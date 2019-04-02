Meaty Buns Casserole

Rating: 4.15 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a quick and easy supper that is also great for getting rid of leftover hamburger buns or hot dog buns.

By Megan Morris Cook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and Italian sausage; cook, stirring to crumble, until no longer pink. Drain off grease. Stir in the pizza sauce.

  • Make a layer of hamburger bun halves in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish. Top with half of the meat sauce and half of the cheese. Arrange half of the pepperoni slices on top of the layer. Repeat the layers, ending up with cheese and pepperoni on top.

  • Bake uncovered for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the cheese is starting to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 37.1g; cholesterol 107.7mg; sodium 1720.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CATSRUL
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2008
I actually doubled the recipe and used a 6 oz pkg of pepperoni & a 9x13 baking dish. My family and my day care kids loved it! (always a plus)They said it tasted like pizza. Great easy recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Carrie
Rating: 3 stars
11/17/2010
This was OK for a fast meal. Tasted like homemade pizza with a really thick crust. I did use both mozz and chedder cheese. Will make again Read More
Helpful
(5)
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CATSRUL
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2008
I actually doubled the recipe and used a 6 oz pkg of pepperoni & a 9x13 baking dish. My family and my day care kids loved it! (always a plus)They said it tasted like pizza. Great easy recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Charis
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2008
Quick easy and very tasty! I added some mozzerella cheese but I think it would still be great without it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Carrie
Rating: 3 stars
11/17/2010
This was OK for a fast meal. Tasted like homemade pizza with a really thick crust. I did use both mozz and chedder cheese. Will make again Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Katie
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2009
This is different. If I made it again I would leave the buns out until after it is done and then pour the sauce over a bun. It was edible but not awesome. Read More
Helpful
(4)
tamzk
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2011
MMM liked this... subsituted mushrooms for the pepperoni. Quick and Easy Read More
Helpful
(3)
Marianna
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2008
Great easy recipe. Use ground turkey and turkey pepperoni to improve the nutrition facts. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Katie&NoahsMom
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2008
This was a GREAT quick and easy recipe! My husband liked it and suggested using a pizza blend of cheese instead of just the cheddar. He said to put this in the "make again" stack. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Catherine Winecoff Deese
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2011
This is like pizza casserole... it's amazing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
breezy75
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2013
Was a little skeptical about the hamburger bun texture of this dish but was pleasantly surprised. I do wonder if maybe toasting the buns in advance might make the finished product a little better but in the end this was a great recipe very tasty and filling and I have 2 teens and an 8 year old plus a hubby that all eat alot!! I used a light mexican blend cheese and turkey pepperoni. Everyone in the family loved it even my finicky 17 year old so this is a keeper for sure!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022