Boneless Buffalo Wings

I just had to give this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 to hold up my tough reviewer reputation but unless you're a total beginner in cooking the changes needed in this recipe are minor and easy. The ingredients are perfect but the amounts are way off. One would need two times as much flour and spices to double coat the 3 chicken breasts as the amounts in the recipe for me were barely enough for 1 and one half total chicken breasts, so I had to make the seasoned flour all over again. The pepper-sauce mixture needs to be doubled at the very least and ALSO, do NOT waste an entire cup of milk for this recipe, it's totally unnecessary. Just one large egg well beaten with about 1/4th of a cup of milk is MORE THAN enough to do its job with all of the chicken. Anyway, other than these easily adjusted flaws this recipe is PERFECT. I've tried sooo many fried chicken recipes that were so bland, but this recipe is one that has so many delicious and abundant spices in the breading that it's even delicious to eat WITHOUT the sauce! Only change I made in the spices were I ran out of paprika and cayenne pepper so I used 1 teaspoon of cajun seasoning to replace those ingredients. I also used 1/2 a teaspoon less salt as my cajun seasoning contains salt. ('Cajun Spice Mix' here on all recipes). Next time I will try exactly as is. DELICIOUS RECIPE! YOU MUST TRY!