Creamy Shrimp and Corn Soup
This recipe is great for people who want a quick, hearty soup. It's creamy but not very fattening.
The soup was good, but needed more of a seafood taste. The next time, I think I'll replace the cream of chicken soup with Campbell's Shrimp Bisque. Also, for more of a Maryland flavor, I added a lot of Old Bay, instead of the listed herbs. Also, don't cook the shrimp with the onion... it makes them very tough. Put the shrimp in at the very end... they only need to cook until they turn pink. Otherwise, very easy recipe.Read More
This was O.K. I think there are better recipes for shrimp and corn soup out there. It did taste better the next day.Read More
I agree with previous postings that this is a good basic recipe and it can be enhanced easily. I only had a half pound shrimp, so I chopped up some cooked chicken breast and through that in as a substitute. I used butter instead of margarine. I used fresh corn (cut it off the cob) and low sodium chicken broth. I also tossed in 2 russet potatoes (peeled, and cut into small bites) to make it more like a chowder, adding a little extra milk to thin it out. For spices I used my own combination of Tony Sachers Cajun spice, Emeril's essence, Cayenne, and pleny of fresh ground pepper! I thought I would prefer these spices to the more mellow rosemary and thyme and it turned out fabulous!
This soup is quick & easy to make, however, the butter could be cut in half. During the cooking of the onion in butter, 2 Tablespoons of flour could be worked into a roux to make the soup a bit thicker. I used the lo-fat celery soup and crm of shrimp soup in place of the chicken. Shrimp soup should be shrimp!! I did feel it needed extra seasonings which I added. All in all I will probably make it again with some slight changes. I had to omit the corn for my husband's diet, but he ate 2 bowls.
Used Cream of Shrimp soup instead of the Cream of Chicken. Otherwise, we only added 1 tablespoon of Old Bay in addition to the other spices. We also added the shrimp in the last 5 minutes of cook time. Very good!
This is a very good base recipe - which leaves alot of room for tweaking - I doubled the recipe and added a package of cream cheese and some pepperjack cheese. I used shrimp stock instead of chicken broth - I also added green and red bell peppers in with the onions and it gave the soup a pretty presentation with all of the colors - you can also add celery if you like - if you aren't interested in saving calories, you can substitute butter for the margarine and heavy cream for the skim milk - they make a terrific creamy soup - all in all a good recipe to start off with :)
very yummy! we had some friends over that weren't hungry but we told them they had to try it and they ended up eating 2 bowls each! i used cream of shrimp and fat free cream of mushroom instead. also i used a whole onion, 1/3 of a large bell pepper, and 2 1/2 stalks of celery in the sautee mixture. and i added 1/2 lb. of bay scallops to the recipe and marinated it in tony's cajun seasonings,garlic, and onion powder while the sautee process was going. oh and the best part swanson makes a roasted garlic chicken broth which really helps to kick up the flavor. and you can't forget to throw in the cayenne pepper!!!
This was easy to make for a rookie like me and easy to get creative with. I sauteed 1/2 lb bay scallops with the onions and added the 1LB shrimp at the last minute since it was pre-cooked. I also threw in a small can of chopped clams, used 1/2 clam juice 1/2 chicken broth and some Old Bay to get more seafood taste. I used cream of broccoli instead of celerey because I'm not a celery fan. Used fat free heavy cream instead of milk and highly reccommend some cayenne pepper if you like a little kick. Thanks for the easy recipe! Made it twice in a week.
As others have said, a very good "base" recipe. I start the soup with 1/2 c. margarine, in which I saute the onion (I actually use frozen seasoning blend-onion, celery, peppers) and 2 cloves wirth of chopped garlic. Once softened, I sprinkle with about 2T. flou, and then break it with about 3/4c milk. In go the soups, chicken broth, milk, spices and corn. I add about a tsp. of crab and shrimp boil and, if I want the soup to be a bit heartier, I put in diced potatoes. Let them slow cook in the soup and stir frequently. Once the potatoes have softened, I add the shrimp. They only need to be cooked about 5-7 minutes. Overcooked shrimp are yucky! It only takes me about 40 minutes to cook and turn out much better. Not as "canned" tasting. Oh, and cut some green onions in right before serving!
