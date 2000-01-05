Peanut Butter Fudge with Marshmallow Creme
An easy recipe for peanut butter fudge. This uses real peanut butter, not peanut butter chips.
Easy to make. Wonderful peanut butter flavor without overpowering, but not sickening sweet!! Doesn't get hard and crystalize like a lot of fudge does. Will definitely make this again.Read More
The fudge tastes ok, but I think the cook time needs to be lessened on the recipe. It says to boil for 10 minutes, that was too long. The fudge is very hard and sugary. If I were to make it again, I would boil it for about 7 minutes.Read More
I made this last night and it was great. My kids loved it. I did only let it boil for 7 minutes after reading the other reviews and it turned out great. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
very good
i used chunky peanut butter and everyone LOVED it!! it was easy and it was my first time making fudge!!
This fudge is great...easy to make and people at work beg me to make it...so does my family! Quick and easy (and I boil it for the 10 minutes 8) ). I have made this so many times I can't count and just love it!
Great recipe, super easy to make. I didnt have all the evap milk so I had to sub some sweetened condense, about 1/2 and 1/2 and it still tasted great. I tried the 7min cook time though and ended-up with a grainy desert.
Definitely edible--a little too sweet. I followed the directions & cooked it for about 7 1/2 minutes. It was not as "smooth" as I expected and was a little sugary & almost grainy. I did use 1/2 c. organic PB & 1/2 c. skippy PB. I think it would have been fine with less sugar & maybe even less butter. My kids really like it, though. I am used to making regular chocolate fudge with sweetened condensed milk & semi-sweet dark chocolate chips (the micro-wave kind)--like the eagle brand recipe.
This fudge was very soft melt in your mouth. Yummy!
YUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is so easy to make. Anytime you have a sugar attack, you can whip this up in no-time. Stays fresh for a few days.
I have used this recipe for years and its always been a crowd pleaser. I don't make it too frequently because I love it so much I eat too much when I make it.
This was the easiest fudge recipe I have ever been able to make especially because if you follow it exactly you do not need a candy thermometer. The fudge was delicious...Thank you for sharing.
I was so disappointed. It never hardened even overnight in the frig. cannot recommend at all
If there were 10 stars I would've given it a 10!!! ABSOLUTELY THE MOST AMAZING FUDGE I HAVE EVER HAD!!!! LOVED IT!!! It is sweet and it has an amazing peanut butter taste. WAY better than chocolate fudge. I made some 2 nights ago and loved it. I am giving them away as gifts for the holidays and I'm making a 2nd batch this weekend!! :) Thank you Teresa for sharing this amazing fudge!! A MUST for PB lovers!!!
I have just got to say this: THIS IS THE BEST FUDGE EVER! I made this and my family and friends loved it so much! When I served the fudge for dessert one day everyone had 5 servings, Woah! Everyone said that it tastes exactly like the inside of a Reeses peanut butter cup. Anyway, thanks so much.
I accidentally added the marshmallow cream with the sugar, milk and butter for and boiled it.....then I added pb but it still turned out to die for! This was so good I will def make it again! It set perfectly and I am happily giving it away as holiday treats. I need to make more for me though...pb fudge is my favorite.
This came out famously! It was not grainy at all. Not too sweet (as fudge goes). I used butter instead of margarine.
This fudge is easy to make and has a delicious, rich taste, but mine never set hard enough to cut....even after leaving it in the refrigerator over night. The consistency came out like spoon fudge. I did cook it the full 10 mins, but am wondering if cooking to a temp of 240 degrees would be a better measure. 10 mins only took this to 225 degrees.
I made this exactly as written. Came out perfect and I havent made fudge in years and years. I stirred when it was heating-then quit when it got to a rolling boil-for 10 min.But I was peeling off foil,so wont a lightly buttered pan do the trick? Very good fudge recipe-its a keeper. I give it 5 stars..
Very tasty, a bit crumbley, I tried it three times and all three it crumbled slightly
This so much better with real peanut butter, alot creamier. It's a hit Thank You
This is the only peanut butter fudge that I have ever gotten to 'set'...I'm SO happy!!! And it tastes great!! The only thing is it doesn't seem to freeze as well as other fudge but I don't know if that's because of the recipe or because it's peanut butter fudge...but no matter, I will make this again and again!
Great flavored fudge - quite tasty. However, I cooked it for 8 minutes instead of 10 and still, it did get a little crumbly. Next time I make it, Ill cook for 7 mins. As I said, it does have great flavor, we still ate every last piece.
this turned out great. As for the time to cook the sugar, according to the marshmellow creme you cook it 4 min. or until a candy thermometer reaches 235 degrees.
The absolute best peanut butter fudge ever! It's super sweet so if you don't love sweet, try a little less sugar. I thought it was fantastic.
I used this recipe and it is great but i added 1/2 cup more peanut butter and a bag of white chocolate chips. my husband can not get enough
this is the best! Everyone loves it. Pretty easy to make too.
I think the boil time is way off on this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and mine turned out dry, hard, and crumbly. Now I have to try to fix it. I'm going to add some half and half and some more peanut butter over low heat and cross my fingers.
This was so easy to make and it is delicious! I have made fudge before but it always turned out runny. This recipe worked for me.
I did not care for this recipe. Very grainy and dry.
A very good recipe, I was sort of afraid of the amount of sugar at first since my own recipe calls for less...but it turned out very well. I did not use the time in the recipe, though, I used my candy thermometer and it turned out very well.
Very easy, family loved it! I did cook for 7 minutes as reviews said.
Oh. my.! This is sooo gooood!!! I love them!
