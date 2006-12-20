Tim's Mac and Cheese

76 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Delicious and buttery macaroni and cheese like mom used to make.

By Tim Pipher

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and reserve.

    Advertisement

  • In a large sauce pan, melt 4 tablespoons butter or margarine over medium heat. Add flour and some ground black pepper to taste; stirring until paste-like consistency. Add milk to mixture and stir continually until mixture starts to thicken; slowly stir in cheese 1 cup at a time until all cheese is melted.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour cheese mixture over macaroni. Mix well and pour into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Place bread pieces on top of macaroni mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste. Melt 4 tablespoons butter or margarine and pour over bread. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 83.4mg; sodium 474.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022