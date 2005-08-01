Ultimate Double Chocolate Cookies
The ultimate chocolate chocolate chip cookies with the intensity of hot fudge sauce. So chocolaty we say it twice. This is the best cookie, thick and chewy!
I never had a chance to find out how long these cookies were supposed to "set" on the cookie sheets because they all disappeared long before the 10 minutes were up! A few substitutions I made because I was working with a pretty basic food supply: 2 2/3 cups chocolate chips is about a pound of semisweet chocolate; add 1/4 tsp baking soda to regular cocoa powder if you can't get "Dutch process"; if you use salted butter, reduce salt by 1/2 amount. Do use parchment paper, but otherwise there is nothing tricky or difficult or fussy about these cookies. I had requests for another batch before I had finished washing up from the first one!Read More
very choclateRead More
Really great chocolate flavor. I'd been having trouble getting the right consistency in the finished cookie, though...I would end up having to throw out half the batch (never seem to set up). But the flavor is so awesome that I kept trying til I got it right. Definitely, the trick to these cookies is to let the dough sit at LEAST 45 minutes before scooping/baking. Now they're coming out perfect every time. Totally decadent cookie.
Terrific! For the first batch, I just scooped spoonfuls of dough onto a baking tray. Although they were tasty, they spread out until they were really thin, and almost overcooked. For the next 2 batches, I put the dough into a muffin pan, and out came perfectly round, thick cookies! Yum. I would definitely recommend this recipe , as well as the muffin pan. Thanks for the recipe!
I definitely think next time the coffee is being left out. There was too much of a coffee flavor and I much prefer to have more chocolate flavor then coffee. Other then that, 35-40 mins for setting seemed to work great for me. A hint though.... do NOT put the mix in the refrigerator to have it set up faster. It doesn't work and just turns the mix really hard. :-)
This cookie got rave reviews from all the chocolate lovers in my family. I have made them twice-some for home-most for a cookie exchange. Good quality chocolate is key to a great cookie. I used Ghiradelli bittersweet & added 1 cup of chocolate chips-semisweet one time and milk chocolate the other time. Dutch process cocoa is a must too. Droste is the brand I use and it's got a great flavor. If you don't wait too long between melting the chocolate & adding it to the sugar mixture, the dough won't get too stiff when you mix in the flour. Once the dough is all mixed, letting it sit for half an hour will let the chocolate firm up and not be too difficult to roll into balls.
This is a fantastic recipe! It comes from the Cooks Illustrated New Best Recipes cook book. For people who have had trouble with the recipe, I would recommend buying really good quality bittersweet chocolate (not semi-sweet). I used Lindt 70% cocoa bittersweet baking bars and valhrona cocoa powder. I also used finely ground espresso instead of instant coffee granules and it really heightened the flavor of the chocolate. This was definitely worth the work to make.
These are incredibly chocolately! The dough is a little hard to handle, but if you actually follow the recipe and let it "set" for 35 minutes, it's much easier. I got the crackley texture by rolling into balls as opposed to dropping from a spoon and I found 9 minutes in the oven was perfect timing. They are dense and chewy like brownies with a subtle flavor of mocha from the coffee granules. So good!!
Great recipe. The first couple of batches I used a cookie scoop for the dough, but was not all that pleased with the finished product. I decided to try rolling a batch into balls...and what a difference! Great presentation...you end up with a cookie that is shiny and very elegant looking. I strongly suggest the rolling. Also, next time I will add some additional chocolate chunks or chips at the end for a teeny bit more chocolate. Very yummy recipe...I'll add this one to my list of 'tried and true'!
These really are the ultimate chocolate cookies! The recipe can easily handle the addition of chocolate chips, walnuts, or even peanut butter chips. By the way, dutch processed cocoa can't really be substituted by adding baking soda to regular cocoa powder. It will do, but the taste is very different, which is why I keep both in my pantry.
we loved these cookies and the yummy brownie like consistency. I made them a bit bigger than the recipe and just watch them so they don't burn. With the first batch I thought they weren't done so I left them in longer. the they burned! So I realized the center will be pretty soft when you take them out!
