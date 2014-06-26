Cheese Vegetable Soup II

This is a cheese vegetable soup recipe that my sister's husband developed that we've had in our family for quite a while. It's really good and freezes wonderfully; one ice cube tray of soup emptied into a freezer bag and then thawed is enough soup for 2 big (or 4 small) bowls when served!

Recipe by Mary Frances Wasson

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 or more servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the carrots, celery, onions and chicken broth in a large pot. Cook over medium high heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with the butter until smooth and set aside.

  • In a separate pot heat the milk, but do not boil. Slowly add the cornstarch/butter mixture to the milk and stir together until smooth. Add this mixture to the vegetables and continue to cook over medium heat. Slowly add the cheese to the soup, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 73.6mg; sodium 1174.9mg. Full Nutrition
