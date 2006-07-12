Quick Cheeseburger Pie
Homemade pie crust takes the place of the bun in this tasty cheeseburger pie recipe. Great for those nights when you want to try something new!
I love this recipe! Normally I pre-bake a pillsbury pie crust, then brown ground beef, onion and garlic until its no longer pink. I drain add in 1 TBS montreal steak seasoning (salt free), worstershire sauce, black pepper, red pepper flakes and a small dash of salt. I add in 1/2 of a large block of velvetta cheese- cubed, 1 can rotella tomato and mild chilis, 6 dill stackers - diced, 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 milk and cook on the stove top till the cheese melts and it gets all gooey. I fill the pre-baked pie shell and top it with slices of Kraft American Singles, baking for about 10 minutes until the cheese on top melts. It's absolutely amazing! On occasion I will cut the pie crust into circles, put them into a greased muffin tin and pre-bake. I use about 2 TBS of the meat mixture for each "muffin". Instead of baking for 10 minutes I just broil till the cheese slices get brown and bubbly. I've also stuffed the meat mixture into the pie crust and made mini turn-overs - they're great with cocktails! Since the meat mixture is already cooked just follow your pie crust directions for turn overs -- about 6 minutes in a 425 degree oven.Read More
As is, I give this recipe 3 stars. With some improvements it could go to 4 stars. My biggest problem is that the pickle taste overwhelms the entire recipe. Next time I would forgo the pickle juice. My second problem is that the mixture is too runny and did not set well in the pie crust. My guess is by omitting the pickle juice you could solve both of the above problems. My next change would be to switch from swiss to cheddar. And finally add 1 can of tomatoes as other reviewers also noted.Read More
I used a pillsbury crust instead of making the pastry. And like other users have said, I also added a can of drained diced tomatoes and used cheddar cheese instead of swiss... There was nothing left. My 2 kids and husband absolutely LOVES this dish. Will definitely be added to the rotation.
I was alittle uneasy about the pickle juice and I've never put pickles in a pie before but this was really good. No leftovers!! Next time I think I'll use american cheese and mushrooms--it should be awesome!
I followed Rhiannon's review(first review if you click the most helpful) to a certain degree. I used a pie crust. Cooked ground beef with onion and garlic. Added fresh tomatoes, 6 dill stackers-chopped, worcheshir(sp?) sauce and Cheddar cheese(1 cup and 1/2) and cooked on stove. Added beef combo to pie crust. Topped with Cheddar cheese. Yummy! I am from the Midwest(St. Louis) and it reminded me of a White Castle hamburger. The dill pickle taste was the key to the White Castle taste. Yum, Yum!
WOW! For a weeknight meal, this was great! Based on mixed reviews, I wasn't expecting much, but after we ate my husband said "You'd better get on that site of yours and tell them it's a good one"! I'm not a big fan of pastry crusts, so I used reduced fat biscuits and unrolled them along the bottom of a 9" pie pan. I then par-baked it for about 9-10 minutes (firm, but not browned). While it was baking, I browned the meat/onion/garlic mixture and followed the rest of the recipe as is (w/less cheese, you don't need a full 2C). I used skim milk, extra lean ground beef, 2% cheese and it was still excellent. DON'T skip the pickle juice, that's what makes it "special". Next time I will try w/baby bella mushrooms and Swiss (oh, I used Cheddar this time because I was too lazy to shred Swiss!). BTW: 2 dill spears diced = 1/3 C. Thanks for a great weeknight meal!
I have been making this recipe for years. Its a family favorite. I know it sounds a little weird, but it really is delicious. Tastes just like a regular hamburger, but a lot more interesting and not nearly as messy. And it doesn't taste anything like those weird 'bisquik' cheeseburger pies. This is the real deal.
Yum. This was delicious. Tasted just like a cheesburger. Being a vegetarian, I used Morningstar Farms crumbles and it turned out fantastic. Thanks!
