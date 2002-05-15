Coffee Liqueur Brownies
Coffee lovers will delight in this heavenly brownie recipe. The best part about this recipe is that it only dirties one dish!
This was a VERY good recipe, but making it in its own pan makes clean up harder than usual. Next time I will melt the chocolate in the microwave and just use that bowl to do all the mixing. I also added chopped walnuts which were very nice in the final product. Overall this was a great recipe and I will definately make it again!
The brownie tastes good BUT it was tremendously oily at the base. I didn't have any butter so substituted it for margarine instead.
Yum! Crunchy on the top and chewy in the middle. I didn't use the one pan method- melted chocolate and did all the mixing in separate bowls. I also added 3 tbs of Bailey's (it was great- you could really taste it!) and dissolved the coffee power in a little water before adding it to the mix.
These came out great, although I did do a few things different. Like the previous reviewer, I mixed in a separate bowl and microwaved the chocolat & butter to keep things neat. I used 1 1/2 tbsp. of Kahlua, which made for very moist & chewy brownies. I nixed the powdered sugar, and instead sprinkled chopped hazelnuts over the batter before cooking. Next time I think I'll double the recipe and use a 9x13 pan. Thanks - these were great!
These were OK but I prefer my present recipe that has 2 whole eggs, double the sugar(they're not too sweet!), and 6 tablespoons butter. The coffee powder and liqueur don't flavor as much as they enhance the chocolate, which is certainly not a bad thing! I also found it easier to mix everything in the separate bowl that I melted the chocolate and butter in. I get better mixing of ingredients and can then pour into a lightly greased pan.
I will be making these again! They were so easy. I love coffee so I used 2T of the instant coffee and I did disolve in in about 1T of water before adding it. I also took the advice and melted the chocolate in a separte sauce pan, but then I mixed the rest of the ing. in the same pan and then transfered to the baking pan. 20 min was perfect in my oven.
I was so disappointed as was hubby and we ate just small square but noticed the next day, they were more flavorful and the day after, we finished them and that was their best day. So, make them a day ahead so the coffee and liqueur flavors can meld.
After the first bite, my husband pronounced these "the best brownies I've ever eaten!" I took previous suggestions and used 3 tbsp. Irish Creme for the liqueur; I also used a separate bowl and melted the chocolate & butter in the microwave. Soooo good, especially when still warm and gooey from the oven.
Excellent brownies, and the best thing is, they're not overly sweet like many brownies tend to be. Following other reviews, I added 3 tbsps of coffee liqeur, and next time may even add more. I did melt the chocolate in another bowl, just seemed to be easier. All in all, good recipe and easy to make
Made this twice and tweaked a few things- But so simple for the rich adult taste YUM I put 2 whole eggs in and bit more flour. I also melted in the micro, as suggested. Not even sure u need the vanilla. Threw in some walnuts which adds to it. I also made some icing with the other half of the stick of butter and confectioners but rich enuf to not need it. I plan to try doubling it next time.
This was my first time making brownies, so maybe I did something wrong, but they didn't come out very well. I added a lot more coffee and Kahlua than the recipe called for, and you could still NOT taste a coffee taste. It tasted like chocolate though. They came out slightly dry and crisp on top, and like previous reviewers I think there was too little batter for the pan. I also melted the butter and chocolate in the micorwave, which worked just fine. I'll try to find a better recipe next time...
I have no idea what could have gone wrong, but these just fell apart into one big pile of crumbs!! I did a few changes, but I have done similar changes to recipes and it has been fine. I sub'ed splenda for the sugar, and put 2 eggs instead of the one egg and one yoke. I just don't know! lol
Very moist and chewy brownie with rich chocolate flavor, not too sweet. The edges did not get hard like some box mixes which is a plus.
My brownies were excellent. I had 3 egg whites which I used and an extra tablespoon of coffee liquer. The brownies were moist in the middle and a little crusty on the outside. I baked them for the minimum amount of time. Loved them. I melted the butter and ch. chips in the microwave in the 8x8 pan and added the rest of the ingredients. This worked out just fine. I had no problem removing them from the pan either. I served this with vanilla ice cream and fudge topping.
Delicious. Don't do what I did, though, and decide that there wasn't enough batter and make it in a small loaf tin. Took twice as long to bake. I can imagine they would be small in the size stated so maybe if you have a tin that's slightly smaller...?
Very yummy...the real deal. Easy to make.
The brownies were not good it was too oily at the base followed the recipe exactly don know what went wrong.Will not make it again.The coffee flavour was very mild.
I thought they were o.k, but nothing to rave about...I definitely would not make them again, and am not going to serve them at the luncheon. I will search for a better recipe.
These were pretty good. I didn't buy the one pan thing either, preferring to melt the chocolate with the butter in a double boiler. I used espresso powder as that's all I had. Not sure where the picture came from as there's no frosting recipe though these really don't need it. They're moist and flavorful. My family enjoyed them. Next time I'd serve them with coffee ice cream.
great even without the liquer
I made these with Baileys Irish Cream instead, and they were great!
Scrumptious!! You have to try these!!
They turned out very flat and hard and I did not care for the flavor.
These are really good -- I didn't have any coffee licqueur, but I did have some Frangelico on hand... and I added walnuts because they belong in most brownies! I'm very happy with this recipe
Quite a nice taste, but very small! Thanks for the recipe though.
I read the reviews and mixed in a separate bowl; also I used two whole eggs and espresso liquor. Finally my instant coffee has chicory so that omphed the flavor profile. I pulled them out a while ago and they smell wonderful; I do figure that as one reviewer said, they'll be better / more intense tomorrow but coffee and chocolate, who's complaining?
My family enjoyed these brownies a lot. It is a very rich, chewy brownie that pairs well with ice cream
