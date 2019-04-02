Boneless Buffalo Wings

What a great way to have chicken. Had these boneless "wings" a while back at a pub and fell in love with the taste. A nice change from your regular chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping.

By BETTYCOOK

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and paprika in a large bowl. Whisk together the egg and milk in a small bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in the egg mixture, and then roll in the flour blend. Repeat so that each piece of chicken is double coated. Refrigerate breaded chicken for 20 minutes.

  • Fry chicken in the hot oil, in batches. Cook until the exterior is nicely browned, and the juices run clear, 5 to 6 minutes a batch.

  • Combine hot sauce and butter in a small bowl. Microwave sauce on High until melted, 20 to 30 seconds. Pour sauce over the cooked chicken; mix to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
710 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 46.9g; cholesterol 135.8mg; sodium 2334.5mg. Full Nutrition