I really enjoyed this dish. The only major modification that I made was with the crust. I used garlic cresent rolls and instead of tearing them apart I sealed two together so that they make a rectangle. I then put the mixture in the middle and sealed them like a pocket. It was yummy then dipped in ketchup.
An awesome and very versitile recipe. I use ground turker and storebought pie crust. I've added bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, anything you would put on a cheeseburger. Defenitely a family favorite!! Thanks for the great recipe!
AWESOME! Tastes just like a recipe I got in a kids' cookbook when I was little. Have been searching for a close recipe for years-THANK YOU! My only recommendation would be to stick with the amount of onion you're generally comfortable with, or it can be a little overpowering.
3.6.12 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/15120/quick-cheeseburger-pie/ ... Everyone liked this (except the girl who wouldn't try it because she doesn't like ground beef browned, only shaped as in meatballs, etc. :? :D) & I even got a "You should make this again" from a fourteen year old BOY who doesn't give compliments at all. Wahw! :D I folllowed the crust recipe, pricking the crust with a fork. What I did: 1# extra lean beef; 1/4c minced onion; 1 clove garlic, minced; 1/2t salt ... after browning those, sprinkled 1T flour & cooked for a minute; then added 1/4c DILL RELISH (drained). 'Mixed together & added 1T worcestershire; 2T ketchup, 1t mustard; & 2T DILL RELISH juice. Since there wasn't much liquid, I added 2T heavy cream (not milk, which would've been fine, too). I added one cup shredded cheddar to the mix. Put it in the crust & topped with another cup shredded cheddar & 3T bacon crumbles. After baking, I think a little squeeze of mayo on top with shredded lettuce & diced tomato would be good, too. Time savers: I'd already browned the beef & had it frozen ready to use, which may be why the pan was pretty dry - extra lean meat & I'm very thorough with draining the fat. Dill relish - already had it & not a pickle in the house! They're just the right size & who wants to cut pickles that small!?! :) Nah me! Oh, this baby no way feeds eight unless you're having plenty on the side or an appetizer/salad. 'More like six.
I made this a quick and easy meal. 1) I used a store-bought frozen pie crust and prebaked it. 2) I grabbed a package of already browned ground beef from the freezer. Defrosted it and warmed it in the microwave. 3) I added a special touch by cutting up some bacon and frying it, then adding it to the ground beef. 4) I used onion powder and garlic powder. 5) I used chedder in place of swiss. The kids like it, my husband said it was good. I only gave it 4 stars because I think it needed a little more flavor, but I am not sure what. Thanks for the recipe.
This pie has loads of potential! Great recipe and easily modified. I took a previous reviewer's advice and added some tomatoes (1/2 can stewed, diced tomatoes.) Also, I used cheddar cheese instead of swiss. And to make the filling just a little creamier, I added 2 oz. of cream cheese after all the rest of the ingredients. For a dillier flavor I added some chopped up pickle in addition to the juice. As a finishing touch, I zig-zagged a little mustard and ketchup in opposite directions over the top after it had cooled slightly. Everyone at the table thought it was very tasty and unique. Thanks for the recipe Krystel!
I made a few changes to this recipe to simplify it for a quicker weeknight meal since I’m a working Mom. I used a refrigerated pie crust and baked as directed on the package while I prepared the filling on the stovetop. After reading the reviews I decreased the amount of pickle juice to a ¼ cup and added a dash of Garlic Powder, a generous squeeze of yellow mustard and a generous squeeze of ketchup. I also increased the amount of cheese to about 3 cups and used Cheddar instead of Swiss. I only baked for 20 minutes at 350° because I didn’t want the edges of the pie curst to get too dark. We thought that the pickle flavor was really strong and a bit overpowering. But it really did taste like a Cheeseburger. I think if I make this again I will omit the mustard and decrease the amount of pickle juice even more and reduce the chopped pickles from a 1/3 cup down to a ¼ cup so that the pickles enhance the flavoring not overpower it. This is a quick simple meal for a weeknight. You can clean up the dishes from preparing the filling while the pie is baking and so once dinner is over the only clean-up are the table dishes. Makes clean-up a snap!
