Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars IV
These bars are a classic blend of peanut butter and chocolate. Easy to make, and quick to satisfy!
this recipe is delicious. If you will add a half a cup of peanut butter to the chocolate it keeps it creamier and stops it from getting hard and breaking up. It also gives it a richer taste. The other thing I do is use milk chocolate chips. a litle secret is you can use any flavor chips you want and they all make their own flavor ie..white chocolate, or butterscotch.Read More
They turned out even better than I expected! I lined my dish with parchment paper and that worked out great. I only used 2 cups of confec. sugar. As for the chocolate, I used 1/2 milk chocolate and 1/2 semisweet, added a tbsp of margarine and a rounded tablespoon of peanut butter. Let me tell you... the chocolate was excellent. Cutting it was no problem either. We put it into the freezer for about 15 min, then removed it to slice, and then put in the fridge to finish setting. At first we cut into large 2 inch squares, but later I cut them into smaller (1 inch) squares, which worked out better for us (see my 2 pics). They are rich, so it's perfect to have a small piece at a time. At least it worked out that way for my family:-) This is a definitaly a keeper!
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. I made two batches for a bake sale tomorrow and am disappointed I can't keep them all for myself. FYI: I figured out that 2.5 cups graham cracker crumbs is the same as 15 whole graham crackers (where each graham cracker is 4 of the small rectangles). At least that's how they do them around here.
These were really, really good. I made a few small changes to reduce the fat/sugar content: used reduced fat graham crackers (about 16 crushed up), reduced fat peanutbutter and I reduced the amount of sugar to 2 cups and used 2/3 cup melted margarine instead of the butter. I also used equal parts of milk chocolate chips and semi-sweet chips for the chocolate layer and topped 1/2 the batch with finely chopped pecans and shredded coconut.
These are absolutely delicious. Originally I made them for dessert tonight, but when they came out I had to have a little taste...WOW. I made the mistake of cutting them right out of the fridge....didn't see the other reviews until too late, and the chocolate layer did not stick to the peanut butter layer and cracked all over the place. Now I know to let them come up to room temperature. I also used chuncky (honey roasted) peanut butter and milk chocolate. Definate do over. "Too easy...don't tell anyone!" Thanks for the post.
These were wonderful!!! Sooo very easy. I lined the pan with parchment and let it hang over the edge of the pan. I just lifted the whole thing out and they sliced perfectly. Thank you, this will be used often.
I thought this tasted great, just like the PB cups. I would recommend milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. Also, I refridgerated the bars for an hour, then tried to cut them. Bad mistake. The chocolate layer cracked as I cut it. I'd recommend only putting it in for a short while (5 min) then cut, or at least let the bars warm up to room temp before cutting.
These are addictive, even with my lowering fat changes! I used half the margarine, just 2 cups of sugar, and 1 cup milk chocolate chips. The excess sugar and fat seems unnecessary, as it is plenty tasty with a lot less! Great treat. Fast to make and no hot oven!
Based on other reviews I cut the butter down to 3/4 cup and it was plenty. Next time I would increase the amount of chocolate and use a bigger tin - I found the base was too thick. Great taste though.
These were excellent! I took them to a lunch at church and everyone loved them and asked for the recipe. I followed some of the other reviewers advice and only used 2 cups of sugar, used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet, and added melted peanut butter chips to the top and swirled them together with the milk chocolate. I had to wait about 20 minutes before they were hard enough to cut, then I chilled them overnight. Wonderful!
I just made these exactly as the recipe says and they are delicious!! Just like a name-brand cup. I cut the pieces quite small so they are like two bite brownies. Yum!!
To stop the chocolate from cracking, simply add in 4 tbsp veg shortening into the chocolate when you're melting it. That way you get the creamy consistency, but you don't get an overpowering peanutbutter taste.
These are very good and I love how there is a nice thick graham cracker/peanut butter layer. I would suggest placing waxed paper on top of your pan and also adding 1/2 cup peanut butter to your chocolate mixture and the chocolate will NOT CRACK. Also, I would refrigerate for about 15-20 minutes and then they will cut easily with no mess!