Ok, I'm pretty speechless right now. Actually it's because I'm stuffing my face with these Ultimate Double Chocolate Cookies. I just got through baking these and they are out of this world. I live in Seattle and one of Tom Douglas' restaurants, Dahlia Lounge (the bakery part,) has chocolate truffle cookies that I have eaten and loved for so long. I have looked and looked for a recipe that is just as good and I think I've found it. They are so decadent. They only change I made was to throw in a handful of mini chocolate chips after I mixed the dough and before it sat for 30 minutes. I wanted a little texture in there. They seem to be not fully baked when you remove them from the oven but after they sat for about 15 minutes they were perfect. I used a cookie scoop so they were all the same size. I baked them for exactly 11 minutes and that was just right. Since mine were slightly bigger than what was suggested - I only got 34 cookies out of it. When I was mixing the flour/cocoa in by hand, it seemed like there was too much to mix in. I mixed and mixed and it eventually was incorporated but it took awhile. I usually am not a lover of dark chocolate but these are smooth and tasty and I am in love with them. They would make a great gift for a chocolate loving friend. It's kind of like eating a piece of fudge and brownie and cookie all at the same time. I highly recommend them.
holy cacao beans, batman!! this recipe is all kinds of splendid!! i've tried both milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips for this recipe. i would definitely go with the semi-sweet. the flavor just works so much better. also to help the instant coffee granules to diffuse into the mix better, i recommend dissolving them in the vanilla in a small ingredient bowl and then adding the whole thing to the eggs. lastly, i've found that letting the dough chill in the fridge for a few hours lets everything come together and blends all of the flavors perfectly. this recipe is outstanding!!
For almost 10 years, I have followed this recipe as written. I usually double the quantity. The effort is worth it! I use Trader Joe's Pound Plus chocolate bars. Dark Chocolate is a huge favorite with family and friends. Definitely a keeper in my recipe box!***One vital suggestion: DO NOT CHILL the dough. I did this once to "save time" and the dough was rock solid for half a day...made scooping almost impossible. My oops! ;) ***
Like a few other reviewers, I added chocolate chips. It was a very tasty cookie. I also hand rolled the dough to make a more attractive cookie I only gave 4 stars because of it taking a little extra effort/difficulty than the average cookie. After adding the melted chocolate, I had trouble mixing in the dry ingredients. The melted chocolate cooled so fast it made the dough *very* stiff. I set the bowl in a sink with hot water and used my hand to mix. It was that stiff. Anyone else experience this?
This was a really excellent cookie with rich chocolate flavor that reminded me of "candy bar" fudge cake or chocolate fudge ice cream. It's a little more trouble than I'm used to, but it's not difficult to make. My comments: I used salted butter and omitted salt from the recipe, and that seemed to work fine. I didn't have parchment paper, so I used cooking spray on metal cookie sheets and that seemed to work well, though be very careful not to overbake. I only baked for 8 minutes and I think it should have been shorter. I agree with the other reviewer who said to let the dough stand at least 45 minutes. The last cookies I baked held their shape better than the first.
our family makes these a little different...meltyour chocolate chips and swirl it thru your white dough so you get a marbled effect...leave the coffee and the cocoa powder out....put on cookie sheet in a ball, dip the bottom of a glass in water then in sugar and flatten your cookie a little with it...gives it a sugar top, very pretty cookie when baked and tastes great too!!!
This truly is a chocolate lovers cookie! It held its shape beautifully. I rolled the dough into balls and froze them. They cooked up beautifully in about 10 minutes. My whole family loved them!
I scooped the dough into muffin pans lined with cupcake liners and made them into mini two-bite brownies. My kid and her friends just loved it!! Thanks for this recipe. Absolutely the best!!