I do something similar to this recipe. Only I use cheap biscuits and put individual bisquitsin each muffin tin, squish them across the bottom and up the sides. I then fill them with this recipe or sometimes bar-b-qued hamburger. The bisquits made it versatile for almost any filling.
I needed something original to do with ground beef and this was definitly it. Not pretty or chic but really REALLY good. :) I gave this recipe to my fire-fighter stepfather also, since he wants to make it for his boys. I add extra pickle to mine and top with ketchup. YUM!
Awesome, awesome ! Made this for my boyfriend and I tonight. We both loved it. Tastes Just like a cheeseburger. Made a few modifications: I used reduced fat Pillsbury crescent rolls as the crust. I just rolled them all out onto the bottom of a 9x9 square baking dish and baked for 15 mins at 375 or until just golden. For the beef mixture, I added a tbsp of worcestershire sauce and a tbsp of ketchup. ** The pickles and pickle juice MAKE this recipe !
This was okay as written. I felt it needed ketchup and mustard and a little mayo to make it a true cheeseburger pie. Mind you, these are things I like on my cheeseburger so that's why I added them. I also added some diced tomatoes which made it very good. I do wish I had some dill pickles to add into the mixture b/c I think it would've taken it over the top but unfortunately all I had were bread and butter and I didn't think that would bode well with the mixture. Definitely a good weeknight option though which I will probably make again.
This was so easy!! My nephew absolutely loved the pickle taste. A very nice change, something a little different. Will definitely make again.
I did not care for this.
I decided to make cheeseburger calzones with this. They where a huge hit! Next time I will only use the pickle juice. Using both the juice and diced pickles is a bit too much pickle flavor. I also used shredded chedder instead of swiss and melted in three slices of velveta into the meat mixture. Just make your favorite pizza dough, fill small rounds and fold over to make the calzones. Bake @ 425 till lightly browned. Excellent.... thanks.
This was a good simple recipe which the two teen boys and hubby liked. DH had seconds and took the last portion for lunch. I used refrigerated biscuit dough on the bottom of the pie plate, baked at 350 for 10 minutes then threw in the filling. I would grease the pan next time as biscuit crust stuck a bit. Also added some fresh chopped tomatoes but otherwise stuck to recipe. Very quick & all ingregients usually on hand which makes it a keeper.
Very good! I followed the recipe b/c I didn't have a chance to look at the reviews for ideas, and it still turned out great. Next time I will use a pastry shell, and use cheddar instead of swiss, or maybe pepper jack. My husband really enjoyed this too. He suggests using half pickles and half jalepenos b/c he likes it spicy.
This was delicious. I did a couple of things different I sauteed onion and garlic in olive oil and then cooked the ground beef in the mixture. I also used american instead of swiss. I lined the bottom of the pie crust with the cheese(3-4 slices). I also added ketchup and mustard to the ground beef mixture and then cooked as directed and added american to the top for the last 5 minutes! Delicious!! I will definitely make this again
I loved this! The pickle was not too strong for me, but then again, I like pickle. I used store bought crust. I made the following changes: added 1 Tbsp. of worcestershire sauce, added bacon crumbles, used a little garlic powder instead of minced garlic, and used sharp cheddar instead of Swiss cheese. We had it with ketchup on top. It was delicious! It only fed 4 in my house, not the 8 servings as listed. We had it with sweet corn and potato chips on the side.
I have been making the Bisquick version for years, and that doesn't hold a candle to this one! The only changes I made from the recipe were the addition of about 1 TBS of Worcestershire sauce and a dash of garlic powder to the meat, and instead of using swiss cheese I used Land O' Lakes american slices, both shredded into the meat mixture and laid flat on top. Everyone in my family, myself included, loved this! Wish I had made two because it went so fast!
