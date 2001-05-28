Gooey Chocolate Carmel Bars

This recipe combines dry German chocolate cake mix, butter and caramel to form a 2-layer bar

By BEAN988

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the butter with the cake mix and egg. Work the mixture with your hands until everything is well blended. The mixture will be crumbly. Press the mixture evenly into a 10 x15 inch jellyroll pan.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.

  • In a saucepan , combine the remaining 1/2 cup of butter with the evaporated milk and caramels, over medium heat. Stir occasionally until smooth. Remove from heat and pour the mixture over the baked crust, turning the pan from side to side so that it is evenly coated.

  • Return to the oven, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until it is bubbly all over. Cool and drizzle with icing. Allow icing to set before cutting into squares.

  • To make the icing, stir together the confectioners' sugar with the water and vanilla until smooth. If the icing is too thick, add more water. If it is too thin, add more confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 107.3mg. Full Nutrition
