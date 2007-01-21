Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

This recipe turned out well after a little adjusting. I've baked many things, but this was my first attempt at lemon meringue pie, and I must say it came out great. A few things I adjusted: I used 2% milk instead of water for a creamier result. I used the juice from two lemons straight out of my backyard. (Measured approx 1 cup. I am very pleased with the taste, but they were very tart). I'm not fond of the texture of the rinds, so I added a capful of vanilla extract to help balance the bitterness of the lemons. To get a thicker texture I started to slow my stirring after adding the egg yolk mixture, and it helped quite a bit. I also added 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract to firm/flavor the meringue mixture. I followed CARTHECOOK's (9/23/05 review) method for cooling, and the pie turned out very well. *One side note- I beat everything by hand with a whisk, and some of these directions are written for an electric mixer. I would recommend doing the egg white mixture first when using a whisk, as you will need the lemon mixture to be hot enough to seal the meringue to the crust. Otherwise the meringue can come out runny underneath. I also will probably adjust the recipe to add more servings next time. My lemon filling came about 1/2 way up the crust when using a 9" deep dish pie crust, and the meringue sat about a 1/2 inch at its tallest in the center of the pie.