Sensational! For fellow choclate lovers out there instead of chocolate chips, melt a mouth watering blend of 70 % Dark Bakers Chocolate and Semi-Sweet Bakers Chocolate (a whole package of each chopped and melted together will do nicely) OR use your favourite solid chocolate bar, then pour that on top for a thicker chocolate layer. Go ahead you deserve it! Also using mini muffin cups you can create that P-butter cup feeling. Fill the mini cups half way with the p-nut part then gently spoon a thick layer of chocolate on top. Kids of all ages love em and they're great for events that require finger deserts.
Everytime I make these, people absolutely RAVE about them. Super easy and THIS is my favorite recipe of all the ones listed for chocolate peanut butter bars! One of my secrets that I have discovered...prior to cutting the bars, I put bars in freezer for about 5 minutes...it prevents chcocolate from getting to sloppy all over the bars....made a BIG difference and made the bars look a lot cleaner.
Made recipe as written. Tasty, but it is more of a candy than a cookie. I would make these again.
Following the advice of others, I added an extra heaping scoop of peanut butter and they turned out much creamier and less crumbly. So yummy! Made 2 8x8 pans but had to heat up another 11 ounces of chocolate to go on the second pan.
Yum! I only used 2 cups of sugar, only because its all I had, but they still came out delish! As with other's suggestions, I lined my pan with wax paper and used a pizza cutter to cut the bars before the chocolate was completely set (about 15 min. in the fridge). I refridgerated overnight and breaking apart the precut bars was a sinch and very simple to peel off the wax paper. The only addition I made to the recipie was I put down a small layer of chocolate on the bottom before layering the peanutbutter mixture (just for fun) - but even if I didn't do this, this recipe as is....amazing and definately a keeper!
This was a good but it was also greasy. I would definitely use only 1/2 cup of butter instead of 1 cup. I also added 1 cup of chocolate chips and used chunky peanut butter instead of creamy :)
I've made these twice now and both times they turned out great. It is a good idea to mix the melted butter and peanut butter together first to make mixing the rest easier. Also, like other reviewers mentioned, putting the first layer in the fridge for a few minutes helps the chocolate layer set quicker. I also put it back in the fridge after the chocolate is added. Just don't leave it in the freezer too long as the layers will separate when cutting smaller pieces. Awesome quick, inexpensive recipe!
Super simple, and AMAZINGLY good! I would note though that if you use regular peanut butter they will be incredibly sweet, so I use the natural peanut butter thats just peanuts, and its fine, anything else would be way to sweet! Someone also suggested shortening in with the chocolate so that it wasnt so crumbly, and about 1/3 to 1/2 a cup was perfect, let sit for about 10 minutes in the fridge, cut them, and then let them harden completely. I highly doubt these will last long!
RIDICULOUS! That's how good these are! I was glad to read they could be frozen, but truthfully we will eat them all before I get them in the freezer. I did cut butter to 3/4 cup as others recommended to save a little on fat and calories. I softened the butter in the microwave and then added the pb to the bowl to finish melting the butter and soften the pb. Made it very easy to mix. I will probably add an extra cup of chocolate chips on top as anotehr reviewer did, but just because I like a little more chocolate. These are great the way they are written. I will try not to make these too often as we eat way too many!
I was looking for something other than cookies for my boys to make with me. They are 2yrs. and 4yrs. old and this worked great! I had them each unwrap a stick of butter and put it in the bowl then each smash a bag of graham crackers while I combined the butter peanut butter and powdered sugar. They couldn't wait to eat them! However I am on Weight Watchers and the points are really high on this dessert. The dessert is 3.5 Weight Watchers points if cut into 48 pieces. I cut 4 rows then cut 12 slices in each row. It was 7 WW points if left in 24 servings. Easy to make and tastes pretty good.
Tasty, quick, and affordable to make for a dessert. Ate before but not sure where. No baking to required just a microwave. Always gets eaten up very quickly! For a small family I found to cut recipe in half just use an 8x8 or square pan and half the ingredients. The only tricky one is the confectioners sugar and I use 1 cup plus 6 tablespoons for half the recipe. And, like another reviewer said the graham cracker crumbs can be subtituted with an equal amount of honey graham crackers crushed.
Wonderful! I'm really not a fan of graham crackers or the crumbs but they are really necessary for these and you cannot tell they are in there! I had just a small amount of peanut butter left in the jar so I added a little extra to the bottom layer and about 2 T to the chocolate layer. I did halve the recipe and used an 8x8 pan. These are a keeper!
