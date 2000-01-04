Cajun Style Red Bean and Rice Soup
This is a very hearty, spicy soup. Makes for a filling first-course serving.
I live in South Mississppi, and my family LOVES this recipe! I leave out bacon and ham hock, I mix Anduoille sausage and smokey hollow cajun sausage. Also, I use 4 cans Van Camps New Orleans style Canned red beans instead of dried kidney beans....Also, cut the chicen broth in half, we like it thick! Huge winner in our house!
I live in South Mississppi, and my family LOVES this recipe! I leave out bacon and ham hock, I mix Anduoille sausage and smokey hollow cajun sausage. Also, I use 4 cans Van Camps New Orleans style Canned red beans instead of dried kidney beans....Also, cut the chicen broth in half, we like it thick! Huge winner in our house!
This was SOOOO yummy!! I made it last night and it was DELICIOUS. Changes I made: I used polish kielbasa as andouille sausage is hard to find. I put in the whole package as I wasn't about to leave half a package in the fridge. I left out the bacon as it really doesn't need it and it's too fattening. I left out the ham hock as the store only had them in packs of three and I wouldn't use the others. I'd imagine that they'd give the dish even MORE flavor, though... I added three cans (about 6 cups) of broth as 8 cups seemed like a lot to me and I wanted it to be thicker. I topped it with the rice, sliced green onions, a small dollup of fat free sour cream, and some shredded colby jack cheese. Serve it with cornbread and you have a heartwarming dish on a cold day!
Absoultely delicious...just add cornbread and it's a full meal. We had a group of people over and everyone loved it. It was easy to make, just timely.
This was delicious. The entire house was filled with the great smell of cajun cooking while I was preparing this! I added an extra cup of stock halfway through cooking, some cayenne pepper, and extra seasonings, but otherwise stuck to the recipe as written. Right down to the smoked ham hock. We really enjoyed this. If you're on a low-carb diet, just skip the rice and this will be the perfect dish for you. Thanks Holly!
Didn't rate kid friendly because none tried it. Gave it to everyone in the office and they all wanted the recipe. Great dish!
Absolutely delicious! This also smelled heavenly while cooking and made my hubby want to taste test the soup before the beans were completely cooked :) I left out the olive oil since bacon has plenty of grease. I also used red bell pepper instaed of green since we really dislike green bell peppers. I did have authentic andouille sausage for this recipe and I'm so glad I did! We didn't even miss the ham hock since the sausage added so much flavor. I decided to use the entire 16 ounces of sausage and turn this into a one dish meal instead of a side dish. Other than doubling the cajun seasoning, I didn't change much besides reducing the chicken broth to 6 cups (more than enough!) I thought this was a wonderful, simple authentic dish and I can't wait to make it again! Thanks so much for posting! FYI: This type of sausage really puts out a lot of grease so it's best to make this in advance so you have time to chill it and scoop some of that grease off the top!
Mmm! This was excellent, though I left out the ham hock (hate ham), Next time I will add more beans and more green pepper, and possibly also some broccoli for extra nutrition. I also used about 3 times the Cajun spice called for. My boyfriend added a few slices of pepperoni to the leftovers and thought that was tasty, though I remain skeptical...
This soup was kicking! I had a party of 12 people & everyone said it was great. The flavors blended nicely. I added some chunked leftover ham & served with white rice. 5 stars all the way! Used smoked sausage & red beans instead of kidney. I did pick out the fat pieces from the bacon as it floated to the top, but well worth the effort.
This was a very good soup.
Absolutely wonderfuly!! I modified it and used canned kidney beans and served over cornbread instead of the rice. It also works well in the crock pot.
Very good recipe. Andouille sausage can be sustituted with smoked sausage without much of an affect on taste. If you like it thicker you can take out a cup of the cooked beans and mash them with a fork. It thickens it up and makes it creamier.
This had a very good flavor. I followed the recipe almost exactly, the only changes were that I used 2 ham hocks instead of 1, added 2 tsp of cajun as suggested and I only added 7 cups of broth instead of 8. I still felt like it was thin. I was hoping for something a little heartier so next time I'll try 5 or 6 cups of broth and see how that works.
This was very tasty and a real hit in our house. Even the grandkids loved it! I definitely will add this to our regular dinner menu.
Did not have the sliced andouille sausage so I used the pepperoni I did have -- it turned out so good I can't see myself ever using anything else. LOVED this recipe.
Replaced the ham hock with a smoked turkey leg and then diced up the turkey meat into the soup afterwards. Yummy!
great, you can just use bacon fat instead of bacon and oil. easy no grocery store dinner!
I used this recipe right after Easter and used my left over ham instead of the andouille sausage and it was absoluyely delicous. One thing I added was diced tomatos cause it was a little salty, probably from the ham and bacon, so use less salt than what the recipe calls for.
