Sour Cream Mushroom Chicken
This is really good. Great for company also. Serve chicken and sauce over noodles if desired.
Very tasty. I made it in the crockpot and let it simmer all day. The chicken was so tender.Read More
this was just ok, nothing very special about it. a bit plain.Read More
This recipe is really good but tastes similar to chicken Jeruselum. In a saucepan, I warmed the soups, sour cream, wine and spices and stirred until smooth. Then, I placed the chicken and mushrooms in the baking dish and poured the mixture on top. Approx 5 min before chicken was done, I steamed chopped broccoli and sprinkled over the top and served all over angel hair pasta. Very tasty and would recommend.
I changed nothing. It was AWESOME. This is truly a five star if ever there was a five star. Nothing hard to do, common ingredients, and it tasted liked it took all day to prepare. My wife really likes this one and asked that we have it again soon. Can't say enough good words. I read reviews, but, like so many others I felt I have to make it as described to know what if anything needed changing. NO Changes here. Thanks for the great recipe Mary Ann.
great recipie. an easy substitution for the wine is chicken broth because it really needs the liquid. for some additional flavor I add white pepper. I have made it over and over again.
A really tasty sauce over chicken served with egg noodles! I also cut this recipe down, used cream of mushroom soup, wine, sour cream, and real garlic. I browned the chicken in a splash of olive oil and garlic and onion before adding to the sauce in the baking pan. The sauce is very tasty, the entire dish came together quickly and easily. I will definitely make this again!
This is probably the third or fourth chicken/cream of whatever soup/mushroom dish I've made, and I would definitely say it's the best. The sour cream and wine (I just used a splash of wine, as it was cheap plonk) really gave it a pleasant richness. I didn't have much time in the kitchen so I browned bite-size pieces of chicken in olive oil, added the onion and mushrooms, and cooked til soft, then stirred in the sauce ingredients. Thanks for a quick and easy recipe!
Very good, quick way to use leftover chicken. For two people, I used 1 can of mushroom soup and about 1/2 cup sour cream (low fat), 1/3 cup wine. Sauteed green onions with the mushrooms, added the liquids and simmered for 10 minutes, then added chopped up leftover roast chicken; I also added some seasoning salt (Pappy's Choice). That added some punch. Served over rice.
Made this last night and it was great! I used a large can of Cream of Mushroom instead one of each (not too fond of the cream of chicken). I also served this over egg noodles. When doing the chicken, I was aware of folks saying the chicken was kinda bland or dry so I sprinked some Johnny's seasoning over the chicken. Chicken was still dry but had good flavoring. Once it was done I cut the chicken into a bunch of bite size pieces and mixed the noddles and chicken with the sauce. Next time I think I'll cut the pieces of chicken prior to cooking and mix them in with the sauce to cook.
My boyfriend and I loved this! It was quick and easy, but tasted rich, like it took a long time to make. I used light sour cream and soups, which turned out great. Also used full amount of wine. Served w/biscuits (very good over) and will make pasta with next time! Thanks for sharing this recipe, its even great as leftovers.
This tasted a lot like cream of chicken helper. 1 used 1 cup of sour cream which was plenty and I replaced the mushrooms with fresh steamed broccoli. I cut the chicken in cubes and cooked on the stove top which took half the time and was juicy. Was quick and the kids enjoyed it.
I put this recipe in my RecipeBox about nine months ago and just now decided to give it a try. WHAT WAS I WAITING FOR!!!!! This was so easy and tasty! Just splendicious! I used chicken broth instead of the wine and may try low sodium soups next time. I agree with previous reviews that there's a lot of sauce. I had 2-3 cups of sauce left when the chicken was all gone, so I may try 7 or 8 chicken breasts next time (and there will definitely be a next time...real SOON!) Thanks Mary Ann!
This a great alternative recipe to the usual stroganoff my family is used to...it was very simple to make and delicious!!
What a great recipe!! I easily had everything in the house and my fiancee can't say enough about it. In fact we are having it Thanksgiving along with the Turkey! I think those that rated it poorly are definately trolls....I recommend this to everyone and several of my friends are raving about how good it is! Yummy! Oh I did add 1 cup of wine...easier to meaure out.
