Duck confit may be my favorite food, and this recipe did not disappoint. I made it for a large dinner party, and everyone cleaned their plate, including those who had never eaten duck before. However, this recipe leaves out a crucial step, which this the final frying before serving - warm the jar until the fat melts so you can remove the meat, pat it dry, then put it in a frying pan over moderately high heat until the meat is crispy and golden. I also made this recipe with turkey thighs, and it was a big hit - people who hated dark meat before couldn't get enough - I served it with Harry and David's cranberry relish.
I used two whole ducks and cut them up to confit the breasts too. Fortunately it was a rainy Saturday so I had the whole day, and kitchen to myself. Thank you honey. Make sure you buy fresh juniper berries. It really makes a difference. I would also slightly brown the duck pieces, skin side only, before putting in the fat and baking. The caramel color makes it more appetizing and keeps the skin on each piece better. This dish is worth the work if you have a little french brandy on hand too!
Hands down one of the most flavorful marinades ever. Even though this is for duck, I had leftover spices mixed up, so I thawed some ground pork and it made amazing sausage. I adapted this recipe to my sous vide setup by cooking at 175F for 24 hours. It may have been possible to do it at a higher temp for a shorter time, but it was silky and tender. Also, only needed a spoonful of duck fat for each duck quarter. It still produced a fair amount of rendered duck fat which I strained and am using for duck fat potatoes to go with the duck. YUM YUM YUM.