We made a vegetarian version of this and really liked it. Used vegetarian Chorizo style sausage which contributed to the "kick." Otherwise, made the recipe pretty much as given. I'd start with just 6 cups of stock and add as you want for desired thickness. The sour cream on top was wonderful lending to a smoot, creamy, cool finish to the spicy dish. My husband and son both gave it a "thumbs up"...it was filling and satisfying.
this came out more like a chili to me but the flavor was good
Because I'm a vegetarian I leave the meat out of this and use veggie stock. Sometimes I add a little veggie sausage, but mostly we eat it without. My husband loves it and it makes for an easy dinner. We added a little bit of red pepper flakes to give it a bit more bite.
Very good. I've made this twice for my husband's "Cajun" day at work and it received high marks both times. In fact, his coworker (who lived in Louisiana for man years) thinks this is very good! Will make again.
Wonderful! I left out the ham hock and made extra bacon instead. Delicious! Will make again.
Yummy! Didn't have bacon or ham hock on hand but I did use Conecuh County sausage (Alabama) and boy was this tasty. Will definitely make this again with all the right ingredients. I'm sure it will be fabulous.
Delicious! I've made red beans and rice before, which is rather thick and takes much longer and more work to prepare. I like the soupy consistency of this recipe since it makes it more of a main dish. Don't leave out the rice or green onions. I used extra of both. The rice cuts the richness of the dish and the spiciness of the andouille. The green onions add a bit of crunch and freshness which complement the dish. I wouldn't leave out the bacon either since it gives added flavor. I used a leftover ham bone instead of a ham hock and after cooking for an hour, added a couple cups of diced ham along with the salt. It was plenty spicy with the andouille but my boyfriend who likes things hot added Tabasco. Would definitely make again! A great way to use a leftover hambone and ham.
I made this today, and my fiance LOVED it! I used my homemade Cajun seasoning, exchanged Spicy Italian Sausage (3) for the anduille, left out the bell pepper, added 2 cloves of garlic, used a 40 oz can of drained kidney beans, left out the added salt, decreased the chicken broth by two cups, and added half a cup of water. WHEW! These changes were just mostly out of "this is what I have to work with..." lol I Love, Love Love this recipe!
Hubby really liked this one. Kids, not so much. But do kids really count on a classic like this?lol!
This is a great recipe, my family loves it! I do add a little extra hot sauce for taste!
This was a great recipe. I did it in the slow cooker and used mild andouille, less cajun spice and more rice for the kids and everyone ate it up. Will make this again!
I had never had red beans & rice in my life, my boyfriend loves them, so I tried this recipe and it was a huge hit. Definetly one I will make again.
A solid overall soup bursting with flavor. Very easy to make and the spices leave a nice fragrance. After reading the reviews, decided to make a few changes mainly oriented around reducing fat and sodium while spicing it up a bit. Made as written except for the following changes. Omitted the olive oil as it’s not needed when cooking bacon. Drained off all bacon grease other than saving about 1 tablespoon to sauté the veggies. Used 1 lb. Aidells smoked chicken sausage. Omitted the salt and used low sodium chicken broth (the bacon, sausage, and ham hock contribute ample sodium). To make more spicy, added 2 fresh sliced jalapenos and 1 tablespoon Creole Seasoning Blend by Joslyn from this site. With the modifications, this soup is a winner!
This tastes wonderful! A great chilly-day soup. I turned this into a crockpot recipe. Only modifications I made was to skip the oil and just fry the bacon in it's own oil and then poured the drippings into the crock. I also put 3/4 cup uncooked brown rice in with the rest to cook in all the juices. Next time, I think i'll make more broth, though.
We have a tradition in which I (the husband) cook dinner once a week. I always try to make it special. We both love Cajun cuisine but there are no good Cajun restaurants in this area. This recipe really hit the spot. (Thank goodness the local meat market carries andouille sausage.) I followed the recipe precisely except I didn't add any salt. This soup with cornbread made for a great meal.
I've made this twice and liked it with hot corn bread. Be careful, though. It's quite oily.
My family loves this recipe! With a side of cornbread, this is a simple and complete meal. This was my first attempt at making red beans (I've only ever cooked pintos from scratch) and it turned out really well. I left out the bacon and ham hock, simply because I didn't have it. I also used regular sausage because I didn't have time to drive to a store that carried andouille, but it still tasted amazing! Next time I'll plan ahead and get the andouille, which will probably taste even better.
Followed the directions pretty much to a tee except I used left over chopped ham from Easter dinner and I left out the Bay leaves while adding a touch of cayenne. This was delicious and soooo easy and quick to put together (I used canned kidney beans). I also feel that the 8 cups of broth is definitely overkill, I only used 3. I also added some frozen corn which worked well. Thanks for a great left over ham recipe that I will be using again and again:)
This has been a huge hit at the VFW Mardi Gras party for 3 years now. This is a soup as the name states so be prepared to add another hour (at least)to the cooking time if you want a creamier consistency to the beans. Reheats just fine.
Excellent recipe. I love making this for myself and my husband. My children don't particularyly like it, but they are really picky. We never have throw any way, even though my husband and I are the only ones who eat it in my house, we eat on it for a couple of days.
My husband must have said "this is delicious" 10 times. Thanks so much!
Great soup for a cold winter day! Didn't have andouille so substituted with a spicy and grainy sausage that I can find locally. Didn't have a ham hock on hand so added extra bacon, it worked, but I'll use a ham hock next time. Will add a bit more cajun seasoning next time for our preference. Served with rice and cornbread on the side, both worked great. Thank you for this delicious soup!
