Herb Buttermilk Biscuits

35 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These herb biscuits are light and fluffy with melt-in-your-mouth goodness!

By PrincessZelda

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, parsley, basil, sugar, thyme, savory, kelp powder, and salt in a large bowl.

  • Cut in butter with a knife or pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Drizzle buttermilk slowly over flour mixture while tossing lightly with a fork, just until flour mixture is moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured board; knead 4 to 5 times. Pat dough into a 3/4-inch-thick circle. Cut out 12 biscuits with a 2-inch cookie cutter, re-shaping dough as needed. Place biscuits 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 160.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022