Cheese Soup with Broccoli
A great Cheese Soup recipe. It can be used as a light meal with salad, but we like it best with ham.
A great Cheese Soup recipe. It can be used as a light meal with salad, but we like it best with ham.
This soup is awesome - just as good as Panera Bread's - and although the velveeta is easy, I've also used a plain old block of Kraft Sharp cheddar = and it works just as well!Read More
It may be my fault the soup did not turn out as great as expected. I swapped Velveeta with real cheddar and it did not have a great consistency. Needed some seasoning too. Still on the search for a cheesy broccoli soup.Read More
This soup is awesome - just as good as Panera Bread's - and although the velveeta is easy, I've also used a plain old block of Kraft Sharp cheddar = and it works just as well!
WOW! My family and friends loved this. Though I used the basic recipe, I have to admit to a few changes. I skipped the carrots and celery, and just added more broccoli, added a bit of garlic powder, and used 8 ounces of shredded chedder cheese instead of the processed cheese. My husband said it was better than any he had ever had anywhere!
I've never had the urge to publicly rate/review a recipe before (& I visit this site regularly!) until now. I made this soup with my 3 1/2 yr old and we absolutely loved it! It has the perfect amount of cheese without tasting "cheesy" and just right consistency. I used a large bag of frozen broccoli & cooked it with the celery & carrots (which I just chopped) according to the package directions and it turned out great! I can't wait for leftovers at lunch today!
I added extra broccoli and omitted the carrot and celery.For color and added flavor I used chopped tiny sweet peppers( red, yellow and orange) and white pepper. We love this,will make frequently.
Very good soup. My adjustments: double the broccoli and carrots; minced garlic added to onion-butter mix. I used mostly low-sodium broth (about 2 cups) and will use only low sodium broth next time. The process cheese was plenty salty for my taste and I wish I had not seasoned it with salt. Overall it was quite good and my husband ate about 4 bowls of it!
This soup was wonderful. I had been looking for a decent broccoli/cheese soup for a long time and this one was a winner. I decided to add some rice at the end and it was much better without it. I don't think this recipe needs any modifications!
It may be my fault the soup did not turn out as great as expected. I swapped Velveeta with real cheddar and it did not have a great consistency. Needed some seasoning too. Still on the search for a cheesy broccoli soup.
This is delicious. I used a couple of different cheddar cheeses and it was really rich and creamy. A big hit at our house!
This Soup is better then restuarant Broccoli soup, I also used about 8oz shredded cheddar cheese, this one is a keeper
I have been searching for a recipe that is similar to McAlisters deli soup and this is it. I only did half the recipe because Im the only one that eats it, and it was perfect. The only thing i changed was the cheese. I didnt have velveta so I just used cheddar cheese soup and it worked great. thanks for the great recipe!
Very delicious. I deducted a star only because there is the amount of broccoli called for was way too low. i doubled it, and would even make it 3 cups the next time around. Otherwise, restaurant worthy soup!
I was looking for a Broccoli Cheese soup recipe that doesn't call for 'processed cheese food' and they don't seem to exist. A few reviewers have done this soup with cheddar, so I gave it a try - there is NO REASON to use PCF in this recipe! I made it as written, using chicken bouillon as the broth, 2 cups 2% milk, and 2 cups half and half, and about 3/4 lb grated extra sharp cheddar cheese. I only used about 1/4 of an onion because my husband doesn't like them. While I personally would have liked more onion, I DO think that 4x as much would be too much, so you may want to scale back the onion a bit. I also added a bit of fresh garlic to the onion/butter mix. Prepared the soup as instructed. My 6 year old and my 2 year old both had 2 servings. Even my husband who wasn't going to eat it (because of the above mentioned onion) had 2 huge bowls! For my 2 year old, I used a blender to chop up the veggies so she wouldn't notice them. After her first bite, she atarted clapping and saying 'Yay!' - now that's a good review!Next time I make this, I think I will blend half of the soup just to eliminate some of the chunks of broccoli. I can't wait to make this with chicken, crab, smoked cheddar... the possibilities are endless! I went ahead and gave this 5 stars, because even though I don't think the recipe is perfect, you SHOULD try it if you are looking for a great Broccoli Cheese soup, and add what your family loves to make it perfect for you :-)
Very good, husband had double serving. As with other reviewers, did not add celery or carrots. I did add a little extra flour and chicken broth, and more broccoli. Used the leftover broccoli from last nights dinner and a mixture of cheese. We felt it was as good as Panera's and easy. This will be a "go to" recipe for us. Thanks for the post.
