Korean Soft Tofu Stew (Soon Du Bu Jigae)

This is an easy and authentic version of Korean tofu stew. I used to eat this every day at a very popular restaurant. I befriended a woman who worked there and she gave me the recipe. It's very versatile. Small pieces of meat or seafood can be added. It's thick and great in the winter and can be made very mild or very spicy. I've seen some recipes on the internet for this dish that are the American version. They may be good too but this one is authentic.
this is a good basic recipe for soon du bu but i just made some changes to make it more authentic :) first, its all about the broth! I bought dried anchovies (take out the intestine/gut whatever) into a pot with water the garlic, onion, shitake mushrooms and dried kelp! Bring up to a boil for 5 mins on high, then an extra 15-20 mins on low. Then remove the shitake mushrooms and chop them up into small pieces. Then using your clay pot whatever you're using, could be a large sauce pan, with cooking oil, cook the beef with the korean chili powder. Once the beef is almost brown, add the korean fremented chili paste and the shitake mushrooms. Add the broth into the sauce pan (avoid picking up the anchovies, onion, and garlic :) ). Add the soft tofu. Add a teaspoon of fish sauce (or whatever to your liking, this can be omitted) Once it starts boiling, add the crack egg. Add a teaspoon of seseme oil! it gives a great smell and makes the soup a little more tasty!
this is a good basic recipe for soon du bu but i just made some changes to make it more authentic :) first, its all about the broth! I bought dried anchovies (take out the intestine/gut whatever) into a pot with water the garlic, onion, shitake mushrooms and dried kelp! Bring up to a boil for 5 mins on high, then an extra 15-20 mins on low. Then remove the shitake mushrooms and chop them up into small pieces. Then using your clay pot whatever you're using, could be a large sauce pan, with cooking oil, cook the beef with the korean chili powder. Once the beef is almost brown, add the korean fremented chili paste and the shitake mushrooms. Add the broth into the sauce pan (avoid picking up the anchovies, onion, and garlic :) ). Add the soft tofu. Add a teaspoon of fish sauce (or whatever to your liking, this can be omitted) Once it starts boiling, add the crack egg. Add a teaspoon of seseme oil! it gives a great smell and makes the soup a little more tasty!
This was the first time I succeeded in making soon dubu jigae. It is the Korean soy bean paste that brings this together. I've been making it without the soybean paste and the soup was never as tasty as this. I didn't have ground beef but while frying the chilli powder, I crumbled up some dried soup anchovies instead. I added some mixed seafood at the same time I dropped in the soft tofu, along with some chopped jalapeno peppers. It tastes authentic like the ones you purchase from the Korean restaurants. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this as per directions. The only change I initially made was to use black bean paste instead of soybean paste and didn't add the egg. Initially I found this recipe to be as watery as soup and almost tasteless (sorry!), so then I began doctoring. I added mixed canned beans, potato, carrot and some taro root, which turned it into a stew. At that point it was edible and not bad, but I still didn't like it enough to make it again.
This is a good recipe. I read missLEDO’s review, but decided to make the recipe as written. The only change I made was to put only 1/2 the box of soft tofu into the soup (I doubt the whole 12 oz would fit). I cannot attest to it’s authenticity, but I suspect it is; the flavors are bold and complex, and it does not need a special broth. The water does just fine with the doenjang and korean chili powder. It comes together so quickly, too. My Chinese grocer had another type of soy bean paste as well, so make sure you pick up the doenjang. Also, it may serve 2 as an first course, but it’s just one serving for me. Thank you, susi EM, for a super tasty and easy recipe!
The soybean paste and chilli powder make this recipe (also neither of these are expensive if that is a worry). If you choose to omit the egg, the soup loses some body but is still delicious. I followed this recipe exactly with the ingredients 3x and it came out beautifully! New household staple.
This was perfect just like the kind I use to have.. I didn't have the Korean Chile powder but my friend told me that his mom would substitute one 1/4 tsp cayenne 3/4 sweet paprika and it Was great I also added a mix of wild mushrooms an extra package of tofu made steamed rice and a Korean cucumber salad Thank you for sharing this dish!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.