Shepherd's Pie Complete

Rating: 4.22 stars
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 62
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

Beef, veggie, and potato pie. A complete meal. Goes great with garlic bread!

By AUNTRENE

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Prepare potatoes according to directions on box. Set aside.

  • In a large skillet, saute ground beef over medium heat for 1 minute. Add onion to skillet and continue to cook until beef is no longer pink and onion is beginning to brown. Drain off some of grease if desired.

  • Add corn, green beans, and gravy to skillet. Mix thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spread potatoes over top. Lay cheese slices over potatoes.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, until cheese turns golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
752 calories; protein 39.5g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 139.1mg; sodium 1979.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (144)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tami
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2006
Best Shepherd Pie recipe I've found yet! Go easy on the gravy or you'll have a "goopy mess" - I used 2 jars and it was plenty. And for those like me who use instant potatoes I'd advise making them a little runny or you won't be able to spread them - the extra liquid will "cook out". Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

Krissy K
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2006
It was good but 4 cans of gravy were wayyyyy too much it made it really soupy. Try 2 cans instead. Also if I were to make it again I would use shredded cheddar cheese instead of the american cheese. Read More
Helpful
(10)
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 62
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tami
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2006
Best Shepherd Pie recipe I've found yet! Go easy on the gravy or you'll have a "goopy mess" - I used 2 jars and it was plenty. And for those like me who use instant potatoes I'd advise making them a little runny or you won't be able to spread them - the extra liquid will "cook out". Read More
Helpful
(37)
JUSTCYN
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2006
This is just good old down home cookin’ comfort food. Shepherd’s Pie always sounded rather bland and unappealing to me. Why is it called “pie”? It’s more like a casserole. This was really yummy. Much better than I had expected. The recipe is very versatile. Use what you have. I used 2 envelopes of brown gravy. It was plenty. I used a can of French green beans and pre-cooked my frozen corn. I made real mashed potatoes. I only made this with 1 lb. of ground beef. This made plenty. I added a dash of garlic salt (this adds to the flavor a LOT!) and plenty of salt and pepper. For cheese I had a bizarre mélange of leftover Swiss, Colby-jack , sharp cheddar, American and a bit of pungent Fontina. Instead of shredding it all on top I made a cheese sauce out of it all by melting it in the microwave with some butter and a little milk. I blended it all together then spread it over the potatoes. Doing with what I had, cooking the corn, making the potatoes, making the gravy and cheese sauce, increased the prep time considerably. I made this in the afternoon to bake that evening. Couldn’t wait to try the leftovers for lunch..delicious! I welcome different ways to use ground beef. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Marnie Henriques
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2007
Great Recipe!! Everyone loved it! I put some refrigerated biscuits in the bottom of the casserole as a crust. I too only used 2 cups of gravy and that was more than enough to keep it moist. The only other change I made was to layer shredded cheese on top of the meat mixture then a layer of french fried onion rings and then home-made mashed potatoes!!! It was a hit! This will definitely be a new regular in our home!!! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Advertisement
Chloe333
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2006
This was the best shepherds pie that I've ever made... I also only used 2 cans of gravy and 1 lb of beef and it turned out perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(17)
AMY VOLTAIRE
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
This recipe is awesome. My boyfriend just told me to "give that lady some stars"! I substituted one can of cream of mushroom soup for one of the cans of gravy and used sharp cheddar in lieu of american cheese. Also the store was out of the instant potatoes in the bag so I used boxed instant (Hungry Jack) and doubled the 6 serving instructions which came out to just the right amount. This is the 1st time I have ever made this and it turned out great. I have already been informed that I will be making it much more often. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Carrie Jo
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2006
I thought this was a tasty stick to your ribs dish. I used frozen corn (which I cooked prior to adding) real mashed potatoes and shredded mild chedder. I also reduced brown gravy to two packets which was PLENTY! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
dkjm28
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2006
This was very good I omitted the beans as most of the family doesn't like them I only used 2 cans of gravy...I can't imagine using 4 it would be way too soupy and I used shredded co-jack on top. We all liked this. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Thomas White
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2005
Very good... The whole family loved it and that s very rare with my finicky bunch. I did make a few changes however. I added a few fresh mushrooms when I returned the ground beef to the pan. I also used 2 powdered gravy packages instead of the canned gravy. The yield on this recipe is more like 12 instead of 6 so I made 2 pans one to freeze. DELICIOUS!!!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
NCSU4GANNE
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2004
THIS IS A GREAT AND EASY RECIPE! WE LOVED IT AND IT IS EVEN BETTER THE NEXT DAY FOR LUNCH (IF THERE ARE ANY LEFTOVERS). I DID MAKE A COUPLE OF CHANGES - I USED ONLY ONE CAN OF BROWN GRAVY AND A CAN OF CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP AND I ADDED A LITTLE ONION SALT. I 'M CERTAIN THAT I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Krissy K
Rating: 3 stars
12/02/2006
It was good but 4 cans of gravy were wayyyyy too much it made it really soupy. Try 2 cans instead. Also if I were to make it again I would use shredded cheddar cheese instead of the american cheese. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022