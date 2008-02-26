Mushroom Chicken Piccata

1 of 818

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I both thought this was excellent, plus we loved the fact that the sauce wasn't full of butter. I cooked the chicken thoroughly in the pan, removed it, then made the sauce...I didn't simmer them together as I think it would have made the breading very mushy. We can't wait to have it again! *UPDATE: As much as we liked the original recipe, we LOVE this version: Skip the whole chicken process and go straight to cooking the veggies and sauce. After sauce has thickened, toss in a green vegetable (we use broccoli florets, snap peas or asparagus), then a bunch of peeled, raw shrimp. The shrimp only need a few minutes to cook, and this will keep your green veggie from getting mushy. Serve over pasta - YUM! Helpful (384)

Rating: 4 stars Absolutely delicious! A note, if you decrease the amount of servings, do not change the amount of sauce ingredients, or will cook off all the sauce. Helpful (276)

Rating: 4 stars I dont think the egg is nescessary in the coating. I used chicken cutlets and browned them removed from pan added olive oil the sauteed shrooms shallots and garlic then deglazed with wine added lemon and mixed starch with broth added to pan until thickend returned chicken to pan and topped with parsley. Overall it was a easy one pan meal. served with rice pilaf Helpful (192)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome and SO easy. I added capers and took the chicken out while the sauce reduced, and then put it back in when I was almost done. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe, there were NO leftovers. I served this with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. Helpful (129)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good - I used chicken tenderloins which I pounded thin, then I floured, dipped in egg mixture then dregged again. After browning the chicken, I removed them to a warm platter. After sauteing the mushrooms and onions, I made the sauce, I added additional broth and wine, but did not increase the lemon. As others, instead of using cornstarch, I used the leftover flour mixture to thicken the sauce. Next time I will increase the lemon juice and that will probably bring this recipe up to 5 stars. Definitely, increase the sauce. I added the chicken back into the sauce just before serving. Served over whole wheat thin spagetti. I will make this again. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars Liked this better than Chicken Marsala. Instead of paprika, used rosemary in the flour mixture. After cooking chicken, removed it and cooked onions, mushrooms and garlic. Added the wine and after few mins, added chicken broth with cornstarch already dissolved and lemon juice. Served it over rosemary garlic mashed potatos. Excellent recipe - thank you. Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars All I can say is WOW! I recently tasted veal piccata in a well known Chicago restaurant. I came online to search for something similar but with chicken instead. Not only did this recipe live up to my expectations...it exceeded them! Tremendous recipe! A must try! Thank you Karen! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Another dinner I ate too much of because it was so darned good. I followed the recipe loosely, not measuring, just cooking. I pounded the chicken to about 1/2" thickness and cut it into smaller serving pieces. (This chicken had huge breasts!) That way it took just a few minutes on each side for the chicken to cook and the pieces were of a more reasonable size for serving. I removed the almost-cooked chicken from the pan and returned it once I completed the remainder of the recipe. I added fresh minced garlic to the mushrooms and onions. The cornstarch isn't necessary - if you reduce the wine/broth/ lemon juice until it's nearly gone, then swirl in some butter off heat, you'll end up with a smooth, rich, velvety pan sauce. I served with this with linguine, lightly dressed with butter, olive oil and garlic, and sautéed fresh spinach. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this one. I've been looking for a good chicken piccata recipe and this is it! Only thing missing from the recipe is capers - we added about a tablespoonful and that really added to the flavor. Also added freshly ground black pepper to the flour mixture. I like the idea of adding artichoke hearts - will try that next time as others suggested. Served it with mushroom rice and steamed broccoli. We'll definitely make this one again. Helpful (41)