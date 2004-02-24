Lemon Dream Bars

27 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This is a recipe I have had for about thirty years. It has stood the test of time and is as good today as it was then.

By bluebayou

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the 2 tablespoons of sugar with the 1 cup of flour. Cut in the 1/3 cup of butter until mixture is coarse crumbs. Press firmly into the bottom of a 9x9 inch baking pan. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Set aside to cool.

  • In the same bowl, stir together the sugar, salt, and baking powder. Add the eggs and vanilla, mix well. Stir in the coconut and chopped nuts until everything is coated. Spread the mixture evenly over the baked crust. Return to the oven to bake for an additional 25 to 30 minutes.

  • To make the icing, combine the lemon zest, lemon juice and confectioners' sugar. Beat until smooth. Pour and spread over the top of the bars as soon as they come out of the oven. Cool for 15 minutes before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 44.5mg; sodium 122.8mg. Full Nutrition
