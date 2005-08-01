Ok, I'm pretty speechless right now. Actually it's because I'm stuffing my face with these Ultimate Double Chocolate Cookies. I just got through baking these and they are out of this world. I live in Seattle and one of Tom Douglas' restaurants, Dahlia Lounge (the bakery part,) has chocolate truffle cookies that I have eaten and loved for so long. I have looked and looked for a recipe that is just as good and I think I've found it. They are so decadent. They only change I made was to throw in a handful of mini chocolate chips after I mixed the dough and before it sat for 30 minutes. I wanted a little texture in there. They seem to be not fully baked when you remove them from the oven but after they sat for about 15 minutes they were perfect. I used a cookie scoop so they were all the same size. I baked them for exactly 11 minutes and that was just right. Since mine were slightly bigger than what was suggested - I only got 34 cookies out of it. When I was mixing the flour/cocoa in by hand, it seemed like there was too much to mix in. I mixed and mixed and it eventually was incorporated but it took awhile. I usually am not a lover of dark chocolate but these are smooth and tasty and I am in love with them. They would make a great gift for a chocolate loving friend. It's kind of like eating a piece of fudge and brownie and cookie all at the same time. I highly recommend them.