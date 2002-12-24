Cheesy Vegetable Soup II

i have lots of mixed feelings about this recipe. As is, it's pretty bland. I would much prefer a roux-based soup, but went with this tonight based on ingredients and ease of prep, and my endless quest to try new things. Changes that might amp up the flavor would include dissovling some bouillon cubes in the simmering milk mixture? My kids actually devoured this, a near miracle, but i suspect it's because the cheese soup offered that "fake orange cheese" flavor they seem to love so much! however, with so many roux-based cheesy vegetable chowder soups on this site, i think they're a much better bet. in a pinch this could work, but the results are so-so at best. going homemade and taking the extra five minutes is going to be worth it in this case.