This is a great recipe!!! I did not have enough of the exact ingredients, but it turned out wonderfully. Was short on Velveeta so also added cheddar cheese (about a 70/30 blend). Made chicken bouillon, so did not need to add salt. Added pre-cooked bacon I had on hand, which gave it a slightly smoky flavor, and bow tie pasta. Decided to lightly stir-fry the broccoli in olive oil & added last. It was a bit of work, but not horrible, and the soup was totally worth it. :-)
absolutely delish - does not even need the cheese !
Wonderful. Thanks! It had a great taste...I love that it is completely from scratch. I used real sharp cheddar instead of Velveeta, added garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and extra salt to suite our tastes. Will make again and again!
Very good though I did make a couple changes as others mentioned. I used grated cheddar (1 cup+) and 2 cups broccoli only because I like it chunkier and had some to use up. Great flavor!
So delicious! I made it as an experiment for my friends, and they demanded i make it again and again! One note: I found that the amount of broccoli florets can be doubled, and the amount of butter cut in 3/4. But I love broccoli, so that's a personal taste. the cheese doesnt need to be processed in order to work, either. I used a normal cubed parm (or something similar. I'm in italy, and it's actually quite hard to find processed cheese) but it turned out really great!! a nice touch is to buy some hollow breads and put the soup in bread bowls! Everyone loved it!
I don't rate often, but this soup deserves it! I used more broccoli - about 3-4 cups and simmered it with a carrot until very tender about 15 mins. I used deli American cheese because it melts more smoothly than cheddar and I think is better for you than Velveeta.
Yummy! I followed the directions, except for tripling the amount of broccoli, upping the amount of flour to 1/2 cup, using real cheddar and substituting half-and-half for milk. It turned out great. I liked the added veggies. I was looking for a soup that rivaled Panera's, and this was pretty close. I think mine was more "cheddar-y" than Panera's, so next time I may use a combination of cheddar and a white cheese. This definitely is a keeper, a great Sunday night supper for winter.
Tripled the broccoli and the carrots; can't imagine having less than that. Used nonfat milk and it was rich enough. Picky kiddos and hubby loved it! And if you don't want the cheese, the broth cooked with the onion & veggies is very simple & soothing as well.
i added 1 garlic clove to the recipe and it is so delicious! i also opted for not using celery.
Delish!!!!! This was the best soup I have ever made. I used cheddar cheese and half and half instead of milk. It was creamy and sooooo good! The men in my life couldn't get enough of it! Thanks Aubra!! Carol from Indio, California
This is great! I was afraid to buy velveeta, but the texture is super creamy and it is so delicious. I made it twice, once to recipe, and the second time I omitted the celery. I think I prefer it without. Great recipe!
The best brocolli cheese soup! A lot like Paneras. Followed the recipe to a T except I added 2 cloves fresh garlic when cooking the onions in the butter because I love garlic and it goes in everything but dessert! Awesome, and was not too cheesy as I was expecting it to be.
Made it for me and my Boo thang and he and I love it! So simple, so easy....an DELICIOUS!
Absolutely yummy. I don't keep processed cheese on hand, so I used a lb. of sharp cheddar instead. I also made my own broth, and it was a little salty. So next time I will only use two boullion cubes instead of three. I also used a lb. of broccoli and no celery. It was really close to Panera's soup! Very tasty, and will definitely make again! Served in homemade bread bowls!
I made this with homemade roasted vegetable stock in place of chicken broth and it tasted AMAZING. I had one issue, and that was that the texture was almost... frothy? I made it again, letting the milk mixture heat longer, but had the same result... What am I doing wrong?
I used skim milk and family said it could use some more veggies,,but they told me to make it again and double it!
This was delicious! I took out the carrots and celery and added diced potatoes. Everyone in the house ate it up!
Very good soup - hubby likes better than that from his favorite "foot long" sandwich shop. I double the broccoli but otherwise make the recipe as is.
