Broccoli Cheddar Soup
If you have a hard time getting children to eat broccoli, this recipe is for you.
Ok, this is REALLY good, I'm eating it as I type. A few things...1) it makes A LOT. If you don't want enough for 10 people, half the recipe. 2) When you add the onion/flour/milk mixture to the broccoli, it looks TOTALLY unappetizing! Just keep plugging along ;). 3) You will think that you're adding an ungodly amount of cheese, but the recipe can handle it. It's not overly cheesy. Excellent!Read More
Two stars with just the recipe. 3.5 stars with my adjustments. The finished product was sort of bland. So i added 8oz cheddar cheese, 2 dashes liquid smoke, 1 dash tabasco, 1 tsp oregano and basil, salt and pepper to taste. That helped some but i don't think that this will be my permanent recipe. Will try to find another one with more complex flavors.Read More
This is very yummy. I read all the broccoli cheese soup recipes on this website and decided this is the one i would try. It was a great choice. Made it just as written but added one clove minced garlic with my onions. I will be making this again but will cut it in half since it made way more than what my family would consider a serving size. More like 10-12.
This is a WONDERFUL soup. I made a few changes: I used fresh broccili and boiled it in the chicken broth for 30 minutes, I used one large can (48oz) of chicken broth, I only used 1 lb of Velvetta. My husband thinks of this more as a broccili bisque, and my two toddlers LOVED it. It makes a lot, several full meals worth but it is so simple and SO VERY good....
Such a great recipe! I have also substituted two cans of cheddar cheese soup for the Velveeta in a pinch...it worked great! We keep making this one.
Guests for dinner tonight and there were lots of compliments for this soup around the dinner table! I did make some changes that I believe were improvements - butter rather than margarine for its superior flavor, fresh broccoli rather than frozen (cooked easily and lickety-split in the microwave) a clove of garlic and a mix of 2/3 Velveeta and 1/3 Cheddar. I cooked the broccoli in advance and set it aside. Sweated the onion in butter, added the garlic, then the broth and milk. Once it thickened just a little I lowered the heat and slowly stirred in the cheeses, then gently stirred in the broccoli. Excellent soup - creamy, rich and satisfying. Since we're leaving town again, our guests were only too happy to have the leftovers.
This was wonderful! I did add a couple cloves of minced garlic and pureed some of the broccoli and put it back in the soup. My whole family loved this recipe!!! Definitely a keeper!
Very good starter recipe. Some very good suggestions: I only used 1/2 a white onion, but added 2 cloves garlic. I also used real cheddar, and a bit of pepperjack cheese, to give it a little pep. A lot of people don't like using real cheese because they think it is grainy, but if you cook it properly, it is just as smooth, and tastes better. When making the rue (after sauteing the onions and garlic), slowly whisk in the flour, to make a smooth rue. Them temper it (aka, slowly add a LITTLE bit of milk at a time) until incorporated. Then cook over a very ow heat for about 15-20 minutes until thick. After you add the milk mixture to the broccoli, take it off the heat and slowly add you cheese, never letting it boil. Super smooth, creamy, and REAL.
Yum, used fresh broccoli and added potatoes too. The kids loved it, Thanks Melissa!
This soup was wonderful, I cut it in 1/3 and it was perfect for 2. I also added garlic and crushed red pepper to give it a little kick. I'll definately make it again, thanks!!
Delicious! I didn't have enough broccoli, only one 16oz bag, could have used another, but we still ate every drop. Added some minced garlic and extra pepper - I put crushed red pepper on top of mine for some extra zip. Thanks for a great recipe.
Marvelous... however, processed foods make me nervous... so, I used 75% cheddar and 25% mozzarella. Marvelous! Even my broccoli hating husband and 3 year old gobbled it up. Try it; you will love it with all natural ingredients!
This is an excellent recipe if you remember to follow the recipe exactly. It does work out very well if you do that. I was looking for a recipe to use what I had on hand and this was it. It is a quick, good tasting, easy to make recipe. I would suggest this recipe to many of my friends and I have.
Used fresh broccoli and less broth and 1 lb of cheddar cheese, no velveeta. The trick is to add the cheese to the milk mixture after it is thick and melt it there. Then it will not get stringy like if you try to melt it directly in the soup. Very good and definitely a keeper. My 1 1/2 yr old who hates broccoli ate it up and complimented it highly. MMMMM!!!