Super yummy...I had overshot on shrimp and corn from the Frogmore Stew we had for Labor day, and I have to tell you, this was ALMOST better (and as you may know, that is incredible)!!! I added in my left over summer sausage and added Tony Chacheres in place of the spices listed in the recipe. Super easy and incorporates left overs. Doesn't get any better than that!
This soup is SO good! For a little kick, I added a pinch of cayenne pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Everyone thought it came from a restaurant, that's how good it was!
This was soooo great! And soooo easy! Everyone loved it! I even served it to the men that were working on our patio -- one asked me for the recipe & made it for his girlfriend that night!! It is delicious over pasta as a sauce also! Thanks for sharing!
This was so easy to make and it really had a lot of flavor. I made it just as written except that I omitted the nutmeg (don't like it) and used cooked shrimp instead of raw. I just threw the shrimp in at the end. Thanks for the great recipe. I will make it again.
This is a great shortcut recipe. I used what was in my kitchen -- condensed clam chowder, evaporated milk, fresh corn and shrimp stock. Easy on the rosemary -- it's a strong herb!
This is pretty good. It's definite comfort food. I left out the onions and butter and just sauteed a large clove of garlic in canola oil before adding everything else. My shrimp were already cooked, so I added them at the end. Even if they had been uncooked, I still would have added them towards the end, since adding them at the beginning would surely have overcooked them. Crush the dried rosemary in your hand before adding - it keeps you from having long pieces of rosemary in the soup.
Excellent! I added 2 gloves of garlic while the onion and shrimp were sauted and old bay. Delicious!
Great and easy!
This soup is awesome and my 3 kids loved it.
This was fantastic! I'm giving it 4 stars because the shrimp needed to be put in the last 5 minutes, NOT cooked with the oinions. Also used cream of shrimp in place of cream of chicken. Easy, delicious, and healthy! What more can you ask?
Very good, I enjoyed it, made it a little too spicy for me but my husband loved it.
I ommitted the celery soup. I added chopped celery, Old Bay, Cayanne pepper, I used 1T butter instead of 1/4 c. margerine. only 1/2 onion. and added garlic. The second batch I added a can of lump crab meat. Both batches were awesome! Had a family over for dinner and they loved it too.
I thought this was very good. I wish it was a bit more creamy but overall it's a keeper
I followed the recipe exact and thought it was really good. I would definitely make this again.
Fabulous recipe! Quick and easy and great flavor. Added a bit of sherry just to make it even more special.
I had a fancy dinner party so I used a can of shrimp celery and cream of chicken soup.I omitted the milk and corn.I used more of the herbs and added some garlic powder and cayenne pepper.I then added 1/3 cup of clam juice.I used 1 1/2 pound of shrimp and a pound of lump crabmeat and when it was done I added sherry wine to it.Everybody loved it and wanted the recipe.Thanks Alisa I defenitly will make this a zillion times.
very yummy and was an instant hit in our house! I will cook it again- simply loved it!
So I just finished making this soup. It is delicious and was so easy to make. I did, however, use cream of shrimp soup instead of the cream of chicken. Used a whole bag of mixed seasoning blend (can find in frozen food section of grocery store) instead of just one onion and Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning which added some spice and good seasoned taste. Will add lump crab meat next time.
I'm giving this 4 stars only because my husband wasn't the biggest fan of it. I on the other hand thought it was awesome. I used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of shrimp and I added the little shell pasta to it. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I will be making this again for myself soon.
Good basic recipe that almost anyone could enjoy. Easy to substitute to cook's preferences. I would suggest adding cooked rice in the last 5 minutes to add a bit of texture.
This soup is splendidious! I used a little less milk (to keep it creamy) and left out the salt (gotta watch the sodium) and it was great! Thanks Alisa.
Loved this soup's creaminess! We used reduced fat soups and milk, and added 1/4 cup finely diced red pepper and a bit of garlic. Next time I think I'll add diced celery and more rosemary. Yum!
Delicious! Of course I seasoned with Tony Chachere's to give it that cajun flavor. Very easy too.
Very good basic recipe... as many others did, I doctored this up a bit. Used a large vidalia onion and cooked in butter not margarine. Used one 8 oz bottle of clam juice as a replacement for half the chicken broth- this was a VERY good idea, nice flavor. Used full fat celery soup and 2% milk to end up with a creamier soup. Also added large raw (peeled and deveined) shrimp about 10 minutes before the end of cook time and not with the onion at the begining. Didn't want to overcook them. Added some creole seasoning (not too much) and a dash of cayenne for some nice heat. Very good! Will try added potatoes next time and fresh corn instead of frozen.
