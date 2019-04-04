Pennsylvania Greek Sauce

At first I didn't think that this was going to taste right. After I fixed a dog though, it reminded me of the many Greek Dogs I used to eat as a 6th-7th grader from the Greek restaurant down the street from our apartment. This is what I did: I put a hot dog on a bun, topped it with the sauce, sprinkled on some diced sweet onion, squirted a line of mustard, wrapped the whole thing up in some wax paper, let it sit for a few minutes, unwrapped it and enjoyed. It smelled and tasted just like the hot dogs I used to buy from the Greeks. As for the recipe, I mashed the meat up a bit finer as it was cooking. Because I accidentally used about a half a pound more meat than called for, the liquid started to evaporate. I fixed this by adding a little water and powdered beef bullion. Thanks!