Boneless Buffalo Wings
What a great way to have chicken. Had these boneless "wings" a while back at a pub and fell in love with the taste. A nice change from your regular chicken wings. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Awesome recipe! (The review is for the breading only as we used our own wing sauce.) We love boneless wings and my husband and I are absolute wing nuts. These are soooo goood! The breading is fabulous. I didn't change a thing. Definitely double bread - dip the chicken in the egg was and flour mixture twice and let it set for the 20 minutes so the flour mixture has time to really "stick" to the chicken. These are definitely restaurant quality!Read More
Finger lickin' good! I ran out of the flour mix about half way through, and had to make more, next time I will double it. I didn't deep fry, just placed the chicken pieces on a baking sheet, sprayed with cooking spray and baked about 20 mins at 200 degrees C (400 F). Turned out delicious and crispy! Served with Ranch Dressing II from this site, along with carrot sticks and bell pepper for dipping. After we had eaten I realized I forgot the whole hot sauce/butter thing, can't wait to try it again with it :)
WOW!! This the first time I have been so compelled to rate a recipes. The ONLY thing I did differently ws using cicken tenders instead of the entire breast. Amaxing, great recipe, perfect measurements on the spices.
I baked them and they tasted great.
Wonderfull recipe !!! I doubled the flour mixture and also baked them. Will be making these again and again !!!! Thanks for sharing !!!
These are really good, and almost exactly the same as the copy cat recipe I use from applebee's rest. I used more butter in my hot sauce. Sooooo yummy.
I just had to give this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 to hold up my tough reviewer reputation but unless you're a total beginner in cooking the changes needed in this recipe are minor and easy. The ingredients are perfect but the amounts are way off. One would need two times as much flour and spices to double coat the 3 chicken breasts as the amounts in the recipe for me were barely enough for 1 and one half total chicken breasts, so I had to make the seasoned flour all over again. The pepper-sauce mixture needs to be doubled at the very least and ALSO, do NOT waste an entire cup of milk for this recipe, it's totally unnecessary. Just one large egg well beaten with about 1/4th of a cup of milk is MORE THAN enough to do its job with all of the chicken. Anyway, other than these easily adjusted flaws this recipe is PERFECT. I've tried sooo many fried chicken recipes that were so bland, but this recipe is one that has so many delicious and abundant spices in the breading that it's even delicious to eat WITHOUT the sauce! Only change I made in the spices were I ran out of paprika and cayenne pepper so I used 1 teaspoon of cajun seasoning to replace those ingredients. I also used 1/2 a teaspoon less salt as my cajun seasoning contains salt. ('Cajun Spice Mix' here on all recipes). Next time I will try exactly as is. DELICIOUS RECIPE! YOU MUST TRY!
Excellent! I did this recipe with 3 lbs of drumettes for a football party. I doubled the flour mixture as recommended and I had enough for all the wings. I was worried they would be too spicy, but they were perfect. I did fry them in a large saucepan. Next time I do these I will use the skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch strips as called for only because I prefer chicken strips over wings.
Two thumbs up on the recipe....very very yummy!!! I added some cajun spice to the batter and some tobasco to the sauce....a huge hit amongst my friends....thanks for the great recipe!!
Now folks, don't get your panties tied in a knot. This recipe is a 5 star one as is. I only changed it to suit my husband and me. We prefer "naked hot wings" (no breading). I didn't have veg oil so used the peanut oil I had on hand for frying the plain chicken breast strips. For the sauce, I put the spices that went into the breading from the original recipe together with the hot sauce and butter before microwaving it. The blue cheese dressing was divine as is. My husband raved and raved and even asked for them the next night....which I repeated. He's worth it!! So if you prefer unbreaded, naked wings, this recipe works. Thanks Bettycook! PS: I'm originally from Buffalo, home of hot wings.
I can't believe this turned out PERFECT! I fixed it two times before I rated it. I wanted to make sure I didn't under or over rated. It's a five star & a KEEPER!! Everybody likes it in this household. The first time I made it I put the butter/Lousiana Wing Sauce on it. The kids liked it, but it was alittle to spicy for them. They liked it better when they can dip it in the sauce. I also added honey mustard, BBQ & ranch on the side the second time I fixed it. Very good recipe.
These were very good! I did need to use more flour than the recipe called for. Didn't have paprika on hand so I left that out. I used bottled wing sauce that I had in the fridge rather than the hot sauce and butter. Hubby says make again!
