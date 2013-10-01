Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars IV

4.6
465 Ratings
  • 5 357
  • 4 83
  • 3 11
  • 2 10
  • 1 4

These bars are a classic blend of peanut butter and chocolate. Easy to make, and quick to satisfy!

Recipe by justine

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar, peanut butter and melted butter. Press firmly into the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave, stirring occasionally. Spread melted chocolate over the crumb crust. Chill for about 5 minutes, then cut into bars before the chocolate is completely set, then chill until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 158.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022