Cut the recipe in half since it was for 2 people and enough for 2 bowls each as well as enough for 1 bowl each the next night.Changed only that I had to use dehydrated onions sauteed in butter until golden brown & use 1/2 velvetta and 1/2 cheddar cheese :O)Love it even DD :O)
Made with a homemade chicken broth and fresh broccoli. Skipped the flour step by using instant potato flakes. Really good!
Good and easy to make. Is great with both a mixture of broccoli and cauliflower as well.
We have family cooking night at my mom's house every Tuesday night. Last week, we decided to give this soup a shot, and it turned out great. It wasn't as thick as we expected it to be when it was done, but it tasted wonderful. If you let the soup sit for a while, it does end up thickening up though. This recipe is definately a keeper! I used the largest Velveeta cheese block that I could find, and added all of it, which happens to be more than what is called for in the recipe itself. I also used one whole bunch of broccoli (stems chopped up too). I boiled the broccoli first, and then added the other ingrediants to the pot. Thanks! 1/17/10 - this is the second time that I'm making this soup, and the only thing I changed was to add another 1/2 lb cheese to the mixture...it is so yummy!
4 stars as written, because it was a bit bland to me and the order of putting this soup together is silly. I can't think of a good reason to transfer your roux mixture from one dish to another; do it the other way around so you don't lose any of the baked-on flavor at the bottom of the pot. Also, I can't see any reason to add the cheese last. I did it the recipe's way and found myself stirring and stirring trying to figure out if my cheese had melted all the way yet. Do it the other way--put the cheese in the roux before adding the broccoli--and you'll be able to tell precisely when all the cheese has melted. I do think these kinds of soups taste better when cheddar is also used but I used only Velveeta this time, however I did use less than the recipe called for as I also had somewhat less broccoli. Broccoli is the flavor counterpoint for the cheese product in this soup and if you reduce (or increase) the broccoli you'll want to adjust the Velveeta accordingly. Thanks for the recipe :)
Amazing! I haven't even added the cheese yet and I can't stop dipping my spoon into this soup! The only changes I made were adding some julienned carrots and used fresh broccoli. I also pureed it. I will be adding the cheese before serving but I can't even imagine how much better it will be then! Thanks for sharing!
I added finely chopped carrot, celery and garlic with the onion and the end result was awesome! This recipe will be used time and time again.
Very good! I only did one thing different and that is I used half and half instead of milk. To go with it I made rosemary ham & swiss cheese toasted sandwiches. Our deli sells a really good ham that has rosemary in it. This was a quick and easy soup to make on a chilly, rainy evening.
I have made this soup 3 times. I have made it with only 1 lb of velveeta, but every time it has turned out great. When using fresh broccoli, boil the vegetable a little longer until it is tender. Do not chop or puree the broccoli because doing so will cause the soup to become runny. (If you want a runny soup I would recommend buying it from a can) This has become my official recipe when making a broccoli soup and it is really easy to make! Thanks
This is very good Soup and is quick and easy to make. I did not have enough of all ingredients on hand to make the full amount so I reduced everything by 1/3. I used half cheddar cheese and half velveeta cheese. I was 1oz shy of having enough chicken broth so I added 1oz of beef broth and 2 chicken bouillon cubes. I also completely forgot to add the pepper. Even in the midst of all the self made chaos this still turned out great. Here is the recipe reduced by 1/3 -2 10oz bags frozen broccoli, 2 14.5oz cans chicken broth, 4 Tbsp butter, 1 small onion chopped, 3oz flour, 1 1/3 c milk, 1 lb cheese (8oz cheddar & 8 oz velveeta), dash of white pepper- *update* I made this again using only velveeta and it was not as good. I recommend using half velveeta and half cheddar.
Very good! I added some finely diced ham just for a little smokey flavor. It was great. Thank you.
I didn't put onions in it, but followed the recipe otherwise. Pretty good! Although, make sure you use brocolli florets only...I bought "cut brocolli" and it had too many stems in it.
This soup was delicious and very simple to make. I made it exactly as the recipe states and it turned out wonderful. This does make a HUGE pot of soup so be ready for leftovers!