I made a few subs: used swiss cheese, boiled broccoli, low fat milk, no celery and vegetable broth. I, otherwise, followed the recipe as written, and it was very easy to follow instructions and the soup turned out great. I had a bowl, and it does taste a lot like Panera's. I will definitely make this soup again, and again, and again :). Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe! I accidentally bought Mexican Velvetta, but it turned out to be a great addition. It gave it a little kick! Will definitely make again. Thx.
This recipe is an amazing base recipe. I used it just a couple minutes ago and made Veggie 'N' Cheese soup. If you've made sausage gravy or flour gravy in the past, this is pretty similar to that. (: You start out using the flour, butter, and milk like you would with gravy and you just make the broth seperate. & don't fret if you don't have onions. I used minced onion seasoning and just didn't let it sit for awhile. If you would end up doing that, you 'd end up with a black, burnt tasting substance that no one wants.
This is really good. I changed the cheese to Munster, added some thyme, minced garlic and curry powder. Also used 2c half n half instead of milk. Delicious.
Delicious and easy, turns out great every time. Great for camping too!
I made this with grated Emmentaler, since I can't get Velveeta or the like in Austria, and it turned out great! Quick and easy, and very tasty. Thanks for sharing!
I was disappointed with this recipe. I followed it exactly as written here except that I used cheddar cheese. Mine didn't come out thick enough, so I think I should have let the milk mixture thicken a lot more before I added the chicken broth/veggie mixture to it. Also, I found that 6 Tbs. of butter was WAY too much. There was a 1/4" layer of butter that formed on the top and wouldn't mix in with the rest of the soup. Also, I strongly suggest using at LEAST 1 1/2 cups of broccoli or even 2 cups. Otherwise, the soup won't have much of anything with substance in it. I'm glad I used sharp cheddar because, otherwise, I think it would have had almost no flavor. I strongly suggest adding some garlic or garlic powder to it. I will not be making this again. :(
Excellent! Added a little sharp cheddar to the mix. Will double the chopped broccoli next time! Makes more than I thought - those must be 7 LARGE servings. This was great - will make many times again!
this was a great recipe. considering im new at the whole soup thing its best if you have everything all prepared in advance and an extra hand to help out. my cheese curdled because i was rushing but even still it still tastes great :) and next time i'll get it right :)
Excellent. Made it for office party and it was a hit. Many asked for the recipe.
If you like Panera's broccoli soup, this recipe is the one to try! I made it exactly as it is listed. FANTASTIC! Thanks Aubra!
I just made this for the first time tonight, awesome. my kids loved it. I didn't use any onions, didn't have any so I used 1tsp minced garlic. I also used 1 cup half n half to get rid of it and used shredded cheddar & jack cheese that I already had in fridge. I left out the celery since I didn't have any. Next time will use only cheddar and add more broccoli. we also poured it onto some rotini noodles just to strech it for my 4 kids. This will be a regular on my family menu-Thanks!
This is AWESOME!!! My 5 year old wouldn't ever eat broccoli until this!! Thanks!!!!
We liked!!!!!
Very good.
This soup is very good, but much too salty. I made a few modifications to the recipe. I used butter instead of margarine and exchanged cream for 1 cup of the 4 cups of milk to give it a richer taste. I also added fresh minced garlic, and just a pinch of paprika, crushed red pepper, and nutmeg, which I guess changed the recipe more than I thought. I didn't add any salt, but suspect the salt in the velveeta and chicken broth put it over the top. Next time, I will definitely use low sodium broth and maybe a little fresh cheddar in place of all that velveeta -perhaps 3/4 of the pound of velveeta and cheddar for the remainder.
This was excellent. I used a whole head of broccoli, 1 cup of celery, no carrot & half of an onion, chopped. I halved the white sauce and made up instant potatoes to make up the difference on the white sauce. I also used shredded cheddar cheese instead of processed cheese. It's a "have again."
This was an easy soup to make and delicious!
Very easy and very tasty even before adding the cheese!
This was very good. There was not left in the pot after dinner. Even my 3 year old ate it! I did make it a little bit differently. I used cheddar cheese instead of processed. I shredded it and melted it in the flour/milk base (kind of like how you make fondue)It turned out so yummy. Will use bacon or ham next time.
Loved it! I used 3 cups of broccoli and next time I'm going to try 4 cups. I minced 1 clove of garlic and used some pepper. I'll skip any added salt next time , there is probably enough in the ingredients. I might try upping the flour to 1/2 cup to make a bit thicker. Thanks Aubra.
