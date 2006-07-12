Quick Cheeseburger Pie

Homemade pie crust takes the place of the bun in this tasty cheeseburger pie recipe. Great for those nights when you want to try something new!

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix 1 1/3 cups flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles tiny peas. Add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring with a fork after each addition. Mix lightly just until pastry almost cleans the sides of the bowl. Pat into the bottom and sides of an 8-inch pie pan. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Crumble ground beef into a large skillet and sauté over medium heat for 1 minute. Add onion and garlic. Continue to sauté until onion is browned, about 10 minutes; drain grease.

  • Sprinkle beef mixture with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 cup flour. Stir in pickle liquid, milk, pickles, and 1 cup shredded cheese. Spoon mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Sprinkle top with remaining 1 cup cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes, until pastry is golden brown and cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 68.2mg; sodium 501.6mg. Full Nutrition
