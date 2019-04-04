Korean Soft Tofu Stew (Soon Du Bu Jigae)

this is a good basic recipe for soon du bu but i just made some changes to make it more authentic :) first, its all about the broth! I bought dried anchovies (take out the intestine/gut whatever) into a pot with water the garlic, onion, shitake mushrooms and dried kelp! Bring up to a boil for 5 mins on high, then an extra 15-20 mins on low. Then remove the shitake mushrooms and chop them up into small pieces. Then using your clay pot whatever you're using, could be a large sauce pan, with cooking oil, cook the beef with the korean chili powder. Once the beef is almost brown, add the korean fremented chili paste and the shitake mushrooms. Add the broth into the sauce pan (avoid picking up the anchovies, onion, and garlic :) ). Add the soft tofu. Add a teaspoon of fish sauce (or whatever to your liking, this can be omitted) Once it starts boiling, add the crack egg. Add a teaspoon of seseme oil! it gives a great smell and makes the soup a little more tasty!

