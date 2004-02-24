Lemon Dream Bars
This is a recipe I have had for about thirty years. It has stood the test of time and is as good today as it was then.
EXCELLENT!! Was gone almost as fast as it was made. I really don't like coconut or walnut... BUT.. THIS was OUTRAGEOUSLY GOOD.. & EASY ~! I used about 2x the lemon juice. Will definitely Make again and again and for guests too :) Gotta try this!!
Ok, I have no idea what the other reviewers commented on, but I don't think it was this recipe?! I LOVE sweets, and in fact being 1 of 7 kids (Big Family) I am the one everyone calls for the "next best dessert" recipe. The icing was way too tangy for the almost pecan pie type underfilling. Imagine a Pecan pie with a tangy lemon icing on top. Not my idea of a good dessert. Sorry to be so negative but these were just not good at all. Dissapointment.
Great recipe! I've now made these 3 times, and have found that also adding about 1/4 tsp of lemon extract will take care of those who don't think that it's "lemony enough".
These bars were okay but not lemony enough. I agree with another reviewer that something was missing. I also am not sure if I like coconut in lemon bars....I think I will keep on looking. Thanks anyway.
These are a holiday favorite at my house. I recommend using fresh lemon juice & zest. Also, I've made them with pecans rather than walnuts, and they were equally good with either. Yummy!
I really loved this recipe. The baking of the walnut layer created a nice crunchy top & the nuts had a beautiful roasted flavour. I added a little more lemon zest (about three teaspoons) & a dash more juice, so the icing was really tangy & offset the sweetness of the rest of the dessert. I'll definitely make this one again.
One of the best lemonbars ever! Everyone at work loved them and want more!
Wow...a great tasting lemon bar that is soft and slightly chewy. Used the zest and juice of 1 lemon (a little more juice than required, but that was ok - just added a bit more sugar)to give it enough tang. Everybody who tried it today loved it - addictive is the word of the day.
This is an excellent recipe! I put in 3 tbsp. of lemon juice and used chopped pecans instead of walnuts. I'm going to make these for our next family gathering. Thanks Sandra!
I made this for our house. Loved it so much, am making it for an upcoming bake sale at our church. Thank you Sandra.
Very good, however had to double on the icing as quantities in the recipe do not ever cover half of the bars. Otherwise, definitely to do over and over again as all the ingredients in the recipe are always in my pantry.
I was just looking for a way to use up some lemon zest when I decided to try this, but found a gem of a recipe. Easy to prepare, common pantry ingredients, and extremely tasty. I had more like 3 Tbsp zest, and not quite enough juice so added a Tbsp key lime juice from the refrigerator. Very nice lemony finish on a nice buttery crust, and the nutty chewy filling is addictive. Definitely a short "shelf life" however, given that these will be gone within 24 hours. Can you say "double batch"? Thanks, Sandra; this one will be in my recipe file for another 30 years.
I dislike coconut very much but when i saw this recipe i really wanted to try it, now i make it all the time! When ever i need a desert for an event i go right to the store knowing what i need for this recipe! It's great! I add a lot more lemon juice for the icing but other then that it is PERFECT!
Sorry, but i did not like this one!
Pretty good dessert. Most liked it but probably won't make it again. Thanks!
Excellen!!!! My husband thought they were great. I don't like coconut or lemon that much and I thought they were pretty darn good myself!!
My mom made these when I was a kid.... they're wonderful.
These bars were good, but just not what I expected. I feel that they're lacking "something" and would not consider them worthy of 5 stars. I would like more of a lemony taste. Not bad, though. I'll see how they go over for Christmas.
Excited to find this recipe which initially sounded like one my Grandmother used to make years ago. The shortbread type crust and filling were spot on, though with the 9 x 9 pan I was suprised that the filling layer was less than 1/2" thick, about half of what we are used to. I would possibly double up on the filling and slightly adjust the baking time to compensate. As for the topping, would have used 1 1/2 Cups powdered sugar, 1 Tablespoon butter, keep the lemon ingredients as is, and wait to frost until bars were just warm rather than hot, to create more of a distinct and creamy finish. Thank you for this recipe, which I made and rated, as given.
Very tart and unetable. Stuck to pan, couldn't get it out without a knife! And I even sprayed the pan first! Definetly a NO BAKE. Sorry, Geri
These were very easy to make and very tasty. I substituted pecans for walnuts and added 2 tbsp lemon juice to the filling to make it more lemony. My boyfriend and I both said the exact same thing when we tried them "Strange, but good!" I served them to guests and everyone enjoyed them, although they didn't cut smoothly so they weren't as attractive as I would've liked. I will probably make them again.
This had mixed reviews, but not because the recipe isn't good - just some people are purists and didn't care for the additional of the nuts and coconut. My only addition is it needs more lemon, so I doubled both the lemon juice and the zest.
Found spreading the nut + coconut layer very hard. Adding more lemon juice in icing to make enough to spread. Liked it better hours later instead of when first cut.
It turned out really good, however I did take one of the reviews advise and added 1quarter tsp of pure lemon extract to the mix. My Son's said it tasted as good if not better than what they get at StarBucks.... Joyce Canada
