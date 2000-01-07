Pecan Bars II
This recipe is a holiday favorite of mine but you can use it any time you have a craving for pecan pie. You can make it suit any number large or small, just keep multiplying the recipe!
This recipe is a holiday favorite of mine but you can use it any time you have a craving for pecan pie. You can make it suit any number large or small, just keep multiplying the recipe!
This recipie sounded good, so I tried it...I used dark brown sugar, and I didn't have parchment paper, so I used cooking spray. I also used Milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet because they are my fiance's favorite. They turned out Great!!!! Totally easy. I made one pan, and now I have to make another to give as gifts. Allow for time for the choco. chips to solidify. My fiance couldn't...they were half gone before I realized the chocolate WOULD solidify ;) Thanks for the EASY, tasty recipie. I will definately make these again...Tonight!Read More
It's the holidays all the regular crescents were gone, had to use low-fat, I'm not sure if it made a difference but I didn't like the way it turned out. I used the size pan specified but it was to big and the butter/sugar mixture ran off. I will try once more using regular crescents and a smaller pan.Read More
This recipie sounded good, so I tried it...I used dark brown sugar, and I didn't have parchment paper, so I used cooking spray. I also used Milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet because they are my fiance's favorite. They turned out Great!!!! Totally easy. I made one pan, and now I have to make another to give as gifts. Allow for time for the choco. chips to solidify. My fiance couldn't...they were half gone before I realized the chocolate WOULD solidify ;) Thanks for the EASY, tasty recipie. I will definately make these again...Tonight!
It's the holidays all the regular crescents were gone, had to use low-fat, I'm not sure if it made a difference but I didn't like the way it turned out. I used the size pan specified but it was to big and the butter/sugar mixture ran off. I will try once more using regular crescents and a smaller pan.
These were a hit at the party I took them to, many requests for the recipe. I thought a jelly roll pan was a bit big too and it took a while to roll the dough out that thin but really was a nice crispy crust. Work quick with the sugar mixture, it sets up fast. Great receipe, thanks for sharing.
I’m not really a big fan of nut cookies, but these are amazing! Plus, they’re very easy to make if you’re short on time. I made them before bed and then cut them into bars the next morning after they had cooled completely. They were a bit hit at my work’s Christmas party. The flakey crust, sweet brown sugar/nut layer and the bittersweet chocolate are a wonderful mixture of flavors and textures. I’ll be making these again very soon.
wouldn't make again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections