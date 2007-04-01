Beef and Barley Soup III

This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
Great recipe, excellent flavour. In my opinion it doesn't need the browning sauce. And there was no measurement for a seasoning sauce - didn't know what it was, so didn't use that either. I did substitute some of the broth with left over roast beef gravy for better flavour. Plus I just didn't want to waste anything. From that point I just put everything in the crockpot except for potatoes - it's quite hearty enough without them - and cooked on low for about 8 hours. Makes a ton of soup which suits me well as I try to have as many meals in the freezer as possible to suit my busy life. Just as a postscript - I think the importance of sautéing vegetables for any soup is sometimes under-rated. It's a step that imparts so much flavour, and really doesn't take that much time.
Made it exactly to the recipe. Kind of bland at the end. Added a can of beans and a can of fire roasted tomatoes. Much better. Actually, the next time I make this soup I’ll add more celery, carrots and cabbage. May substitute spinach for cabbage.
This soup was quite hearty, so I increased the beef stock to 12 cups from 10. Also, the recipe ingredients did not list the Bay Leaf, although the instructions do. Also, the instructions don't tell you when to use the garlic that is listed in the ingredients, so I sauteed it with the celery, onions and carrots. I used Campbell's Beef Broth (Low Sodium a must!) in the boxes, NOT the cans...I didn't want the tinny taste that usually stems from a can. Was a good soup, but I imagine that it will be much more flavourful the next day.
This is a wonderful, easy, hearty soup. I tried it once w/o the wine and got raves when I shared it with an ailing friend. The second time with the wine it was even better! A great use for leftover beef. Great with crusty french bread and a salad. Next day even better!
Love the cabbage and red wine in this recipe! I also added one can of petite diced tomatoes (undrained), and I doubled all of the veggies except potato (which I actually halved & used red potato). Used dried italian herb mix instead of thyme, increased broth by a few cups, and did not use browning sauce. Oops! Bought regular pearlized barley instead of quick-cooking... had to simmer extra half-hour, but it was excellent nonetheless! I used Xmas dinner's left-over prime rib for the beef, ooooh yummy.
Great recipe, although some proofreading from the submitter would have been a good idea. The ingredients list is missing the BAY LEAF and the directions is missing the GARLIC. I forgot the garlic and it tasted fine. I would recommend a bit more beef stock since the soup turns out very chunky. You don't really need to add salt if you get regular not low-sodium beef broth. Overall great classic recipe.
I loved this recipe, but, I did modify, only slightly. I took about six cups of water , and dissolved two packets of SODIUM FREE HERBOX Instant Broth Seasoning, Beef Flavor, no MSG, no Gluten, made by Hormel Foods. I also pressure cooked some stew beef and used that, and the liquid from that, to add to my huge pot. I doubled everything, and did not add the barley until everything else was in there. Oh, and instead of wine, I used a really dark double dunken beer, one bottle. Made enough for an army, so I froze some for later! Hearty soup, didn't miss the sodium at all!
We both loved this soup. It was hearty, very flavourful and very filling. I did make a few changes due to personal taste. I didn't add the potatoes or the cabbage but did add a package of sliced cremini mushrooms. I cut the barley back to 1/2 cup after reading the reviews and it was still very thick. I didn't add browning sauce, couldn't find any in our area so I added a cap full of Bovril. There was no fresh thyme to be found so after googling it I added 1tsp of dried. This is my new favourite soup from this site and I will be making it again and again. Thanks so much for sharing BarbCA.
Delicious, and I haven't even added the wine! It was hard to stop tasting the broth! I had some tough beef round leftover that seemed a shame to throw out. Sliced it thin and in small pieces and it worked out just fine. I thought I had barley after starting this creation but had to substitute lentils. I did not have any dried or fresh thyme. I used 64 oz of lower sodium beef broth, a few more chopped vegetables than stated, some left over canned diced tomatoes and I don't feel like I have to add too much more to enhance the flavor. I did not add the potatoes or browning sauce. Because I added more vegetables and 2 Cups less broth, the soup is a thicker vegetable soup. Healthy and delicious!
This was a great recipe! I did make a couple of changes. First, I used mushrooms (baby bella) instead of potatoes, since I figured they would taste very good with the soup and since barley already provides enough starch. Secondly, I used raw sirloin. After sauteeing the vegetables, I added the cabbage and sauteed it with them. Then, I removed the vegetables from the pan and added just the meat. I browned the meat and added the mushrooms, then I deglazed the pan with the wine. After that, I added the vegetables back to the soup, and finally added the broth and the barley. This soup was amazingly good, and I will definitely make it again and again!
This recipe is a very good base for someone making soup for the first time. I used leftover brisket and added the drippings, a handful of peppercorns, and whole garlic cloves. Perfect for those blustery nights.
I have made this so many times over the years. I just discovered that I haven't reviewed it. It is absolutely delicious and a winter favorite in our house. The only change I make is using hamburger instead of the beef roast. I usually make it on the stove top, but I've made it in the crock pot for events and it turns out great. I'm sure you will enjoy this recipe.
This recipe was great. I made it two weeks ago and am making it again tonight. I made it with a diced up sirloin steak. I doubled the wine to 1 cup and added garlic and mushrooms. Tonight I am going to try it with the 'Dumplings' recipe also from this site.
I made it more as a slow cooker meal. So I didn't cook meat before hand, so no oil. Also I didn't add the cabbage, but added fresh basil, cilantro, and dried bay leafs. Overall good meal, and great to freeze for later.
I don't make soup often because of all the chopping. However, this one is worth it. It is very flavorful. Made it again 3/2006. I used sirloin and didn't use the cabbage. I also added a can of chopped tomatoes.
I halved the recipe & made it with leftover london broil. I ommited the celery (don't like it) & the browning sauce (don't have any). I bought quick cooking barley & added it during the last 15 mins of cooking ( you can find barley by the rice, I got mine at King Soopers). Make sure you take the bay leaf out at the end, the directions do not say to. It was good but lacking flavor. Thanks.
This was excellent!! There are only 3 of us in my family and we can never eat a whole london broil. I do not like reheated red meat. This was a great way to use the leftovers. I will make this again and again. Thanks.
Fantastic! Great way to use leftovers. Had a leftover pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions. Cut all that up finely, added some extra fresh carrots, celery, garlic and onions as well as soy sauce. Omitted wine and cabbage as I didn't have any on hand. Simmered entire pot for about 30 minutes total. The house smelled wonderful! Soup thickened upon cooling as barley absorbed the liquids. Made a huge pot of thick comforting soup.
Great Soup, i followed the recipe to a T and served it at a party and most people liked it. Turned out to be a little salty, I used beef base instead of bullion or broth so i am not sure if that made the difference. I think next time i will try it with bullion instead, or low sodium broth. I also did not add the seasoning salt or the browning sauce.
We all enjoyed this recipe. I cut the recipe in half to feed the three of us, and I still have leftovers. I first made "Kathy's Roast and Vegetables" (also on this site), and then used some of the leftover meat in this soup. I would agree that adding more beef broth than called for would help--it is pretty chock full of ingredients. I try that next time.
Didn't have any potatoes but it was still good. i agree that the barley should be cut down - I used 2/3 cup and found it too thick. Also, I ended up adding water to thin out the soup. But ease of cooking, flavor - can't be beat.
This is a great soup I had made similar before, this time I used leftover Corned Beef and the resulting water(diluted by 50% water) also I didnt add salt due to the stock that's why I cut with water. I didn't brown the corned beef as it would ruin the coned beef's texture, I just fork pulled it like pulled pork. I also added more barley. This was an excellent use of both leftover CB as well as a great way to use the fragrant stock!
Made this tonight for the family. Omitted the browning sauce. Added rosemary, oregano with the bay leaf and thyme. Cooking time was about an hour for the barley. Staggered the addition of the potatoes to the last 20/30 minutes. Cabbage last 10/15. Then at the very end, the hubs hit it with a little balsamic. Was very good.
12/16/2000
I really,really enjoyed this recipe. Now, I don't have to cook from a can. It was fast,easy and it tasted great.
Delicious soup! Hearty and satisfying during these cold winter days. Left out potatoes and cabbage. Next time will do potatoes and leave out barley and cabbage. Very versatile recipe. Found the browning sauce and seasoning and it gives it good color and flavor.
I am making it for the 2nd time. The 1st time, I made my broth with a left over roast. I am in the process of making it and again I am unclear when it says to cook the barley until soft but not mushy -roughly how long that takes???. I have never cooked barley and find myself checking it every few minutes. I can't remember how long it took from the first run! It is a very tasty, hearty soup. Perfect for a cold, rainy November day!
I followed this recipe exactly as was written and it was absolutely awesome. I belong to Weight Watchers so I had to figure out the points (4). This will be a staple in my house. No need to change anything!
This seemed like a really great recipe when I read it online, but the directions to use "leftover potroast" wasn't a good thing, as we were using raw stew meat. PLUS, pearl barley, which is all that is availavle here, takes TONS longer to cook and has to go through a couple of steps before it can be added to the mix. SO. I would say that if you are starting with raw meat instead of leftovers, and don't have 'regular' barley, that you need to allow about 3-4 hours to make this recipe. Or find a different one, which is what I should have done.
