Captain Crunch Chicken
This is a "sweet" change from the same old bread-crumb breading! Captain crunch chicken is simple, sweet, and crrrrunchy!
If you follow the recipe the way it is, this is a 1*, however, with the addition of the following you will have better results. I based my rating on those additions. You need to make the Captain Crunch cereal very, very fine. With that also grind up very fine regular Corn Flakes. Mix those together. Also make an egg wash to dip the chicken into. Finally, mix a little flour, garlic powder, onion powder and freshly ground black pepper, together. Order should be: egg wash, flour mixture, cereal mixture. Also, I fry my tenders instead of baking them.Read More
I have a different version of this recipe: 2 c crushed Cap'n Crunch, 1 egg, 1 c milk, 1 c flour, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp pepper, 2 lb boneless chicken strips, oil for frying. Put crused cereal in a bowl, Beat egg and milk set aside, Stir flour & seasonings set aside. Dip chicken into flour mixture, shake off excess. Dip... into the egg mixture, coat well, then dip into cereal, coat well. Then fry and enjoy! A bit more flavor and more to my family's liking.Read More
Okay guys I got it. This recipe rocks!!! I read some of the reviews on this recipe and the one thing I noticed is when people said that they had a problem making the captain crunch stick to the chicken. Well I solved it! On this site there is a recipe for oven fried chicken. the recipe calls for crushed ritz crackers and mayonaise, yes mayonaise. Well after cooking it I found that it really makes sense. Mayo is an oil and it helps the crushed crackers stick to the chicken. Well that is exactly what I did here. I crushed the captain crunch in a blender and coated the chicken (bone in)with the mayonaise and then coated it with the captain crunch and basically oven fried it like shake n bake for 45 min. and BAM! there you got it, captain crunch oven fried chicken. The flavor it incredible, if you choose to make this, do like me and get past the mayo, make it and enjoy it. Trust me your family will love this.
I tried making the chicken with an egg wash and flour before rolling in the captain crunch, this chicken turned out wonderful with those recommendations. I used a mixture of spicy mustard and mayonnaise for a sauce. Will definetly hold onto this recipe!!
I've been making this for years, but make sure you coat your chicken in ranch dressing prior to mixing it up with the Captain Crunch. It gives it a sweet flavor and texture. Also, instead of Captain Crunch - try Ritz crackers smashed up. But don't forget the Ranch Dressing....
I crushed the cereal in a food processer much easier to coat the chicken and faster.
Great recipe-not as sweet as you think it will turn out to be. I needed to coat only two chicken breasts, and ended up only using about 1 cup of cereal. Dipping the chicken in egg first helps them to be evenly coated.
Very sweet chicken, since the sugar carmelizes.
My sister made this for a family party & I was skeptical. It was absolutely delicious! She served it with garlic mashed potatoes & everybody had seconds (even the picky kids)!
This was a fun and easy recipe to do with the kids. Instead of placing the chicken breasts on a greased baking dish, I laid them on a bed of uncrushed cereal and poured honey over the top of it. very moist and nice flavor.
There really isn't anything special about this recipe. It seems like it would have a really unique taste, but there is nothing about this recipe that wows. I would rather save my money and bread with flour or Bisquick than spend the four dollars to buy the cereal required. It's not bad chicken, but it's not really that good either.
Extremely fast and easy to make. I took some other reviewers advice and dipped the chicken in egg to coat before putting in with the cereal. This is sweet, but is a nice change for regular baked chicken.
I was really skeptical of this recipe, but gave it a try and my kids loved it!
Sadly these had a strange flavor and baking them seemed to cause the coating to have a sludgey/soggy sort of feel. If I tried these again I would try frying them instead, as well as adding seasoning.
I should have trusted my instincts on this one! Simply not a good coating for chicken. It really had no flavor except for too sweet. Sorry but not a keeper for this family. Barb Sepke, Vancouver BC.
I followed some of what other have done with the egg wash, and flour mix, but I did half Captain Crunch and half Corn Flakes. It turned out really sweet and juicy. My husband loved it, but I think I would use more corn flakes then captain crunch next time.
