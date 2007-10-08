Apple Pecan Cobbler
This is an excellent apple cobbler to make in the fall when the weather starts to turn cooler.
YUMMYLICIOUS! The first two times I made it, I inadvertedly used baking soda instead of baking powder. I rectified my mistake next time I baked it and used baking powder as the recipe calls for. I found that the soda works SO MUCH BETTER. I also add nutmeg, cloves, ginger and raisins. I have an apple tree that has given me abundant fruit so I have baked this cobbler MANY, MANY TIMES. I get nothing but raves.Read More
I followed this recipe exactly. The baking time of 55 minutes is too long. The apples were way too soft. The top of the cobbler had cracks on the top of it.Read More
A very good recipe! I doubled it and put it in a 9 x 13 pan, and baked it 10 min. longer and it turned out perfect. So easy to make and was to die for. Thanks!
I used half whole wheat flour, half white flour, brown sugar instead of white, and I only had skim milk. This came out great. So delicious and moist.
Outstanding. I didn't have evaporated milk, so I substituted a can of sweetened condensed milk for the evaporated milk and 1 cup sugar. Fabulous!!
this recipe is excellent. the only change we made was to add the juice of 1 lemon to the apples, it helps with the browning of the apples and tastes great. i would highly recommend this recipe.
What a wonderful treat this was! I did find that it does have more of a cake like texture as another reviewer mentioned though. I had to omit the nuts for my daughter and I used half white sugar and half light brown sugar with a tsp of vanilla and some extra cinnamon and then did a very light drizzle of maple syrup over the apple before I added the flour mix. I think that maybe 55 minute was a bit to long for my oven. Next time i will start checking it after 45 or so. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I made this yesterday, and I have to say this is the bomb-diggity! I have no changes whatsoever, except maybe enjoy with a couple bottles of wine! As my grandpappy used to say, "It's so good, it'll make yer tongue slap yer brains out!"
I don't know whether it's a real cobbler or not but it is amazing! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and doubled the quantities for the dough, as suggested by other reviewers. Too bad I didn't have enough pecans to sprinkle some on the top too...
DELICIOUS! This has become my favorite cobbler recipe. Followed the directions exactly but had a little more apples than it called for so I put it all in a 9x13 pan. Family raved over it! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe melts in your mouth. It really is to die for! Can be made without pecans if your guests do not like nuts, but the pecans really are the crowning jewel. You can feel confident making this recipe for any occasion. Enjoy!
Wow, this was good. I made these this afternoon. I had 5 medium gala apples that needed to be used. After reading a lot of reviews I had mixed feelings, but decided to try it anyway. I'm glad I did. I didn't measure the apples. I used all 5 apples I had which was more or less close to 4 cups. I was skeptic about adding a full cup of sugar in the batter, which seemed a lot for only 1 cup of flour, so I cut back to 1/2 cup suggested by some reviewers. I'm so glad I did. One cup would have been way to much. The only other change I made was adding more cinnamon (about 1/4 teas) and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and sprinkled on top of the apples. I baked it for about 1 hour and 5 mins. I served each of us a piece after dinner. The first bite was delish. My family loved it. I thought it was great but a little to sweet. Everyone else thought it was perfect. This wasn't really a cobbler texture, more cake like. The pecans did it for me. Overall, it was worth all 5 stars. Next time I will add 5 cup of apples, more cinnamon, 1/4 cup of white sugar, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar and remain 1/2 cup of white sugar in the batter. Everything else was perfect. My hubby is eating the last piece as I type this. I will definitely make this again.
When I was small, my grandmother would make apple cobbler all the time, as they had an apple orchard at their disposal. It became something of a tradition to have it when we went to visit. Three weeks ago, we lost my grandma. Using baking as a means of therapy, I made this about two weeks ago. It tasted exactly like Grandma used to make. I was able to sit at my table, taste this cobbler and look back on memories of doing the same with Grandma. Thank you for this wonderful recipe, and for the healing aid. :)
This was SO good! Tasted like a cross between deep dish apple pie and bread pudding. I served it with scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and my guests loved it! The recipe is pretty close to perfect -- only made a couple minor changes: added 1/2 cup more apple slices and 1/2 tsp more cinnamon, and to the batter I added 1/2 tsp vanilla and 3 more tbsp evaporated milk. I will use this recipe again and again -- thanks!