It was amazing!!! I will be making this again!! I added 1 cup and a half of barley instead of 3/4 cup. And instead of browning seasoning I used Liquid Smoke while browning the meat. Beat beef barley soup EVER!!
We enjoyed this recipe, but it was too bland for our tastes. So I recommend adding a can of diced tomatoes (do not drain), and additional spices, such as basil and/or oregano. I used a slow cooker as well.
02/26/2018
The spices used in this recipe really make it good. I didn't add any extra salt, but was generous with the pepper to make the soup a little more bold (but not spicy hot). I added extra liquid as others suggested (12 cups instead of 10). At first, I thought it was too much and started to regret that decision, but after an hour or more of a slow simmer, the soup did thicken. I added some frozen (previously blanched) tomatoes that I had on hand. I did not back off on the barley (as some suggested), and since I added more liquid, I then added a little more barley. Maybe I just like the extra barley. I will definitely make this time and again.
"stick -to-your-ribs" GOOD! I used everything except celery and browning sauce. I had made a round roast that was too tough to eat, so I cut it up in cubes and put it in the slow cooker with the soup. in a couple of hours it was melt-in-your-mouth DELICIOUS!
Awesome soup for a cold dreary night! We had ours with drop biscuits! I used ground beef and not one complaint, only complements! My son even asked if I kept the recipe. He asked that I not change a thing. I told him I left out the cabbage and he said it wasn't necessary. I would have to agree. This is a keeper.
I added 1 cup of barley, 2 cups carrots, 1 lb of ground venison instead of beef, 8 cups of broth and omitting the garlic only because of allergy. This is actually the second time i have made it. We absolutely love it
Excellent recipe. I did make a few changes, first no cabbage. I added a can of diced tomatoes and 2 ounces of tomato paste. I also use Better than Bullion instead of stock. Nice and thick, rich and great on a chilly Sunday evening.
I replaced the cabbage (husband hates cabbage) with frozen mixed veg and upped the wine to a cup. With those alterations, I have to say, this is one of the best soups I've ever made. (Also used 3 boxes of no-fat beef stock, instead of the author's water and soup base.) Yum!
Recipe as it stands is good, but not great. Personally, the next time I make it, I would season and brown the meat as the first step. I’d then remove the meat and sauté the veggies. Then I’d put in some stock (not all) and scrape up the fond. Then I’d continue with the recipe as js. I also added corn and cut green beans.
Great soup - used a portion of a left over beef roast /broth from the slow cooker. Left out the potatoes but added some frozen vegetables. For liquid, I used 32oz beef broth with the existing broth / meat that I saved prior. I used 1 cup of the barley.
Excellent hearty soup! Didn't substitute a thing, made it exactly as directed and was very happy with the end result! Next time I might try the Italian herb mix instead of the thyme as I love basil and oregano. Definitely a keeper!
Had some leftover prime rib and this seemed like a good way to use it. Followed recipe exactly. It was delicious, although seemed a little flat. I am going to try adding a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste while cooking the vegetables.
I thought it came out great! I used a Chuck Roast and instead of Barley I used Angel Hair broken in half. Added a teaspoon of the Gravy Master and it added just the right amount of darkness and flavor. I tried attaching a photo but this website wont let me.
Would definitely make this again. I used 10 cups water and 8 beef cubes due to the fact that the beef in the Dominican Republic has NO flavour. I browned the beef with onions, added the water and beef cubes. Once the beef was starting to get tender, I added the barley (we can actually get barley here now!). When that was almost cooked, I added the rest of the ingredients minus the cabbage as I don't eat it. Soup turned out great. Oh, and I didn't add the red wine because if I opened the bottle, well......let's just leave it at that ;) Otherwise, great soup!
Super great depth of flavor. I used 12 cups of stock, red potatoes, and chopped all my veggies on the smaller size. The kids LOVED it!!!! I did use some roast from a few nights ago that had massive flavor so that helped too (slow cooked with ranch dressing mix and Au jus mix).
This is awesome soup! I threw it all together in the crock pot. I decreased the amount of stock (water plus beef bullion) to 8 cups. I followed some of the reviews and only used 1/2 cup barley. I like barley so next time I will add the whole amount. I took some to a friend who is recovering from pneumonia. She said who needs pills when you have this soup? I will definitely make this again.
Very good. Made it with chicken stock because I couldn't find low sodium beef broth. Also used dry thyme vs fresh. Other than that, I followed the recipe. Felt it needed a little bit more flavour perhaps due to the lack of salt, but served it with a dollop of horseradish and that was a success!
