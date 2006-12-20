Tim's Mac and Cheese
Delicious and buttery macaroni and cheese like mom used to make.
After reading other suggestions, I put in 3 times the amount of cheese, used heavy cream instead of milk and did the Ritz cracker topping. This turned out to be the best mac & cheese I have ever had!Read More
Easy, cheesy, creamy, dreamy! Kids love it, adults will too!Read More
This was my first time making mac and cheese from scratch. Doubled cheese as others suggested and added a bit more salt and pepper. topped with 1 sleeve of crushed Ritz crackers mixed with the 4 Tbls of melted butter. Will make again and add ham or bacon to it.
Easy to make cheesy delight. I used Gruyere, Fresh Parmesan and Sharp Cheddar and made the topping of 1 sleeve crushed Ritz crackers tossed with .5 stick melted butter. YUM!
Found this easy to make and quite tastey. I did make a few adjustments. I added Gorgonzola, Parmesan, and a bit more Cheddar. I also used Italian seasoned bread crumbs with a drizzle of olive oil for the top. As for the comment on this being a runny sauce, I did not find that. The key was letting the flour, butter, and milk part cook long enough to thicken. All in all, a great recipe and I will use it again.
This went together quickly and tasted good. Be sure to cook the butter/flour mixture (roux) for at least one minute to cook away the floury taste. A whisk works better here, and when adding the milk and cheese, than a spoon. I used at least twice as much cheese as called for, and used extra sharp cheese for a great cheesy taste. To compensate for the extra cheese, I should have added 1/2 cup more milk to make the final dish creamier. On top, I mixed some more grated cheddar with the buttered crumbs and this was probably the best part of the dish. Thanks!
My 10 kids love this dish
Yeah! My kids will eat this! I've tried several recipes and they've turned them down. My children liked this because it didn't have mustard or onion in it. Plus, it had a nice crust. Thanks!
This was great! My stove was broken, so I baked it on my barbecue which gave it a slight smokey flavor.
Cooked the sauce as directed then added a can of cream of chicken soup, put in a dish, crumbled seasoned crutons (butter & garlic) as a top layer and sprinkled with melted butter. Put in oven for 30min. My family loved it.
Great basic recipe.Had to doctor though... I used 1 cup chedder and 1/2 cup swiss 1 can carnation milk and 1 cup 2% milk, topped with dried in my oven bagette bread crumbs dossed in butter & cheese. excellent..oh and a dash of dry mustard & cyanne
I loved this. My kids did too!!! I just added 1/2 cp more cheese since my kids like things extra cheesy. But if it was just me I would have done it just like the recipe said!!! Great taste!!!
my 1st attempt at mac & cheese and this was a great recipe. I used a bit more cheese than called for based on others' suggestions. Maybe I'll try adding some broccoli next time. Used torn baguette pieces for topping but the ritz crackers sounds like a good idea for another time. Thank you for the nice simple (and tasty) recipe! It's a keeper!
I thought it was a very easy recipe to follow, but it really did not tast cheesey enough for me, and I added extra cheese. Maybe I just need to expreiment with the ratios.
FANTASTIC! My husband and I loved this - it is the best ever, THANKS!
wasn't very cheesy at all. ok, but definately won't make again
Excellent recipe! This mac and cheese is truly a comfort food and was enjoyed by all. Definately a keeper!!! Thanks!
Followed recipe exactly, (except for crushed Ritz crackers as topping). I've been looking for 'the best' recipe for mac & cheese and finally found it - this one is the best! The only negative thing is IT IS RICH!! - watch out how much you eat..
I used half the amount of pasta than the recipe required and I couldn't find white cheddar cheese so I used the orange sharp cheddar cheese. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. The result didn't taste cheesy enough (not sure if that had anything to do with the cheese I used), so next time I will probably double the amount of cheese. Also, I will try the ritz cracker topping as recommended by another reviewer. My bf thought it was very good once he melted extra cheese into his serving.
It was great. Yummy Bread Crumbs . =0) It was my first time making something from someone else's recipe and it was easy and delicious!!! Made it for Thanksgiving and now for X-Mas. Thanx
Very good. I added a little mustard and a little sugar. I enjoy creamy mac and cheese and I will make this one again.
Great recipe. I don't put the bread or the butter on the top, I just broil it with cheese on top. Trying to keep the calories a bit lower! Sometimes its nice with a sprinkling of breadcrumbs on top with the cheese.
This was so easy to prepare and a big hit with the family. I did tweak it a bit after reading reviews. I used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar, added parmesan cheese, and used ritz cracker crumb topping in place of bread. Will definitely be making this again.
I would add more cheese, but it's still just like mom use to make it ;)
Okay, a couple pointers: make sure you start the pasta well in advance of the cheese sauce. My sauce was VERY thick WAY before the water was even at a boil. TASTE your cheese sauce before you add the pasta to it. Mine was VERY blah and I even contemplated adding some seasoned salt to the sauce but just added salt till I liked the flavor. I topped it with day old baguette that I coarsely chopped in my food processor. I did NOT put melted butter on top of that. Trying to find a way to keep this dish a little healthy. (Yeah, right.) I did not salt the casserole before baking. Some people have different tastes so I just put salt on the table. (But salt is IMPERATIVE in the sauce. Or, find some EXTRA sharp cheese to guarantee flavor.) It was good but not to-die-for...
