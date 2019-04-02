Meaty Buns Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 613.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 34g 68 %
carbohydrates: 33.1g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 3.6g
fat: 37.1g 57 %
saturated fat: 16.2g 81 %
cholesterol: 107.7mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 824.7IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 11.3mg 87 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 9.5mg 16 %
folate: 53.2mcg 13 %
calcium: 355.4mg 36 %
iron: 3.9mg 22 %
magnesium: 36mg 13 %
potassium: 369.3mg 10 %
sodium: 1720.6mg 69 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 52 %
calories from fat: 334.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved