Beef and Barley Soup III

115 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 32
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.

By Barb

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the oil, onions, celery, carrots, and garlic. Saute for 5 minutes, or until tender. Add the beef stock, barley, bay leaf and thyme and simmer until barley is softened but not mushy. Add the wine, potatoes and beef.

    Advertisement

  • Add the browning and seasoning sauce now if you want your soup to have more of a brown color. Simmer another 15 minutes and add the cabbage. Allow to simmer another 15 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender. Salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 28.2mg; sodium 114.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022