This was AMAZING! My husband eats anything but rarely Raves!! He called his friends over to eat this! I modified it a little, because, frankly, that's what I do, cooking is like art, you have to modify! I added 1/2 c Melted butter to the apple mixture on the bottom in addition to the butter in the batter. Also, I added a few more pecans, cause well, they're good. I added some nutmeg and cinnamon for flavor and I used 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar (Splenda) for the batter instead of all white sugar. I will definately make this again! For apples, make sure you use something firm and tart. I used Jonathans they were good!
Made this for my husband's birthday (not a big cake eater!) and forgot to add the cup of sugar to the top layer of crust...just sprinkled on some cinnamon and sugar when I took it out of the oven and it came out delicious. A full cup of sugar would be way too much. Very tasty and the kitchen smelled great.
DELICIOUS!!! I don't even like apples that much, but this recipe is fantastic. It takes some time, but is totally worth every minute! Everyone I served it to loved it.
My husband and I thought this was amazing!! Who cares if it isn't exactly a cobbler--the point is that it tastes great! The only change that I made was to double the pecan/cinnamon/sugar mixture and put in a 9x13 pan. I didn't really measure the apples--I just used 5 McIntosh apples. Can't wait to make it again!
Super easy. Although I found that 4 cups of apples wasn't enough for the amount of thick, cakey, dough topping. I will definitely make it again but double the apples.
I made this for my diabetic dad, I added splenda instead of sugar and applesuace instead of butter
I just made this for a company dessert for tomorrow night. However, my husband & I tested a small bit of it with vanella ice cream. It was just soooo good. I did cut back on the sugar to a little less the 1/2 cup & added more cinnamon. Also I cut back the sugar to 3/4 cup in the mix. I used granny apples. I may try adding some raisens or fresh cranberries the next time. Hubby & I decided that this was a fine dessert for company. :) It was so good. Thank you again Allrecipe. Happy Cooking.... Nana
This came out very yummy - used Splenda actually since my father-in-law is diabetic and it was still awesome. I will definitely make this again sometime.
I made this recipe for Easter, and it was a huge hit! I think next time, though, I'm going to use brown sugar in the topping instead of white.
This recipe is awesome and oh-so-easy! I substituted light brown sugar in the sugar/cinnamon mix and used 1/2 C of white sugar and 1/2 C of light brown sugar in the flour mix. It was delicious!!
This is not a traditional cobbler, but definitely try because with a little sweet cream or ice cream it is yummy. It is almost an apple cake.
I used weat flour and splenda and it came out great
Wow! This was a great dessert. I used 4 apples and layer them twice with the cinnamon mixture, then put the cobbler and pecans on top. Took longer to bake, maybe cause my pan was deeper.
I thought this would be wonderful, but it turned out to be very bland! If I make it again I am going to have to add some creativity to give it more flavor and oomph! And it is VERY dry.
Best cobbler in the world! Served this for dessert and now it's all anyone wants. Lady or Rome apples seem to taste the best in this recipe. Outrageous served warm w/ vanilla ice-cream.
My family devoured this poor pan of Apple Cobbler. We made it EXACTLY as written but doubled it. Yumm-O! We served it hot with vanilla ice cream and it tasted like an apple dumpling. It is so easy my 6 & 8 year old daughters made the whole thing. Try this, it's very good.
I made this recipe when we had friends over for dinner and it was a hit! Baked it in an 8x8 pan, and it turned out very moist and juicy, very similar to a traditional cobbler. I did use 1/2 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown sugar instead of the full 1 C white sugar for the cake mixture. Overall, a great recipe. Serving with vanilla ice cream is a MUST!!
This was PERFECT! I followed another posters suggestion to use baking soda instead of powder and it was awesome. I would call this a cake and I have been trying for years to make an apple cake just like this.I did leave out the pecans because I did not have any.
Mmmm this was absolutely heavenly. I took this to a potluck and it was cleaned up within minutes. Everyone raved about it. I did enjoy the topping as it was not too hard, sweet or runny. The whole dessert was well balanced and I did not find it too sweet. I will be trying this agian with other fruit and nut combinations.
I didn't really care for the pecans in this which is odd because I usually enjoy the combination of apples and nuts. The cobbler part was also more cakey than I prefer, but thanks for sharing!
