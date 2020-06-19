Jenny's Sweet Waldorf Salad

Great Recipe!! Very simple and it looks great too. I made it exactly as listed and added some red grapes. I made it about 4 hours ahead of time so the fruit would chill in a separate bowl, and the dressing chilled in another. Family and special visitors loved it. I did pay attention to the many reviews that indicated too much dressing. I simply put the dressing in a small pitcher and let everyone pour it on their own serving and mix it in. Some opted to go without dressing. This approach worked perfectly. I do agree, it would have been way too much liquid for the fruit if I had poured it all into the serving bowl. This way, the leftover fruit will keep much better as well. The leftover dressing - it is soo yummy. It is going on oatmeal in the morning. Next time, the only thing I will change is to eliminate the pear, and add a variety of apples since my husband, who doesn't like pears at all, was able to detect it in the mix (I thought he would miss it!). Love it!