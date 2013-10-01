Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars IV

I'm sure these are just as good the way the recipe it written, but I wanted to decrease the sugar a bit and "healthy" these up some more. So I used the whole box of my graham cracker crumbs instead of 2.5 cups... making it was closer to 4 cups, decreased the powdered sugar to 1 and 1/2 cups, and added extra peanut butter (I just eyeballed it and went by taste.) It was not quite gooey enough to hold together so I added a bit of corn syrup, which "stickied it right up." I also changed the chocolate topping a bit after hearing what the other reviewers said. I used half semi-sweet and half milk chocolate chips, and melted them in the microwave with 3 Tablespoons of butter. Stirred and added 1/4 cup of half and half. Anyway, even with all my changes it turned out great, and I felt better that my kids got a little less sugar and a little more wholegrain. Also the parchment idea from another reviewer worked like a dream!