These are great. I made them yesterday mainly for my boyfriend because he loves chocolate and they turned out really good and rich. I halfed the recipe since its only 2 of us. They were so gooey on the inside and nice and firm on the outside. We couldnt eat that many so I put the rest in a baggy. I ate one today and they are, in my opinion, even better! I made these with just cheap store brand cocoa and chocolate chips. I dont know why some people say you HAVE to make it with good quality chocolate because they turned out delicious with the cheap stuff. I guess its just your preference. I didnt have any problems with the dough at all and sat it in the fridge for 30 min to get more firm. They were very easy to roll in balls afterwards. This was an easy recipe and I will be making again!
Did not like the way the recipe was written 10 tbsp of butter who does that? Whats wrong with using cups? Also used 1 tsp of baking soda instead of powder I did not have powder and it also made the cookies less cake like. After all was said and done the cookies came out nice, soft, crunchy around the edge and chewy not too chocolaty, did not taste like a brownie.
delicious!! very rich and chocolaty. a heavy cookie. i changed the recipe in two ways: 1. added no coffee 2. instead of 1 lb. chocolate, i added 6 oz. chocolate baking squares and a bag of milk chocolate chips
This is a great cookie for chocoholics. It is also a very forgiving recipe. I was in a huge rush and just threw the ingredients in without really measuring. (Although I did follow the order) I didn't have quite enough chocolate so I added enough chocolate chips to make 1 pound. I added handfuls of walnuts and chocolate chips and since I did not have dutch process on hand I added baking soda. I also started at the wrong temperature by mistake. They *still* turned out great and I will certainly make them again. I can't wait to tasted them made the "right" way!
ummmmmmm..... yeah couldn't stop eating them. Amazing I was forbidden by my husband to ever make them again. HA! like that will ever happen. I used 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate and 2/3 cups special dark chocolate chips. Then I threw a couple not-melted dark chocolate chips in the finished batter before baking. We don't drink coffee, I don't have any in the house so I omitted it. absolutely sinful!
I didn't have dutch cocoa or unsalted butter, so I just used regular Hershey's cocoa and salted butter. I halved the salt, but followed the directions on everything else. The cookies came out great and my daughters were both asking for them before I even took them out of the oven! While they were cooling, I sprinkled them with powdered sugar for a pretty presentation. We all thought they tasted like brownies...YUM!
YUM! I used gluten free all purpose flour, 1 cup Egg Beaters instead of eggs, & half the coffe because my coffe granules were not instant. I also used the recommendation for the Dutch process cocoa sub. I've never cooked with the Dutch stuff so the fam wouldn't know the diff. Cookies were delicious & perfect! Next time I will use the full amount of coffee granules & maybe add chocolate chips.
This cookie is exactly what I want in a chocolate cookie... moist inside and set outside. I just did half batch. And still got enough good sized cookies.. next time I will make them just a bit smaller, because the do satisfy with a glass of milk. DEFINETLY a keeper.. OH.. I might even add pecans or walnuts... yummmm... Thanks for the recipe
I made the mistake of using regular cocoa powder (the Hershey's cocoa powder) because I couldn't get my hands on anything else, and the cookies came out with a strange, sour aftertaste. The intense chocolate flavour and fudgy consistency were great, though, so I'm giving it 5 stars. I'm sure, if I'd used Dutch process cocoa, as the recipe called for, they would have come out perfectly.
i just tried one after it came out of the oven to rate this recipe and ended up eating 3! very good. i followed some others advice:used 2 2/3 cups semi-sweet choc chips, added 1/4 tsp to reg cocoa powder. did not use wax paper, let sit in fridge for 40 minutes. definitely watch the time on these, 8 minutes was just perfect for me. i thought the consistency was perfect and not too brownie-like at all (although i love brownies). i might add some choc chips for texture next time and more coffee granules, i did not get an "espresso" taste from this cookie that i was looking for.
excellent recipe! I was looking for something that had a mocha/hot chocolate flavor to it and this had all those elements. I bought a package of peppermint flavored bits that had the consistency and flavor of Andes. I cut the semi-sweet chocolate in half to give a more cake-like consistency, added the peppermint, and followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. These were amazing!
These cookies turned out really well, although I made them extra big and only got 27 out of the recipe. They were very moist, but a bit cake like in the middle. I guess that's because I made them so much larger (cooked them for 15min). Still they were very tasty and everyone at work very much appreciated them .... though you could on eat one as they're so rich!