This would be a 5 star recipe, but I had to alter the recipe after reading the reviews and with the changes I made our family gives this 5 stars. I used half captain crunch and half corn flakes and used the food processor to make them very fine. I added 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and a pinch of salt. I dipped the chicken in egg before I rolled it in the cereal and seasoning mixture. I bake this on an elevated rack so the bottoms don't get soggy. I also made a honey mustard dipping sauce from this sight and my husband says "it's too good!"
Very easy, very good. My kids (ages 9 and 10) loved it!
YUM!! First off buy the generic brand of captain crunch ans save some $$. I threw the cereal into the food processor along with Goya Adobe Seasoned Salt With Bitter Orange. I use chicken tenders, egg washed them, threw them in the Ziploc with the cereal and seasoning..shake, shake, shake. I fried mine instead of baking to they were crunchy, not soggy. A family fave.
I'm mixed on this, don't think it's bad just don't know that I thought it was good enough to make again! I put the chicken in an egg bath (milk/eggs) then into seasoned flour then back in the egg bath then into the crushed cereal. I think if I'd have had a mustard sauce to dip them in I would have LOVED them but otherwise, they were just ok.
I took the advice of another review and did the flour/egg bath/cap crunch method. I put garlic and onion powder in the flour. The savory goes nice with the sweet Cap Crunch. I oven fried them and served them with honey mustard recipe found on this website! Thank you for sharing!
I make this often. People of all ages love it. Its good when you use a mango of pineapple salsa of chutney for dipping.
I have made this twice. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it was pretty good. This last time I made it I added a little garlic powder, salt and pepper to the Cap'n Crunch. I also used chicken tenders. I liked it much better with these changes. I do not see how using egg would make a difference. The cereal coats nicely and stays in place. The cereal caramalizes a little. Swee, easy and good.
My kids absolutely loved this one! I first had Captain crunch chicken at Planet Hollywood at WDW. This is a great homecooked version. We used honey mustard for dipping. Also I would recommend deep frying for crispness, I baked and only one side was crunchy.
Very simple & fast, defintely a nice change of pace from bread crumbs. I recommend placing the breaded chicken on a rack within a pan, but first spray rack with cooking spray. This will keep the entire coating intact better than placing in baking dish.
I tried something like this at Planet Hollywood which I loved. These were almost as good except that the coating at the bottom of the chicken melted off as it baked. Maybe it's because I ground the cereal in my handy chopper instead of crushing it in a bag (it might have been too fine) I used chicken fillets instead of the breasts and I would do that again next time (they took 35 min to bake). We dipped these in dijonnaise and it was the perfect sauce for them.
Tastes like cap'n crunch coated chicken. No one in family would take a second bite.
As some of the other reviewers have mentioned, this recipe just seems to be missing something... The sweet is nice, but it needs some "kick" added to it - as is, it's kinda bland. I'll likely try this one again someday - once I figure out what it needs to give it that missing "zing" ;);)
So many people are skeptical but this is great!! I dip chicken in egg wash before coating in cereal! Its delicious! My friend loves it!! Don't knock it til' you've tried it! You will be pleasantly surprised!
This was tasty. I thought it would come out really sweet, but the sweetness was very subtle and the chicken was very moist. Will make again.
I had the Cap'n Crunch chicken at Planet Hollywood years ago and loved it. Something is definitely missing from this version. It was sweet and bland. Even the kids gave it a thumbs down.
Chicken was super moist, but a little sweet for me. I've always wanted to try this recipe though!
Not bad, stayed very moist.
Yum! Something different but very good! Will make it again for sure!
This was really good. I used Special K cereal instead of the Captain Crunch & I just ran the chicken under water before dipping it in the cereal. It came out good. My family loved it & it was really quite simple to make.
I've made this for years and it's always a hit. I add a little flour, black pepper, and seasoned salt to the Cap'n Crunch to cut a bit of the sweetness. I prefer it fried in shortening. If you like a sweeter version, this is great on a Hawaiian sandwich roll w/ honey mustard! Tip for crushing the cereal-place in large plastic bag, seal and let the kids crush w/ the flat end of a meat tenderizer while you prep the rest!
Not one of the better recipes I've tried. The crust kind of melted in the oven - it was goopy and not much flavor even though I salted and peppered the chicken before crusting it. The kids hated it. I'll never make it again.