I made this recipe without the sausage because I think sausage overpowers the other ingredients. I also used smoked ham hocks and cayenne pepper. No extra salt needed. Loved it! Served it with a garlic stuffed pot roast and rice. Yummy!
Awesome.....I would make this everyday, plus it makes the house smell wonderful
This recipe was GREAT the only thing is that it took a little bit longer to make than I thought it would. Next time I would use pre-cooked bacon instead of regular bacon. I used less broth as well and substituted Kielbasa for Sausage. Very yummy!!
Delicious! My husband and i loved it. Described as "spicy" but wasnt spicy at all, not even a little bit.... or was it because i used a different kind of sausage? I couldnt find andouille sausgae so i used a regular smoked sausage.Never had andouille either so im not sure if that what was suppose to be the "spice" in the soup. Anyway..spicey or not it had great flavor. Make sure you taste your soup before you add your salt. The chicken broth had plenty of sodium so i didnt have to add any salt. I also used red beans instead of kidney.Other than that followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely make again.
I followed this recipe exactly; it was not nearly spicy enough. I cooked it for a while longer after adding some additional seasoning. My husband is from the south; I asked him to rate this.
If you like Cajun cooking, you'll like this recipe. Not highly spicy.
Using a sausage that is made with a wild meat adds a more authentic flavor.
I like this recipe a lot, but I did change a few things. I did not use sausage (since I don't like it) nor a ham hock since I didn't have. I used chipped ham and bacon. I used small red beans instead of kidney since that is what I had already. I used some red bell pepper, celery and spinach to add more veggies. I cooked in a dutch oven on stove 1/2 hour and then put in oven at 350 for 2 hours and it is a thick, hearty bean soup. Not too spicy, which is good since my husband doesn't like spicy. Very tasty. I will make again.
This was so good! I skipped the olive oil, ham hock and green onion altogether. I fried only two strips of bacon in the pot. When the bacon was done, I took it out and chopped it up and threw it back in the pot with the onions, bell pepper and garlic. I used 6 cups of chicken broth instead of 8 and it was perfect for a soup. Next time I might try dropping it down to 5 cups so the soup is a bit chunkier. Anyway, this was amazingly good and full of flavor. Definitely saving this recipe!
Served this to my family and they raved about this recipe. Thank you. :-)
I've been using this recipe for a few years now, and we LOVE it! I make it just as the recipe states and it is always delicious.
this came out excellent the only thing I did differently was add a table spoon of brown sugar and 2/3 cup dry sherry white wine gave it a completely new complex it was excellent !
Excellent and easy! My husband told me six times that he loved it and please add this to my rotation. Disclaimer though, he IS Cajun and likes anything that is served with rice and has Judice's Cajun seasoning. I actually used 2 TBS of seasoning as opposed to the one TSP. As written we did not notice the spice at all. Just a personal preference. While I DID prepare it with the bacon, the hubby and I both agreed it would not be missed if it was left out. The hock gave plenty of flavor without needing the bacon. So if you want to save a few bucks, you can leave it out without noticing a difference. Also, living in a small town with limited shopping, we can't get Andouille sausage. I was forced to sub some turkey kielbasa (I also sub this when I make gumbo). Even though the taste difference in the sausages is a pretty big substitution, it was still delicious. Definitely a keeper.
Things I noted to self: DON'T UNDER-COOK OR UNDER-SOAK YOUR BEANS! My Husband (33) loved this! As did his two friend/our guests that evening, our 15 year-old neighbor (he's always my guinea pig) and others that were lucky enough to get in on the action including myself! I added about 1/2 lb of ham chunks and 2 jalapenos. This is a perfect recipe as long as you have the time to dedicate to it. Did it in a large pot, next time will slow down and slow-cook. :D
Works perfect in the slow cooker: I left out the bacon and ham hock and used turkey keilbasa. I sauteed the onion, green pepper, and garlic and added it to the rest of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Cooked on high for one hour then on low for eight hours. It was phenomenal! Everyone loved it, even my very Southern MIL :-)
I mixed rice into beans during last 20 mintues. It was delicious.
Really, really yummy. Certainly needs more cajun spice, though. As per recipie the soup is quite mild. Doubling it might give it a bit more kick next time.
My 83 year old mother loves this recipe as do I. I didn't have the ham or as much andouille as needed but used some kielbasa. Turned out great!
Very good recipe.
great soup. my husband loved it.
I have made this many times and it’s one of my husband’s favorite recipes from Allrecipes. I generally stick to the recipe but once I sauté the bacon, veggies, beans and ham, I move all ingredients to a slow cooker and let it cook on low for about 4 hours. I also add the rice into the soup rather than making it on the side. We always look forward to this soup when the weather turns colder!
Instead on the andouille sausage and hammock because I couldn't find it in my supermarket I added smoked beef sausage and beef bones for stew. I also added franks red hot sauce .. and more seasoning as needed. And I used left over rice and beans to create this new dish. I also used Oscar Mayers pre-cooked smoked hickory bacon bits.
