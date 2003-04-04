Lemon Bars II
This is a variation of the Lemon Bars I used to make. I preferred the lemon filling to be between the layers of dough so I altered my recipe.
These are really worthy of 5 stars. I took the 1/2 of the "topping crust" and added the zest of the 3 lemons used for the 1/2 cup of juice and added 1/2 cup of toasted pecans. Everyone raved!
This was good but we only made half the crust, who wants to cover up good lemon flavor. Also we used whole eggs instead of only egg whites. Who wants lemon bars with no color?
These bars are lemony perfection! I did sprinkle the topping ontop of the lemon filling the first time but actually prefer to not put it on. I just dusted the top w/ sifted confectioners sugar before serving.
These were good. Of course I changed the recipe slightly. I used 4 limes and 1 lemon, which gave me the 1/2 cup juice needed. Tartness seemed just right. As other reviewers suggested about the topping, I used about 3/4's of it for the base which gave a good sturdy base to cut, and did sprinkle the last 1/4 over the top. They were better the next day. I'm going to try another recipe from Ina Garten. Still seaching for the perfect lemon bar.
Delicious and easy - I found this one year while baking Christmas cookies when I needed to use up some egg whites, and they have been a huge hit with everyone who tries them. If you like lemon, you'll love these!
Man these are good!! Sprinkle the top crust on lightly, lest you'll smother some of the daringly delicious lemon flavor.
This recipe was okay, but it had way too much dough. I added 1 tsp. of lemon extract and the lemon flavor was good except the dough got in the way of really enjoying the lemon tatse. Next time I will halve or quarter the dough and bake in an 8x8 pan and adjust the baking time. Thanks for the recipe.
I made these twice, because the first batch didn't have enough of a lemon flavour.The second time I used the amount of lemon juice called for and added 2 teaspoons of pure lemon extract.Much more of a lemon ZING....Give it a try !
This was not what I expected. Tasted more like shortbread than lemon bars. Not completely bad (anything with 3 sticks of butter can't be completely bad!), just not very lemony. The filling seemed to be absorbed into the dough.
the texture of these bars is great - i like the crumb topping on top and bottom. but the bar is fairly bland - not nearly enough lemon flavor. i think if i made it again, which i'm not sure i would, i'd add lemon zest to the filling mixture.
I made this for my family one day.I followed the recipe to the letter and it was just awful.Absolutely no one liked it.I will never make this again.
This recipe was bland - even my kids wanted more lemon flavor and less dough. Needs more color to make it pleasing to see on a table.
Ok so I think I flubbed this one up somehow. I made 1 1/2 times the filling and added lemon zest. I thought these were way to sweet and the whites just poofed up too much. After baking and refrigerating, the filling still seemed too gooey. Don't know if it was my fault with the extra filling or if I should've added even more time to the baking. (and I added quite a bit.). Overall taste was alright for those who have a sweetooth...less sugar for me next time.
Don't serve cold after refrigeration. But let sit out so you can taste the filling as a separate part and not just hard a shortbread. I also think it needed more filling and lemon flavor all together maybe even put lemon curd and lemon juice. Can taste only a touch of lemon over all.
Very Yummy! Following other's advice I made some changes that I think made it better and very lemony! I made 2/3 of the crust recipe and divided that putting most on the botom...I still did not use it all--wanted more filling than crust. I also used a smaller pan so my crust would be thicker. I made the filling as directed but added lemon zest and a tiny drop of lemon extract. If I would have had crushed pecans, I would have added those to the crust. These are my favorite lemon bars! I wonder if I could have added lemon food coloring for more appeal?
I loved this recipe! I made it for a coworker that loves lemon, and even though I'm not a lemon fan myself, I will make these again. Even I couldn't get enough!
Followed the recipe exactly and they tasted and looked just okay,but they do have potental.Next time I make these I'm going to use 3/4 of crust on the bottom,make more filling and add more lemon zest.Then I bet they will be a 5 star.
i used the recipe as listed with 2 tiny exceptions, i used fresh lemon so i grated the zest in (why waste it right?) i used more crust on the bottom and lightly sprinkled crumbs across the top. BEAUTIFUL. this will be our ONLY Lemon Bar Recipe
My 12 year-old neice and I were looking for an easy recipe, and this one was it. We followed it to the letter and they were very good. Next time I may add more lemon and less crust on top.
They tasted really good, but I didn't use all the dough. I used about half of it for the bottom and just sprinkled a bit of the rest on top. My boyfriend really loved them. He ate almost all of them in one day!
I have never made lemon bars before this! After trying this recipe out twice, I'm not sure if my weird Japanese oven just doesn't cook the crust properly, or if I don't mix it properly. Either way, the lemon portion of the bar is delicious, but I might need to find another crust for this one. Not bad, but could be better.
Buttery, lemony and wonderful! Served these at father's day brunch and was a big hit. After reading other reviews, I did use 2/3 of the crust-crumb mixture on the bottom and 1/3 on top. That seemed just right. The crumb mixture does still cover the entire top (unlike some other types of crumb toppings that are just a sprinkling on top). Personally, I thought this made them easier to cut and not so gooey to handle. Will make these again.
Delicious! These bars were really good. I didn't have the full 1/2 cup of lemon juice (ran out of lemons) so I used some lime juice as well and the taste was fantastic!
I came across this recipe yesterday...trying to figure out different ways to use the overabundance of lemons I have on my tree. It came out perfect! I also used the tip to add the lemon zest from the lemons used, from another review, and it seemed to have gave it that extra zing! Needless to say...it was a hit! :0)
Excellent. They were gone the same day. I only had 1/4 cup of lemon juice, so I used 1/4 cup of lime juice also. Definitely a keeper.
real easy to make- tasted wonderful!!
This recipe was really easy to make. It didn't have very much flavor though, I added 1/2 cup lemon juice AND lemon zest, and it still was bland. It's still edible, just not what I expected. I'll probably try serving it with some vanilla ice cream or something.
I thought I would try this instead of my regular lemon bar recipe. I made exactly as the recipe instructed and I have to agree with some of the other reviewers in that we didn't care for the shortbread topping. I think it takes away from the lemon filling. The middle stayed more like a typical lemon bar, but, the pieces along the edge tasted more like cake and the lemon filling completely disappeared. I will not be making this again.
I followed the directions completely and it turned out awesome! All my friends raved over it. The only thing I added was some confectioners sugar to the top of it before I served it. Oh and I served it almost straight out of the oven, so it was still nice and hot. It was delicious that way.
it was easy but it didnt have much flavor. It was more of a shortcake. It was still good
I did not care for these. I got a huge stomach ache and almost threw up!
The egg whites puffed up underneath the top layer. The taste was good but the appearance was bad.
I loved this recipe! The Lemon filling in the middle is different and it tastes great! I will totally make this again!
It was good. Not enough lemon flavor but the crust is good. I added the lemon juice to the egg white/sugar mix and it kept growing! The baking soda must have reacted. It was fun to watch with my son. All in all, ok. If it was a stronger lemon flavor, I'd give it 5.
I used the whole egg and added toasted pecans, everyone loved it!