Creamy Shrimp and Corn Soup

74 Ratings
This recipe is great for people who want a quick, hearty soup. It's creamy but not very fattening.

By Alisa Kennedy

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the shrimp and the onions in the butter or margarine for about 5 minutes or until onions are tender. Add the cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, corn, broth, milk, rosemary, thyme, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve with French bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 91.4mg; sodium 560.3mg. Full Nutrition