LOVED THIS! I used fresh broccoli and my 4 girls loved it!
This is a great recipe-it reminds me of cheese soups from a restaurant. I was also happy with how easy it was to make.
What an amazing experience to have 3 children beging (begging) for more broccoli soup. Only changes I made were sub 1 cup heavy cream for 1 cup of the milk, and used shredded cheddar. Awesome recipe, will be making it again.
I don't normally write reviews but this was too good not to. I used cheddar instead of the processed cheese but kept everything else the same. This soup was delicious. My husband loved it too.
I made this soup exactly according to the recipie and it was very good! My boyfriend loved it! I felt the celery and onion kind of over powered everything else, but the flavor was still good. I did use a littlke more broccoli than was called for since I didn't need the rest of the bag for something else. Next time I will add even more broccoli, go half on the onion and lose the celery all together. Overall a great recipie that I will make again!
This soup is great. I did not use processed cheese because I am not a big fan of it. I just used Kraft cheddar and it turned out great. Everyone loved it and there were no leftovers.
3 stars. I used a food processor to chop veggies and I did not like the outcome. Guess I need to become a better cook. I did enjoy the flacor of this soup however.
Brought this wonderful soup to New Years Dinner today. Everyone loved it. There were a few reviews that commented on not using the Velveta so i was hesitant in using it. I was pleasantly surprised to find that it melts quickly and adds a nice flavor to the soup without being too strong a cheese taste or too salty. (So use the velveta)!!! There's not too much i would change except for adding just about 2 more cups of broccoli..Thank you for this recipe ;-)
This is good, I did up the broccoli to 3 cups and added a little cornstarch water mixture to the roux to thicken it up before adding the chicken broth and did half velveeta half sharp cheddar. I will make again and use 4 cups of broccoli.
I have a similar recipe from my Grandma that's one of my favorites, but decided to give this one a try to see if it was better. It was quite tasty, and cooking the veggies in the broth gave it great flavor. I added potatoes, and it needs WAY more than 1 cup of brocolli, but was overall quite good. If you are worried about the cheese curdling, melt it into your flour/milk mixture after it thickens and you have taken if off the heat - then just add to the soup!
Very good soup! My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this soup with a grilled turkey sandwich. Only thing I would do differently next time is add a little more broccoli. Thank you for the excellent recipe!
This is a great recipe, even if you don't have all the vegetables listed, you can add more broccoli or cauliflower. It tastes really good. I use real cheese not Velveeta.
Phenomenal soup! I add 1 cup of diced ham and this soup is just amazing!
Great soup... My changes were 2 cups milk,not 4 2 10 oz packages of frozen chopped broccoli,not 1 cup.2 14.5 oz cans of chicken broth.Plus I dissolved the flour in the cold milk to avoid lumps. Next time I will add more carrots.
I would give this soup ten stars if I could! It is rare for me to follow a recipe down to the letter but I prepare this soup exactly according to the recipe every single time and it is always wonderful! If there was anything I would change about this recipe, it would be to add a bit more broccoli but it is perfectly delicious, as is.
I'm not a Velveeta fan and so I tried substituting cheddar. Unfortunately, the consistency was not appealing. I tried mixing cheeses which turned out okay, but the best result was with using all processed cheese. Extra salt is definitely not needed! It's a good recipe that the kids like a lot.
I have never used processed cheese and I would never use it again the flavor was disgusting. This would probably be ok with real cheddar. If your not used to processed cheese product use real cheddar cheese but sparingly.
This was awesome! Followed the recipe exactly as stated. It really does taste like Panera Bread's version of this.
This soup is delicious, and I did very little to change it up. I added a splash of Worstershire Sauce to the Roux, used Sharp Cheddar & Colby instead of processed cheese, and added a touch of Cayenne. I also pulsed the cooked broccoli mixture in the food processor just before addng it to the milk mixture. To serve, I added fresh bacon bits and a little chopped tomato over a bit of colby cheese. Fresh baked bread to go with the meal and we were all set. Hubby loved it, too. See pic. mmmmm mmmmmm good
i left out the carrots and celery and doubled the broccoli. i used frozen broccoli cuts to make it even easier. i bet it is even better with the fresh broccoli though.
