Herb Buttermilk Biscuits
These herb biscuits are light and fluffy with melt-in-your-mouth goodness!
These herb biscuits are light and fluffy with melt-in-your-mouth goodness!
I've tried some good biscuit recipes and some not so good. I know what I like. I like a biscuit that rises high and pretty, that kind of splits in half just by gently separating it with your fingers. I like a biscuit that's light and tender and certainly not one that's kind of a grease wad (I've tried one or two of those). This one meets all that criteria. They're a good basic biscuit, made special with the addition of herbs. I kind of had the feeling, however, that these biscuits might need a little lift to ensure they would rise as high as I would like. I decreased the baking powder to 2-1/2 tsp. and ADDED 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. I figured since buttermilk, which is acidic, needs baking soda it would love more than what is contained in baking powder. I thought a little straight sodium bicarbonate wouldn't hurt. My suspicions proved to be correct because there was no rising issue with what came out of my oven! I did not add kelp powder. I did add 1/2 tsp. salt and another 1/2 tsp. sugar. As for the herbs, I used fresh thyme along with the dried basil and parsley, although I'm confident any herbs would be good. (Just remember you need three times fresh herbs than dried) I did have to add a little more buttermilk to make the dough pull together. I felt more comfortable baking these at 425* and once out of the oven I brushed them with melted butter to which I added garlic powder and dried parsley. I loved them. They'll go great with our soup tonight!Read More
I used fresh herbs.... they were not very flavorful. They also looked nothing like the picture. They were white. They were ok, just not as advertised.Read More
I've tried some good biscuit recipes and some not so good. I know what I like. I like a biscuit that rises high and pretty, that kind of splits in half just by gently separating it with your fingers. I like a biscuit that's light and tender and certainly not one that's kind of a grease wad (I've tried one or two of those). This one meets all that criteria. They're a good basic biscuit, made special with the addition of herbs. I kind of had the feeling, however, that these biscuits might need a little lift to ensure they would rise as high as I would like. I decreased the baking powder to 2-1/2 tsp. and ADDED 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. I figured since buttermilk, which is acidic, needs baking soda it would love more than what is contained in baking powder. I thought a little straight sodium bicarbonate wouldn't hurt. My suspicions proved to be correct because there was no rising issue with what came out of my oven! I did not add kelp powder. I did add 1/2 tsp. salt and another 1/2 tsp. sugar. As for the herbs, I used fresh thyme along with the dried basil and parsley, although I'm confident any herbs would be good. (Just remember you need three times fresh herbs than dried) I did have to add a little more buttermilk to make the dough pull together. I felt more comfortable baking these at 425* and once out of the oven I brushed them with melted butter to which I added garlic powder and dried parsley. I loved them. They'll go great with our soup tonight!
Yum, great with a hearty stew on those cold nights! Its important to know that the kelp is instead of salt. It really just gives it a richer, and slightly salty flavour but these would be good with a pinch of salt as well. The kelp just adds extra minerals and iron.
I have to agree..light and fluffy...needs a little more sugar perhaps two teaspoons instead of 1 & 1/2. Would not need that if putting jam on them.
I made this biscuit based on a picture that naples34102 had posted. The picture is beautiful and I wanted a nice fluffy, splitting biscuit like hers. I followed the changes she made to this recipe, and they turned out great. I didn't brush with butter when they came out of the oven as I baked them in the morning and heated them up at dinner time. They paired quite well with "Minnesota Wild Rice Soup' from AR. I took half the batch in to co-workers and they were well received there, also. A great biscuit recipe for something savory and different, and one I would make again.
When I was a bachelor 50 years ago Pillsbury sold a variety of stews with herbed biscuits. Creamed chicken, tuna, et al. As a widower 40 years later, this is the answer I've been searching for!! Probably have to go to Trader Joe's for the kelp. Great single dish suppers!!
these are very yummy we all loved them. will make them again
Very good! I don't make biscuits very often bc I'm not a fan of rolling out and cutting (just one of my least favorite things) but I had milk I needed to use and these looked good. So I perservered past my dislike of rolling pins and made them. I used fresh thyme bc I had it--for the rest of the herbs I used dried. These are pretty easy if I can get past the rolling out part, and taste quite good. I paired with sausage gravy (another recipe on here--Drop Biscuits with Suasage Gravy, subbing these biscuits for the Drop Biscuits) and bf was pleased, although he criticized my choice to make it for dinner. But hey--I'm the cook! Thanks for the recipe!
Good,easy recipe. Goes well with homemade soup and stew. I've made these several times and they all get eaten. I use fresh herbs instead of dry and the flavour is so much better.
Delicious! The options for spices are endless. I have used chopped chives, green onion, parsley and many more combinations. The combinations are endless. It worked well with a beef stew I served on a cold blustery night.
These were quick to make and came out just right. They were good with spaghetti.
Good recipe. I didn't have all of the herbs but they still had a lot of flavor. It is probably my fault for not letting the baking powder sink in longer but they came out of the oven rather flat.
I used fresh herbs.... they were not very flavorful. They also looked nothing like the picture. They were white. They were ok, just not as advertised.
Really yummy. Followed the advice of some reviewers, adding 1/2 tsp of baking soda in place of that much baking powder. Really good rise. Added LOTS of finely chopped raw parsley and some salt replacer, "Veggit", but no kelp powder (not something I keep in stock!). A single recipe only makes 6 at the recommended size -- not 12!
These were delicious. I used plain kefir instead of buttermilk, because I had that on hand. Kids loved the flavor and we used these for ham and cheese sliders. Highly recommend! (omitted kelp too, even though I had some, as it isn't my favorite flavor profile).
LOVED them!
I found them a little flat in flavour so would add some sugar and salt next time. Would also try to reduce the baking powder a bit and add baking soda for fluffiness. Who has kelp powder in their pantry, really! Would make them again with these modifications.
Delicious!!
No changes and will keep making them
Very good especially with the changes suggested by Naples34102. My batch only made 9 rather than 12 but they are keepers.
Mine did not come out very well at all. I know it must be something I did but I'm not sure. I followed the recipe exactly, except I did not have savory. They were very heavy and not fluffy at all.
My biscuits came out wonderfully light, fluffy and melted in my mouth just as recipe brought out.
These turned out great. wasn't the perfect rise I was looking for (even following Naples review) but they were tasty and everyone like them. if they would have risen more, they would be 5 star.
I made these tonight using a homemade gluten free all purpose flour blend that we mix up and they turned out so delicious. I did follow some of the tips mentioned in the prior review. Thank you for sharing your recipe .
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections