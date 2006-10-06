Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip

This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.

By Youri

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a small baking dish, mix together artichoke hearts, spinach, sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, Romano cheese, and garlic. Cover dish.

  • Bake until heated through and bubbly, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 4g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 141.1mg. Full Nutrition
