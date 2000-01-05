Petey's Squares
These 1970's popular squares taste like the big name peanut butter cups.
I had to use more peanut butter than on the recipe, because the bars were Way too crumbly. Even after I added more (and a little butter), they would stay together for a little while, but crumble anyways. The chocolate doesn't stick to the bars, and it's best to melt the chocolate chips on the stove, cause I burnt mine in the microwave! =) This recipe does taste really good though, and exactly like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups! Great to make if you don't mind it being VERY crumbly and powdery. I would dip apple slices in the powder stuff, and it tasted great!Read More
I tried this as an after school snack for my son. The problem I found was that the crust was too dry and fell apart. Next time I try this, I am going to add some butter to the crust, like making a graham cracker crust for a pie. Other than the crust, this recipe was really good and was a hit with my son!
I had to change the recipe to make it not to crumbly I added two jars of peanut butter andother cup of graham crackers also I used 2 cups of semi sweet choclate chips. This was enought ingredients to make two 9 x 13 pans of bars.
My bars totally fell apart even after I added more peanut butter.