I am so impressed with this recipe. So easy. I had to make 2 batches and the first one was a trial for sure. Very messy preparing but the 2nd one went much smoother. I did not use parchment paper and I would definitely say that parchment paper is a must for a couple reasons. #1 The first bunch crumbled horribly because I cut into them and tried to serve them within the first hour, but if you use Parchment paper I do not think this would be a problem. Reason # 2 is I let the 2nd batch sit overnight in the fridge and they set really nicely but were tough to get out, so parchment would help. Whether you use parchment or not you MUST at least cut into them once the chocolate sets (15-20 mins in fridge). Also, definitely mix the chocolate with a little peanut butter. Made it very smooth and chocolate did not crack. Great recipe.
I have made this recipe at least 6 times all to rave reviews. I like to add just a little more peanut butter for flavor and just a little more chocolate chips to evenly coat. If you score the peanut butter/butter/sugar mix a bit before adding the melted chocolate it helps the layers stay together a bit better. Love it! Easy and quick.
I am making these for holiday gifts. Wanted something easy that would help me use up my peanut butter stash. I only used one stick of butter, upped the amount of peanut butter to 2 1/2 cups and lowered the amount of powdered sugar and graham cracker crumbs to 2 cups. I found that if you melt the butter and peanut butter very well before adding other ingredients it is easier to spread into pan. Used 1 bag of milk chocolate chips with 1/2 cup peanut butter added when melting. Used a 9 x 13 lined with wax paper with overhang. Let set up in fridge then lifted out of pan with no problems. Then wrapped in foil and froze. When ready to give as gifts, remove, bring to room temp, slice, and box (I put each piece in a cupcake liner). Very happy with this recipe. :-) Taste very much like a reese's
OMG! These are so simple and so good. I did use reduced fat peanut butter. I reduced the recipe by half, using an 8 x 8 pan. I'm glad I did because I would have eaten way too many! We will make these often, and I can already see several full batches for the holidays!
Ohhh so good! I did reduce the butter to 1/2c (1 stick) and found that to be plenty. The crust was not dry at all and firmed up in the fridge with no problem. I have made another PB bar recipe on this site and used all the butter suggested and I literally poured the crust in the pan....yes it did firm up and was delicious....but I think I prefer this recipe and use less butter. The taste is great and it will totally satisfy the PB/Choco. fix....thanks for a yummy recipe!
AMAZING is all there is to say about these!!!
My kids love this! I have to take them away before they eat it all up since I made them as a gift for my neighbors. It's easy and taste good:)
So yummy! Very rich! Added a big spoon of peanut butter to the chocolate like others suggested. Not sure how others fit all this into a 8x8 pan. I did not use a 9x13 but I had a weird 8x12 (not sure where this pan came from) that worked great.
Yum! I however, omited the graham crackers...
These turn out perfect ever time, no alternations needed!!
Followed instructions as is except added 1 extra cup of choc chips. I just didn't think it would cover the whole thing. Hubby LOVES them! The first one busted when I tried to get it out of the pan, but all the others came out beautifully. Next time I will wait 10-15 minutes before cutting and definitely crush the graham crackers finely. My husband loves you, Justine.
Amazing. Just remember to cool entirely in the fridge and then allow to come to room temp before cutting so as to avoid the chocolate seperating from the bar itself. YUM! These are my husbands favorite!
I needed to bring a desert to a BBQ and did not want to turn on the oven. This was great. My 8 & 10 year olds did it almost "all be themselves". We used natural no sugar added PB and it was still incredibly sweet. We will definitely makes this again.
Made as specified except only used 1/2 cup butter instead of 1 cup to cut down on fat/calories. Still turned out good. Husband and kids both devoured.
One word: Yummy! I'm a fudge lover, and I think I like this just as well, if not better. I know one thing, it was much easier to make! I've tried fudge - for some reason it never turned out like my mom's. *sigh* I loved this though! My husband thought it would take us forever to eat it because of the richness... HA! It was gone in a day or two. I knew it would be!
Perfect! Super easy to make! I took them to a BBQ and they were gone in no time!
I also mixed the chocolate half semisweet and half milk. Thanks for the tip of putting a little peanut butter in the chocolate, it helped make the chooclate setp. Great and easy treat
These were VERY easy and delicious!!! I did reduce the confectioners' sugar to 2 cups, added about a half a cup of peanut butter to the milk chocolate chips and used an 8x8 pan because a 9x13 pan was too big. I will definitely make these again!
