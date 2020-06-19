Jenny's Sweet Waldorf Salad

I couldn't ever find the perfect Waldorf salad - one that wasn't too mayonaise-y tasting, yet one that still held enough of the original flavor to be called a Waldorf. So I mixed and matched and experimented, and finally came up with a perfect twist on the classic Waldorf Salad recipe. Now I get requests for it at every family get together!

By Jenny Mahler

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the Granny Smith apples, Red Delicious apple, Asian pear, celery, almonds, golden raisins, grapes and cranberries. In a separate bowl, stir together the yogurt, white sugar, brown sugar, mayonnaise, lemon juice and cinnamon. Pour the dressing over the fruit mixture and stir gently until evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 67.5g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 153.7mg. Full Nutrition
