Cheese Soup with Broccoli

I was looking for a Broccoli Cheese soup recipe that doesn't call for 'processed cheese food' and they don't seem to exist. A few reviewers have done this soup with cheddar, so I gave it a try - there is NO REASON to use PCF in this recipe! I made it as written, using chicken bouillon as the broth, 2 cups 2% milk, and 2 cups half and half, and about 3/4 lb grated extra sharp cheddar cheese. I only used about 1/4 of an onion because my husband doesn't like them. While I personally would have liked more onion, I DO think that 4x as much would be too much, so you may want to scale back the onion a bit. I also added a bit of fresh garlic to the onion/butter mix. Prepared the soup as instructed. My 6 year old and my 2 year old both had 2 servings. Even my husband who wasn't going to eat it (because of the above mentioned onion) had 2 huge bowls! For my 2 year old, I used a blender to chop up the veggies so she wouldn't notice them. After her first bite, she atarted clapping and saying 'Yay!' - now that's a good review!Next time I make this, I think I will blend half of the soup just to eliminate some of the chunks of broccoli. I can't wait to make this with chicken, crab, smoked cheddar... the possibilities are endless! I went ahead and gave this 5 stars, because even though I don't think the recipe is perfect, you SHOULD try it if you are looking for a great Broccoli Cheese soup, and add what your family loves to make it perfect for you :-)