Call it cake, call it cobbler. Who cares? It's delicious! I increased it and used a 9x13 pan. I used half and half instead of evaporated milk and pecan halves on the apples, none on top of the batter. Mine wasn't at all dry as some reviewers stated, but I used more liquid (half & half) than called for. Mine looked exactly like the picture on the recipe page!
A good recipe. I did substitute low fat bisque & left out the baking powder.
Yummy. Added a little bit of vanilla and maple syrup. Used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar
I made this up...(it's so easy!)...took it to work and I am not kidding, they were just about licking the bowl clean! They loved it! They only thing I would do differently is to add more cinnamon. I love the stuff! I made this for the first time yesterday and I went and bought more apples on my way home from work to make some more today for my husband. I made this exactly according to the recipe the first time. Add a little bit of vanilla ice cream...YUM!
I really liked this recipe! I reduced the sugar by a small amount and mixed everything together at the end. It came out really good, and the other reviewers who have mentioned a cake like consistency are right. most cobblers are just dustings of flour, sugar, cinnamon etc over fruit but this one has a nice cake-meets-cobbler consistency. Loved it!
Huge hit at the Family Thanksgiving! Made one addition: equal amounts cinnamon and ground cloves.
This was good, but (for us) not off the charts great. It was average, and I guess I was hoping for something really deeeeeelicious!! It was fast and easy, but nothing too spectacular. I did put in a hint of Mexican vanilla, and I'm really glad I did that. IF IF IF I was to make this again I believe I would gently stir some of the apples "up" a little into the cobbler batter after you pour it over the top of them. I think if some of the apple pieces were baked up in the batter people would feel it was a bit more moist.
Would not make it again...flavor is good but has a wet bready texture that I didn't care for. Peacans that are mixed with the apple mixture are soft and spongy.
Delicious! Not too sweet.
This is terrific! But don't wait til fall to try it! I usually make Apple Crisp, and was looking for a different apple recipe. I've made it twice this week, and my family can't get enough of it! Very nice dessert. I also used walnuts the first time, and it was fine, but I think the pecans lend a better flavor to the dish. Thanks, Lori!
Wonderful!! This is winner with my family. I changed it by using Self Rising flour instead of All Purpose, and omitted the salt & baking powder. I made this while making lunch it was so easy to do. It will be a gift to other places and going to carry recipe with me overseas to cook for them.
looked beautiful, easy to make and was delicious. I did add some cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and clove to the sauce and during the last 10 minutes, I brushed the pie crust with milk and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Did it precisely by what was on the recipe, and it turned out perfectly! Took it to a dinner party and all of my friends loved it and now think I'm the best cake-maker ever, if only they knew how easy it really was!
I was going to give this desert a 4 but then the guilt set in. It does taste delicious but I agree with several other reviewers that it's a little too dry. I will make it again this weekend for a clam bake. I may try cooking it at 350 degrees for a shorter time. Don't let my comments stoop you from making this because it really is a delicious desert.
This was a nice change from the usual apple crumble. I doubled the cake part but reduced the sugar a bit. Only used one layer of pecans. Served with vanilla ice cream.
I made this dish one time. It is very good in every way but next time I think I will cut back on the pecans. I will not cook it as long as I did the first one. It needs to be a little bit juicy. Ice cream goes well with this dish also.
I used Gala apples and this was delicious! The only thing I did differently was add a few more pecans because I love them. I'll be making this a regular in my house.
I'm sorry but this recipe I did not enjoy. It was very dry and there was nothing juicy about it. It was apples with a biscuit on top. I thought cobbler was supposed to have some kind of juice in it. MOIST????? Well it didn't work for me and I followed the instructions.
This recipe is really easy and tasty, however I found the dough topping to be a bit too sweet and it overpowers the taste of the apple mixture. I will try it again but with less sugar.
I tried this recipe thinking I could make it as a dessert for Thanksgiving. It was good, but certainly not Thanksgiving-worthy. I thought the name "cobbler" was misleading...I thought it would be a little more liquidy. It was more like a layer of apples with a layer of cake on top. Tasted fine, but it didn't blow us away and it wasn't what I expected.
This dish tasted AMAZING! But that's not the best part, it was so easy to make!! One side note: I changed the baking time from 55 minutes to 45 minutes, and it was perfect. I will definitely be making this again.