Outstanding. Make sure you double the breading and use the butter in the sauce. I made two varieties: one spun in Frank's Buffalo sauce and the other spun in Sweet Baby Ray's original BBQ sauce. Both were delicious. The BBQ variety tasted just like Buffalo Wild Wing's boneless barbecue wings. I also made quite a few, so I froze leftovers without sauce. To reheat, I warmed the frozen chicken in a 400 degree oven for 15 minutes.
Fantastic! Recommend you use boneless chicken tenderloins. I soak the meat in buttermilk overnight. Let theses cool on a wire rack to maintain crispness; piling them on top of each other will cause sogginess. I will make big batches and freeze.
This recipe is exactly like the boneless wings you'll find when you dine out! I doubled the flour mixture and also sprayed them with cooking spray, and baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, tossed in a heated bbq sauce and they were amazing! I WILL make them, again and again!
VERY good, followed recipe to the t except that i pan fried them in 1/2 inch of oil...turned out great! I will definitely make this again with a side of blue cheese, celery, and carrots like the restaurants
This was a great starter for what I had in mind. What I did was decreased the flour to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup garlic seasoned bread crumbs. I excluded the paprika and then followed the rest of the recipe. I omitted the hot pepper sauce and butter and tossed the fried strips in a big bowl with Franks Buffalo Sauce! Served as an entree with rice pilaf and a garden salad. Very good.
I used skinless, boneless, thin-sliced chicken breasts, and it was just enough flour mixture for 3 of those breasts. I can't imagine how little it would be for 3 regular sized chicken breasts. The chicken was just okay to me. I expected a lot more spice. Instead it just seemed like regular fried chicken. I'm thinking maybe I should double the cayenne and paprika next time. Overall, it was a good basic fried chicken breast recipe to build from. I made my own sauce, as the one in this recipe was quite disgusting on its own. I used variations of ketchup, honey, hot sauce and bbq sauce, until it suited my own taste.
too much salt, cut it in half, also did a different sauce: 1/8 tsp salt, 1/2 c butter, 1/c franks redhot, 1 clove garlic
I loved this! I did bake vs fry to to make a healthier version. I found the trick was to add some panko crumbs to the flour mixture and it gave it that crunch it needed.
made this for dinner tonight. For me it tasted great!!! For my husband not so much because he did not like the breading, he likes only naked wings
this was really good! I used franks wing sauce.
The breading is AMAZING! but I need to remember that the sauce is almost pure hot sauce so it definitely is HOT! Hubby LOVED it!
This recipe is both fantastic and easy to prepare. I prefer a really well seasoned fry mix, so I doubled up on the seasonings with the exception of the salt and cayenne pepper. The key is taking time to refrigerate the chicken so the coating really has a chance to stick and also make sure you fry in a cast iron pan, it will come out so much better. All in all, this was a huge hit with my family, I'll definitely make this again. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
These were very good. I baked them and they turned out fairly crispy but next time I'll try frying them. I baked them at 400 degrees for about 25 min!
Better then any chicken fingers/wings i've had in a resturant, and the boyfriend agrees! I don't have a deep fryer so pre heated vegetable oil in a large pot on medium low. Fried the strips for about 3 mins on each side, then placed them on a rack to crisp up before tossing in the sauce. Wow.
The sauce isn't hot enough for a real Texan. Use your own sauce and bake the strips. They will come out crispy and finger lickin' good. But only coat the strips once because your flour mix will get all wet and won't coat well.
Best. Ever.
****' I followed recipe (except that Ir added tablespoon of Creole seasoning) and this was EXCELLENT CHICKEN Breast pieces. Best I've ever made. Cooking in deep frying pan on stove on high.
These were so good! I doubled the recipe and had about 12 small chicken tenderloins. I cut them into large chicken nugget size. I really liked the double dipping method as it made them extra crunchy. I may try that on other chicken. I plan to make them again next year. To save time I will make them up and have them in the refridgerator ready to be fried. I heated about 1/4 inch of oil in pan on 5 for about 10 minutes. The first batch took about 12 minutes and the second took about 20 minutes, but I didn't want them to burn. I got about 5 servings from doubling. Thanks, for the great recipe.
After attempting to make these on my own with no recipe and failing miserably, I was happy to learn the trick is double coating them ... These were very tasty ..though I must admit I cheated a little ... right next to the Franks Red Hot in the store I noticed Franks Wing Sauce ... so I used that instead of blending the hot sauce and butter .
I didn't have any cayenne pepper so I had to leave it out but these were delicious!
I need to try this recipe again. I followed directions but put the chicken in fridge for about an hour in a bowl, not on a rack. When it was time to cook them I also used the deep fry basket instead of just dropping them in the grease. To make a long story short(I know, too late) they stuck like a mother. I had to pry them out of the basket, torn to pieces. I had company and they got a good laugh. I will try them again but without using the basket. The flavor of what we did taste was good, but by that time I was beyond irritated. I will try again. When I calm down. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh these are goooood!! I baked them so there wasn't a greasy smell in the house. I also did the double battering... so yummy :)
Wow! These were a huge hit and will be making again soon! Followed all the breading and cooking instructions as written. I didn't want them hot since serving to my kids also, so I mixed BBQ with the butter and they came out VERY yummy!!
Wow! You will have to double flour mixture as other users suggested. These are great without sauce! Infact next time I think I will just dip in sauce because they are so good alone and because the sauce made the wings a little soggy. Thanks for sharing, yum yum yum!
It was very good. We made buffalo chicken wraps with this recipe. We doubled the flour mixture so not to run out, as another reviewer stated.
I liked these alot! I made Buffalo 'Wing' Salad with these! Yummy in the tummy
love it! didnt change a thing.
My husband & I loved this one. The chicken is great even without the sauce! I doubled the flour mixture, dredged 2 times, and let rest for 10 minutes before deep fat frying. When I make this for company I will make several types of dipping sauces. Thank you so much for sharing. :)
I used chx tenders and country fried them. I ran out of milk (oops) so doubled up on eggs for battering instead. I must have made 25 tenders for the super bowl- only one left!
I did not know what to expect from this recipe because I had never made wings. Also, I was hesitant about the flavor most reviewers mentioned making their signature sauce. I only made one substitution; I didnt have cayenne pepper thus I used chili powder. The wings were amazing!!
I followed the instructions to the "T".. They didnt come out as good as I thought they would.. Good techniques to make breaded chicken, but this wasn't really for us.. The only one who seemed to eat it, was my 2 yr old.. The flour mix was very bland in my book.. I ran out of flour mix by the time I got to my 2nd chicken. (All I made was 2 chicken breast cut up) I had more milk n egg left over. The coating didnt stick at all either. Thanks anyways.
I love restaurant/pub boneless buffalo wings so I was a bit hesitant to try this out. I have to say that these were delicious! The breading was soft and crispy which is the way I love it. They are so good that you don't even need the sauce, but the sauce works great too. Next time I'm gonna try out some different sauces too. I can't wait to have some of my friends try these out!
Fabulous. Served on a salad. My husband went crazy over them.
GREAT!! GREAT!! GREAT!!! Have made twice and they've turned out great both times!!! I used 1/2 the salt the second time...as I felt the recipe was a little salty the first time!! Very easy and good results! This one is a keeper!!!
Great recipe! I actually baked mine, and it turned out delicious. And I'm sure it would taste just as good fried. It came out like buffalo wings from a typical American restaurant. Goes well with homemade french fries... yum!
Excellent recipe. Based on the reviews, I doubled the flour mixture. I also added additional spice, a buffalo wing spice mix. Put some in Frank's Red Hot Sauce, and some in Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce. Family really enjoyed.
This are the best boneless wings I ever made, no joke... My husband was so impressed on how tasty they were!
I love buffalo chicken and was nervous about making my own, but this is an awesome recipe! It was easy to make and just as everyone else, I too had to add more flour. Overall, this was very flavorful and tasted just like the local restaurants. Great recipe that I will use again and again!
I used frank's red hot sauce and pour it over chicken wings and baked them... Excellent!
Just ok. Alot of work for just ok.
I baked mine instead of frying so I rated it a little higher since I didn't do it as directed. They were pretty good, very hot, and seem to be even hotter when you reheat them after refrigerating leftovers.
I baked them and they didn't come out well. The flavour wasn't bad but they didn't look like anything I'd want to eat. It might have needed more egg for the wash or maybe I didn't do the recipe justice by baking instead of frying
sooo good! i made a healthier version and did all the breading and dipping in egg milk etc but rather than frying i baked at 350 degrees for 25 minutes and then rolled in franks red hot sauce. SO GOOD!