Incredible! - It really does taste like a cheeseburger! Used store-bought pie shells (10 min in 350'oven). Used onion, diced tomato, dill pickle, cheddar cheese. Made enough for 2 pies. My 13 yr old son LOVED it - he's a cheeseburger lover. Will definitely do again!
The family loved this recipe. My 13 year old prepared this for everyone and it turned out very well. The only thing done differently was a can of drained diced tomato was added. It tastes like a cheeseburger!
Wow! It really does taste just like a cheeseburger! I don't eat beef so I used ground turkey instead and it still tasted great. I also drained a can of rotel tomatoes and added to the filling. What is a burger without tomatoes? Fast and easy reciepe.
I fallowed the advice of other reviewers and added ketchup, mustard, a little Worcestershire sauce, a can of diced tomatoes, my own seasonings (what I normally use when I make hamburgers), and substituted the swiss with cheddar. Then 5 min. before done, layered top with american cheese. My daughter, who hates hamburgers (because she doesn't like the "slab of meat" in the middle), absolutely loved this dish because it tastes just like a hamburger with all the fixin's, but it's all mixed together in a pie. My husband and I were "on the fence" about this recipe. We both agreed that it was tasty, but wondered..."why not just have a hamburger?!"
I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. It really does taste like a cheesburger.
This was easy and good, though not exceptional. Instead of making a crust, I used ready-made biscuits (liked the bun like quality as opposed to pie crust). I subbed colby/jack cheese for the swiss, added a can of tomatoes as others suggested, and added some bacon. Served topped with ketchup with fries on the side. Will make again since it was so easy and made for good leftovers.
Absolutely delicious. It is quick and easy. I will recommend this recipe to others.
So yummy! I spread some ketchup on the top and it was to die for! I love the crust!
Not bad at all. Will definitely make again.
Very good! I like the crust- it is very easy to make. We love the cheeseburger flavor, but you can also go Mexican with this and make a taco pie. Use cheddar cheese, substitute 1 can of undrained diced chilis for the pickles and juice, and instead of 1/4 cup flour, mix 2 TBSP taco seasoning with 2 TBSP flour. Top with chopped tomatoes and sour cream. Yum!!!
this is a grate recipe the only thing i do different is i don't add the garlic.
3/31/2008 This recipe was quick and easy, and the kids loved it. Hubby thought it was good, but could use some extra flavor. I used an unbaked, frozen, pre-made pie shell, cooked it halfway, added the meat mixture, then baked the whole thing for 15 min as stated. I also browned the beef, onion and garlic all together rather than in stages as the recipe suggested. Both changes made preparation much faster. I added in Worcestershire sauce and Hamburger Seasoning. Will be making again, but need to find something to amp up the flavor. 12/3/2015 Made this again, and this time exactly as written. First of all, pat-in-pan pastry is amazing! Its so easy and holds up very well. I'll be keeping the just pastry part of the recipe on hand to use for other dishes, like quiche. However, the flavor itself its still lacking somewhat. I could taste the pickles and pickle juice in the dish just fine, but daughter and hubby could not taste it at all. Hubby thought it all tasted better with a bit of mustard. Overall, lacks flavor and I won't make again.
SO easy and fast! I used a store-bought crust and then used sweet pickle relish vs. the dill pickle juice and pickles. I couldn't find the swiss cheese so used cheddar cheese and it was great. We set mayo, mustard and ketchup on the table and the whole family got to make their cheeseburger pie complete! My son had 3 helpings! Now I want to try the Mexican version!