So delicious! I took someone's advice and exchanged cream of shrimp soup for the cream of chicken. Very good. Will make again!
My husband and I have a favorite resturant from our college days and our favorite thing they make it shrimp and corn soup. This is not as good, but still really yummy. I add some tomato paste to mine and it makes it have the sweet taste I was looking for.
I made this soup for the first time and it was very delicious. But what I did was I added too much rosemary. Next time when I make this soup again, I will put a tiny bit of the rosemary. I love this soup.
I used 1 TBSP to saute the onion. Also I added some diced ham and used old bay instead of all the other spices. I added the shrimp in during the last 10-15 minutes of cooking.
It turned out OK but not super. Probably won't make it again.
It was good. I used cream of shrimp soup instead of cream of chicken and I made my own shrimp stock and used that instead of chicken broth. I think my changes gave it a really nice shrimp flavor that the shrimp alone would not have given it.
We used cream of shrimp as others have suggested and love it! so easy and great flavor (i add cajun spices to mine). i don't add the shrimp until the last 5 minutes so the shrimp is still tender. i have requests for the recipe all the time!
Loved this recipe! Tweaked it a little by adding a pinch of fresh chopped mint leaves, 6 cut white mushrooms and used 2% milk instead of skim. Turned out great!!
My soup wasnt very creamy. Tasted creamy but not thick. I didn't have a 1lb on shrimp so added some andouille sausage.
It was ok.
Love it! I did add potatoes. Switched out celery (husband doesn't like it) for cream of mushroom. I also added some crushed garlic, and left out nutmeg (didn't have it). Not seafoodie but still really good. I could see adding some ham or chicken in the future. Good base to really be creative.
FANTASTIC!!!! I added 1/2 pound more shrimp. My husband loved it.
Followed the recipe and it came out delicious. Next time I will switch it up and add some green chilies to add some heat
Made this soup for my husband and I. Only change was I used ramps instead of onions. It was delicious and so easy. I will definitely make this again.
This is a quick and easy recipe that taste great. I used cream of shrimp instead of cream of chicken soup. Also doubled nutmeg, thyme and rosemary and added a pinch of Tony's to give it a more cajun twist. I always get constant request to make this. I am so thankful for this posting!
buy uncooked shrimp and add it toward the end so it doesn't get tough dice new potatoes and boil 5 minutes the add to pot less rosemary, add chili pepper
I loved this soup! I did take a tip from one of the previous posts and substituted the cream of chicken soup for cream of shrimp instead.
Love this recipe! I like mine very shrimpy, so I pound in the Old Bay spice, substitute with a can of cream of shrimp, and add green & red bell pepper! So good!
It was ok.
Wonderful soup! I substituted cream of chicken and cream of celery for cream of shrimp as suggested by other reviewers! It turned out very tasty...
Tried this recipe today, and found it very tasty. The recipe say that it will make 8 servings and I was only able to get 4. I guess my serving is larger than yours? Any way a very good soup.
Used the recipe and this is a wonderful soup. I did use whole milk and will probably use half and half next time. It makes a lot of soup and the taste is wonderful.
I just made this soup and it was good! but I wish it was a little more creamy,I'll try to think of a way,maybe a little less chicken stock? Anyway,it was a great soup to make.
I made this soup twice last winter. Second time was much better. I replaced the celery soup with the cream of shrimp. The soup was great. Everyone loved it. I'm planning to make it again tomorrow.
first Off I loved the bases of this recipe and I make it way more than I should especially when it gets colder!! I have made a few add on such as adding fresh garlic and celery to the recipe and instead of skim milk I use heavy cream and of course I added some cheddar. Thank you for this recipe!!
Home run! I served this with Christmas dinner and it was delicious and well praised. I did add Old Bay (4 Tbs) to spice it up and to cover for the chicken broth taste. Minor adjustment to a great recipe.
This was a great recipe! I followed the advice of others who commented and added old bay and garlic to taste instead of all the other spices. I also used a little bit of water instead of the chicken broth and instead of using the cream of celery I just used two cans of cream of chicken. I made it the first time and my husband loved it so much that he asks me to make it at least once a week now and he told me last time that I need to start doubling the recipes so that he can have left overs for the rest of the week. :) Thanks for the recipe.