These are great. I added my peanut butter into my hot butter so that it would blend smoothly. I also allowed these to set for a few minutes in the freezer before cutting them. I then placed them in the fridge so that they could finish setting.
This is really good, although I think I added too many graham crackercrumbs as the bottom was a little dry. I used 15 whole grahams crumbled finely as another reviewer suggested and then added 3 more when the first batch only yielded about 1 3/4 cups. I think 15 would have been perfect. Will make this again, but think it needs to be tweaked a bit.
Another recipe in which I received many requests. I love how its so easy and you dont have to bake it. Quick to just whip up! They tasted almost like a reeses.
This is IT! This is the one! Growing up and attending a small public school, we had these bars once a month and the recipe went to the grave with the chef. I have tried to replicate over the years and now I found the secret is the GRAHAM CRACKER crumbs!Thank you Justine, the search is finally over :)
My husband loves these he can't have enough and it is so easy
throw the diet and scale out the door for a day if you make this recipie it is delicious, then when you had your fill, just get back on the diet and bring the scale back in don't jump on the scale till you have exercised and balanced your diet with healty eating again!!!
Love it love it love it! Easy to make, I also cut down the sugar and no one noticed.....my daughter makes it with her friends and the recipe is passed along.
These were excellent. I took them to work for my birthday and they were devoured before lunch!
I gave it five stars due to the simplicity of such a delicious treat; a fun rainy day moment with two young kids. I used almond butter rather then peanut butter since that is what my family seems to prefer; and the idea of adding 1/2 cup of it to the melted chocolate is brilliant. Rich flavour of chocolate without all the cracking when serving. Definitely take the time to precut squares 15 minutes after placing in the refrigerator to make it easier. Even though I reduced the icing sugar to 2 C, I will cut it even lower next time...perhaps because I used semi-sweet chocolate on top. My sweet tooth, as powerful as it is, was surprisingly a touch overwhelmed. Will keep this one around for when the little ones have an urge to "bake"!
This recipe is amazing!! It is sooo easy and quick. I think I made it in 15 minutes. These bars taste just like Crispy Crunch chocolate bars (I'm from Canada). If you need to bake something really fast, these are perfect and you will be praised as a baking goddess!!
My husband, who is a peanut butter fanatic, loved these. Obviously very high in fat, so I made one batch, separated them into 3 sections and put two in the freezer. Thanks for the recipe!
Made these today - delicious. I only had a little over a cup and a half of the graham crumbs but they're fine with just that much. Usually make peanut butter balls but hate the mess of the dipping. These were much easier - a little hard to cut but I cut them in small squares and they look find. I agree with one reviewer that they taste like the Reece's Peanut butter cups. I also used the milk chocolate chips as I prefer them. Yummy
OMG!! This recipe taste just like a Reese's cup... I have been waiting my whole life to figure out how they make their peanut butter so good. Well here it is! LOL I would probably use a little less sugar next time tho. I liked them room temperature after they were cooled in the fridge, but my husband preferred them chilled. Either way, they were a HIT!
I halved the recipe for an 8x8 pan. Was craving peanut butter cups and these were pretty darned close! I ground the graham crackers in a mini food processor for finer crumbs and used natural peanut butter. The natural PB means the squares can't be left out for too long before they start to get melt-y, but that's ok--if they were out in sight we'd eat them all at once!
I absolutely love these bars. It has been a few years since I last had them. I like the graham cracker to be larger than crumbs. I made these today with a twist, for a Christmas present. We didn't have graham crackers, so I substituted coconut. I rolled them into balls and froze them for 1/2 hr. and then dipped them into the chocolate. They are so good, and not terribly sweet! I think I could have done with less butter, though. But, that is with the coconut. I am not sure if I had done it with graham crackers.
these were awsome! even my fiance's sister who made the exact same thing (only her recipe called for a bunch of powdered sugar) admitted that mine were better then hers. Everyone said they tasted like reeses peanut butter cups. I used ghirardelli milk chocolate chips instead of the simi-sweet chocolate chips. They were fantastic. The only trouble I had with them was spreading the chocolate on the very cumbly mixture. I ended up spreading it as far to the edge as I could and just cut out the imperfections. overall great recipe I will definatly make these again and again.
