Green Bean Cheddar Chicken

1 of 58

Rating: 5 stars This was surprisingly good even though I made some changes (mistakes?). I didn't have cheddar cheese soup so I heated up some cream of mushroom in the same pan I used to brown the chicken and melted in some of the cheddar cheese. I also misread the recipe and layered the cheese then the bread crumbs and bacon and baked at 400. The chicken was perfectly browned and crunchy. Initially I only thought to make an OK dinner but this turned out much much better than expected. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good! I made some changes because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand, and happily enough, those changes made it healthier! First, I didn't have any bacon so I fried some shaved, diced ham and that was just like bacon except a lot less fattening. Also, I used a mix of frozen green beans and broccoli because I didn't have 20 ounces of either, and I also used rice. I mixed about two cups of cooked rice with about half a cup of the cheddar soup and spread it in the bottom of the baking dish, covered it with the veggies (I think I used more than 20 ounces), then put the chicken and ham and soup over it. I used two cans of the soup for it and am glad I did! And I used a lot more than a pinch of cayenne pepper and sprinkled salt on everything. For the bread crumbs, I just sprinkled a handful of Italian bread crumbs over top. I didn't have any cheese. I think I'll make all of these changes the next time (the bacon and cheese really weren't missed), except I'll mix some milk into the soup so it's not as translucent and isn't as thick. I think I'll also skip the bread crumbs or sprinkle them on before I pour on the soup. And finally, next time I won't cook it under the broiler because the bread crumbs got too dark in places after just a couple minutes. Just bake it like a normal casserole :o) With these changes, I think it will be a five! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I didnt care much for this dish. My husband loves green beans and cheesy food but he thought it was just ok. I wont make this again. Too much prep time for the end result. My breadcrumbs didnt get soggy but the whole thing just didnt live up to my expectations. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this recipe but made it with some modifications. Supermarkets here don't carry cream of cheddar soup and Canned soup's too salty for us anyway so I made a white sauce and added some good New York State cheddar to it to create my cheese sauce. I added additional water to the sauce since other reviews here indicated the dish could be a little dry a little more cayenne as we like a bit more spice and some poultry seasoning to add even more flavor. Turned out great! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars I gotta say I didn't love this recipe. It was just too much but not enough flavor. I sauteed the chicken with garlic and pepper which helped but the cheddar cheese soup was just too bland. I think cream of mushroom would be better. Also I don't think the breadcrumbs were all that necessary. They didn't add much to dish at all. The bacon was nice but wasn't enough to help this recipe. Thanks but I don't think I'll make this again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I did change this up just a little bit. I didn't crumble the bacon instead cut in half and placed on top of the chicken. I also added just a little bit of onion to the green beans while cooking. Hubby loves cheese and thought this was good. I do agree that the chicken needs some flavoring before frying up...but still good. Thanks for the post. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars okay i tried this recipe and boy did i like it... my family did as well... a homemade cheese sauce is good w/ it... Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty...However next time (and there will be a next time!) I will add an extra can of soup and some milk so it is creamier. It was quite good tho! Helpful (3)