This is one of my favorite meals from home, but I've always just had it with one can of cream of mushroom mixed with 8 oz sour cream, poured over chicken and baked. This seemed like a good way to fancy it up. I scaled to three and going by the previous suggestion used one can cream of mushroom, 8 oz sour cream and 1/3 cup white wine. I think because I'm using cheap cooking wine, the wine taste was really overpowering. Next time I'll just a small splash. Other than that, it was really good. I served it over white rice.
Sauce was perfectly seasoned-chicken was tender. All in all this was a very easy meal. We are anticipating lunch leftovers for tomorrow!
This was a wonderful dish. We used Egg noodles and instead of wine we used milk. That was really good. We are not big drinkers, but my hubby would like me to try the wine kind for a more authentic Italian flavor. It was great and easy!!!!
Followed the recipe except for using fat free sour cream and one can low sodium soup--so easy to make, nice flavor, and my husband raved about it!! With regard to the abundance of sauce, I removed the chicken from the sauce when done, and dumped in some almost-cooked pasta, and it soaked that sauce right up to make a yummy accompaniment to the chicken. If I don't make this again I'll be in trouble!
My husband and I loved this dish!I found it very easy to make and the timing was perfect. I served it over rice- Yum!!!
Very simple, but very tasty! I subbed frozen peas for the mushrooms (don't like mushrooms, and the peas were on hand.) I also added one small can of diced green chiles, which upped the heat and flavor. Whenever I bake chicken, I do so with the lid on the baking pan; I think it helps keep the chicken moist. Perfect for a stress-free dinner party.
Excellent. Great taste.
very successful for dinner party. Suggest cooking the onions unless very finely chopped. I added herbs from garden and worstershire sauce. After baking sauce is liquidy but will thicken in a few minutes. Served with curly pasta
Tastes great. I have made it several times, each time trying something different. Less wine is definitely the key in making it a thicker consistency.
Iffy... The sauce was kind of gross.... too sour cream-y for me. And I love sour cream. I just wasn't wild on this. I served it on noodles. A bit too saucy.
I thought this was very tasty. I only used 1 can of soup as some others suggested, plenty of liquid. I browned the chicken & onions in olive oil, salt & peper then added to the rest. My kids eat this. I'm adding it to my faviortes.
Wonderful recipe! I did not use any cream of chicken soup, used half the amount of sour cream, used fresh garlic and doubled the mushrooms. I usually make a complex, time consuming chicken scallopini recipe, but from now on I will use this as it is way less work and tastes very similar. Delish!
I made this and cooked it my slow cooker and it turned out real well. My husband loved it and there was almost no time involved in preparing it. A great mid-week dish.
We enjoyed this. I did it in the slow cooker versus oven. Served over egg noodles. Lots of 'gravy'!
I can't imagine anyone not liking this dish. It is so simple and fool proof. I guess the only downside would be that it does take an hour to bake. JUST TRY IT!!!
Excellent - my husband really enjoyed it and asked for it again. I didn't change anything in the recipe.
Great on rice. I used chicken broth instead of wine. Plenty for lunch leftovers.
Very good recipe. My husband and I enjoyed it. Easy to make too.
Easy, quick, tasty, not much cleanup. Just my kind of recipe. Chicken was very tender. Next time I make this I will add something for color like broccoli or peas, otherwise it was excellent.
Chicken was extremely moist and tender. Delicious with sauce over noodles
This was DELICIOUS! It does make a lot of sauce, but it was excellent served over noodles as a sidedish with dinner the next night. My husband always complains that chicken breasts get too dry in the oven, so I might try chopping the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces next time. Will definitely make this again.
My whole family just loved it. Thanks!
I just sometimes don't understand the criteria with which people rate recipes. This chicken is easy to make, fairly healthy especially served with just steamed broccoli since the sauce goes well with the vegetable, and it's not bad, but certainly not an amazing awe-inspiring dish. It's standard fare for a busy work night when one wants something decent and healthy and easy to make. I seasoned the breasts with salt and pepper before baking and substituted light sour cream.
This was just ok, I forgot the onion(oops) so it may have been better......way too much wine, I think half the wine would be better(And I LOVE to cook with wine!!!) May try this again & doctor it up a bit.
This was an ok recipe. It was a bit bland and was too rich for me.
We didn't even finish this. The flavor of the wine overpowered all the other ingredients.. I would not suggest this recipe!