This is wonderful. I added a dash of garlic salt and used Mexican Velveeta. Ultimate comfort food!
THANK YOU for this recipe! My sis and I are broccoli cheese soup finatics and this recipe is amazing. I cut the recipe in half but wish I would've made more! For the most part I followed the recipe and glad I did now. I didn't add the white pepper because I'm not a huge fan of it. I just used a little salt and pepper. I agree, restaurant quality but more fresh and sooo easy. So quick. Looked as gorgeous as the picture too. Can't rave enough how delicious this was. I will make this many more times to come. Thank you so much!
Very good! I added more butter, used cream instead of milk sharp cheddar cheese instead of processed cheese.
I made this tonight for dinner & my hubby said I need to become a chef... This was SO Yummm-Ooh... I did tweak it a little. I didn't have chicken broth, so I just added 5 cups of water & 5 chicken bouillon cubes to 40 oz (instead of 30 oz) of broccoli. In the onion mixture, Instead of 2 cups milk, I added 1 cup heavy cream & 1 cup milk, for an extra creamy texture. I also put a whole 2 pound block of Velveeta... It was SO Delicious!!!
Have made this numerous times. The original yield is ALOT of soup, so didn't make that mistake twice... usually size the recipe down for 1 can of chicken broth and that's enough for 3 healthy sized servings. Perfect for a rainy day recipe if you can't make it to your BBQ pit without getting your ribeyes too watery.
Wonderful soup. Next time I'll reduce the amount of cheese though as I'm not a true-blue velveta lover. I also julienned some carrots and threw them in. I love making it with the roux instead of the cornstartch. Much better then the rest of the similar recipes I've tried on this site. (It's fantastic the next day, too.)
I did use half velveeta and half shredded cheddar the second time I made this and liked it much better....and I love Velveeta cheese. Update: I use the 1lb. of 2% Velveeta and then the other 1/2lb. of grated cheddar cheese. Comes out perfect.
Very good. My only changes were due to what was available to me. I used 2 16 oz bags of broccoli and 2 boxes (32 oz each) broth. I did use pretty heavy salt and pepper and threw in a couple chopped carrots for color (and to use them up). We enjoyed it. I might try throwing in some leftover ham next time to make it a bit heartier. I bet that would be tasty. :)
This soup was really good and easy to make. I only made some minor changes because of what I had available. I used chicken bullion to make my own broth and used real cheese instead of the processed cheese.
This recipe was so quick and easy! I made it on a snowy day and it was so warm and filling. I did have to mix flour and water as a thickener and add about a cup of that to the finished soup to make it thicker (I like it better that way). It worked, so if you like thicker soup, try that!
Very simple and very tasty. I make this delicious soup a lot. The recipe says it is 6 servings, but I find that hard to believe, unless you are a giant. I scale mine down or else my boyfriend and I would be eating it for a week!
I LOVED this recipe! With a few tweaks, as always.. I used fresh broccoli, and let it simmer about a half hour. I added about a tsp of minced garlic to the onion mixture, and instead of using all broth, I used 1 can of cream of broccoli. And used about 1/4 velveeta and 3/4 cheddar. And took out about 3/4 of the milk.. I wanted it to be thicker. I thought this was better than the ones I get at bakeries and restaurants!!
Excellent!! Such a sweet taste with the Velveeta cheese...mmmm!!! Thanks so much!!
I took some others advice and halved the recipe and it was still plenty! I also used about half velveeta and half sharp cheddar. It was a really good soup. I will be making this again!
I made this when I couldn't find my usual broccoli cheese soup recipe in my book of recipes. The taste is excellent and like what I can get at a restaurant. My wife has requested that I make this recipe again as she likes it better than the recipe I usually use. Since I didn't have frozen broccoli, I used a large head of fresh broccoli cut into pieces (and some of the middle and upper stem sliced thin and cut into pieces too). Butter was also used instead of margarine (I don't buy margarine and always have butter in the house). I used 1/2 of a large onion and guesstimated on the amount of velveeta cheese (on a 32 oz. block I used what I figured was close to 1 1/2 pounds). Instead of white pepper, regular black pepper was used along with a touch of sea salt. I'll definitely make this again. It is wonderful served with a fresh baguette (sliced). Also I'm wondering how the recipe will do with less velveeta and some butterkase cheese, gouda cheese, or colby jack added.
