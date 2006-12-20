Tim's Mac and Cheese

Okay, a couple pointers: make sure you start the pasta well in advance of the cheese sauce. My sauce was VERY thick WAY before the water was even at a boil. TASTE your cheese sauce before you add the pasta to it. Mine was VERY blah and I even contemplated adding some seasoned salt to the sauce but just added salt till I liked the flavor. I topped it with day old baguette that I coarsely chopped in my food processor. I did NOT put melted butter on top of that. Trying to find a way to keep this dish a little healthy. (Yeah, right.) I did not salt the casserole before baking. Some people have different tastes so I just put salt on the table. (But salt is IMPERATIVE in the sauce. Or, find some EXTRA sharp cheese to guarantee flavor.) It was good but not to-die-for...