Petey's Squares

2.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These 1970's popular squares taste like the big name peanut butter cups.

Recipe by Juanita

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
30 (2 inch) squares
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar and peanut butter. Press into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave or over a double boiler. Spread over the bottom layer and sprinkle with chopped nuts (if desired). Chill for 20 to 30 minutes, then cut into squares. Do not chill for too long or the top will crack when cutting which is not as attractive.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 10.8g; sodium 77.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022