Taste was good but I gave it 2 stars because it was very dry and broke apart in crumbs as you cut it. I even followed the advice of another review and cooked it for less than 10 min. This was not a keeper.
Pretty good, kinda dry
Very good! Added tiny chocolate chips on top as it was cooling to add more flavor dimension. Next time would even layer them inside the fudge, as it is a lot of just one flavor.
I have made this fugde twice now, and it was a hit at the Seniors bake sale, thank you for the easy recipe.
very good!! Fudge is supposed to be sweet so that really didn't shock me like other people said it did. I did boil it only 8 min. instead of ten on med. low and added a 1/2 teas. of vanilla extract like I do w/ other fudges I make. Thanks for the recipe!! I also used butter instead of margarine.
For first timers this is a great recipe!
I made a few little adjustments to the recipe and it turned out awesomex10. When I read ingredients I thought that maybe there might just be a little too much sugar so I only put 3 1/3 c of sugar and then I added a little coffee cream, about 3 tbsp. Boiled it for 10 minutes but kept a close eye on it and tested it in cold water to see if it was forming a soft ball. Did not find it grainy, it was smooth and I also drizzled some 85% cocoa lindt chocolate on top. Sprayed a glass baking pan with cooking spray and was able to cut fudge out of it with ease. Thank you Teresa for the recipe and my famiy thanks you as well. Totally delicious!!!
It taste great but is too soft. I boiled and stirred for 10 minutes. Didn't test consistency though.
Taste great! However, mine became more of a taffy than fudge. I followed directions completely, and even made a batch with the modify boiling time suggested. Both came out like taffy and not fudge. But still taste great. And, it would be a fantastic center for peanut butter balls/eggs.
The absolute best peanut butter fudge recipe out there. It's so smooth and creamy! Absolutely delicious. There are some comments about the cook time being too long...but it's not. If you keep the mixture boiling at a soft boil (same as you would for any other type of candy) for 10 min it's perfect.
My first shot at making peanut butter fudge and husband says it is a winner...great taste, not grainy sugary, just right. ??
This recipe is very good! Nice and creamy. I would recommend a smaller pan for a thicker fudge. It is very thin in a 9X13 pan.
Awesome fudge!!!!!! Definitely making this for Christmas!
Very good and easy! Boiled for 8 min not ten because of the reviews.
texturally this ended up very strange.
This is really good peanut butter fudge. I made it twice for Christmas. I used butter instead of margarine and a cup of miniature marshmallows instead of marshmallow creme. I also put this in a 9 inch square pan instead of a 9x13 inch pan so it would be thicker.
This fudge was really good! I do agree with other reviewers that I should have cooked it for less time as mine was a bit flaky.
Very easy and very good. I only let it boil for 8 min. And it turned out perfect.
Very easy to make. I did however, add and extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter. It came out great. I gave the fudge away in care packages for Christmas. Everyone raved about it! Highly recommended!!!
This recipe was so easy to make and super tasty!
AMAZING!!! I did change it up just a tad. I used 1 7oz jar of marshmallow crème, and used salted butter instead of margarine. I also boiled for 7 minutes. I might try 8 minutes this time. I just made it on Sunday and here we are Tuesday night and I'm making a second batch. Thank you!!!
Followed recipe and it turned out perfect. Wasn’t dry, very smooth and moist. Family loved it. This my go to recipe. Easy to make! Thanks for te great recipe.
It was very easy.
It was delicious but definitely do not boil for as long so milk doesn’t separate and make the fudge crumbly. Also drizzle with chocolate!
Super tasty! This is a lighter texture than other recipes I’ve made recently but my family absolutely LOVED IT!! I gotta stay away from it tho. Danger zone for anyone dieting! Thanks for the recipe!
My phone sent my review before I finished, so look for rest below. I changed a few things but not the ingredients. I let it boil for 11 mins instead of ten minutes. I turn the burner down to the lowest temperature possible. I then add Peanut Butter and Marshmallow. Stir till it's all blended then turn off stove and pour into dish. If you turn it off right away it cools down too fast and it breaks while cutting it. I use a glass dish instead of metal. I spray the whole inside with cooking spray. The sliced pieces are prettier & fudge cools more evenly. After pouring in dish. I put plastic wrap over it set it in refrigerator till it's cold. Take out & let it warm to room temp. Turn over onto cutting board then give it a good thump and it pops right out. Gently turn over, cut and store in cool place. I like my fudge firm yet soft like fudge is suppose to be. My dad has no teeth and he has no problem eatting it because it breaks off easily & melts in your mouth. Enjoy.
Made this tonight for Christmas Eve dinner. Everyone raved about it! I took the advice of others and only boiled it for 7 minutes.
This came out great! I did it a bit differently than the recipe tho. I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, and I added the marshmallow along with the sugar, butter and milk to cook together. I think it makes the fudge smoother. Also, I always cook to the soft ball stage when making fudge like my Nana taught me. Time and candy thermometers aren't as reliable. Delicious flavor!!! I will make it again!
Tastes just like the fudge my grandmother used make , but it's much easier! Doesn't hardened in the pan. My family loved it!
it was not a creamy, smooth fudge. was hard and crumbly
I made the most perfect peanut butter fudge fudge and the best tasting! I am sorry but I have to brag!! It is perfect!
My family has had this recipe since I was a child. You need to boil it for 8 minutes exactly and it will be perfect!! I am 70 and have used this recipe for 50 yrs now.
I found the recipe to be exactly like one a dear Sister-in-law used to make. The only thing I changed was the cooking time. I cut it from 10 minutes down to 7 minutes. It turned out just right. Bessie from Alaska