This is an absolutley delicious soup! My whole family loved it. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This is the one and only broccoli cheese soup recipe we use. Even my picky eating kids like it!
I read some of the reviews and used the suggestions. I really liked this, and it was relatively easy to make!
My family and I love this soup. It's excellent!
Absolutely delicious! The only ingredient change I made was to use veggie broth instead of chicken to make the soup vegetarian friendly. Method wise, I made it all in one pot instead of dirtying two pots. I sauteed all of the vegetables with the onion, then added the flour and next the broth instead of the milk. I let the vegetables finish cooking in the simmering broth. Then I added the milk and last the cheese. This worked fine, and was easier on the dishwasher. The other change I made was to mince the carrot instead of grating it, as I hate grating carrot (the orange seems to get everywhere). Thanks for a great recipe, Aubra!
I didn't change anything the flavor was great the only thing I would do different next time is make it a little thicker
This is by far the best broccoli cheese soup I have ever had. I have made it many times and everyone absolutely loves it. I make it quite a lot to take to work and my coworkers can't get enough of it... yummy!!!!
I would definitely recommend and make this again! Absolutely delicious!
I have never given a review on a recipe before, and I use this sight almost daily. Reason being is that if I make changes, I don't feel it is mine to rate. This soup is absolutely delicious, the only thing different I did was use my hand blender I
This is a great recipe! I've been trying new recipes from this website and my husband gave this one a thumbs up...make it again!
Followed the recipe almost to the letter. We don't care for celery. so that was the only thing that was omitted. This soup was AMAZING!!! I've been looking for YEARS for a good Broccoli and Cheese Soup. I could not believe how good the flavor was. The only thing I will change next time is to make the roux a little bit thicker. My boyfriend said I wish my stomach was bigger I want to eat more but if I do I'll be sick. This was after his 3rd bowlful!! Thank you, thank you, thank you, for this wonderful recipe!
Yum Yum Yum!
This is really good! I did puree the soup a little bit after incorporating all of the ingredients and then added extra broccoli. Otherwise I made no changes!
I didn’t add carrots but this recipe is very good! Fun to make and tasty
Delicious!! I used half sharp cheddar and half american instead, turned out great. Not to mention I had all the ingredients in the fridge already!
This recipe needs to have the veggies doubled or tripled, but it's really very good! I added chunked boneless skinless chicken breast, cooked first, 2 of them.
simply delicous
This is the second time i have made this soup..very easy and yummy! I added some left over broccoli rice casserole and some home fries from breakfast ...it added alot of different flavor. I did also add some sharp cheese along with the velveeta.
first time making it, extremely easy and super tasty will definitely make again
This recipe was really good. I added two cups of shredded cheddar cheese. This soup was super thick and creamy just how I like it. My friend, her mom, and myself both really enjoyed this soup. I will definitely use this recipe again! :)
My husband is not a fan of broccoli. However, he loved this soup. I added 1 tsp. of garlic powder and 1 tsp. of onion powder. I also added 1/ 1/2 cups of broccoli. I chopped the broccoli into smaller pieces.
I sautéed my celery along with the onions. After thickening the milk mixture I heated my stock in the microwave before adding to the pan. I then added the raw broccoli and shredded carrots to the mixture and continued to cook about 5 minutes until the broccoli was tender. I added shredded sharp cheddar cheese, utilizing what I had on hand, after removing the pan from the heat. This was an easy soup to make. Fresh garlic sautéed along with the onions would have been a great addition and one I will add the next time I make the soup. This came together quickly and was tasty.
I think I prefer Broccoli Cheese Soup because of more broccoli. I sautéed the celery along with the onions, added another cup of broccoli, and used sharp cheddar instead of Velveeta.
This soup is the best! I substituted onion powder because I really do not like onions. I omitted the salt, pepper and celery. This will be a regular in our home from now on!
This was a the most delicious broccoli cheddar soup I’ve ever made! Huge hit with my granddaughters!! It’s definitely going to be a repeat!
this was excellent! Will make this again!
The taste and consistency of this soup is wonderful. It's so hard to find a soup that's just the right amount of creamy and cheesy and this is it. I did add a few things for personal taste. I used cauliflower (cause that's hubby's favorite), added some leeks, roasted red peppers (for color), and a little cayenne. I added some bacon and sautéed the onion in that. I did add the butter but about 1 tbs less. Great taste and consistency.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections