Pennsylvania Greek Sauce
This is my sister Dawn's recipe for good, old-fashioned, northwest-Pennsylvanian Greek sauce for topping your burgers and dogs.
I lost my recipe from the Erie newspaper for greek sauce and came back to my trusted All Recipes. This is great. I used more tomato sauce b/c I only had a larger can, maybe around 12 oz. instead of 8 oz., added a bit more mustard, red pepper, and a squirt of ketchup. I simmered much longer so the additional liquid was used up and broke up the meat very fine using the "P Chef" "Mix & Chop" (my fav tool for ground beef). Served with Smith's hot dogs and used as a topping for baked steak fries. Delicious! Wish my waistline would allow me to eat like this everyday!
I lost my recipe from the Erie newspaper for greek sauce and came back to my trusted All Recipes. This is great. I used more tomato sauce b/c I only had a larger can, maybe around 12 oz. instead of 8 oz., added a bit more mustard, red pepper, and a squirt of ketchup. I simmered much longer so the additional liquid was used up and broke up the meat very fine using the "P Chef" "Mix & Chop" (my fav tool for ground beef). Served with Smith's hot dogs and used as a topping for baked steak fries. Delicious! Wish my waistline would allow me to eat like this everyday!
Thanks for the recipe, and the memories. I grew up in Erie, and Greek Dogs and Burgers were a late-night staple, most often from Panos Restaurant. I was recently trying to explain what Greek Dogs were to my daughter, now she knows. We did not get up to Erie this summer, so I'm going to have to have some Smith's hot dogs shipped down to Florida. Thanks to you and your sister, Miz.
Loved this sauce.. reminds me of home Erie/Corry PA! The only thing I made sure to do (that wasn't mentioned in the recipe) was to mash the browned beef with a potato masher. All of the Greek sauces that I have eaten have an almost smooth consistency. PS~WhitMcMo, we didn't name the recipe or the sauce ~it's called Greek Sauce all over Northwestern PA and here in Western NY too ~ "If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"
Not being able to find greek sauce in the stores anymore, I went on a search and came across this one. And funny as it is, from my home town of Erie, PA. I did change a few things for a little more kick by adding chili powder and chyanne pepper powder, and used Franks Red hot to add a little tang to the mix. Took some greek dogs to work today to see how the guys liked it...the only thing they said would make it better was a beer with the greek dogs. I have to agree. This will also work well to make your own meat for Tacos or sloppy joes. Thanks Miz...
We usually don't cook with ground beef, so I used turkey instead. Instead of crushed red pepper flakes, I used cayenne pepper. This tastes as good as it smells! If it hadn't been for AR, I'd have never known about this recipe. Thanks AR!
At first I didn't think that this was going to taste right. After I fixed a dog though, it reminded me of the many Greek Dogs I used to eat as a 6th-7th grader from the Greek restaurant down the street from our apartment. This is what I did: I put a hot dog on a bun, topped it with the sauce, sprinkled on some diced sweet onion, squirted a line of mustard, wrapped the whole thing up in some wax paper, let it sit for a few minutes, unwrapped it and enjoyed. It smelled and tasted just like the hot dogs I used to buy from the Greeks. As for the recipe, I mashed the meat up a bit finer as it was cooking. Because I accidentally used about a half a pound more meat than called for, the liquid started to evaporate. I fixed this by adding a little water and powdered beef bullion. Thanks!
To be honest I've gotten so many compliments on this recipe. I'm from Erie, PA and people have told me it's much better than the local greek sauce place New York Lunch.
Followed this recipe to the T and it was AMAZING!! Tastes just like the greek sauce at the greek places.
This was pretty good but not quite the greek coney sauce we are looking for. I cut the red pepper down to a quarter of the original amount, and used beef broth instead of water since I had it to use up. I added the broth right from the start along with the beef and this gave the meat the perfect fine crumbled texture. That's my secret way to get the fine texture and works better than a potato masher or food processor. Thanks while this was a good sauce, we are still searching for the perfect greek coney sauce. (If anyone has the Economu's recipe that is the one I wish to duplicate.)
I have been away from home for so long and when I found this recipe it brought back all the memories of Erie, PA.....loved it!!!!
This is a terrific, traditional north western PA Greek sauce. I'm not sure if, like a previous reviewer, there is much that is Greek about it other than the oregano, but I do know that all the Greek restaurants in Erie use something very similar on their hotdogs. When I lived in Erie, I used to buy a mix at the store called Pulos (that greek enough for you?), but now that I'm relocated, I have to do it from scratch and I use this recipe. One tip I will give, which I retain from the old Pulos directions, is to mix your tomatoe sauce in with the raw hamburger if you want your browned hamburger in finer pieces without having to cook it for a long time. Thanks, Miz!