I have been making these for years, every Christmas. My daughter was in the Brownies and they made them, I got the recipe and every year since we have them, it's tradition now, and my daughter is now 36 years old. They are the best!!!
These we a huge success!! A big hit in my house. So easy and so good.
Very easy recipe to make! I used 2 c confectioners sugar. I did use the parchment paper and it worked well. I mixed 1 T of peanut butter in with the melted chocolate. Cut in to small pieces as it is rich. Tastes like a peanut butter cup. This was popular and enjoyed by all. Thanks to previous reviews before I made it.-The Entertaining Hen
This recipe reminds me of my mom's chocolate peanut butter bars. Now my children gobble them up. I wouldn't change a thing to the recipe. Nice and easy.
This was good, but it requires way too much margarine. It holds together much better when you use half the amount.
These are always the first to go at parties, and no one can believe how easy they are to make. You can't go wrong with the peanut-butter/chocolate combination. One of my go-to recipes, for sure!
I have made these luscious cookies for years. They are always in demand by my husband's tennis teams--both boys and girls! Any cookie recipe that requires only a pan, a food processor, and two bowls for the microwave is a keeper.
I was looking for a recipe that would take me back to my school days -you know those chocolate peanut butter bars they served in the cafeteria (so good) and this didn't do it. The texture of the peanut butter filling is a little strange, not bad just different. We did not like the semi-sweet chocolate at all. It was way too strong for these bars. We ended up peeling the chocolate off and throwing it away. I think milk chocolate would taste so much better.
Delicious and easy! I made 7 recipes (all from this website) for a church coffee hour. This recipe got rave reviews and disappeared first. I hand mixed the peanut butter / graham mixture, but I wished I'd used my mixer since it got so thick. Melting the chocolate in the microwave slowly but surely was a lot easier than getting yet another pan dirty. I did let them sit too long before cutting into squares so the chocolate hardened. The directions to refrigerate for only 5 minutes, then cutting into squares would have been best. Oh, one little tip I did right. I used a 9 x 13 disposable aluminum container from the store and cut each corner when ready to serve. That way I could fold down the sides and cut into bars more easily than flipping out and trying to cut into squares. I also dipped my knife in boiling water in between cuts so the chocolate didn’t crack. Nice presentation.
These were quick and very easy to make. Had a good taste but a little dry. Think another chocolate topping that doesn't set up so hard would be better.
Theses are way too good! You will love them if you are a Reese's fan. I think they are much better when they are at room temp rather than just out of the fridge.
So glad I found this... Gran used to make them for me and used to know the recipe by heart... alas forgot. Definately add peanut butter to the chocolate for best results. Will require longer refrigeration before cutting. These freeze fabulously if you can't finish a full pan before you get tired of them.
YUM Justine! Just found out it was my neighbors birthday so I put an emergency call in to daughter number 1 who's a manager for Bath and Body Works to bring home a pretty Fall candle and then went on a hunt for a quick but delish no bake recipe. I'm a Reeses freak so I knew this had to be a winner. Personally I love the graininess the graham crackers gives the bars as it reminds me very much of the infamous peanut butter cup. I found that I didn't have quite enough crackers so I supplemented with rolled oats and ended up loving the chewy texture it added. Took the great advice from "zmo" and used parchment paper to line my pan and another from Lisa who suggested adding PB to the chocolate. Also listened to others and only used two cups of sugar. Fantastic little dessert Justine and thank you!
Very easy to make if you have a food processor. The whole thing came together in under 10 minutes. Delicious! Very, very rich!
Good recipe, easy to make. The only change I made was to add a few tbsp of shortening to the melted chocolate so it would be easier to cut when set. Really liked the bars very tasty.
I'm sure these are just as good the way the recipe it written, but I wanted to decrease the sugar a bit and "healthy" these up some more. So I used the whole box of my graham cracker crumbs instead of 2.5 cups... making it was closer to 4 cups, decreased the powdered sugar to 1 and 1/2 cups, and added extra peanut butter (I just eyeballed it and went by taste.) It was not quite gooey enough to hold together so I added a bit of corn syrup, which "stickied it right up." I also changed the chocolate topping a bit after hearing what the other reviewers said. I used half semi-sweet and half milk chocolate chips, and melted them in the microwave with 3 Tablespoons of butter. Stirred and added 1/4 cup of half and half. Anyway, even with all my changes it turned out great, and I felt better that my kids got a little less sugar and a little more wholegrain. Also the parchment idea from another reviewer worked like a dream!