Thiis is how mac n' cheese has been made at my house since I was little. (A long time ago!) The recipes that use canned soups or meats are just wrong. Needed to print this (since I never measure and it is just in my head) for my occupational therapist who is from Taiwan and has never made this for her 3 year old daughter....always buys the box stuff. Say what?! She will be so much happier with this. Thanks!
yum! what a crowd pleaser. my kids loved this mac and cheese dish. perhaps next time I'll use whole wheat pasta.
i followed the recipe as is. My daughter didn't like it. she said it tates like butter and there is no cheese. i had to add some salt to improve the flavor and will definitely change it next time for a stonger flavor cheese and less butter. all the suggestions about using cream and more cheese also make it more fatening and unhelathy.
I used penne pasta and topped with lots of cheese instead of bread crumbs. This was very, very good. I also used the mexican blend of shredded cheese instead of just cheddar to give it some spice.
Wow. This is amazing. I followed a reviewer's tip and used Ritz crackers as the topping and it came out delightfully.
Why do you need bread, flour and all that other stuff in noodles? (I didn't want to submit a rating, I'm not saying it tastes bad. (never tried it.))
It needs more sauce. I would make it again.
This was a really tasty meal. I did change a few things. I added a can of cheddar cheese soup, only 1 cup of milk and cheese on top instead of the bread pieces or ritz. I also only cooked it for 22 minutes, then I put extra cheese on top and for another 3 minutes on broil. It turned out very creamy and cheesy!
Great recipe. I especially appreciate that there's no "processed cheese food" in it. I did end up using about 8oz of fresh grated muenster (came to about 1 maybe 1 1/2 cups) and another 3 oz of fresh grated sharp white cheddar. So maybe a total of about 2 cups of cheese. It tasted great and the cheese melted really well. I do wish I'd taken one of the other reviewers advice and cooked the roux w/ milk a little longer because I do think it was a touch floury but it was very subtle.
Good recipe, but DEFINITELY double the cheese. Even so, mine was a bit dry, so I think I may use a bit more milk next time too. I used a combo of Cheddar and Blue Cheese, and it tasted good.
This is a great starter recipe! I added ground mustard, fresh nutmeg, and garlic to mine. Talk about a must have recipe!!
this turned out great and was super easy. i added onions and garlic for extra flavor.
Used this recipe turned really good. I did use bacon in mine turned out really good!
I took others advice and I added more cheese probably 2 1/2 cups, I also used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and poured the melted butter over that. This was tasty! Hubby loved it!
I was looking for a recipe that resembled my granfathers homemade mac and cheese. I've always loved it. And this recipe tasted just like it. Thanks.
I found this recipe about a year ago and it's become my favourite. The recipe is simple and very, very yummy. I make the sauce pretty much as written, except I add some paprika and finely chopped yellow onions. Instead of adding bread to the top, I sprinkle a thin layer of bread crumbs and after the macaronia has baked for 30 minutes, I broil it for just a minute or two so the breadcrumbs become crunchy. This is a great basic recipe and it's one of my all time favourite things to cook!!!
This was really good. I made it in a ramekin for one and it turned out excellent. I'm sure I'll make it again, probably still in ramekins for individual servings. I did double the cheese as recommended by others and didn't have any day old bread so I used the coarse homemade sourdough breadcrumbs I already had in the pantry.
Superb
I made it exactly to the recipe, grating tbe sharp cheddar cheese myself. This was the second time I've made it. I would prefer it a bit more creamy but it's still yummy! The toasted bread on top is a nice touch.
So good. It's rare that every one in the family agrees on a dish but this recipe is a winner!
First time I ever made mac and cheese. It was very good as a treat. I won't make it too often. This is a comfort food and is nice for a treat once in a while.
I added 3x the cheese as well and also added some garlic power because I found it too powdery and like the box mac n' cheese. I also added dry Italian flavored bread crumbs for more pizazz! This recipe turned out quite nice after I made those alterations.
Added extra cheese but the kids that were over still didn't like it.
I liked this recipe & it has become my 'base' recipe. I've added whole grain mustard to taste, dry sherry, & 1 lb of grated cheese....to satisfy my teen's "I want more cheesey taste." Thank-you Tim!
I had to add an additional 2T of flour to make the roux even slightly thick. This is tasty, but dry. The crumbs with melted butter made the topping deliciously crispy without being hard. I'll probably make this again, but double the sauce and/or cover the pan for the majority of baking time.
I took the advice and doubled the cheese. THe mac n chz is missing something tho. I would recommend using some brocolli or tuna next time.
A great classic mac and cheese! Easy to make too. Don't let the flour/milk 'roux' scare you either! Use a spatula and keep scaping the bottom in a pan you tip up so that you concentrate it into one side. I added 1/2 c more and different combinations of cheddar cheeses and also a bit more milk for a creamier, cheesier taste. It's my family's favorite = )
Only change was tha I doubled the cheese. My husband and I loved it! Thanks for sharing! :-)
I liked this; I did grind the bread pieces to make them into coarse crumbs. I also added about a cup of grated sharp cheese to the crumbs & butter....we love the extra cheese and it made a yummy topping. I'm not crazy about soup or onions in my mac & cheese.
I had been looking for a basic recipe that would be a hit with kids - this is a winner! I added a few dashes of ground mustard for a little zip and also used Ritz crackers instead of bread for the topping.
I made it initially by following the recipe to the letter. VERY bland. I made it last night for the second time & ramped it up considerably - threw in 1/2 cup chopped onion, dash of Tabasco, cayenne pepper, garlic pepper, leftover ham & topped it with crushed Caesar croutons & paprika. A definite improvement!
Very delicious and super easy to make! Perfect for college apartment dwellers!
This is really good! Only suggestion is to poke down bread cubits with finger after removing from oven. Let rest for 10 mins.
good,basic mac and cheese- like mom made
I have been trying to re-create my moms homemade mac and cheese for years... finally... this is pretty much it. I added a bit of broccli bits and next time I'll add some diced onion... other then that.... yum yum as my step daugther put it. thanks
