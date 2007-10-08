Apple Pecan Cobbler

Wow, this was good. I made these this afternoon. I had 5 medium gala apples that needed to be used. After reading a lot of reviews I had mixed feelings, but decided to try it anyway. I'm glad I did. I didn't measure the apples. I used all 5 apples I had which was more or less close to 4 cups. I was skeptic about adding a full cup of sugar in the batter, which seemed a lot for only 1 cup of flour, so I cut back to 1/2 cup suggested by some reviewers. I'm so glad I did. One cup would have been way to much. The only other change I made was adding more cinnamon (about 1/4 teas) and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and sprinkled on top of the apples. I baked it for about 1 hour and 5 mins. I served each of us a piece after dinner. The first bite was delish. My family loved it. I thought it was great but a little to sweet. Everyone else thought it was perfect. This wasn't really a cobbler texture, more cake like. The pecans did it for me. Overall, it was worth all 5 stars. Next time I will add 5 cup of apples, more cinnamon, 1/4 cup of white sugar, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar and remain 1/2 cup of white sugar in the batter. Everything else was perfect. My hubby is eating the last piece as I type this. I will definitely make this again.