Creamy Chicken and Rice

This recipe is fantastic based on the sauce. However, I didn't follow this recipe very well so I'm really saying the sauce is a great base. I used real cheese instead of velveeta. I used a cheddar/monterey jack mix but you can use whatever kind of cheese you want. I also halved the recipe and that actually gave us the 6 servings this recipe claims. I did not do the crackers drenched in butter, either, but instead pulsed two torn up slices of whole wheat bread in my blender and topped the dish with those. They browned very nicely in the 13 minutes I had the casserole in the oven. Finally I used milk instead of sour cream to thin the sauce as it's far fewer calories and uses quite a bit less. It was fantastic and my husband declared this "a keeper". Next time I will also add steamed broccoli. I will also saute onions when making the roux. The sauce thickened very quickly so this really is a quick and easy recipe! You can also use egg noodles instead of rice for another variation.