Perfect!! Don't forget the pickle juice, it's the magic ingredient!!! Ty for a fantastic meal.
yummy!added diced tomatoes and zig zagged mustard on top-very good
This was amazing! It hit the spot for me, which is hard to do. As weird as the pickles sound, I think it makes the dish. It gives it the subtle saltiness it needs. The crust is flaky and crumbly. I did add a touch of taco seasoning to the meat, as well as using mexican cheese because I dont like swiss and it was very good. I will be making this one again very soon!!!!!
I made this with my Grand doughter who at the time was 7. We opted to not put in the pickles and to just add the juce. She didn't like pickles on her burgers.
I don't know..i made this and i just felt fat eating it..oh wait I am fat.
I made this recipe exactly as it is written and it is fabulous!! My children do not like swiss cheese or pickles but I took a risk based on some other reviews and went ahead and made it with the pickle juice. My kids LOVED it even though they normally won't touch swiss cheese and pickles. I highly recommend this for your picky eaters.
we LOVED this! I wasn't especially fond of the crust though. It seemed like it needed something softer. I am thinking next time of using crescent rolls as some other reviewers have suggested. Also, this tastes exactly like a white castle burger!
We love this one, really does taste JUST like a cheeseburger, especially with a little ketchup and mustard on the top. Have made it at home and also for an office lunch, everyone thought it was great. I'm making it again this evening and will be doing it with ground turkey instead of beef to lighten it. We'll see how it goes!
This was okay-- a bit dense, to be honest, and not a moist as I would have liked. The pickle juice addition was a great touch, though, and I'll be using that in any cheeseburger pies I make from now on! :)
The majority of my family thought this was worth a 4 star rating. My six year old gave it a 5. I think I'll make some changes next time -- omit swiss cheese and substitute cheddar or colby/jack for more flavor (my 10 year old requested this change and I think she's right, swiss is overpowered by the beef mixture). I also think that instead of adding milk and flour, I'll add nacho cheese condensed soup to the beef. I left out the pickle juice and pickles since I can't imagine baked pickles (yuck), but I served them on the side. I subbed in another 1/3 cup of milk for the missing liquid. I also added some oregano, chili powder and cayenne pepper to the meat as it cooked, along with a splash of worcestershire sauce. All in all, I thought this was a nice, solid weeknight entry. Thanks for sharing it.
Excellent recipe - just what I was looking for! It's nice to find a recipe that doesn't resort to processed store crusts that are hard to find without trans fat. The only thing I did differently was add in some mustard.
I have been making this same dish for over 10 years and everyone in my family loves it. Through the years I have made some changes that I feel make it even better! Instead of using dill pickles and juice, I found that bread & butter pickles gives the pie a sweeter taste that's not as salty as dills. I also make two pies at a time. I use velveeta cheese for one pie and sharp Cheddar for the other. The changes in these two ingredients completely changes the pie into something much much better than the original recipe. I hope fellow users will find this info helpful. Best of luck, and keep cooking y'all!!!
My family loves this! I get requests from 3 out of 4 of my children for this meal on a regular basis. Sometimes I make my own crust, which I thought would be daunting at first, but was suprisingly easy. Whether I make it or buy premade, I poke the bottom of the crust generously with a fork to prevent it from getting soggy. I also cover the edges of the crust in tin foil so it doesn't end up too brown. I like to decorate the top with ketchup and mustard, and my kids prefer when I use cheddar cheese. Great recipe!
Love it! Took the others advice and added diced tomatoes, mushrooms, and my regular hamburger seasonings. This will be on our rotation. Thanks!
Pretty good, but the crust stuck to the pan, so next time I'll use a pre-made one, and use Cheddar instead of Swiss.
Yummy. Yummy. Two bites and my husband says 'very tasty'! Yes, it was! I used a pre-made crust which I unfortunately baked 10 minutes; it really shrunk... Won't do that again. I used Cheddar cause I didn't have Swiss. Was really good. Never had a White Castle but grew up near one. Pickles really make it.
This was delicious, quick and easy. I was looking for something to help me re-purpose the "Mini Meatloaves" recipe I made last night that no one liked. I rinsed off the sauce, crumbled the mini meatloaves in a bowl, adding 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 TBSP dried, minced onion & 2 teaspoons Montreal Steak Seasoning. I opened a can of petite diced tomatoes, added a cup of torn-up velveeta & 1/3 cup pickle juice, then simmered until cheese melted. I added the 1/4 cup flour & 1/4 cup milk (instead of 1/3 per recipe) and mixed till flour clumps dissolved. Combined the tomato/cheese/flour mixture with the ground beef and then added 2/3 cup diced dill pickles. Lined a casserole dish with a can of the Pillsbury crescent roll dough that was uncut...baked the dough for 3 minutes, then took out, poked holes in partally cooked crust with a fork, added beef mix on top, then covered with 6 American Cheese slices. Baked for 15 minutes then let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Very nice comfort food!
Odd, but good. The dill pickles and juice were better than I expected. I added ketchup and mustard, sinply because I like them on my cheeseburgers and, after all, this is supposed to taste like a cheeseburger.
Don't skip the pickle juice! It makes the dish. I've used all kinds of cheese depending on what is in the fridge. I've used ground beef, ground turkey, and vegetarian meat substitute. I've used pie crust and a biscuit topping (cheeseburger "cobbler", I guess). It is still delicious.
My family of picky guys loved this. I used refrigerated crescent rolls for the crust because I was on a time crunch and it came out perfect. There was nothing leftover and that is rare in this household when a new dish is introduced. We will definitely have this again and again.
I really do not like pickles but this has turned out to be one of my favorite recipes on this website, nice and easy (my daughter hates pickles, but likes this too, go figure) I use the recipe for Puff Pastry from this website.
I enjoyed this recipe. It was very easy to throw together in a hurry. I loved the simplicity of the press in piecrust. If made again, which I may, I will adjust seasoning for more pazazz. Would reduce the pickle. Maybe even serve with fresh lettuce and other hamburger makings on top!
This is a really good dish that does taste a lot like a white castle hamburger. I add LOTS of extra pickles, diced tomatoes, worcestershire and I use a frozen deep dish pie crust rather than making my own, which I prebake for 10 minutes before filling. I also use Cheddar cheese rather than Swiss. My husband loves this dish and asks for it frequently. He likes it a bit more than I do. I think it's good...but more of a comfort food. My kids are split on liking this. One likes it, the other could do without it. Overall, it's a really good recipe and one I make pretty often at my husbands request.
I stumbled across this recipe in my search for something different to make with ground beef. I thought it turned out pretty good. Someone mentioned that it was lacking a little something, so I added a little ketchup and mustard and it made a positve difference in the taste. My husband loves it. My kids are very picky, so I would be surprised if they like it, but maybe if I don't tell them about the pickle juice, they'll enjoy it!
Very easy & tasty! My family loved it! I didn't have any dill pickles so I mixed some apple cider vinegar and dill spice together and it turned out great. I will make this again with dill pickles though :0) Very tasty!!!
VERY yummy! I followed the recipe, except I used a frozen pie shell and added a can of diced tomatoes to the hamburger mixture. Instead of swiss cheese, I used shredded cheddar. It does indeed taste just like a cheeseburger! Will definitely make again!!!!!
YUM!! Pickles and all, it was great!! Actually, I think it wouldn't be nearly as good without the pickles as weird as they sound! I made 2 minor changes. I used Cheddar cheese, not Swiss, which I cut into tiny cubes, for more flavor. I used about 1 1/2 cups in the pie instead of 1 cup, putting the last 1/2 cup on at the end as directed. (This I did shred.) The second thing I modified was I added a bit of garlic granuals to crust. So good. It's worth the extra effort to make it from scratch. My husband LOVED it. He said the only change he'd make would be to leave the hamburger in bigger chunkd, and maybe even BBQ them then break them up. Sounds like a good idea but even if you made as is (if you like Swiss) it would be a 5 star!
this was very good. i used half butter and half shortening. i also made sure to refrigerate them so they were cold to ensure a flaky crust. i also used ice water. i always use my food processor for crusts.i just reheated leftovers of this and drizzled yellow mustard on it. yum. i liked the swiss cheese. i was hoping for more of a pickle flavor though. i will probably make this again but i would add more pickles and use american cheese just to switch it up. thanks for a different and inexpensive meal.