I love apples so I had to try this and was not disappointed. I did alter it a bit because I think that's the purpose of reading user reviews. I used brown sugar in the apples (3 granny's and 2 golden delicious) and some maple syrup, a little bit of water and flour plus the cinnamon and mixed the apples up before adding the topping. I decreased the sugar in the batter and used 1/3 cup of white and 1/3 cup of brown and added 2 more tbsp of evaporated milk. I also added the pecans (finely chopped, just a personal preference) to the batter instead. I meant to add vanilla but completely forgot and I think it turned out fine without it. The cooking time was pretty accurate for my oven. I love what one reviewer said, "Call it cake, call it cobbler. Who cares? It's delicious!" Agreed!
Fabulous! I made exactly as directed, and we loved it.
My family loved the recipe. The pecans add something special to the cobbler. My only mistake was with the apples I used. Should have used something a little more tart.
I made this cobbler with canned peaches (drained)instead and it was WONDERFUL!!!!
A winner! I took the suggestions of other reviewers and added 1 tsp of vanilla, a tad more milk and used brown sugar for 1/2 of the sugar called for in the cake portion. So moist and delicious. I will definitely make again.
this is really good! I ate it at room temp this mornign with my coffee yum! If I were you I would add alot more pecans, especially to the topping. I cut down th sugar and it was still great! Made personal sized portions and gave them 300 in th oven for about th same time as th original recipe suggests. Even my anti-apple friend said it was really good :) :) :)
We loved this recipe! I will make this many times more! I didn't have evaporated milk so I used heavy cream instead. It turned out amazing! I will share this recipe with everyone :)
this is a great recipe - brought to a friends for dessert and they immediately asked for the recipe - I did use a full 5 oz. can of evaporated milk and increased the apples a bit and approx. 1/4 more cup of flour !!
This was awesome. I did not use pecans because we just don't like nuts in our food. Also did cut back on the sugar in the mixture to 3/4 cup and will try cutting back even farther as well and did use some brown sugar and white sugar combination. I used four apples as well. My husband went crazy over this and so did I. It was even better the next day wiht coffee, yum!
This is absolutely delicious!!! And is great on a cold night with a little ice cream on the side. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe.
I have made this recipe with rhubarb, with blackberries and with apples, and it is astoundingly delicious, especially with ice cream. I never have evaporated milk so I used 1/2 and 1/2 or milk, it works fine. The pecan give it a nice character and set it apart from the ordinary.
Doubled recipe. Used baking soda instead of baking powder as suggested. Also only had walnuts, still awesome. Everyone loved it!!!!
turned out more like a cake than a cobbler! But it was amazing...Served warm with vanilla ice cream, and every one in my family was very happy..
This was so easy I wasn't sure how good it would be and it is fantastic!!! I will use this recipe any time I have apples I need to use up. Better than apple pie and so easy to make!!!
This was a very good recipe. We had a lot of apples left from picking at the orchard and decided to try this recipe. I used a combination of different apples. Will make again!!
This was fantastic. My husband is a diabetic so I used Splenda in place of the 1 cup of sugar. I also added a teaspoon allspice. I added some brown sugar with the 1/4 cup of pecans for the topping. Fast, easy and delicious. How can you go wrong with that? Yummer. Thanks, Lori. I will be making this often.
I have made this twice and both times it did not turn out well for me. Followed the recipe to a tee...no one in the household wanted seconds.
Easy recipe. A little too dry. More cake like than a cobbler.
I have made this one for holiday gatherings twice now, and it got rave reviews both times. With or without the pecans, it is scrumptious.
I don't know if this can be called an authentic cobbler or not, but it is delicious! I didn't have pecans on hands, so I used walnuts instead. The recipe received rave reviews. The only reason I even got a piece was because I set mine aside first!
Excellent flavors, I liked the cakeyness of the topping. I would have to lower the temp and bake longer. It was to well done on the outside and almost not enough on the inside.
Great recipe! very easy! the only modification I made is I poured a little maple syrup over the apples (always my secret for apple pies!) and I added 1 tsp vanilla to the egg/milk mixture and about 1 tsp cinnamon to the flour mixture. I baked it in a deeper dish and the middle wasn't very done, so next time I'll use a more shallow pan. Thanks, Lori, for a wonderful go-to recipe!!