I have made this twice and my kids love it...that's enough to give it 5 stars!
My daughter and I pay $4 per small bowl of this soup at Panera. If you have ever had their broccoli and cheese soup and you've wanted to make it at home, this is definitely it. I used chopped broccoli and my daughter asked me not to put so much in next time so I might cut down on that. I loved it the way it was. This is soup-erb,
Simple and DELICIOUS! Huge recipe....must use a LARGE pot!
Better the second day.
YUM YUM!!! Use premium broccoli flowerettes. Process one of the packages of broccoli with some of the chicken broth. Add a little cayenne pepper too.
My family LOVES this recipe. It is delicious. I used 20 oz reduced fat Velveeta and 1 cup skim milk with 1 cup 2% milk to lower the fat/calorie content and it still was great!
It was really good. The recipe should specify that you have to cook it and stir it for awhile at the end to get it to thicken up.
Very good! I used a packet of Leek Soup along with my chicken boullions. Made it as directed and I added shredded cheese and cream cheese. Delicious!
THIS RECIPE IS AWESOME!!! I saute mushrooms in butter and add them to the soup. I have also added cooked chicken pieces. To serve, I dish up the soup in oven-proof bowls and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese and sliced green onions on top. I place the bowls on a cookie sheet and put under broiler in oven for a few minutes to melt cheese. Everybody in my family loves it!!!
This was awesome!! My boyfriend doesn't even like broccoli cheese soup and he finished off the leftovers. I added a bit a cayenne pepper for a little kick, other than that, I followed the recipe exactly.
This is excellent! I've tried a few other recipes for this soup, but this is by far the easiest AND best tasting! Serving with a simple grilled chicken breast and garlic bread would make a complete meal, although this is wonderful on it's own!
This is great! Made exactly as listed above, entire family loved. Will make this again.
Excellent! I loved the addition of sauteed onions.
This was awesome - added more brocolli, was a lil thick at the end so I added a little more milk but everyone right down to my picky 1 1/2 yr old twins ate it - I made the Italian bread bowls that are also on this site and filled the bowls w/this soul - I cant say enough about how good they were together! Thanks for another super recipe!
This soup was FANTASTIC! As BroncosFan suggested, I used 1 pound of Velveeta and about 2 cups of (freshly grated) cheddar- I also used two-16oz bags of broccoli rather than 3-10oz bags- These were the only changes I made and the recipe was incredible. This soup is comparable to one my husband and I love from a local restaurant! I will definitely be making this again!
This soup is not even ORANGE! It's white, which does not look like yor traditional broccoli-n-cheese soup! I am highly dissatisfied! It's very watery, and it seems to be too much broccoli for the soup. I think the ingredients are 'off'!
by far the very best broccoli soup ever! I make 3 batches at a time and freeze it for a later time. Thanks!
I made this soup for my husband and I and it was just wonderful. Easy, tasty and enough for leftovers! Thanks for the recipe, have made it a few times already and will make again!
I used vegetarian vegetable stock instead of chicken broth because I wanted my vegetarian guests to be able to partake. I just wanted to let others know that the recipe is still good with this change. I will make this often, and I will try it with the chicken broth next time.
Friend made this for us for lunch, it was delicious! I took leftovers home and added hot sauce which made it perfect, IMHO.
I loved this recipe... I altered the recipe, I added 1(12oz) can evaporated milk, 1 2lb block of Velveeta and 1 1lb block of american ( on the velveeta shelf).. let it simmer and thicken... then I added 1 cup of 1% milk.... THE best.. if you are on a diet or are worried about clogged arteries, then DO NOT Eat....
I used 2cans of cheddar cheese soup instead of velvetta, low sodium chicken broth, and 2 c of. Shredded cheddar cheese and it was selfish. I also added garlic as well.
I knew I would be freezing part of this soup, so I went about this a little differently. I never add milk or cheese before freezing so here’s what I did. I simmered the broccoli in only two cans of chicken broth. Once I added the flour to the sautéed onions, I added the third can of broth, instead of the milk, and then added that back to the broccoli mixture. At this point I stopped and packaged this for the freezer. Once thawed, I began re-heating and added the milk. I also cut way back on the Velveeta and just added about two ounces to two servings. This was good and using frozen chopped broccoli really saved a lot of time. I did think it needed some salt, but that’s an easy fix. UPDATE 12/9/13 - We had this again last night and I am changing my star rating from 4 stars to 5. The second time around (last night) was much better than the first. I'd advise making this at least a day in advance!
