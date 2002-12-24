Cheesy Vegetable Soup II

This is a great winter soup! Serve with sour dough rolls and garnish with shredded cheese and garlic croutons. Yummy!

By Susan Shulka

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine the olive oil, garlic to taste, onions and mushrooms. Saute for about 5 minutes, or until the onions are tender. Remove from heat and reserve for later.

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the potatoes and carrots and add water to cover. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until vegetables are tender. Drain the water and add the milk. Continue to cook over low heat until milk starts to simmer.

  • Stir in the cheese soup, then stir in the flour slowly, until mixed. Add 1 1/2 cups of the cheese, the reserved mushroom mixture, peas, corn and broccoli and heat through. Garnish with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 71.1mg; sodium 1005mg. Full Nutrition
