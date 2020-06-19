Herb Buttermilk Biscuits

I've tried some good biscuit recipes and some not so good. I know what I like. I like a biscuit that rises high and pretty, that kind of splits in half just by gently separating it with your fingers. I like a biscuit that's light and tender and certainly not one that's kind of a grease wad (I've tried one or two of those). This one meets all that criteria. They're a good basic biscuit, made special with the addition of herbs. I kind of had the feeling, however, that these biscuits might need a little lift to ensure they would rise as high as I would like. I decreased the baking powder to 2-1/2 tsp. and ADDED 1/2 tsp. of baking soda. I figured since buttermilk, which is acidic, needs baking soda it would love more than what is contained in baking powder. I thought a little straight sodium bicarbonate wouldn't hurt. My suspicions proved to be correct because there was no rising issue with what came out of my oven! I did not add kelp powder. I did add 1/2 tsp. salt and another 1/2 tsp. sugar. As for the herbs, I used fresh thyme along with the dried basil and parsley, although I'm confident any herbs would be good. (Just remember you need three times fresh herbs than dried) I did have to add a little more buttermilk to make the dough pull together. I felt more comfortable baking these at 425* and once out of the oven I brushed them with melted butter to which I added garlic powder and dried parsley. I loved them. They'll go great with our soup tonight!

