Creamy Chicken and Rice
This casserole is very creamy with a crunchy topping. It tastes even better when reheated for leftovers!
This was some good stuff. Of course, I can never follow a recipe to the "T". I always tweak something in it. I cooked the rice in the poaching liquid from the chicken, I threw in some shredded cheddar along with the veveeta, tossed in some frozen peas and carrots and topped in all off with some french fried onions instead of the cracker crumbs. My kids went nuts over it and my husband got up in the morning and ate it for breakfast. He said it was even better reheated. Thanx for a great recipe...this one is a keeper.Read More
This recipe was not a very big hit with the family. I tried it again without the Velveeta and used cheddar, also did it with uncooked rice and baked longer. this seemed to have added more flavor to the rice. My famiily liked this version more.Read More
This was very good, and a very creamy delightful switch from the usual run of the mill "Chicken & Rice" recipes. But I have got to say after making it a few times I tried a more gourmet tasting flair to it and it worked beautifully. What I used was 1/2 gruyere cheese and 1/2 good cheddar. Then I diced 4 large chicken breast halves into small bite size pieces and placed approx. 3 cups of large sliced fresh mushooms in a bowl and sprinkled 1/3 cup of white wine on top and tossed the mushrooms and chicken to absorb the wine and let sit while I prepared the cheese sauce. I also prepared the rice using the water I had boiled the breasts in and strained it and added some chicken base. I would definitly serve this for company done this way and recommend having fun using the basics of this recipe to your own tastes. It is a keeper!!!
Good but I also added broccoli, celery and onion to the chicken mixture. In addition I took out the chicken bullion and used garlic and onion powder with the seasoning salt. For the topping I halved the cracker crumbs and added about 1/2 cup of shredded cheese to them for the topping. I also took out the butter which was not needed once the cheese was added, I used sharp chedder instead of the velveta. I think the combo of velveta, bullion and seasoning salt would add way to much salt to this dish. With the changes I belive it is a 5 star recipe, but a 4 as written
Great first out of the oven, when re-heated I felt it was too dry, maybe the rice soaks up the extra liquid. Next time will add more sour cream or something to make it have a little more liquid.
A classic, home-cooked, comfort food dinner! I didn't add the cooked chicken to the sauce (so that I could stir it better/smoother) but just mixed it in ahead with the rice (Step one or two). Also, I took another's advice about adding veggies: I added some cooked chopped broccoli & cooked chopped carrots. Overall - an easy dinner that we all thought was terriffic! Thanks!
I always read the reviews before trying a new recipe and use the suggestions that sound good. I tried the gruyere cheese Cheryl B suggested, what a delicious cheese! I sautéed onions and celery with chicken tenders, then added the rest of the ingredients. I also skipped the bouillon and used a carton of chicken broth, using 2 cups in the rice and substituting the other 2 cups for the milk. This casserole came out delicious!
Really, very good taste! Nice and creamy! It is missing something though, lacks color. I don't think I'd add anything in the recipe per se, but having peas and carrots on the side to mix in would be awesome. I would also put more of a crust on it--another cup or so of crackers should be fine since my topping seemed a little wet anyway. Overall, really good though. Now that I know the taste, I can figure out what veggies to make on the side(see above) and make it a comlete meal. ENJOY!
Great comfort food! My family loved it-even the picky little ones. Thinking about adding green peas next time for flavor and color.
Tasty, tasty! Used Durkee's fried onions instead of crackers. Cooked rice in chicken broth. Added cooked mixed vegetables. Chopped cooked chicken rather than shredded it. Mixed shredded colby jack and cheddar cheeses in with the cheese sauce. Only had about one cup of sour cream and it still worked out well. My son doesn't eat meat, so made a portion for him without meat in one tray. A guest doesn't eat onions, so put the crunchy onion topping only on part of it. Easy to adapt for nearly all picky eaters at the same table! Will definitely make again! Thanks!