Awesome recipe. I divided it in half and didn't find the 1/4 cup wine too much at all. I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder and because I divided it in half I used one full can of mushroom soup instead of half each mushroom and chicken! Thanks for the recipe!!
This was a very simple and delicious recipe. I did find it slightly bland so I added 3 cloves fresh garlic, red pepper flakes, and cajun seasoning. Served with egg noodles and french bread and everyone really enjoyed it.
This was okay. I used the sour cream I had in the fridge and it was fat free. I think it made the sauce really salty and kinda funny tasting. If it was full fat or even low-fat sour cream I think it would have tasted more rich and flavorful. The chicken was a bit overdone so I cranked up the heat and cooked a bit shorter. It made a ton of sauce and it was real thin, so I skimmed off the top some extra fluid and let it sit while my pasta and veggies finished cooking, giving it time to "set up". All in all, it was a tasty dinner, but I would probably not make this again unless my boyfriend asked me to. Thanks for the recipe though :)
This was WONDERFUL!! It was so easy and tasted so good. I served it over rice next time I will serve over egg noodles. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent. Extremely tasty and easy to prepare. Really great overall noodles as lots of sauce.
I was very disapointed in this recipe. It cost me way to much money to make, and my family did not like it. It is way to bland the sauce not thick enough and again to bland.
Very tasty dish. Made only a couple changes. 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, and I substitued 1/2 cup of White Zifandale instead of 3/4 cup of Dry White Wine. Was easy to prepare and will make it again.
This is such a quick and tasty dish. I used low fat sour cream and low fat soups to make it a bit more heathly. I will be making this dish again.
really enjoyed it, will make again
It was good. Just not great.
Very tasty - definitely need to serve it with noodles, rice or potatoes - makes lots of sauce to enjoy over something.
Delicious and easy to make! My family loved it and I will definitely make it again!
This was tasty. I prepared it in a saucepan on the stove instead. I also didn't have enough sour cream, so i finished the measurement with cottage cheese. I also added a splash of Cardamon and Ground Savory. Then i served it with a side of Dill and Buttered Carrots. Yum!
Very good - similar to a recipe I love from my grandma's old Betty Crocker cookbook.
This was wonderful! I modify most recipes I use but I followed this one exactly and my husband and I both loved it.
This is incredibly good. I used fat free sour cream and low fat soups and it was just wonderful.
Excellent & tasty-even my pickiest eaters asked for seconds!
This recipe was a big hit with my family. I cut down on the wine a little but other then that I followed it exactly.
This was a pretty good soup/cream and chicken recipe, but the ratio of sauce to chicken was really off. Way too much sauce! Such a shame to waste it! I halved the recipe so I only used the cream of mushroom soup, but next time I think I'll half the sauce and use more chicken. Otherwise, pretty tasty!
Very good, I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder first for extra flavor. Served with salad and crusty bread.
I found this recipe to be quite tasty. I added sliced zucchini, chopped red bell pepper and I sliced the 6 chicken breasts! The sauce was a little runny but it tasted great over spaghetti noodles!
This dish was fantastic!! Had all the right flavors. I've passed it on to four other family members who all love it.
This recipe was very tasty. We did not have any wine in the house so I used milk like others suggested. There was plenty of sauce to use over noodles, or maybe rice would be good too. Thanks for the yummy recipe. We will definetly prepare it again.
This was awesome and so easy to make. I thought it sounded blah, but was I surprised. Chicken could also be cut into bite sized pieces and then everything served over noodles or toast (similar to stroganoff but even better). I didn't really measure the sour cream or wine and it turned out beautifully. I cannot recommend this one enough!!!
This was very simple and easy. I subtituted chicken broth for the white wine and although it had a good flavor, next time I will use the white wine.
I found this dish to be very bland .I served it over egg noodles so my wife liked it , she likes anything over pasta .
Loved this recipe. Very simple and delicious. The entire family loved it. Tasted like an elegant stroganoff. Very good Will make this again and again.
This recipe is so easy and very good! It makes the chicken very tender. We love it!
This was OK but I should know better then to cook with wine for my husband. As soon as I put it on the table he smelled it. It is a good recipe, this was just a personal dislike for wine.
