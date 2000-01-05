Peanut Butter Fudge with Marshmallow Creme

My phone sent my review before I finished, so look for rest below. I changed a few things but not the ingredients. I let it boil for 11 mins instead of ten minutes. I turn the burner down to the lowest temperature possible. I then add Peanut Butter and Marshmallow. Stir till it's all blended then turn off stove and pour into dish. If you turn it off right away it cools down too fast and it breaks while cutting it. I use a glass dish instead of metal. I spray the whole inside with cooking spray. The sliced pieces are prettier & fudge cools more evenly. After pouring in dish. I put plastic wrap over it set it in refrigerator till it's cold. Take out & let it warm to room temp. Turn over onto cutting board then give it a good thump and it pops right out. Gently turn over, cut and store in cool place. I like my fudge firm yet soft like fudge is suppose to be. My dad has no teeth and he has no problem eatting it because it breaks off easily & melts in your mouth. Enjoy.