My parents are both from Erie, PA and Greek sauce has been made in my family for at least 50 years. It's a summertime essential! I would eat it by itself. Now that I'm a non-red meat-eater, I make this recipe with higher-fat ground turkey and it's nearly the same. Delicious!
Now I don't have to go out to get Greek dogs !!!!! Very easy and just the way I like it,a little spicy. The only thing i did differant was to run this in my food prosesser to give this sauce a smoother consistancy
This recipe is excellent when modified slightly. I omit the water completely as it really doesn't add anything to the recipe, and add a 22oz can of crushed tomatoes instead of 8 ounces of tomato sauce. I also add two or three cloves of pressed garlic. I cook the onions to glassy with garlic first, then add beef on top. This gives the beef good flavor and ensures the onions are the perfect consistency when everything is cooked. In addition, I throw in a dash or two of cayenne and a couple squirts of ketchup. Once it is to a boil and you've turned the heat down, use a potato masher to get it to the consistency you find at Red Hots, New York Lunch, or Panos!
This is a great sauce for dogs and stuff. Delicious just the way it is! I added a few drops of hot sauce the second and third and now fourth time i made it. Good stuff if your looking for chili look on, this is what we call "SAUCE"
This was very tasty coney-type sauce... but the only Greek thing was the oregano. I would use it again, but never call it Greek.
This is a good recipe. Just like they have at the Greek festivals! Make sure and use a potato masher to get all the beef chunks nice and small. It's also delicious on top of french fries with cheese. Greek Fries we call it here in Erie!
So good! I browned the burger than doubled the recipe and put it in the crockpot all day. It’s amazing!
This is a great receipt for some who loves Greek dog. Taste soooo good!!! :-)
I have never been to Erie, PA and have never tried greek sauce so I really don't know if this is a good sauce. I didn't think it had enough flavor and I followed the recipe as stated. I might make it again.
I made this over the weekend and it was super. I used a hand chopper to reduce the size of the beef after browning it. Aside from that I followed the recipe and everyone loved it. Reminds me of home.
I live around erie pa and only some of the stores have greek sauce available to buy. So I looked up a recipe and came across this it is very good. I put everything into a pan and slowly cook it for and hour sometimes 2. It cooks up perfect and the only thing I do different is add 1 of the regular size cans of tomato sauce and no added extra water and a squirt of ketchup based on one of the other reviews. There is no need to cook the ground beef separate in my opinion. This is a great recipe.
made this and, to be honest, didn't like it. the chosen spices don't really blend that well.
My husband loved it. Used fresh basil cause that's all I had. Will definitely make again.
This reminded me of the Greek dogs I used to have living in Erie PA. I added more Cumin for my preference. Overall very good.
My husband and I are Erie natives that moved to SC and were craving greek fries and greek dogs and I came across this recipe. I followed it to a T, and it tastes exactly like RED HOT... Only thing is, it didnt say what kind of cheese to use. Thank goodness I have a friend that works there and she told me!!! Thanks!!!
Close to what I remembered
I did make this and i had to add cornstarch to thinken up the sauce. I make it and take for lunch and everyone wants some.
I follow the recipe exactly and it is always a hit at barbeques. I highly recommend.
This is excellent. I substituted cayenne for the red pepper flakes because that's what I think I remember eating at Vico's as a kid in Erie, but it's been a while so I'm not sure about that. The sauce did end up a bit dry after simmering for 45 minutes which is perfect for topping hot dogs (not too sloppy) but doesn't do so well on top of an omelet, so maybe a bit more water and/or tomato sauce for that purpose.
I’ve been using this recipe for years and was just too lazy to “sign up” and leave a review. This sauce, if you’re from Erie or any other west PA area that had “Greek Dogs” growing up is LEGIT!! I let it slow cook for way longer to get the texture smoother but otherwise this is fantastic. I loved another reviewer said they wrapped it in wax paper in the bun and with the sauce so it sogged up a little ?Thanks for sharing!! The peeps who didn’t like it (that’s what cooking new stuff will get ya every now and then) didn’t grow up in E-town eating this. No offense taken
Just like home! I also love having a Greek Omelet at The Breakfast Place, when I'm in Erie! Probably my favorite use of Greek sauce!
This recipe is very good. the best recipe in my opinion would be like the sauce at the BP Inn in brockport Pennsylvania. There is nothing like it anywhere. Does anyone have this recipe?
Just like Hamburger Heaven in Erie,Pa!!
