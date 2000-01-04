Cajun Style Red Bean and Rice Soup

4.6
91 Ratings
  • 5 68
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a very hearty, spicy soup. Makes for a filling first-course serving.

Recipe by Holly

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, heat the oil. Add the bacon and saute for 2 minutes. Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic, bay leaves, sausage and ham hock and saute for 2 more minutes.

  • Add the beans and saute for 2 more minutes. Stir in the Cajun-style seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the salt, cover the pot and simmer for an additional 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the pot to sit, covered, for about 20 minutes. Discard the ham hock.

  • Ladle soup into individual bowls. Top each serving with 1/4 cup rice and 1 tablespoon green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 36g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 1240.4mg. Full Nutrition