Awesome- I did use extra flour as the others suggested and it is needed. If love boneless buffalo wings and don't try this recipe then you are really missing out. Other than the amount of flour I wouldn't change a thing.
These were so easy and came out delicious...definitely making again and may try with various sauces. As others suggested I did double dip them and they were better than restaurant boneless wings!! I do bake these instead of frying them, go in the oven at 400 for about 20 minutes.
Wow. Wont ever buy these at the restaurant again... this recipe was easy and delicious
Kids loved it and so did I! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe. Without sauce it makes excellent "chicken nuggets" for kids. Prep suggestions: I find three chicken breasts requires 2.5 times the coating mixture. I found the easiest prep was for the first coating to stir the chicken in the egg/milk mixture, strain then add to a large sealable container containing the coating. Shake to evenly coat. The second coating required hand dipping, which I again coated in a shaken sealed container. I also use a wide variety of sauces like BQ sauce, Frank's Red Sauce and a hot pepper sauce.
These are great. Fixed them for the Super Bowl, they were a hit. My teens liked them so much they have prepared them for the family several times since!
Great! The chicken as pretty bland without the hot sauce, but excellent with it.
these were awesome! the breading was so perfect, i've tried so many recipes and this one is by far the best. i'll be using this one forever! like everyone says definitely double the flour mix from the beginning. this was pretty time consuming but so worth it. i don't think the refrigerated step is necessary. i did do it for my first 8 pieces, then on the next ones i couldn't wait to see how they'd turn out so i just put one in the deep fryer right after coating it and it turned out just fine. in fact i liked it better than the ones i put in the fridge. i used franks hot sauce for half (i ran out) and louisiana wing sauce and franks on the other half and my DH thought those were much better. the sauces were very similar to applebees. we'll be experimenting with different sauces but no changes to the batter!!
these were great everyone loved them...I did add a little more butter to the sauce..will def make again
Very good with the Super Bowl
This is a Awesome meal... we add a bit more Pepper, as well as Cayanne Pepper... We have this a minimum of once a month - ore like 2 times a month...
Outstanding recipe!! Only change we made was to put the hot sauce & butter in the egg mix before coating, etc. It was sooo good!! Thanks for a terrific recipe, BETTYCOOK!
This recipe is AWESOME! To make this recipe gluten free - use 1 cup of white rice flour instead of regular flour. Still fries up nicely. Definitely do the double dipping with the batter.
Loved this recipe, will do again, even satisified the wife.
This is a great hot wing recipe. The breading is fantastic alone. We had it on chicken tenders with homemade honey mustard dipping sauce. Flour, egg, flour, egg, flour. Yummy!
These were amazing - huge hit with my son ! Recommend doubling the hot sauce and butter :)
I normally don't do this....but....I CHEATED! i bought frozen already breaded chicken tenders, made the sauce (with Frank's Red Hot and doubled the butter)...WHAT A FAST QUICK SNACK, SUPPER OR APPETIZER FOR GAME DAY! enjoy either on your own fried wings, breasts or cheat like i did for a really fast meal!!!
DELICIOUS!!! Restaurant quality. The husband and I loved these so much we made them twice in one week!! Wouldn't change a thing!
Pretty good recipe. Get ready to get messy with this one - making it, that is.
This recipe was phenomenal. The entire family loved it. Thanks for a keeper.
WOW, I loved it and so did the hubby and Kids! I do agree that the dry ingredients need to be doubled. I about ran out. I have never pan fried so my first batch was a little over done. But it tasted better then the restaurant. Will definitely make again.
For all those 11 hundred and 71 who thought these sounded good enough to save this recipe, you should make them! They are very good! I thought 2 tsp salt and the amount of cayenne would be too much:not at all. The only issue was, like others, I also needed to double the flour/spice mixture to do a double breading. Great recipe!, but will try to bake instead of fry, and see if they can still be nice and crispy, with less fat.
This was amazing! I did not change a thing. I had enough flour for 3 large chicken breasts and the spices were great! I think this recipe rocks...as is!
I used 3 large thick chicken breasts cut into stips then in half. I Double the recipe becuase 1 cup of flour is not enough to double coat. Use FRANKS HOT SAUCE .. hmmmm YUM!
I love this recipe! It is so easy and so good! It has become a staple on sundays for football!!
The husband isn't big on spicy so I use BBQ. Turned out really well! Nice and crunchy.
Delicious! Everyone inhaled these.
Delicious! Did 1/2 the chicken with wing sauce and the other 1/2 with Honey BBQ Sauce (w/ melted butter). Everyone said they taste like restaurant wings!
I made these for the first time yesterday and they were really good! To make life easier, I used approx. 1 lb. of trimmed and cut chicken tenders. I then cut each tender into 3 pieced to give me chicken nuggets. I had just enough flour and just enough sauce. I think I am going to customize the recipe a little next time by marinating the chicken in some buffalo sauce and by adding a little more spice to the flour. I also think I will try to cook them in the oven to save a few calories. Pretty good without changing the recipe, but I think they could be even better by marinating first!
excellent! Kids loved it...spice it up for the adults
excellent....whole family loved them :)
HOT! HOT! HOT! I have used this recipe twice and I know I will continue to use it... it's amazing! I made one small revision to the breading, I used ground chipotle pepper instead of paprika because I just like the flavor more. I also experimented with the sauce and found that halving the hot sauce and adding its equivalent in honey makes for an awesome twist. The honey ones do need to set to get a nice crispy glaze but that's easily remedied by making that batch first and keeping them warm in the oven. Thank you for this recipe, Betty!
I made these wings for dinner tonight, and they were very well liked. I did bake them instead of frying just because I very rarely fry anything, but I would like to try these fried sometime to see if they would end up being any crispier. I knew the sauce would make it too spicy for my 2 year old so I left a few pieces with just the breading and no sauce, which turned out very tasty too. Thank you for a good recipe, Bettycook!
I now make this flour batter ALL THE TIME. I change up the sauce by using a few dashes of hot sauce,chicken&rib sauce & original bbq sauce,,,,my man loves loves loves this dish it reminds us of a pizza joint we'd go to on our dates. Yummy
Used whole wheat flour and much more hot sauce. Delicious!
This recipe was absolutely perfect! Made it the first time using my new deep fryer and it came out flawless and tasted amazing!
I am SO ANNOYED that I just heated up oil while mixing all the other ingredients and then read the chicken is supposed to sit in fridge for 20 minutes. Pretty sure the oil doesn’t need to be hot for that long!!!!!!!!
This was really easy, the only hard part was the fact I ended up quadrupling the recipe because I did not realize how big my 2 chicken breasts were.
this is a family favorite, a little time consuming with the double breading and the refrigeration time, but worth it....everyone loves them and the finickiest eat them without the sauce...change the sauce/butter ratio to suit your own hotness...I usually add an extra tablespoon of butter or two.
These are AMAZING! I followed the recipe fairly close, but I used less milk and no cayenne. I also didn't dip all of them in the egg/milk and flour twice as it was very time consuming. I couldn't tell the difference of which one was which. They were so delicious! I would highly recommend these to anyone who loves boneless wings! For sure a keeper!
3/11..everyone loved this. i used 6 large breasts and 1 1/2 times the amount of flour mixture. double dip. didn't have cayenne pepper, used chili powder. the butter mix at the end was super spicy so i just put a little brush on each piece after it cooled on a rack. definitely make again. serve with sweet potato fries and corn. next time make even more for leftovers. 8/18This time I served it over a salad with blue cheese dressing and it was great. also, I didn't get a chance to cook it right after I breaded it, and it had to wait a day and it turned out crispier on the outside which I liked.
I made these back at Super Bowl time. I let them sit overnight and baked 1/2 the next day. They were ok but not great. I fried the other half in about an inch of oil and they were better. The batter was tasty not to hot. I used our own hot sauce on the side. My husband thought they were just like a spicy chicken nugget? I did have to double the batter mix and these do take more then the 10 min prep time. While I would use the batter recipe again for other things I don't think I will be making this whole recipe again.
This is a terrific recipe. I made these for a Super Bowl party and everyone loved them. Per reviews, I doubled the flour mixture, and it was just enough for 3 lbs of self-made chicken nuggets. Also, for a healthier version, I baked the chicken pieces instead of fried them. Note: when dredging through flour, definitely DREDGE. The first time I ever made these, I thought I would take a short-cut and toss the flour mix into a baggie, add the nuggets, and shake it all up to coat. I ended up with half-covered pieces and way too much flour on each piece. Follow directions here--dip in egg, dredge in flour, dip in egg again, dredge in flour, shake off excess flour. It is worth the effort! Also, I did not serve with the recommended sauce, but instead used "Scott's Buffalo Wing Sauce" recipe from this site. The sauce was awesome.