It was nice to find a recipe like this that didn't use a canned cream of something soup. I used french fried onions (from the can) instead of the crushed crackers. I didn't use a full 12 ounces of Velveeta. This is great comfort food.
I halfed this recipe and everyone went for seconds. It is very filling. I will definetly make this again. The only change I made was to use bread crumbs instead of the crackers.
I did not care for this recipe. I couldn't taste aything other than velveeta. I think if I halved the velveeta and used cheddar cheese with some onions/veggies it would help. Sorry this wasn't for me.
This is an excellent recipe. I made it for my family and they loved it, even my picky 2 year old. Also I took this to a pot luck and everyone raved over it. I had to pass the recipe on.
Simply delish. One of the best comfort foods I've had yet. I made minor changes to suit my family's likes and availability of ingredients. I have made this a few different ways and broccoli is a great addition. Thank you to the chef for this crowd-pleaser and base recipe.
Very good. I did add some red pepper flakes and used oven-baked brown rice. Thank you for the recipe.
Not a low fat recipe but really wows a crowd! I recommend adding cooked mixed vegetables to the rice for a all in one dish meal!
This was pretty good and will probably make again. I used half cheddar and half velveeta. It wasnt my favorite but good for something different.
This was the BEST chicken and rice casserole I have ever eaten. I have tried all kinds from artichoke to poppyseed and everything in between. I steamed the rice in a steamer with vegetable broth and that added a nice boost of flavor. I also poached the chicken in vegetable broth. In a pinch you could easily use a pre-cooked rotisserie! Thank you for a great recipe!!!
I was looking for a new one dish chicken meal because I was tired of everything I usually do with chicken and I am so glad I tried this one. I did not have any garlic powder so I used 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic instead. I also used yellow (saffron) rice because I did not have enough white rice. I was so thrilled with the results and was surprised at how you could taste all of the individual ingredients so well. I made about half again the amount of topping listed and I loved the result. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
I used jasmine rice from a rice steamer and I thought it had really good flavor. I would make this again and again. I did add a little more seasoning to the sauce,but very good!
My kids and grandkids loved this!!! I will be making this again and again. Thanks
Easy way to clean out the fridge. I didn't have velveeta so I topped the dish with shredded sharp cheddar and then the crushed crackers. Kids didn't love it but they all found something to pick out and eat; rice, crackers, cheese, or chicken.
I made this recipe exactly as written...thus giving it a 3. If you're a BIG fan of Velveta, you'll likely love it. We aren't velveta fans and therefore didn't care for the velveta taste. I may try this again sometime using cheddar cheese...it was good other than the velveta.
I am so excited to find this recipe. I like it even more since it is condensed soup free. I think it tastes better.
This was a very good meal. When I served it I had all kinds of suggestions like wouldn't this be great with tuna or just as a side dish. So this recipe will stay in my box to use again. I am a die hard velveeta fan so I would personally add a little more although taste wise it didn't need more. This was simple and easy. A great dish for potlucks!
Too much sour cream for us, I don't plan to make this again unless I really scale down the sour cream. It was thick and rich. My 2 and 3 year olds really liked it but the other 5 of us did not enjoy it as much. We used only cheddar.
First off, this was another good recipe as a base to add your own flair too. My alterations included using diced chicken breast, marinated heavily and pre-cooked. I had shreaded cheese instead of processed (Kraft Mexican 4 cheese). When I mixed everything but the meat/rice together I didn't think it had enough flavor at all. So I tried my (never used) Emeril's Original Essense - about 3 tbsps - and instead of layering I mixed everything up with a bag of pre-cooked brocolli. Wow - I had no need to be worried! My son and BF both thought it was excellent - the leftovers disappeared the next day. Thanks again - this site is making me look like I know how to cook!
