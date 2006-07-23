Shepherd's Pie Complete

1 of 144

Rating: 5 stars Best Shepherd Pie recipe I've found yet! Go easy on the gravy or you'll have a "goopy mess" - I used 2 jars and it was plenty. And for those like me who use instant potatoes I'd advise making them a little runny or you won't be able to spread them - the extra liquid will "cook out". Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This is just good old down home cookin’ comfort food. Shepherd’s Pie always sounded rather bland and unappealing to me. Why is it called “pie”? It’s more like a casserole. This was really yummy. Much better than I had expected. The recipe is very versatile. Use what you have. I used 2 envelopes of brown gravy. It was plenty. I used a can of French green beans and pre-cooked my frozen corn. I made real mashed potatoes. I only made this with 1 lb. of ground beef. This made plenty. I added a dash of garlic salt (this adds to the flavor a LOT!) and plenty of salt and pepper. For cheese I had a bizarre mélange of leftover Swiss, Colby-jack , sharp cheddar, American and a bit of pungent Fontina. Instead of shredding it all on top I made a cheese sauce out of it all by melting it in the microwave with some butter and a little milk. I blended it all together then spread it over the potatoes. Doing with what I had, cooking the corn, making the potatoes, making the gravy and cheese sauce, increased the prep time considerably. I made this in the afternoon to bake that evening. Couldn’t wait to try the leftovers for lunch..delicious! I welcome different ways to use ground beef. I will make this again. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Great Recipe!! Everyone loved it! I put some refrigerated biscuits in the bottom of the casserole as a crust. I too only used 2 cups of gravy and that was more than enough to keep it moist. The only other change I made was to layer shredded cheese on top of the meat mixture then a layer of french fried onion rings and then home-made mashed potatoes!!! It was a hit! This will definitely be a new regular in our home!!! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This was the best shepherds pie that I've ever made... I also only used 2 cans of gravy and 1 lb of beef and it turned out perfectly! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is awesome. My boyfriend just told me to "give that lady some stars"! I substituted one can of cream of mushroom soup for one of the cans of gravy and used sharp cheddar in lieu of american cheese. Also the store was out of the instant potatoes in the bag so I used boxed instant (Hungry Jack) and doubled the 6 serving instructions which came out to just the right amount. This is the 1st time I have ever made this and it turned out great. I have already been informed that I will be making it much more often. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was a tasty stick to your ribs dish. I used frozen corn (which I cooked prior to adding) real mashed potatoes and shredded mild chedder. I also reduced brown gravy to two packets which was PLENTY! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good I omitted the beans as most of the family doesn't like them I only used 2 cans of gravy...I can't imagine using 4 it would be way too soupy and I used shredded co-jack on top. We all liked this. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Very good... The whole family loved it and that s very rare with my finicky bunch. I did make a few changes however. I added a few fresh mushrooms when I returned the ground beef to the pan. I also used 2 powdered gravy packages instead of the canned gravy. The yield on this recipe is more like 12 instead of 6 so I made 2 pans one to freeze. DELICIOUS!!!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars THIS IS A GREAT AND EASY RECIPE! WE LOVED IT AND IT IS EVEN BETTER THE NEXT DAY FOR LUNCH (IF THERE ARE ANY LEFTOVERS). I DID MAKE A COUPLE OF CHANGES - I USED ONLY ONE CAN OF BROWN GRAVY AND A CAN OF CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP AND I ADDED A LITTLE ONION SALT. I 'M CERTAIN THAT I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN! Helpful (11)