Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip

I made this for Thanksgiving this year, as I brought several dishes to a friend's house for dinner. This is pretty amazing! I doubled the recipe, but only used about 3/4 of the artichoke and the spinach, as I like it to be a bit cheesier. Definitely drain the spinach, a LOT before adding it. I had read someone else's review, and was prepared--I had to press it between paper towels at least 5 times. I added tons more cheese--About twice as much Romano, along with about a handful of Mozzarella. Delicious! I baked mine in a casserole dish (I would say probably about 45-50 minutes (remember, I doubled it), and about the last 4 minutes or so, I turned it on broil, so the top would brown. I LOVED! I served with fresh bread as well as crackers. I will say, once it's cooled down a bit, it is a bit difficult to spread. I had to re-heat it several times. But yeah, I will definitely be making this again, probably in smaller portions, just for myself!