I made this for my daughter's "family birthday party" and everybody loved it. I doubled the recipe, using 12 oz. of Velveeta and 8 oz. of shredded cheddar, 16 oz. of sour cream and a big bag of frozen chopped broccoli. I loved the flavor and the crunchy topping but I wish it would have been a little more creamy. Maybe the broccoli caused it to be a little more dry?
way to salty
This recipe was okay. Just okay. It definitely needed the addition of some broccoli or peas to cut the taste of velveeta. Beyond that, it was very work-intensive for a pretty average-tasting meal. If I make this again, which I likely won't, I will increase the rice to six or seven cups and will add a vegetable. But like I said, I probably won't put the work into it again.
This was a pretty good recipe, I added fresh broccoli which I boiled, adding only 2 tablespoons of butter or margerine and some salt. I also did 16oz of velveeta cheese. I also subed pilsbury cresent dough for the cracker topping (one can covered the top of my cassarole dish) unroll over the top of cassarole before baking it. I let it cook uncovered until the cresant topping was lightly browned then covered it until heated throughout. I would suggest adding more salt and pepper, but I like my food a little salty. My husband loved it!
It need more juice , alittle to dry .
this was quite good. i liked that it uses more of a homemade sauce instead of canned soups. i didn't have quite enough chicken but it was still ok. i added about a cup of green peas mixed in. and i mixed it all together before baking rather than pouring the sauce over top - i was too scared the rice would be dry. it came out great though, not dry at all. i also didn't toss the crackers with butter, i don't see the need, they still browned up and were nice and crunchy without the added fat. thank you!
All the kids loved it & husband too! I poached the chicken, tossed a little poultry seasoning and garlic powder in with it. Cooked the rice in the chicken water. Added a little time, but worth the effort, produced a great flavor. Everything else was as per recipe, except I had a 1/2 can of French's French Fried Onions kicking around from Thanksgiving, so I dumped it on top too. Super yummy!
Way too rich for my family's taste. Could do without the sour cream.
Yum! This is a very filling delicious casserole. I used lite sour cream and skim milk and it was still very rich and creamy. It was even better as leftovers, which is very unusual! I think it needs a chopped onion next time.
My family and friends LOVE this. I use white velveeta and a can of cream of chicken soup to make it creamier. Very good recipe!
This is a huge hit in my house, it is my son's favorite casserole. I boil and cook the chicken & rice in chicken broth. I also use cheddar cheese instead of Velveeta and it works perfectly.
I made this because we had almost nothing to make in the house, right before shopping day... It was so easy and turned out absolutely delicious. very flavorful and certainly not dry like i thought it would be... The only changes I made to it was instead of bouillon I used the seasoning packet from a chicken flavored Ramen, and I used canned shredded chicken. Still, it was great and will definately be making this one again...
This recipe is fantastic based on the sauce. However, I didn't follow this recipe very well so I'm really saying the sauce is a great base. I used real cheese instead of velveeta. I used a cheddar/monterey jack mix but you can use whatever kind of cheese you want. I also halved the recipe and that actually gave us the 6 servings this recipe claims. I did not do the crackers drenched in butter, either, but instead pulsed two torn up slices of whole wheat bread in my blender and topped the dish with those. They browned very nicely in the 13 minutes I had the casserole in the oven. Finally I used milk instead of sour cream to thin the sauce as it's far fewer calories and uses quite a bit less. It was fantastic and my husband declared this "a keeper". Next time I will also add steamed broccoli. I will also saute onions when making the roux. The sauce thickened very quickly so this really is a quick and easy recipe! You can also use egg noodles instead of rice for another variation.
Super yummy and easy!
This was great! I was looking for a chicken tetrazini recipe like the one a local restaurant serves and saw this. I subsituted wild rice for white and used cheddar cheese and a little less sour cream. It was just the right texture and richness. I served it with steamed brocoli to my fiance and 3 year old. Both loved it! We have enough left overs for 2 more meals!
