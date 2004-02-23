Captain Crunch Chicken

This is a "sweet" change from the same old bread-crumb breading! Captain crunch chicken is simple, sweet, and crrrrunchy!

By Terrie

4
4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place crushed cereal crumbs in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken breasts to bag, one at a time. Seal bag and shake to coat. Place coated chicken in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

255 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 310.5mg. Full Nutrition
