Captain Crunch Chicken

Okay guys I got it. This recipe rocks!!! I read some of the reviews on this recipe and the one thing I noticed is when people said that they had a problem making the captain crunch stick to the chicken. Well I solved it! On this site there is a recipe for oven fried chicken. the recipe calls for crushed ritz crackers and mayonaise, yes mayonaise. Well after cooking it I found that it really makes sense. Mayo is an oil and it helps the crushed crackers stick to the chicken. Well that is exactly what I did here. I crushed the captain crunch in a blender and coated the chicken (bone in)with the mayonaise and then coated it with the captain crunch and basically oven fried it like shake n bake for 45 min. and BAM! there you got it, captain crunch oven fried chicken. The flavor it incredible, if you choose to make this, do like me and get past the mayo, make it and enjoy it. Trust me your family will love this.