Very good dish, even my 2 year old enjoyed it. I followed the recipe pretty close except I added some worcestershire sauce for flavor to the hamburger and put cheese slices below and above the meat mixture when placed in the dish, very good, thanks for the recipe!!
I used a ready made crust, but besides that I did everything the same. My family LOVES this recipe...it will def be a regular. =]
This turned out great. Use the recipe as a guide and add your favorite burger toppings. I did use a store-bought crust. I added 2 tsp. of worchestershire and some steak seasoning to the beef mixture. I also added a can of diced tomatoes and used colby jack cheese. And I used a rounded 1/2 c. of diced pickles. I can't wait to have the leftovers.
Tastes just like a cheeseburger! I was tempted to leave the pickles out... but what's a cheeseburger without pickles?! I did substitute cheddar for the swiss. They froze really well, and my family loved them!
Made it exactly as written except used a prepared pie crust and added diced tomatoes. I love pickles and lots of 'em on my cheeseburger, so this was perfect for my taste. My husband just said, "Wow...wow!" This will be a regular on our menu.
I also used Cheddar instead of Swiss cheese. I did not use the pickle juice, and instead just doubled the milk. I used about 2 and a half cloves of garlic as well. For the crust, I used a roll of crescent rolls and pressed it out into the pie pan. My husband absolutely loves this recipe and wants me to make it whenever his friends come over. I also gave the recipe to my sister and her kids and husband can't get enough!
I'm a vegetarian, so I used Boca Meatless ground beef instead of real beef...and it turned out great. I also cut the pastry into circles and put them in a muffin tin (the recipe made a dozen easily). I precooked the shells for 7 minutes, and cooked the "beef" for only about 5. I cooked the whole thing for only 7 minutes in the oven, and then another 2 after I put the cheese on.
Sorry, I thought this was pretty horrible and with a few modifications at the end, it ended up being edible (maybe a 3 star). First off, the crust was bland & had a sour flavor. The meat filling only filled up the crust HALF way - which was maybe my fault for using a deeper pie pan. I took this out of the oven & thought it looked awful so I sauteed a package of mushrooms and added on top, still there was a lot of room left - AND I was frying hashbrowns on the stovetop as a side dish so I layered them on top. That was the only thing that saved the dish. We all picked off the crust and husband asked what possessed me to make this. I just had a craving for cheeseburgers & thought it might take care of it. It kind of did...it tasted a bit like a McDonalds cheeseburger & fries. (I don't know if that is a good thing though) So next time, I will save myself the trouble and go through the drive through!
quick, easy and no left overs!
Pickles were a little strong I ended up running out of swiss so I topped it with cheddar. My kids did not like this, they refused to eat it.
I thought this was pretty good. the crust is extremely easy, and flaky and good. The ground beef mixture kind of reminded me of making shepard's pie, but it really does kind of end up tasting like a cheeseburger without all the extra condiments (except pickles!). I though this was fun, easy, and good. Bf seemed to enjoy as well. Thanks for the recipe!
I did this a little bit differently. I used ready made pie crust, pre-baked it for about 8 minutes. Hubbie hates pickles, so I omitted both the pickles and the juice. I added about 1/3 cup A1 steak sauce instead, since we both enjoy that on cheeseburgers. The result was an extremely savory and delicious pie that reminded us of our favorite steakhouse burgers. I will do this again.