This is great! Lots of flavor and makes plenty for a family of four. Made green beans on the side. Would be good with a fresh loaf of crusty bread. Will make again for sure. Thank you so much!
This was SUPER MEGA AWESOME. INCREDIBLE. Delicious with a capital D!!! I used lowfat milk, low fat sour cream, made the rice in chicken broth, added broccoli, and instead of Velveeta I used 5 oz. shredded sharp cheddar and 1 oz. shredded mozzarella. I made a half version, so it was 3 servings but for us, it was 4. This recipe was a HUGE HIT and will become a staple in my home. THANK YOU.
This was a wonderful quick meal.
This is a hit every time I make it..I even have my grown children's friends call and ask if I can make it for them....and the only thing I do different is cook the rice in the chicken broth and mix it all together before I bake it..GREAT pot luck dish too!!
This is a very good casserole. I think it would also be good using hash browns instead of rice. Next time I will try it!
Made this tonight and it is So Amazing. I thought I would give it a try cause I was tired of making the same Chicken Rice Casserole. I am So Glad I did. This is Definitely going to be a keeper. :-)
We really enjoyed this but did make some changes. I used a rotisserie chicken, about 2 cups cheddar and 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, and a bouillon cube instead of granules. I also used 2 cups uncooked rice which resulted in 6 cups cooked and this was a good amount for us. I also used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup milk just because I needed to use the cream. One sleeve of town house crackers. I will make this again.
This recipe could be decent with some tweaking. I made it last night. I thought it was bland and I would not make it again..
This was just delicious - after baking it comes out perfectly thick and creamy. Very filling, very tasty.
The high cal/fat of the original was a downer for me, but I thought it was a good jumping-off point for my own version. I used 2 cups of cooked rice, 2 cups of leftover rotisserie chicken, covered with a basic bechamel to which I added thyme, salt, pepper, garlic powder, 1/4 c shredded 4-cheese blend and maybe 1 T cream cheese. I put some mozz on top and yum, yum! This is a good idea that you can make your own.
We have been making this for years. My kids request it all the time. It is high in fat, so I substitute FF milk, red. fat cheese, FF sour cream, and my original recipe that I use calls for 1/2 c, butter, divided, not 3/4 c. Which would be way too much. We have also used brown rice before which is yummy too.
I cooked this just as it is. My teenagers loved it! I might add vegies next time, but it really was a big hit without changing a thing!
I love this recipe and make it often. We have tons of leftovers every time. Normally I hate eating leftovers, but I never mind re-heating this dish. We use low sodium (Ritz) crackers for the topping, and low sodium chicken boullion.
I made a few changes as suggested and this was pretty good. Not bad for a weekday meal as it doesn't take too long to make if you have cooked chicken on hand. The changes I made were as follows: 1 medium onion and 2 celery stalks chopped which I cooked in the melted butter before adding flour. I only used 1 tsp. bouillon but will leave this out completely next time I make it. For additional chicken flavor I added 1 can of cream of chicken and substituted crushed corn flakes in place of the crackers as I didn't have any on hand. Family loved it, I thought it needed something to add to the flavor but not bad overall.
This was really good. It was even better as leftovers. The only thing I altered was the bouillon powder. I used 2 bouillon cubes instead (I didn't have powder). Also, I didn't use the crackers, and it was just fine. Highly recommend this recipe!
awful... bland and just weird tasting
I made this with some leftover chicken and my husband said it was the best chicken & rice I've ever made! I used French fried onions & bacon flavored bread crumbs for the topping and it was so good! Thank you for sharing!
This was okay. It got too dry at the end, not sauce-like at all. I put some peas in it, that made it taste better, but the consistency was not good.
This was too rich and heavy for me. If you like mac and cheese, you'll probably like this, but I don't.
I used half of a chicken bouillon cube, my rice with peas from the day before, baked chicken and cheddar cheese. My husband enjoyed it.
