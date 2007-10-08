Apple Pecan Cobbler

455 Ratings
  • 5 308
  • 4 93
  • 3 35
  • 2 13
  • 1 6

This is an excellent apple cobbler to make in the fall when the weather starts to turn cooler.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease a 2-quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange apple slices in an even layer in the prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup sugar, cinnamon, and 1/2 cup pecans; sprinkle mixture over apples.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl whisk together egg, evaporated milk, and melted butter. Pour milk mixture into flour mixture all at once, and stir until smooth. Pour mixture over apples, and sprinkle top with 1/4 cup pecans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 214.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022