This recipe went over great with my husband and kids! Even my picky four year old devoured the entire bowl without complaint! Only thing I would do differently next time is cut the white wine from 3/4 to 1/2 cup as it was a little on the strong side just for my personal preference. My husband kept comparing the flavour to a good swiss cheese and loved every bite! Definitely a keeper! Thanks!
the wine taste was very strong... and a little too much sour cream for my liking! my boyfriend and i both agreed we wouldn't be making this again.
I found this recipe about a month ago and have already made it three times. My fiancee went nuts over it. Very quick and very tasty. Thanks
This was a pretty good recipe. I used chicken broth instead of wine, and let it cook all day in the slow cooker. **Update** I made this again using wine and in the slowcooker. Tasted better than with chicken broth.
I though this was pretty good! The sauce was a little rich and I would probably cut back a little on the wine next time since that was the strongest flavor in the dish. I might even add some peas next time for color. All in all it was a fast simple meal that tasted pretty good!!
Delicious! I'm giving it 4 stars only because this dish, while lovely, seems to me to be in need of some underlying complexity of flavor that just isn't there. I added a generous amount of fresh basil to the left-overs and that was nice . . . will try adding dry herbs to the mix next time. I made this in the slow cooker and it was super moist. Also added a package of crimini mushrooms . . . very nice with the creamy wine sauce. : )
This is a great simple recipe! Its great served over Uncle Ben's Wild Rice.
Really yummy! I used reduced fat sour cream, 98% fat free creamed soups, and served over No Yolks Egg Noodles- really good! Will definitely make this again!
Sounded so boring - but we were fighting over the last piece!!! Yum!
Excellent! The first recipe that has inspired me to comment. I did substitue fat free sour cream and heart healthy soups but it was still excellent. The white wine was just enough to bring the taste up above anything someone would think had canned items for ingredients. Highly recommended.
I thought this was a great dish it just had a little to much sauce but it was even good as leftovers the next day.
The chicken was so tender-my whole family loved it. Thanks.
This was not a very tasty dish. There was too much sauce. With the amount of white wine suggested, it should be called white wine chicken. I would also brown the chicken rather than baking raw in on top of the sauce. I would also use sour cream to taste instead of 2 cups coupled with 2 cans of soup. I wouldn't use this recipe again.
This was a very tasty meal. I made this with everything it called for except I used the chicken broth instead of the wine and it was excellent! I also did this on the stove top instead of the oven and then served it over pasta. Yummy!
This dish had a decent flavor, however it just came out too runny for my taste. I'd definitely omit the extra liquid and cook the onions beforehand. They came out crunchy as well.
Even though at first I totally messed this recipe up I managed to save it and it was wonderful. I served mine with green beans and roasted baby Dutch potatoes and it was a hit. One note: use a shallow baking dish like the recipe states, not a deep one like I tried to. Your chicken just will not cook in that one hour in the deeper dish. Lesson learned!
This is fantastic, could not be better or easier. I've had it stuck in my recipe book for months, planning to try it, and I don't know why I waited so long.
Speed of preparing the dish earns a 5, but taste gets 4. Will be making this again and again:)
Absolutly wonderful! We loved it. I served it over egg noddles, which soaked up all the oh so yummy sauce. Thank you so much or this recipe! :)
Yummy! The white wine definately gave it an extra something. Love all the extra sauce, perfect on a bed of noodles.
It was great!
This dish was extremely unsatisfactory...I'd rather spend the time and effort if it means good cooking.
I thought this was very good. Instead of garlic salt I added fresh garlic which added to the taste. When I first made it, it was a little bland. Would absolutely make it again.:-)
Both my 11 y/o daughter and I loved this. I didn't have the chicken soup or any white wine (strangely) at the time so I used equal parts mushroom soup and chicken broth for 3 breasts and 1 cup sour cream. The breasts came out really tender. Served it with Rotelle. Delicious! I want to try it with the wine and chicken soup to compare.
This recipe is so simple and the best tasting chicken I have had in a long time!
Very tasty. I followed the advice of others and laid off the wine a bit - did 2 cups. Would actually lay off it a bit more, perhaps 1.5 cups, with 1 cup chicken broth. I served over cavatini and my family gobbled it up.
My family really didn't like this at all. The wine taste did not appeal to them. I have tried other recipes without the wine added and they enjoyed those.
This dish was simple to prepare and using wine added depth and interest to the sauce. Definitely serve with something green!
While I love both sour cream and wine, I found this dish way too rich.
