so, I turned it on broil, so the top would brown. I LOVED! I served with fresh bread as well as crackers. I will say, once it's cooled down a bit, it is a bit difficult to spread. I had to re-heat it several times. But yeah, I will definitely be making this again, probably in smaller portions, just for myself!
This is a WINNER! I opted to used romano, parmesan, and asiago...really adds more flavor! I serve with pita chips or toasted french bread...I'm asked time and time again to bring this to parties! Yum!!
SO GOOD, so quick and easy! I make this all the time with all the low fat ingredients and it makes no difference in taste. My family and friends love it. Served with any type of cracker, bread or even veggies. I make a meal out of this on those days when you don't want a lot for dinner.
So yummy! I made this as written and at first thought there wouldn't be enough but it was just right for 8 adults. Everyone loved it and I served it with white corn tortilla chips. For the last 5 minutes in the oven, I uncovered the dish, sprinkled monterey jack/cheddar blend over the top and let it get bubbly. Just perfect!
I've made this on many occasions now, and this is always popular and finished off quickly. I up the cream cheese to an 8oz brick, and use a 9oz bag of fresh baby spinach leaves, microwaved and cut up coarsely with scissors. I've also added roasted red peppers, a little more garlic, some coarsely ground pepper, and I prefer to use marinated and seasoned artichokes. The jack cheese is nice, but you won't miss it. I use a mini crockpot pot, and in a few hours it's hot and bubbly. Just be sure to stir it well every hour or so. It's great with blue corn tortilla chips.
The first time I made this, I followed the directions exactly and ended up with little chunks of cream cheese throughout. The second time, I thawed the cream cheese, melted it a bit in the microwave, and then used an electric mixer to combine it with the mayo and sour cream. No chunks this time, and everything blended together much better. Tasted okay, but not quite what I wanted.
I followed some previous reviewers, and used 8oz of cream cheese and 8 oz of sour cream (no mayo)....i added some mozz cheeses, and used Parm. instead of Rom. Very very good. Everyone loved it at our get together. Will save and make again..... (also i cooked mine longer because i had made it earlier in the day)
This dip was a HUGE hit when I made it this past weekend for the 4th of July. I did make some changes though - I used an entire block of cream cheese, and I pulverized the artichokes to make the dip a little less chunky (the spinach maintains the texture). Also I sprinkled a layer of additional romano cheese on top and baked uncovered for 25 minutes, giving the dip this golden brown cheesy crust. The dip was literally gobbled up in about 40 minutes! It was so delicious that I actually made another batch when I got home, divided it into smaller portions and froze it, so I can make some for a snack as needed. Yum!
Always a hit- with a few adjustments. To make it a bit more creamy I add another 1/4 of a cup of cream cheese and an extra 1/4 of a cup of sour cream. I also add 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper and ½ a teaspoon of salt to give it a little kick. Everyone always wants the recipe!
Great! Easy to make and everyone at the party asked for the recipe!
Delicious! I added a full package of spinach and didn't measure the other ingredients at all. I added more cream cheese (reduced fat) to compensate for the additional spinach. Like other reviewers, I added a bit more garlic, some cajun spice mix as well. I also used additional cheese and added sliced almonds on the top too. This was part of a Xmas eve buffet and I was going for "festive." It tasted especially good with red pepper strips. And while the dip did thicken when at room temp, it was still tasty. Next time, I'll change the spices and add feta.
I made this for my yearly 4th of July party! I didn't find Old Bay Seasoning but added Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning and some garlic and extra crab. It gave it a little kick and was a huge hit at the party!!!
Hooray I can finally make spinach-artichoke dip like the restaurants! I made this for the first time today for my bridesmaid luncheon, and we loved it! I doubled the recipe, and even though there were only 5 of us and a ton of this stuff, almost all of it got scarfed! Yum yum yummy!
I made two mistakes and I want to tell you what they were. I really didn't drain the spinach as well as I could / should have....trying to hurry. Number Two.....I tried to cheat on the oven time by using the microwave. It still came out great.
I made this recipe for a new Years Day party and everyone just raved about it. This is going to be the only Spinach Dip I ever make, it was absolutely wonderful. I did make a few changes, according to what others said. I used creamed spinach, 1/2 a cup of cream cheese, and a ton of cheese. I used Romano, parmesan, and Monterey Jack. Several people told me it was better then what they get in restaurants. I severed it with toasted pita bread and blue corn chips.
I've made this recipe twice now and both times I've been asked for the recipe. It's really a great dip! Changes I made: I used 8 oz of sour cream and 8 oz cream cheese I used 3 whole garlic gloves, minced I used a dash or two of lemon juice I always sprinkle romano, parmesan, and a touch of mozzarella on top
This was pretty good, maybe tasted a little healthy compared to what you might eat at a restaurant. I used parmesan cheese and added a couple of tablespoons of extra mixed cheese shreds. I was grateful for a healthful recipe that contained spinach, and that my husband (who will not eat spinach) enjoyed.
Although this recipe is easy to make it just did not taste good. It's hard to put into words but the cream cheese didn't help and literally the second it cooled (which is going to happen as people dip) it changed it's flavour yet again. I will not be making this recipe again.
Made this two nights ago to heat and serve last night. Mixture was very tasty, but I was not happy with the consistency after 10 minutes out of the oven. Started out smooth and creamy but hardened and become lumpy quickly after. I was expecting a lot of positive feedback based on other reviews, but I heard 'this is good' only once....
This recipie is wonderful! I made this for an appitizer last Thanksgiving and everyone wants me to make this again for the hollidays. The only thing I do differently is I add parmesean cheese instead of the Romano simply because I usually have parmesean on hand. This is so awesome with tostitos!
I changed this recipe to make it non-dairy for my family members with milk allergies. I didn't use mayo and instead used more IMO (non-dairy sour cream) and soy cream cheese. I sub. the cheese for soy monterey jack. I also threw everything in the blender to give it a creamy consistency. Then I added a few chunky pieces of artichoke hearts for texture. Everyone LOVED it and even the dairy eaters couldn't tell the difference.
This dip is delicious. I substituted marinated artichokes to give it some zing and eliminated the cream cheese (upping the mayo to 1/2 cup). I make this a couple of days ahead to let the flavor blend (before baking)...it makes a difference in the dip's final taste.
We (teenage daughters, especially) love this recipe, but we TRIPLE the amount of spinach. Everything else the same. One time I didn't have romano, used cheddar, just as good. Pita chips for dipping. Thanks Youri.
I love this recipe and so does everyone that I have made it for! I have tweaked it a little...I prefer to use fresh spinach instead---10 oz. package chopped. When I have used the frozen spinach, I usually thaw and squeeze it dry & it is much less watery. I also add some Parm to the romano and up the amt of garlic slightly...gives it a little more flavor. Just add to taste. =)
