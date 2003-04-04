Lemon Bars II

39 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 9
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a variation of the Lemon Bars I used to make. I preferred the lemon filling to be between the layers of dough so I altered my recipe.

By Becky Colville

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
30
Yield:
30 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the 3 cups of flour with the confectioners' sugar. Cut in the butter with a fork or pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press 1/2 of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 15 minutes.

  • In a smaller bowl, stir together the egg whites and white sugar. Add the flour and baking powder, mix until lumps are gone. Stir in the lemon juice. Pour the lemon mixture over the baked crust, then sprinkle the remaining crust mixture evenly over the top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven. Refrigerate to set before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022