These are now my official favorite cookie to bake! I halve the recipe and use a 12oz bag of chocolate chips, melting the asked for amount and stirring the remaining chips into the dough. I've used milk chocolate too and that was a sweet variation. I make these probably too frequently! Mmmmm! Update: Even better with dried cherries stirred into the batter. YUM!
Fantastic yummy cookie! I made these weeks ago for my husband's firefighter academy - and they are STILL talking about them! There wasn't one crumb left. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. I used quality chocolate and these were amazing. They went to a back-to-school picnic, but I'll be making these again for Christmas. I used a 2-tsp scoop and it made the most perfect chocolate bite. Any bigger, and you'll miss the deep taste. Perfect classy cookie.
I made a few changes based on what chocolate I had. I used dark chocolate chunks, and dark chocolate cocoa powder. I replaced butter with non-hydrogenated margarine. I only added about 1/2 a teaspoon of instant coffee. (I wanted to taste chocolate, not coffee.) For me the mixture setup after 15 minutes sitting out on the counter. I dropped the cookies by the spoon onto a cookie sheet and baked for 8 minutes. They were delicious! This recipe is a keeper!
Taste-wise, pretty good. Didn't like the coffee flavor so will not use that again. But I was very disappointed and felt kind of tricked- this is a BROWNIES batter, no matter how you shape it. So if you like your brownies cookie-shaped, go ahead. But to me, these are not real cookies.
An intense chocolate cookie you might find in a coffee bistro. Wonderful flavor and texture. Even better when I added 4 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips in my second batch.
Whoa...yeah, definitely PMS cookies. I did exactly like the recipe said, except I didn't have any coffee or espresso powder on hand. The coffee probably would have added an interesting subtle note, but I sure as heck didn't really miss it because of all that chocolately goodness! I used a combination of chocolate I had sitting around for the 1 lb. (Baker's semi-sweet and some morsels), but I made sure to use Wilbur Dutch Processed cocoa. I made one huge mistake...I told my mom I'd make something she can take to work for a pot luck charity lunch, and it ended up being these. *sigh* Next batch is all mine.
To empty my pantry, I used 6 oz. Baker's bittersweet chocolate, 8 oz. Hershey's semi-sweet chocolate and 1/4 cup of chocolate chips; one stick of butter and 2 Tbs. margarine. Even with plain old Hershey's cocoa powder and this odd mix of chocolates & fat, the cookies came out fine! I did put the instant coffee in a small baggie and crushed it with my rolling pin so it would incorporate in the dough more completely.
These were so good and CHOCOLATEY!!!
Great cookies with awesome chocolate taste. I had semi sweet chips and wish I hadn't-I think they would have been even better without. I'm thinking white chips and walnuts next time.
Wow...these are "knock your socks off, no messin around, take no prisoners" cookies!!!!...lol...These were truly awesome. I like to cook with natural sugars and things so I used whole wheat pastry flour and substituted rapidura sugar for the brown in the recipe and whole cane juice sugar for the white. I also used a 10 oz bag of organic semi-sweet chocolate chips in place of the pound of semi sweet chocolate chopped. I let the mixture settle for the 35 minutes suggested and then, the piece de resistance was I also added, just before baking, a bag of organic white chocolate chips. YUM! I think I actually saw a tear in my husbands eye after tasting one!...lol....Thanks Carol for a wonderful recipe...this one is a keeper for sure!
It's GREAT!!!! I needed a recipe for a cookie exchange so I took a chance on this recipe. It's wonderful! Tank you. My friend told me don't lose that recipe!!!
Divine! Not an impressive looking cookie but tastes so good! I used the other reviewers tips and added 1/4 teas. baking soda instead of the Dutch cocoa. I also let the dough sit for 45 minutes. I also didn't add the coffee crystals as I'm not a coffee drinker. I used wax paper on the cookie sheets but found that lightly greasing the wax paper helped. The cookies are gooey on the inside like a yummy perfect brownie. Love it!