I think it is a keeper, not fantastic but good. Better the next day. Drier than cobbler which is a change. I only changed by using Splenda. A cup of sugar is about 790 cal. a cup of Splenda is 95 cal. So I saved 1185 calories. Splenda is a little less sweet than sugar, so if you thought it was too sweet with sugar it well be just right.
I followed the recipe and didn't like the results. It was more like an apple cake and it was dry. Will not make it again.
Marvelously delicious cobbler. Like another poster, I doubled the recipe, cooked it an additional ten minutes in a 13x9 dish, and it was perfect. I reduced the total sugar by about 1/2 cup, and I'll reduce it a little more next time. I like to taste the tartness of the apples. The pecans (my favorite nut!) add a delightful crunch to the cobbler, too. If you like a lot of cinnamon, you might add more than the recipe calls for, but I found the amount in the recipe perfect as I don't like the cinnamon to overpower the flavor of the apples. I will be making this again tonight to bring in to my coworkers tomorrow. It's delicious!
I enjoyed every bite!!! I will say that I added maple syrup and vanilla to the recipe along with brown sugar. I looked forward to eating this again :)
This is really good. Made it for Thanksgiving. Thanks.
Took this to a barbaque and everyone loved it! The only change I made was instead of pecan topping, I used a pie crumb topping (1 cup flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup diced butter) and it turned out so yummy! Add a scoop of vanilla icecream and its pure bliss!
Followed advice the lower sugar for topping from 1 Cup to 1/2 Cup and came out great. Husband LOVED and so did I!
This recipe was VERY easy, and so delicious. My husband could not stop raving about it and ate like five servings. I'm forwarding this recipe to lots of my friends who like great and less-labour-intensive recipes. Thank you for sharing!
Loved the cobbler!! I have gotten rave reviews each and every time I have served it! Easy and Yummy!!
Really nice. Followed the recipe exactly except not enough pecans for the top of the cobbler. This was my first cobbler and I am quite pleased with the outcome. WARNING Do not leave out the pecans! It really brings it together. Will make again. UPDATE! OMG - Even better the next day! The texture's softened and just come together so well. Didn't even need whipped cream, just PERFECT.
Hmmm - can't imagine what was going on with the people who said this was not like a cobbler. I used a 7 x 11 glass pan, and used brown sugar for the topping on the apples and 1/2 & 1/2 instead of the evaporated milk. The recipe cooked up just like an apple cobbler- maybe a tad too sweet, but very tasty with vanilla ice cream. The pecans added a great touch - I will be saving this recipe to make again!
Good, but had to make adjustments. I doubled the batter recipe from advice of other raters - I'm glad I did as it was necessary for a 2quart dish. I substituted light brown sugar for half of white (I'd run out) and it gave it a lovely flavour. I also added some flour to the fruit mixture to help with the moisture. This is a lovely mixture and a great flavour if you get the right quantities.
I followed the instructions exactly. I did not like the bread/cake like texture. It was not at all like the rich flaky cobbler crust that I was expecting. The flavor was ok. I will try another apple recipe and leave this one alone. 3 stars for being edible.
I made this last night and had it again for breakfast. It was great! I will definitely make it again. i used 3 apples and an 8x8 pan and followed all of the rest of the recipe as written. I baked for about 50 minutes. Yumm!
The crust was so yummy. I didnt peel the apples because my DH wanted me to leave them on. Next time I will peel them! But it tasted good warm.
Followed the recipe as written. Delicious!
I used almonds in place of pecans and it came out just excelant and yumy. Every one appreciated it. G.P.Sureka
This was delicious! I had gotten some apples from a friend and needed to use them up, so I decided to look for a good all purpose apple recipe. I noticed there were several good reviews for this recipe, so I tried it. I used Granny Smith and Fuji apples (about 5 of them) so the sugar measurement was perfect-off set the tartness of the Granny Smith's. I also used a few more pecans than called for, just because I love pecans! This was a hit a work and I think that I will be making it for Thanksgiving. Thanks Lori for the great recipe-this will be s standard for me from now on!!!
Flavorful + delicious... this recipe is definitely a keeper.
This was OK. It is more cake-like than like a cobbler. I probably won't make it again, but look for something more special instead.
This is so yummy that my relatives want me to bring in the next gatherings. This is easy to make and so delicious.
I've never made cobbler before and decided to try this recipe. My family loved it and has asked me when I'll make it again.
