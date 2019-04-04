Pennsylvania Greek Sauce

This is my sister Dawn's recipe for good, old-fashioned, northwest-Pennsylvanian Greek sauce for topping your burgers and dogs.

Recipe by Larissa Smith

10 mins
50 mins
1 hr
12
12 servings
12
Directions

  • Place the beef in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until beef is completely brown; drain. Stir the onions, tomato sauce, water, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, garlic powder, cumin, red pepper flakes, and yellow mustard into the beef. Bring to a boil; lower heat to medium-low and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 217.9mg. Full Nutrition