My favorite cookies. When I made this recipe, I added chocolate chips and I suggest you do the same, it makes them even better!
Wait for the cookies to set - HA! It was hard enough to wait for the dough to set w/o picking away at it... yummy :D
LOVE these! I made them once a couple of years ago to share with co-workers, then forgot about them until today... The last pan just went into the oven. I always roll them into balls to bake, so they spread perfectly into a dense chewy cookie. These are wonderful and very very rich. I am so glad I found this recipe again. Thank you for sharing it! Happy Holidays
Very very good. Fairly easy. Maybe a little to much chocolate for me. Be sure to not overbake and do allow to cool on cookie sheet for a few minutes before removing.
On the mark with chocolatey-ness, but these turned out a bit more cake-like than I would have expected, esp. with flour/sugar ratio.
If it was only for me, I would give these 5 stars. However, most people who tried them thought they were too rich, and my mom said they tasted heavily the cocoa powder. To me, they were rich enough, and I loved their chewy, chocolaty, fudgey taste!
Considering that I messed up the recipe, these were really good. I accidentally added too much butter and realized it too late, and improvised a bit to try to make up for it. They were really really flat, but still very tasty. Gooey and chocolatey. Next time I will either add a little extra instant coffee or add some white chocolate chips. If you like brownies, you will love these!
The ULTIMATE cookie recipe! These were my first cookies from scratch, I made them as Mother's Day gifts, and no one could believe I made them!
This recipe is everything it says it is DELICIOUS.
These cookies are hard to handle! They deserve 5 stars on flavor and texture, but man did I have a time baking them. I didn't have parchment paper, so I just used my baking stone. They did not turn out well at all. They never did get done on the bottom or spread out. So, I put the dough in the fridge and I went to get parchment paper. BIG MISTAKE! This dough is TERRIBLE to deal with when it is cold. Make sure it is always at ROOM TEMPERATURE or else you will never get them spooned out without making a huge mess. Other than all that drama, very good cookie. My husband (aka, the COOKIE MONSTER) gave them a 5, but they were a 4 for me just for all the trouble. They did turn out perfect with the parchment paper. I will make again. Thanks for the good recipe.
These are delicious. They're a little time consuming but worth it. Thanks for the recipe.
WOW! These are amazing. Thank you for the great recipe.
Wow! This was on the cover of the magazine, so I cut it out and saved it. Made a batch this weekend to take to neighbors. Was so impressed with the outcome -- like a cookie version of a molten chocolate cake served in fine restaurants. I have a convection oven -- baked at 325 for 12 minutes -- cooled on cookie sheets for 10 minutes, then transferred to my granite counter top to complete the cooling. Perfect! So much so, hubs begged me to make a batch tonight just for him. You won't be disappointed!
These were good cookies, but they are not chewy as advertised. I was expecting something similar to a molten chocolate cookie - chewy on the outside and oozy on the inside. What I got was more like very dense cakey cookies. No complaints because it was chocolate!
I'm really glad I found this recipe! It's seriously delicious, and not much trouble at all. I think people get different results using different qualities of chocolate, so go for broke here, and use the good stuff, it's definitely worth it. These cookies are rich, intensely chocolatey, and if you use good bittersweet or dark chocolate, not overly sweet. I made the dough last night, and baked off a few, and they were good...today, after refridgerating the dough overnight, I baked the rest and they're much much better. The coffee flavor really comes through. Incredibly good, thank you.
baked with no coffee. made for mo's 5th bday and was a hit
GREAT recipe! If you love chocolate this is an awesome cookie for you. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used 2 2/3 c. of semi-sweet chocolate chips for the 1 lb. of chocolate, and added 1 tsp. of baking soda to my regular cocoa powder. We started to make these late at night and I hadn't realized that I needed to let them sit, so we tossed them into the fridge overnight. The dough was hard the next morning, but the cookies turned out terific! Thanks for a great recipe!
I was so busy reading reviews of this cookie that I forgot to let it sit for 35 minutes as the recipe states. I put them in the oven right away and they came out perfect. I also added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and they were excellent. This is the best cookie I've ever had in my life. If you love chocolate this is the cookie for you! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Absolutely the best chocolate cookie ever, hands down. Incredible! I couldn't help myself with these! They are every woman's dream in the form of a cookie! Mmmm, sooooo good!
I made this recipe as is except I added a small amount of vegetable oil, and they came out prefect !!! Almost the consistency of a brownie... The flavor is the best fudge flavor in a cookie I've ever tasted !
These are the best chocolate cookies yet. I have had to make 4 batches!! People just cannot get enough of them. My best friend said she didn't care if I ever made her fudge again, she would rather have the brownies. I rolled them in Christmas spinkles for a festive look, they are beautiful and taste even better.
I really liked these cookies. I added 1 cup of chocolate chips and used regular coffee instead of instant. I rated them a 4 because the dough was really sticky and kind of hard to work with and for some reason they seemed to smoke in the oven even though they didn't burn the house was awfully smokey.
I've tried a few cookie recipes from this site but this one is the absolute best. Its perfect in taste and chewiness. The batter can be frozen and used later so that they're always fresh from the oven. I add chocolate chunks for some more awesomeness. I use this recipe to make all sorts of things......brownies, cookie cups (to fill with cheesecake or chocolate truffle). Its amazing every time.
I just finished making them and they are everything the reviewers said and more!!!! I didn't use the dutch processed cocoa, I use some amazing cocoa I bought at Central Market and added the 1/4 tsp. baking soda. My 7 yr. old barely let them cool before having to have one. I have never seen him enjoy a cookie more!
If I could give it more stars I would - this is one amazing cookie! Almost like a brownie but maintained it's cookie texture. The chocolait fix was great! I even added chocolait chunks to the batter to add more gooiness! I will definately make more of these!
very good cookie if you really love chocolate chocolate cookies.......I quess Iam not a chocolate lover as I thought I would be ....to much chocolate in the cookie for me ....and not to sweet which was fine with me ....but I still give it a 5 star
These are great! They taste like brownies. A huge hit with a house full of teenagers! A big glass of milk is a must with these!
Fantastic cookies! They're cookie-crunchy on the outside and brownie-chewy in the center. I refrigerated the dough for 30 min to help the chocolate set and the texture turned out wonderfully. The tip on substituting 1/4 tsp baking soda instead of getting dutch processed cocoa helped a lot (thanks!) I think next time I will add some walnuts or chocolate chunks for added texture. Cheers!
You had me at Ultimate Double Chocolate! I am a chocoholic, and these cookies definately cure my cravings! Next time, I'll throw in some chocolate chips for even more chocolate!! Yummy!
If you are having a chocolate craving these will definitly satisfy!
I've been baking for 25 years or so and this is THE BEST CHOCOLATE COOKIE I'VE EVER HAD! It's rich, chewy and ooooh, so tasty! I like cookies to be a bit more chewy, so next time I'll reduce the time by a minute. This recipe will become a regular in our house, easy!
Amazing Cookies!!!!! We made these for fun and now my sons wants them all the time!!! Not the he needs the sugar!
WOW, were these cookies GREAT! Even better, they are so rich in coco that just ONE will knock out any chocolate cravings......for those of you counting calories!
Do not skimp - the secret to these cookies is in the quality of the chocolate. Selecting a chocolate with very high cocoa percentage ensures a good "setting up." It seems the darker the chocolate, the firmer the dough. I prefer Valrhona bittersweet. Also using espresso powder instead of instant coffee crystals provides a more-subtle shading of mocha flavor.
I have been looking for a cookie to rival the one at the Paradise Bakery (little chippers.) These are it! Very fudgy, great appearance, and addictive. I do like some kind of crunch cookies like this, not just dough. So, I added white chocolate chips to some and some toffee chips to some with good results. They were so chocolatey I was concerned about adding chocolate chips. But it works fine too! Enjoy.