Comfort food at it's best! My changes: added frozen mixed veggies, added red pepper flakes (like 1/2 tsp) and increased the amount of the rest of the seasoning. Finally, instead of crackers, I used corn flakes. Yum! (oh, and I had to use two pans because it made so much) both times I've made it.
This was a very yummy casserole! My husband and kids loved it. I made a few small changes--added cooked broccoli, used half velveeta and half shredded cheddar cheese. Instead of mixing the cracker crumbs with butter, I sprinkled the crumbs over the dish and drizzled 1/4 c. melted butter over them. Half a cup seemed a bit excessive--the topping still browned nicely and added a great flavor. It did brown quickly, so I covered the dish with foil for about half the baking time. I also added basil and oregano to the sauce, since I didn't have any buillion cubes and wanted some extra flavor. I'll certainly make this one again, thanks!!
Really liked this! I'm always looking for casserole dishes that don't call for "Cream of Whatever" soup. :) Only thing I added was a layer of frozen veggies on top of the layer of rice before I added the chicken mixture.
This recipe is so simple to make and very delicious. It is a great way to use up leftover chicken.
Exellent dinner! and quick! I had to improvise on some of the ingrediants. I didnt have enough velveeta cheese so I used half velveeta and half cream cheese, and I used saltines instead of butter crackers, and it still turned out sooo yummy. I bet corn flakes would be good to use as well instead of crackers. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
The first time I made this my family could take it or leave it. I tried it again using cream of chicken soup instead of the bachemel sauce, threw in some chopped broccoli, and skipped baking it. Everyone seemed to like it much better.
This was soooooo good! We had it for leftovers every day afterwards until it was gone. Definitely has more than 6 servings. I made a few substitutions only because I was short on some ingredients. Instead of 2 cups sour cream I used 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup cottage cheese. I only used 3 cups chicken, and I used whtie basmati rice instead of regular white rice. This is the best casserole I have made yet! YUM!
Increase milk Increase spices Decrease butter on topping I will definately make this one again with my own cajun variation. Thanks for sharing this one with us all.
I changed a few things with this, I used brown rice, in the same amount, but used half the amount of the rest of the ingredients(it worked great and was still very creamy!) then used as suggested by others, Frenches onions on top. It was perfect, but if brown rice is used it's much better the next day. (It would be perfect for a "make ahead" dish.) My husband even liked it and he is not a chicken and rice casserole fan! I will make this again! Thank you!
OMG!!!! YUMMY!!!! All 5 people in my family couldn't get enough!!!! Deff going in the regular Recipe box!!!! THANK YOU!!!!
This recipe was just ok. It was too cheesy. It tastes like Velveeta shells and cheese, except with rice. If I made this again I would probably sub cheddar for Velveeta, and sub cream of mushroom for milk. Sorry
We thoroughly enjoyed this meal! I substituted crushed parmesan flavored croutons for the crackers and added a bit of cayenne, as my husband likes his food spicy. It went together quickly and easily--wonderful recipe!!
Very good. My girls all finished their dinner! I boiled the rice in chicken broth, omitted the bouillon, and did half sour cream and half mayo because I didn't have enough sour cream. I think the mayo and chicken broth added a lot of flavor. I didn't put crackers on top because my little girl is gluten sensitive. (I also used rice flour to thicken the sauce.) Instead of Velveeta I added a cup of cubed cheddar. Great recipe!
This recipe is TO DIE FOR!!!! I even put too much rice and it still turned out well. We plan on using the sauce alone over grilled chicken breasts, it was awesome. This recipe took a little more time to make than I like (I'm a working mom) but it was worth it.
I liked this very much!! It was a little much in the fat and calorie dept. So.... I chaged it a little, I used brown rice 1% milk low fat sour cream and it was still very good. Next time I am going to add peas carotts. But I did think it was very good.
Good flavor, a little time consuming for run of the mill results.
