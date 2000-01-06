Broccoli Cheddar Soup

4 stars as written, because it was a bit bland to me and the order of putting this soup together is silly. I can't think of a good reason to transfer your roux mixture from one dish to another; do it the other way around so you don't lose any of the baked-on flavor at the bottom of the pot. Also, I can't see any reason to add the cheese last. I did it the recipe's way and found myself stirring and stirring trying to figure out if my cheese had melted all the way yet. Do it the other way--put the cheese in the roux before adding the broccoli--and you'll be able to tell precisely when all the cheese has melted. I do think these kinds of soups taste better when cheddar is also used but I used only Velveeta this time, however I did use less than the recipe called for as I also had somewhat less broccoli. Broccoli is the flavor counterpoint for the cheese product in this soup and if you reduce (or increase) the broccoli you'll want to adjust the Velveeta accordingly. Thanks for the recipe :)