Thank You Carol P. whoever you are! These are definately right up the alley of a chocoholic. I have made all kinds of chocolate cookies and they are either not chocolaty enough or have the consistency of a brownie. These are perfect. I added chocolate chips to mine, but I actually think they may have been distracting from the perfect chocolate taste of the dough. This recipe will always be a treasure in my recipe box.
I made these last night and they turned out much better than I expected for a cookie without chips. I wanted to add PB chips, but got talked out of it so I made them plain, exactly as the recipe said to. The cookies are chewy and delicious, and have a somewhat soft center that tastes just like fudge (if you don't overbake them:))
Only change I made to this recipe was to roll the dough balls in powdered sugar before baking. Baked 10 minutes and the let them cool on sheet for 10 minutes. Very Very Yummy - Good coffee cookie! Printed and put in recipe book for future use.
They look better than the picture when made. I didnt use the coffee because I knew the kids would not like that. They did taste like brownies and they were very good.. Next time I make them I will throw in a handful of walnuts and chocolate chips.
These were okay. Out of the oven they were very nice but I thought they dried out very quickly.
These are PMS chocolate craving good!! The soft texture is like eating rich melted chocolate. The recipe is right on the money with ingredients and directions--I didn't change a thing. Wow!
Oh lordy, these are sooooooo good. They are like baby Levain's from the NYC bakery. MAKE THEM!
Very nice but you do get overwhelmed with the chocolate! I made half quantities and still got about 30 biscuits, so you must have bigger walnuts over ther than we do in Australia!
I didn't let the dough set bc I was in a rush, and dropped the 1st batch on the sheet by TB. They looked fabulous, until I took them out & they flattened- although it did have the crackly texture & still tasted fabulous! The 2nd batch, I let set in the fridge, and they turned out perfect, no flattening, and still GREAT flavor! I didn't add the coffee, only bc I didn't have any on hand, but will add next time. I also added white chocolate chunks and Macadamia nuts! Thanks for sharing. Is this from Cook's Illustrated, as another reviewer suggested? If so, I'm not surprised this recipe is so great, all their recipes are wonderful!
If you like brownies, you'll love these cookies. Wow they were awesome. I halved the recipe with no problem. I didn't have dutch process cocoa so I used regular Hershey's cocoa. I also didn't have the granules so I omitted them. I only had 6 oz of bittersweet chocolate so I added 2 oz of white that I had on hand. These are definitely a keeper. Everyone in the family loved them.
I am 4 months pregnant and have been looking for a chocolate cookies to satisfy a craving...this was it! I gave it only 4 stars because I liked them as is but liked them even better with toffee chips added in. It added great texture and a nice addition to the pure chocolate cookie that the recipe calls for. Excellent!
My hubby said these were okay. I used 2 cups of chocolate chips, melted.
Very good. I thought they would be mocha in flavor with the added coffee. I would make these again, although I might try omitting the instant coffee next time. To my taste, the coffee didn't really add anything except to take away from the overall chocolate taste, and the chocolate taste is WONDERFUL! Thanks for the recipe!
Those cookies tasted like mini-brownies! I baked mine at 325 degrees for 8-10 min because my oven is hot. Do NOT overbake. Make sure that everything is at room temperature (except the chocolate) before you start working.
My kids love this cookie and tell me they are the best cookies they have ever tasted!
Excellent! I let them cool a little longer on the sheet, that seemed to help keep them from falling apart. Also, I rolled them in white sugar, everyone loved them!
I love these cookies! They taste like brownies! I agree, you should wait at least 45 minutes before baking. They came out perfect and disappeared in an instant. Now I have to keep making them to keep up with the demand. Also - these freeze very well. THANKS!
his recipe was in the magazine this month and looked so good, I had to try it. I followed the recipe exactly except I used Semisweet chocolate chips instead of bakers chocolate because that was what I had. I made them late last evening and waited until this afternoon to try them. They were great! They had such a fudgy taste. I will make these often. deb1001
Best chocolate cookie ever! Delightfully chewy and a nice pure chocolate taste. We left out the coffee and the cookie was amazing.
Just amazing. My friends and I love these. And, oh, the dough!