This is really good! My family really loved it and I had enough left over to put in bowls to freeze for my husband when he is working away from home! Try it!
A little time consuming but, overall YUMMY......I substituted a small can of cream of chicken soup instead of using the required amount of sour cream. I used about a cup of SC. I also used mozarella instead of velveeta!
Good comfort food recipe, but was clearly something was missing. I think a little chopped onion would do the trick to add more flavor and make it worthy of another star. For the cheese, I opted to use a combination of sharp and medium shredded cheddar. I also used plain greek yogurt in place of sour cream. I have been doing that in all recipes that use sour cream lately and you really cannot tell the difference.
My entire family loves this very tasty recipe! Very Easy
This recipe is very good, not gourmet but tasty comfort food. I didn't make the topping and used a combination of Velveeta and cheddar cheese. I only used about half of the sour cream and it still turned out very rich, might cut down even more. I also added a large bag of frozen broccoli and will probably add even more veggies next time. All in all a keeper!
Great recipe! The only change I made was to use jalapeno Velveeta to give it a "kick."
Absolutely delicious! I used brown rice instead of white and my 3-year-old didn't even notice! I also used cheddar cheese instead of velvetta. I added a veggie mix for color and variety.
This is very good, I have made it several times.
I made this for our Super Sunday church service and it was amazing!! There were only three things I did differently, but it was my fault. It called for more sour cream than I had, I only had half of what the recipe called for so I substituted the other half with a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup. It called for processed cheese and all I had was shredded Velveeta. I will make this again where I can follow the recipe exactly. I also used Brown rice (because that's what I have) my children said I have to cook it again!! Absolutely no complaints!
So I ended up with some leftover cheese sauce, it is the best chip dip!
Family devoured this dish - it will remain a go-to recipe in my house. Easy to adjust to personal taste and in the future I will add veggies and try different types of cheese.
This recipe is FABULOUS! We've made it 4 times in the last 3 weeks. It's really easy to make with stuff you probably have lying around and is extremely tasty. I used cheddar instead of velveeta and waited to put the chicken in until after the cheese had melted. I also put in a little less sour cream and use less bread crumbs on top, but that's just me. I use approximate measurements rather than digging out the measuring cups, but it comes out great every time!
This was great cold weather comfort food! I used lite sour cream and 1% milk and it was still very rich and creamy. I also added a little cheddar cheese and some mixed veggies to make it more of a complete meal. Served it with biscuits. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again!
Wife has been making this for several years. While it isn't to my personal tastes, ( it's just ok) the rest of the family are crazy about it and ask for it often.
This recipe is delicious, but really is way too fattening. I cut down on velveeta, left out the butter at the end, used lowfat milk, did not add salt (plenty of salt in the bouillon), used lowfat sour cream, and added a lot of broccoli. My changes added a healthy side and it was still great!
We didn't have any crackers so we substitued with french fried onions. DELICIOUS recipe!! Very yummy.
Made this for dinner last night and it was a hit! The only thing I did differently was use shredded Mexican style cheese in place of the fake processed cheese food called for. Was out of Cheddar or I would have used that. I also added a 1/2 cup of French fried onions to the cracker crumbs, other that that I stuck to the recipe. I can't say we'll have it too often because of all the fats in it but it will definitely be a now and then special occasion treat. My son had his bottle of wing sauce ready in case it lacked flavor for him but he didn't use it after all. Yummy stuff! One plus was no cans of soup in this recipe!
Turned out really good....best if you use the broth to boil the rice.. I also added 1 can cream of chicken soup to provide a little more moisture. When reheating, add a spoonful of sour cream or a splash of milk for moisture. Flavor was great though....quickly a favorite for potluck....
Very good. I used cheddar instead of Velveeta, added some minced garlic, frozen peas and onion. I mixed it all together instead of layering and topped with cheddar and buttered bread crumbs. Will make again.