Tastes best if you substitute cheddar and monterrey jack for the velveeta. Yum!
Really great tasting soup. I gave 4 stars to this recipe because of the frozen broccoli. Fresh broccoli is so much tastier. I used about 3 large crowns and I also used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth because I prefer it. Great consistency.
Absolutely yummy and super easy. Paired with fresh baked bread, it is perfectly comforting to my whole family...I played with the cheeses since Velveeta isn't my favorite flavor. A little velveeta is good, but this recipe is even better with some real cheddar!
I roasted fresh broccoli in the oven, then added it to the warmed chicken broth. I also used all freshly grated monterey jack cheese, and added garlic powder and celery salt. I also added about a tablespoon of mascarpone cheese (since it was about to expire) at the end. This was SO good! Can't wait to make again. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
This soup is delicious! I give this a 4 simply because I heeded all the advice of the trusty reviewers which made for a great soup. I used fresh broccoli and cauliflower, 1/2 of a block of light Velveeta (which was plenty), a can of lowfat cheese soup and added garlic. The soup has a smooth creamy texture and is rich and full flavored. It was a hit- next time I will add an extra cup of milk as the Velveeta still dominates the flavor a bit much.
I also added some real grated cheddar cheese and used fresh broccoli, and the flavor is good. It does make a ton, though, and I was a bit disappointed in the consistency - very thin. I prefer this soup to be a bit thick. I think you make a roux by adding the flour to the butter, but you don't boil the end product so it doesn't really thicken (I guess so the cheese doesn't break down). I might try adding some cornstarch, or less broth next time. The flavor is good, though, and I will probably make again!
as follows: I had no flour, so I substituted 1/4 c. cornstarch. I also used fresh broccoli (about 3 heads) and 8 oz. cheddar instead of Velveeta. I also used 1/2 c. half & half in place of part of the milk. (I used 2%). This was without question the best broccoli cheese soup I ever had. Thank you for this recipe!
This was easy to make and very good! I made a mistake early on because I didn't take the time to read through the recipe all the way. I didn't have cans of chicken broth so I just boiled fresh broccoli and added some chicken stock powder type stuff to the water. I didn't measure how much water I used because I thought I would just be draining the broccoli anyway (I was wrong). Then later it got to the point where I was supposed to add the broccoli mixture to the other mixture and I had already drained my broccoli. OOPS! That's what you get for not paying close attention and not reading ahead!!! So I just ended up making some more "stock" again and it worked out just fine. I didn't have enough velveeta and literally just ended up throwing in every type of shredded cheese I had in my fridge. The end result was delicious and I will make it again for sure! Thanks!
My daughter wanted this for her birthday. I had never made this kind of soup before and this receipe was very easy and tasted great!
This came out wonderfully thick and creamy. As others I added a freshly minced garlic clove to the mix. Next time I'll use a little less cheese but that's just because of personal taste.
Just made this 5 minutes ago. It is a very good soup--the sauteed onions+flour+milk surprisingly made it the right color, texture, and creamy taste. If you want a less cheesy taste, then put a 1/4 of the cheese recommended and add a tablespoon of salt. If you want all the cheesy taste, then go with the recipe--it'll be so cheesy that it'll taste like cheese dip =)
this was pretty good! similar to broccoli cheese soup at restaurants like ruby tuesday's. my family liked it alot. will definitely make again, i didnt change a thing in the recipe and it was pretty easy. thanks!
Have made this twice & loved it,,,,everyone that ate it thought it was so good & thought I had spent a lot of time but it was actually easy....delicious!!
Wow, yum! I used 3 heads of fresh broccoli instead of frozen. Delicious!
Who knew broccoli cheese soup could was this easy to make? I love this recipe! Despite what others say I didn't think it was too velveeta-y. It's so creamy and cheesy...just perfect. I used fresh broccoli instead of frozen and made this in one pot. After sautéing the onion and mixing in the flour I added the liquid and broccoli to the same pot and let it all simmer together. This recipe does make a lot but leftovers heat up well and you can make all of your coworkers jealous by eating your homemade soup in front of them! Enjoy!
