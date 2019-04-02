Tasty Baked Meatballs

1 of 274

Rating: 5 stars This is the best meatball recipe ever. I did not have onion soup mix. I used instead one packet of the Good Seasons Italian All Natural Salad Dressing & Recipe Mix instead. These meatballs melt in your mouth. I had also added two slices of torn white bread soaked in milk squeezing the milk out of the bread then adding it to the meat mix. The meat was very moist and sticky so I had bowl of warm water to dip my hands to make the meatballs. Every other meatball recipe I tried was dry and had no taste this is wonderful. Full marks A++++. Thanks for posting this recipe. Helpful (201)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful and so easy. I was looking for a meatball recipe that doesn't require browing the meatballs first. This hits the spot. I mixed up a triple batch and baked several cookie sheets of large meatballs and then several with smaller meatballs. I froze them individually on cookie sheets and then put them in Freezer Bags. They freeze well and taste great! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars BEST. MEATBALLS. EVER. Seriously! All the other reviews are right! Very simple to make, cooked perfectly, and these are the type of meatballs you will eat before they even make it to the sauce pot, I ate four straight out of the oven. I made them exactly as the directions called, no alterations, and if you wanted to, you could add more spices or whatever your taste calls for, but they are perfect just the way they are. Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars A very simple recipe, I added 2 tablespoons of mustard, ketchup and worchester sauce to give it more kick. Refridgerate the meat mixure for 3 hours and then make the balls, they will be easier to handle and a bit firmer. Thanks Julie62 Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful. I made these a couple of nights ago for my boyfriend and for my mom. My boyfriend absolutely loved them, said they were the best meatballs he'd ever had. My mom just praised them! I made two different batches. One with ground beef/pork mixed together (for boyfriend), and one with ground turkey (for my mom and I). They were both tasty, moist and just plain delicious. The only difference in my opinion (I snuck a little taste of both), was that ground turkey meatballs seem to fall apart more and easier. I used fresh grated Romano cheese (was what I had). I made some sauce on the side for those who wanted, but mostly everyone just wanted the meatballs all alone. So with a salad and some garlic bread...it was a scrumptious dish. Thanks. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm so good and easy to make! The only thing I changed is that instead of dry onion soup mix I used italian dressing mix for some extra flavor. It was so yummy, I'll only make meatballs with this recipe from now on! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars These were FANTASTIC! I made a few small changes but I'm sure the basic recipe is terrific as it is. I substituted sausage for 1/3 of the meat and cooked them as directed took them out of the pan and drained them then put them back in the pan. I mixed a can of regular cream of mushroom soup with a can of beefy mushroom soup (Campbell's) and a can of sliced mushrooms and then poured that over the meatballs and popped them back in the oven for about 15 minutes until the sauce was bubbly and brown around the edges. I served them over buttered egg noodles and my husband (clever wit that he is) said "Wow these are delicious! Think you can remember how you made them?" Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars I used ground pork that I got on sale for the ground meat. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. They were excellent. Very moist yet firm. I ended up with almost 5 dozen meat balls freezing about half of them Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I've never tasted a better meatball in my life. They are moist and tasty I can't wait for dinner so I can have some more Helpful (24)