Very good! I used my blender to make the graham cracker crumbs so they would be really fine. I also used a cookie sheet - to make more, turned out just fine- not thick like the picture. The only adjustment I needed for the cookie sheet was about a 1/2 cup more morsels. After five minutes in the frigde I pulled the cookie sheet out to cut them, they started to melt. So I stuck them back in fridge already cut, then 1/2 later pulled them out and placed them in an airtight container. Will make again.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but they turned out bad. The top was hard and the bottom was just gross!
Great recipe, holiday keeper.
These are awesome! They are super easy and delicious. I will be making these often!
Fantastic! I assembled these for my coworkers and they all really loved them. They just had to know what made the crunch in the peanut butter; nobody guessed graham cracker crumbs. These are great served cold with coffee - like a Butterfinger candy bar. Thank you for the great recipe!
:O wow....awesome , big suprise in taste , you my friend have just introduced the dish im gonna take to my uncles house for christmas every year , and say that i made it myself and its a secret recipe :D
Just like the Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls we always make at Christmas...without the time consuming rolling and dipping. Now I can have my favorite year round. Not sure if that's a good thing or not. : ) AJ
Yum! I cut down on the butter a tad, but remember, that's what holds the peanut butter part together! Don't cut down too much like I did the 2nd time!
Fantastic recipe, my daughter loves it!!
These turned out great, I did add a 1/2 cup of peanut butter to the melted chocolate chips for the topping like the previous review suggested.
These were really good and really quick and easy. I followed the recipe as written. The only change I will make next time is to add more peanut butter - I like a stronger peanut butter flavor.
You might need a little more sugar, but the taste!!! WONDERFUL! An instant hit with the whole family!
These are so rich, but so good. I also mailed these and they traveled well. (In January)
My mom always made these during the holidays for a treat and they were always a favorite. I had to look this recipe up as a refresher for how to make them, but one thing we always did differently is use half semi-sweet and half butterscotch chips for the topping. It is sooo yummy, give it a try!
I am VERY picky when it comes to recipes. This one is great! Here are a few tips to save on fat/calories for days when you don't want to feel like a total glutton: I used reduced fat peanut butter, cut the butter to about 2/3 of what the recipe calls for (and for half of the butter, I substituted with margarine), and cut the confectioner's sugar to 3/4 of what the recipe calls for. The bars really don't taste any different. They are still sweet and chocolatey and sooooo peanut buttery!
These are really good and easy to make! I did find them a bit too sweet though, I think cutting back a little on the sugar may improve the taste, (not that it really needs improving since these were so good). It's really a great quick and easy treat to make.
Holy cow these are awesome! I was craving peanut butter and chocolate and this definitely satisfied that craving. These are absolutely perfect as written and I would not change a thing. These will definitely be made again in my house. Thanks for the recipe!
I made these for Easter but did as chocolover09suggested making the box brownies and putting these on top.They didnt stick to the brownies at all. Any suggestions to make them stick next time? They are still wonderful and very easy to make. My daughter agrees they taste exactly like a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup she cant stop sampling them.
I love this recipe! It was very quick and super easy! I used crunchy peanut butter, reduced the confectioners sugar to 2 cups, and added 2 teaspoons of shortening to the semi-sweet chocolate chips when melting, which produced a smooth and glossy chocolate that set up to a perfect semi-hard state, making it very easy to slice while still remaining firm. When I was ready to store these, I cut them into even smaller bite sized pieces, as they are very rich and sweet, but SO yummy!
I refrigerated the peanut mix in the pan, then cut out shapes and dipped them in the chocolate with a dollop of peanut butter. They made great Brown Bear Bars for my son's Kindergarten class.
Very, very good, and so easy to make. I added more peanut butter and used 1/2 milk chocolate and 1/2 semi-sweet chips, after reading the comments of others. My family and friends loved these!!
This was sooooo easy and quick and the family loved it! I have to tell you though that I was out of (and frankly we don't often have) graham crackers and substituted crushed animal crackers (I had a huge box of them) and they came out great. I don't care for graham crackers and may try it with vanilla wafers next time! Yum!
