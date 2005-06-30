Creamy Chicken and Rice

This casserole is very creamy with a crunchy topping. It tastes even better when reheated for leftovers!

Recipe by Janet Shannon

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Spread rice in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan melt butter or margarine and stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk, bouillon granules, seasoned salt, garlic powder and pepper. Stir all together and bring to a boil. Let simmer and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; add chicken, cheese and sour cream. Stir until cheese is melted. Mix all together and pour mixture over rice.

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter or margarine in saucepan and toss with crushed cracker crumbs. Sprinkle crumb mixture over casserole. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes or unti heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
973 calories; protein 55.1g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 56.3g; cholesterol 215mg; sodium 1796.4mg. Full Nutrition
