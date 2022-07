Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars IV

I am so impressed with this recipe. So easy. I had to make 2 batches and the first one was a trial for sure. Very messy preparing but the 2nd one went much smoother. I did not use parchment paper and I would definitely say that parchment paper is a must for a couple reasons. #1 The first bunch crumbled horribly because I cut into them and tried to serve them within the first hour, but if you use Parchment paper I do not think this would be a problem. Reason # 2 is I let the 2nd batch sit overnight in the fridge and they set really nicely but were tough to get out, so parchment would help. Whether you use parchment or not you MUST at least cut into them once the chocolate sets (15-20 mins in fridge). Also, definitely mix the chocolate with a little peanut butter. Made it very smooth and chocolate did not crack. Great recipe.