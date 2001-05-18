Cheese Soup III
Creamy low fat vegetarian soup.
Creamy low fat vegetarian soup.
This soup is so good, it is impossible to tell it is low in fat. To make preparation even quicker, I use frozen pototoes and carrots.Read More
Tasted okay, but very, very watery. I would add another potato to thicken it. I also ended up adding some sour cream after it was done to make it a bit more creamy. Very fast to make though.Read More
This soup is so good, it is impossible to tell it is low in fat. To make preparation even quicker, I use frozen pototoes and carrots.
Loved this recipe! Made two batches-one as listed (that was mine), the other for my husband & vegetarian son, both who need the extra calories. For their soup, I used regular American cheese and 2% milk. We all loved it! Next time I may add a few more potatoes. The hot sauce was a nice surprise.
Didn't have any American cheese on hand so I substituted shredded Colby Jack. Followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. Very tasty but a bit watery. Next time I will add A LOT more potatoes to thicken it up. The hot sauce is a great touch!!! All in all, very good, very easy and a definite keeper!
Absolutely delicious! I was in a hurry and had to use 100% fat free chicken broth. I did dice the potatos but because I didn't want to make use my food processor for the other veggies, I thinly sliced them. The results after the mashing was slightly lumpy but I called it "soup with body". My husband liked it very much and I'll make it again and again...even for guests!
We absolutely loved this soup. Left out the carrots because my husband won't eat them, and left out the celery because I won't eat that!! It was still delicious!! This would be very kid friendly if it weren't for the hot sauce (which we loved!). It could probably be left out or cut back quite a bit to be kid friendly!! We will easily make this again!
Great soup on a cold winter night. I made a few changes. I doubled the recipe and increased a couple things: 1.5 cups carrots, 1.5 cups celery, 8 potatoes. I mashed all veggies but left some larger veggie bits for texture. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable and 2% milk instead of skim. I used the medium size velveeta and tore it into pieces so it melted faster. I served in bowls, topped with a bit of parsley and put a warm breadstick right in the bowl. Add milk when you reheat leftovers as the soup thickens. Rave reviews from everyone!!!
Tasted okay, but very, very watery. I would add another potato to thicken it. I also ended up adding some sour cream after it was done to make it a bit more creamy. Very fast to make though.
It was ok. I do not think I will make it again.
This was my first attempt at making a cream soup, and I was surprised at how good this came out, and very filling. The only thing I might change next time is to substitute broccoli for the carrots. This recipe is very forgiving and you can modify it to your tastes.
Very yummy. I added some steamed broccoli and a couple of potatoes and had this healthy meal for lunch! Next time I might leave out the hot sauce or use less, as it almost overshadowed the soups cheesy taste. Thanks for sharing!
Easy to make, scrumptious, and very filling. Great with home-baked bread. This has become a firm favourite with me!
One of my favorite foods. I am a vegertarian and it is just perfect. The hot sauce makes it perfect
VERY VERY tasty! huge hit in my family! We make it all the time now!
I like a thicker cheese soup, and this came off a little bland to me. Will try again with different spices and more vegetables.
it was too watery but tasted good
Great recipe -- the hot sauce gives it that extra zing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections