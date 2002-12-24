Cheesy Vegetable Soup II
This is a great winter soup! Serve with sour dough rolls and garnish with shredded cheese and garlic croutons. Yummy!
Wonderful in every way!! Very cheesy, and the combination of vegetables is perfect. I'd recommend mixing the flour with some of the milk prior to adding to the rest of the milk,, and then add the cheese soup. No lumps that way. Made 3-3/4 quarts--7 big servings.
i have lots of mixed feelings about this recipe. As is, it's pretty bland. I would much prefer a roux-based soup, but went with this tonight based on ingredients and ease of prep, and my endless quest to try new things. Changes that might amp up the flavor would include dissovling some bouillon cubes in the simmering milk mixture? My kids actually devoured this, a near miracle, but i suspect it's because the cheese soup offered that "fake orange cheese" flavor they seem to love so much! however, with so many roux-based cheesy vegetable chowder soups on this site, i think they're a much better bet. in a pinch this could work, but the results are so-so at best. going homemade and taking the extra five minutes is going to be worth it in this case.
This is a yummy recipe. Instead of condensed cream of cheddar soup (which was expensive) I made my own roux using butter, flour, milk and cheddar cheese. I left out the additional flour called for in the recipe.
Excellent! My favorite recipe on here so far. The onions and mushrooms make a surprisingly flavorful base. I substituted one bag of mixed frozen vegetables for the fresh veggies, and halved the milk and cheese soup concentrate for an even heartier soup.
Super delicious soup! very hearty.
This was really easy and very good. Thanks for a keeper!
Wonderful soup! I followed Suzamma's advice with the flour. (I mixed it with some of the milk.) It worked great. I also added some Basil. This recipe is a new favorite.
This was really bland. Made it exact and will NOT make again. Spent the whole time eating it going back over the recipe wondering what I did wrong. My boyfriend and I ate it anyway because it made so much.
This soup was amazing!!! I love making something that is vegetarian, that the whole family liked! will be making this many more times!
This was a little bland. would add more spices next time. My college kids loved it.
Awesome! My mother-in-law said it was the best soup she ever had in her mouth! Thanks to allrecipes.com she thinks I'm amazing. Also handed out the recipe at work. If you're willing to use a LOT of extra cheese, you could easily omit the cheese soup and add a bit more flour, make a rue and add milk, once bubbling, add cheese. Never thought to put mushrooms in veggie soup before, but it makes an awesome flavour.
