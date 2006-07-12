3.6.12 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/15120/quick-cheeseburger-pie/ ... Everyone liked this (except the girl who wouldn't try it because she doesn't like ground beef browned, only shaped as in meatballs, etc. :? :D) & I even got a "You should make this again" from a fourteen year old BOY who doesn't give compliments at all. Wahw! :D I folllowed the crust recipe, pricking the crust with a fork. What I did: 1# extra lean beef; 1/4c minced onion; 1 clove garlic, minced; 1/2t salt ... after browning those, sprinkled 1T flour & cooked for a minute; then added 1/4c DILL RELISH (drained). 'Mixed together & added 1T worcestershire; 2T ketchup, 1t mustard; & 2T DILL RELISH juice. Since there wasn't much liquid, I added 2T heavy cream (not milk, which would've been fine, too). I added one cup shredded cheddar to the mix. Put it in the crust & topped with another cup shredded cheddar & 3T bacon crumbles. After baking, I think a little squeeze of mayo on top with shredded lettuce & diced tomato would be good, too. Time savers: I'd already browned the beef & had it frozen ready to use, which may be why the pan was pretty dry - extra lean meat & I'm very thorough with draining the fat. Dill relish - already had it & not a pickle in the house! They're just the right size & who wants to cut pickles that small!?! :) Nah me! Oh, this baby no way feeds eight unless you're having plenty on the side or an appetizer/salad. 'More like six. My boy kid mentioned above had a fourth s