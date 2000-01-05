Peanut Butter Fudge with Marshmallow Creme

73 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

An easy recipe for peanut butter fudge. This uses real peanut butter, not peanut butter chips.

By Teresa

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 9x13 inch pan with foil or parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, evaporated milk and butter. Cook over medium heat stirring frequently until it comes to a boil. Boil for 10 minutes, remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and marshmallow creme. Pour into the prepared pan and chill until set. Cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 114.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022