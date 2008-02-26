Mushroom Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.55 stars
774 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 524
  • 4 star values: 182
  • 3 star values: 48
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 10

Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.

By Karen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
115 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together flour, salt and paprika. In a separate dish or bowl, mix together egg and milk. Dip chicken pieces in egg mixture, then in seasoned flour.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat butter or margarine over medium-high heat. Saute chicken pieces until golden brown. Add mushrooms and onion and saute for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl combine the broth, wine, lemon juice and cornstarch. Mix together and pour mixture over chicken and mushrooms. Reduce heat to medium low and let chicken mixture simmer for 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 696.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (818)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

~MOMMY~
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2008
My husband and I both thought this was excellent, plus we loved the fact that the sauce wasn't full of butter. I cooked the chicken thoroughly in the pan, removed it, then made the sauce...I didn't simmer them together as I think it would have made the breading very mushy. We can't wait to have it again! *UPDATE: As much as we liked the original recipe, we LOVE this version: Skip the whole chicken process and go straight to cooking the veggies and sauce. After sauce has thickened, toss in a green vegetable (we use broccoli florets, snap peas or asparagus), then a bunch of peeled, raw shrimp. The shrimp only need a few minutes to cook, and this will keep your green veggie from getting mushy. Serve over pasta - YUM! Read More
Helpful
(384)

Most helpful critical review

sprybyl
Rating: 2 stars
09/30/2012
I was really looking forward to this based on others' reviews but I found it to be very underwhelming and after I admitted my disappointment my boyfriend felt free to call it the blandest thing he has ever tasted. Not sure where others got all the flavor from, because we thought it was really blah. I kept it on stove longer than recipe called for and still didn't get the sauce to reduce; it was very runny (but on the positive side of things, there was plenty of sauce!). Read More
Helpful
(11)
774 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 524
  • 4 star values: 182
  • 3 star values: 48
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 10
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
~MOMMY~
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2008
My husband and I both thought this was excellent, plus we loved the fact that the sauce wasn't full of butter. I cooked the chicken thoroughly in the pan, removed it, then made the sauce...I didn't simmer them together as I think it would have made the breading very mushy. We can't wait to have it again! *UPDATE: As much as we liked the original recipe, we LOVE this version: Skip the whole chicken process and go straight to cooking the veggies and sauce. After sauce has thickened, toss in a green vegetable (we use broccoli florets, snap peas or asparagus), then a bunch of peeled, raw shrimp. The shrimp only need a few minutes to cook, and this will keep your green veggie from getting mushy. Serve over pasta - YUM! Read More
Helpful
(384)
heathercbarry
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2006
Absolutely delicious! A note, if you decrease the amount of servings, do not change the amount of sauce ingredients, or will cook off all the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(276)
Christine Laliberte
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2006
I dont think the egg is nescessary in the coating. I used chicken cutlets and browned them removed from pan added olive oil the sauteed shrooms shallots and garlic then deglazed with wine added lemon and mixed starch with broth added to pan until thickend returned chicken to pan and topped with parsley. Overall it was a easy one pan meal. served with rice pilaf Read More
Helpful
(192)
Advertisement
Shannon
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2006
Awesome and SO easy. I added capers and took the chicken out while the sauce reduced, and then put it back in when I was almost done. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe, there were NO leftovers. I served this with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(129)
Ginger C.
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2006
This was very good - I used chicken tenderloins which I pounded thin, then I floured, dipped in egg mixture then dregged again. After browning the chicken, I removed them to a warm platter. After sauteing the mushrooms and onions, I made the sauce, I added additional broth and wine, but did not increase the lemon. As others, instead of using cornstarch, I used the leftover flour mixture to thicken the sauce. Next time I will increase the lemon juice and that will probably bring this recipe up to 5 stars. Definitely, increase the sauce. I added the chicken back into the sauce just before serving. Served over whole wheat thin spagetti. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(92)
kimgae
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2007
Liked this better than Chicken Marsala. Instead of paprika, used rosemary in the flour mixture. After cooking chicken, removed it and cooked onions, mushrooms and garlic. Added the wine and after few mins, added chicken broth with cornstarch already dissolved and lemon juice. Served it over rosemary garlic mashed potatos. Excellent recipe - thank you. Read More
Helpful
(81)
Advertisement
SusanD??
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
All I can say is WOW! I recently tasted veal piccata in a well known Chicago restaurant. I came online to search for something similar but with chicken instead. Not only did this recipe live up to my expectations...it exceeded them! Tremendous recipe! A must try! Thank you Karen! Read More
Helpful
(59)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2014
Another dinner I ate too much of because it was so darned good. I followed the recipe loosely, not measuring, just cooking. I pounded the chicken to about 1/2" thickness and cut it into smaller serving pieces. (This chicken had huge breasts!) That way it took just a few minutes on each side for the chicken to cook and the pieces were of a more reasonable size for serving. I removed the almost-cooked chicken from the pan and returned it once I completed the remainder of the recipe. I added fresh minced garlic to the mushrooms and onions. The cornstarch isn't necessary - if you reduce the wine/broth/ lemon juice until it's nearly gone, then swirl in some butter off heat, you'll end up with a smooth, rich, velvety pan sauce. I served with this with linguine, lightly dressed with butter, olive oil and garlic, and sautéed fresh spinach. Read More
Helpful
(45)
NewBride
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2006
We really liked this one. I've been looking for a good chicken piccata recipe and this is it! Only thing missing from the recipe is capers - we added about a tablespoonful and that really added to the flavor. Also added freshly ground black pepper to the flour mixture. I like the idea of adding artichoke hearts - will try that next time as others suggested. Served it with mushroom rice and steamed broccoli. We'll definitely make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(41)
sprybyl
Rating: 2 stars
09/30/2012
I was really looking forward to this based on others' reviews but I found it to be very underwhelming and after I admitted my disappointment my boyfriend felt free to call it the blandest thing he has ever tasted. Not sure where others got all the flavor from, because we thought it was really blah. I kept it on stove longer than recipe called for and still didn't get the sauce to reduce; it was very runny (but on the positive side of things, there was plenty of sauce!). Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022