Beef and Barley Soup III

Great recipe, excellent flavour. In my opinion it doesn't need the browning sauce. And there was no measurement for a seasoning sauce - didn't know what it was, so didn't use that either. I did substitute some of the broth with left over roast beef gravy for better flavour. Plus I just didn't want to waste anything. From that point I just put everything in the crockpot except for potatoes - it's quite hearty enough without them - and cooked on low for about 8 hours. Makes a ton of soup which suits me well as I try to have as many meals in the freezer as possible to suit my busy life. Just as a postscript - I think the importance of sautéing vegetables for any soup is sometimes under-rated. It's a step that imparts so much flavour, and really doesn't take that much time.