I charred some of the smaller pieces (so don't cook the smaller pieces as long). But, all in all, it was a great recipe. I put honey on the chicken but if anyone has any other ideas for a good condiment, I'd love to hear it!
I thought this would be a sweet chicken dish that my kids would love, but it was even a little too weird for them. Very interesting, though!
My grown kids love this
The only part of this recipe that was the least bit appetizing to my family was the delicious opportunity to make fun of their mother for having served it in the first place. Yes, my culinary risk-taking and I are now the target of ridicule and conversation at the fifth grade lunch table. I just may have to play it safe with my next few dinners.
not bad but many better ones out there..Too sweet for me
I coated the chicken with ranch dressing and crushed the captain crunch in the food processor. So easy, but really, really tasty! Crunchy and super flavorful! I will definitely make this again!
This was really sweet and had lots of crunch. Hubby best described it as honey chicken. It needed something though, so we ended up dipping it in Dijon mustard for a honey mustard chicken that was really good. On it's own though, it was a little lacking. If I were to fix this again I would season the chicken with some salt and onion powder and coat this with Dijon before rolling in crumbs and baking in some real butter. This has potential though and with a few tweaks could make a good crunchy honey chicken.
I first tasted this type of chicken at Planet Hollywood and loved it! It's also great if you serve it with a Dijonnaise dipping sauce.
My son said that the best part of fried chicken was always the inside and now he likes the outside too!
My kids LOVE this. My son usually won't eat anything that resembles a piece of real chicken.....but he gobbles up this recipe and requests it for special meals!
The taste was kind of plain but it's a good idea and the kids loved that it was made with cereal!
I love the captain crunch chicken, I have been having it for years. Its easier to coat with the cereal if you dip the chicken in some flour and some beaten eggs.
I would give it 3 stars, but hubby liked it, so it gets 4. I did doctor this up, as others did. Added some salt and seasoning to the crushed cereal, and dipped the chicken in egg before coating with the cereal. It was ok, I didn't mind eating it, but I wouldn't rush to make it again, either.
My sister told me about this. Her recipe calls for rolling chicken tenders flour that is seasoned with garlic and onion powder and pepper, then dipping it in egg. then coating the chicken in a mixture of 2 cups captain crunch and 1 1/2 cups corn flakes-crushed fine. then fry them in oil at 325 degrees. Hope this helps!
Eh....not as good as I'd hoped!!! (love Cap'n Crunch, though!)
VERY EASY AND GOOD. i cut the chicken into strips, that cuts the cooking time down by half, and serve it with fries and ranch dressing. definitely a favorite of mine.
We loved this! I didn't have Cap'n Crunch so I picked the cereal I had with the most sugar - Smart Start. I compared nutritional info and it has similar calories and sugar, but much less sodium. I used egg wash which was suggested in prior postings. I also thought an hour was a little long so used a thermometer to 175. It was done in about 40 minutes. Moist, crunchy, tasty, with just a hint of sweetness.
Tasted really good. Spread chicken with mayo before coating in Envirokids Gorilla Munch. I crushed it in my spice grinder. Way too much cereal. Could cut it in half.
This is really good but there's a lot more to it then just chicken and cereal. I pound my breasts thin with a meat tenderizer, then dip the chicken in flour, egg, and then mix Panko with the cereal, and deep fry it. I tried it like it stated and just did not work out at all
I tried this for the first time. My boys(9 and 6 yrs), who are Extremeley picky eaters.. LOVED this. They told me to make sure I say it was "Fantastic!" Thanks for an easy, and healthy alternative to fried chicken.
Works for fish too. I blended the stuff to dust before the shake and bake and got great added sweetness and taste for a fraction of the amount of cereal. Might come as a shock how healthy it is, especially compared to other sweetening methods like BBQ.
Have a similar recipe I made from Planet Hollywood version. Add 1/2 cornflakes and 1/2 C-Crunch and a flour & egg wash before is a must!! Place on wire racks in baking pan to bake. P.S. Don't try with Berry Crunch - terrible color. Peanut Butter Crunch isn't too bad!! We serve with a hot bleu cheese dip.