Made this one twice...first as written and second with a couple of changes. 2nd time I took the advice of others and added mustard and ketchup before serving and cheddar instead of swiss also added shredded lettuce and did omit the crust...didn't really see the function of that. Enjoyed both and was amazed at how it really tasted like a cheeseburger!!
This recipe is great! Easy and tastey! I have a 2 and 4 yr old and the loved it! My husband is picky too and he loved it! I used some of Rhiannon's recommendations. Premade pie shell, Couple dahes of Worshestershire sauce, can of delmonte dices tomatoes with basil, garlic and oragano, a little less than 1/2 a cube of velvetta. Definately will pass this on!!!
I switched it up a little and it was a huge hit! 1 can crescent rolls, 1 lb ground beef, 1/4 c finely chopped onion, 1/3 cup chopped dill pickle slices, 2 TBS ketchup, 1 tsp prepared mustard, 2 TBS flour, 2 TBS dill pickle juice, 2 TBS milk, 16 oz American cheese, divided. Preheat oven to 375. Unroll crescent rolls and press into the bottom and up the sides of an 8 inch pie pan. Cook ground beef in a skillet until browned & drain well. Stir in onion, chopped pickle, ketchup, & mustard. Sprinkle w/flour & add pickle juice & milk. Cook & stir until thick. Remove from heat and add 8 oz. cheese. Pour into crust and bake for 15 mins. Top with remaining cheese & put back in oven just until melted. Garnish with extra ketchup, mustard, & pickle slices.
This would be a fantastic Superbowl dish, or dish for a child's Birthday party. This was a tastey and filling recipe. No left overs! My toddler doesn't like meat and she enjoyed it. I varied the recipe a little by using Cheddar instead of Swiss, since that is what I had on hand. I would like to try it with Swiss next time. This one has my family's approval!
This was very good. It reminds me of a white castle pot pie if it existed. :)After reading through the reviews, I added the pickle juice but put a drained can of diced tomatoes in place of the pickles. I also used sliced Kraft singles because it's all I had. Very good. I think the crust is definitely worth the few minutes to make.
Quick, easy and a hit. Will make again. Thanks for sharing.
We really liked this! Beware, it's quite pickle-y, but that's what makes it a genuine, old-fashioned cheeseburger!
This was awesome, like comfort food. The only thing I changed was to add a can of Rotel tomatoes, and mustard and ketchup on top before the cheese. My son (30 yro) was skeptical when he looked at it (hours later) but loved it and will be adding it to his recipe box when he goes back to his family in PA. Thanks good chow.
Great recipe that you can tweak to whatever your family enjoys. I forgot the garlic and used less pickle juice because I was worried it would be too strong. I used a store bought pie crust and added bacon, yummy!
I think the thick ground beef (used for chili)that I used was to blame for the poor taste of this dish. It was not one of my favorites, but I may try it again with better beef.
I made the meal just as instructed. My kids (6 & 8) really didn't like it. I think it was missing something... I may try to make it again and add the ingredients other posters have suggested.
This was delicious! My son and husband just loved it. I did add the tomatoes like others have. I think this recipe is a real winner!
Great kids friendly recipe! The whole family loved
Followed the recipe exactly just swapped out the all purpose flour for Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Flour and it was a huge hit!!
I made this last night and followed the recipe exactly. No one would eat more than a couple of bites. Definitely won't make this again.
This was a clever idea, but came out very dry. Maybe if I make it again, I'll add a can of cream of chicken soup, or perhaps ketchup and mustard as another user suggested.
omg i lost this recipe, and have been thinking about it for years! it is my favorite. I dont change any ingredients , its perfect, evrryone loves it.
Interesting dish! It does taste like a hamburger, which is my husband's favorite meal!
It was pretty good, but I will modify next time. I love dill pickles, but didn't care for them in this dish. I think I will take the suggestion to add worcestershire, and maybe use Bisquick instead of pie crust. But I give it 4 stars because my picky eaters ate it!