I halved the recipe, and it turned out very good. It was too much for me to eat alone (my husband doesn't like the soup by itself), so I made lightly seasoned chicken and rice and poured the soup over top. Very good also. I also poured this over a baked potato, and it was EXCELLENT!
I loved it! I have been looking for a good broccoli cheese soup recipie and this one is by far the best! Next time I think I will make it a little thicker!
This recipe is very good. The only thing that I would change next time I make it is to find a way to thicken it up a little bit, but the taste is amazing!
I cut this recipe to 1/3 and it still turned out excellent. I did like other said and used half velveeta and half shredded cheddar. The only thing I think I will do differently next time is thicken it up with some potatoes...yum!
This recipe is very, very yummy. My entire family scarfed it down and I will continue to make it. The only difference is I added a little bit of garlic powder to the flour mixture :)
Wow! This was easy and very tasty. I changed the serving size to 4. Served four huge bowls and refrigerated another 3 cups for tomorrow. I used half Velveeta and half shredded cheddar. Also used skim mild and the soup was still thick and cheesy.
This was a great way to get those veggie portions into a diet, especially on a cold night. I did makes some alterations, however, to make it less loaded with fat. I used nonfat milk instead of whole milk, whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and added two tablespoons more of flour, used only about 10 oz of velveeta instead of 1 1/2 lbs, and added a little more than half a teaspoon each of salt and garlic powder. I'm glad I cut back on the cheese because adding 10 oz was enough to make it cheesy but not everwhelmingly cheesy. Yummy!
Awesome soup! Very tasty!
This is really very good I followed the advice of another review and added both velveeta and mild cheddar cheese. Excellent recipe i added just a pound of velveeta as suggested and it was wonderful, the family ate this up even the kids loved it will make again and again lol
It was wonderfully thick, creamy and perfect! I would not change one thing.
Great recipe. I love that it doesn't use cream, yet is exceptionally creamy. I made this for some friends that just had a baby and the reported that they fought over the leftovers. I would suggest using fresh broccoli instead of frozen.
I used fresh broccoli and instead of canned chicken broth I used "better than bouillon " chicken flavor. Found in the local groc. store same isle as canned broth and bouillon. Anyways, it came out very good, my family ate it all up!
Not being a huge fan of processed cheese this was not mine or my husbands favorite but my kids loved it. I will be trying a recipe with real cheddar next time just due to the personal feelings I have about the junk in velveeta.
This soup is DELISH! I cut it down by about 1/3 since I'm only cooking for two. I did make only a few minor changes: I didn't have chicken broth so I used mostly beef broth and then added some water and chicken boullion; I added some minced garlic to the onions; and added about 1 cup of 2% cheddar. Also, I used the lowfat (2% milk) velveeta and skim milk and it was still very thick and creamy! My boyfriend went back for seconds and plans on having it for dinner as well :)
Very good soup with a slight modification. Per several other reviewers' suggestions, I used half Velveeta and half shredded sharp cheddar cheese and used black pepper because I don't have white pepper on hand. I also added about 1/2 tsp of salt at the end after tasting the soup. DELICIOUS! My 9-year-old daughter went back for seconds and the 12-year-old would have done so if she hadn't had such a huge first helping! I served it with home made French bread ("French Bread Rolls to Die For" recipe from this site made into a loaf instead of rolls). Thanks for a great recipe!
This was excellent!!! So quick and easy to make! I used broccoli florets, 1/2 & 1/2 in place of milk, added shredded sharp cheddar cheese and bacon bits and just used black pepper. My family LOVED this...said it was just as good if not better than any restaurant!
Yummy! I loved this recipe, it is super easy to make. I actually sent the recipe to my mom because she had a hard time finding a simple recipe. I added paprika and some crushed red pepper for a bit of a kick. It adds flavor, not heat. Because the soup makes so much I divided it up into single portion containers and keep them in my freezer. The soup reheats easily in the microwave, just stir every few minutes to make sure it creams well. My strictly carnivore fiance willingly ate and loved the soup.
Easy and Yummy!
Fantastic, I put some through the food processor for those of us who tend to pick out the broccoli. My 16 month old ate every drop after that!
