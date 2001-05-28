Gooey Chocolate Carmel Bars
This recipe combines dry German chocolate cake mix, butter and caramel to form a 2-layer bar
I made these to take to a holiday gathering and they were a big hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. They were easy to make and delicious.Read More
This cake is so sweet I could feel my teeth rotting as I ate it!!! But hey, if you like it sweet this is the cake for you.Read More
I opted to make these without the icing since the others said they were really sweet and I also thought they would be good topped with vanilla ice cream. I have to say for as much butter and sugar as these have I would prefer something else. I just didn't find them all that exciting. I was a little disappointed that the carmel sauce wasn't all that carmelly tasting...it kind of just soaked into the cake part.
Made this for a potluck dessert and everyone raved about it.
I made this for my kids as a special treat. They LOVED it! I thought it was good, but a little rich. I would make this again.
I would suggest using a spoon instead of your hands to mix the cake layer, it is Really sticky! Not crumbly like the recipe said. I had made the caramel sauce, so this came together pretty quickly. My DD and her friend really liked these, they thought the crispy edges were yummy. I added a drizzle of cream cheese frosting. Very rich & TOO SWEET!! Please pass the milk!! Sorry Beans this was not for me.
Very delicious!!
Wonderful and delicious!!!!!
Delicious!!!
