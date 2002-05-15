Coffee Liqueur Brownies

Coffee lovers will delight in this heavenly brownie recipe. The best part about this recipe is that it only dirties one dish!

By Allrecipes Member

12
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In the 8x8 inch baking pan, melt the butter and chocolate chips on the stove top, over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat, and stir in the coffee, egg and yolk. Sift together the flour, sugar, and baking soda, stir into the chocolate mixture. Then stir in the vanilla and coffee liqueur.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool slightly and dust with confectioners' sugar. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 48.8mg. Full Nutrition
