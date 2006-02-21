Broiled Pork Chops
These are fabulous pork chops. Pork is very lean, and this quick broiling method keeps the meat juicy and succulent. Serve with steamed veggies and mashed potatoes for a complete meal.
I actually pan-fried my pork chops with the sauce, and the doneness was perfect. Pan-frying, especially for beginners, is the easiest way to ensure that the pork is not overdone (you can poke at the meat to feel when it's cooked). I also marinated the chops with some of the sauce for half-an-hour before frying it - don't leave it marinating for too long, or the vinegar will denature the meat. Changes to sauce: cut back the ketchup a little, double the Worcestershire sauce and halve the vinegar, add more brown sugar (this cuts down on the sourness and helps the sauce to caramelise and become sticky). Make more sauce, you'll find it disappearing as you baste. You may want to fry some garlic before adding the chops. This sauce is reminiscent of a bbq sauce, as others have pointed out, but it's lighter and doesn't smother the meat like bbq sauce can. With the changes, it's superb with pork. I'm definitely noting it down.Read More
This was not that good. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cooked them in a grill pan basting with the sauce. The sauce is pretty bland and the taste of chili powder is not appetizing in this. My husband did not care for this either. I won't make this again.Read More
Absolutely wonderful! I have been looking for a new way of cooking pork chops! I used boneless pork chops. I did not have any vinegar so I used lemon juice instead and added garlic salt to taste. I also prefer to do things the easy way so I threw the chops in the crock pot, poured the sauce over them, set the temp to high and let it cook for about 4 1/2 hours. They came out so tender that we could cut then with a fork and one chop (that was thinner) actually fell apart in the crock pot. When we finished them up I was sad that we did not have more! I would give this one more than 5 stars if I could. Deffinantly a keeper!
I used the thick pork chops from Costco and followed the directions exactly. We really enjoyed these...especially my extremely picky 9 year old son. We will definately be making this again. Thank you for sharing!
I was a little disappointed after reading all the great reviews! Unless i did something wrong. I basted every 3 minutes & did this a total of 5 different times (till the juices ran clear) Mine came out burnt, I moved them down & didnt place directly under broiler after the 3rd time.. They were o.k. But NOT fast like ppl said...
I made these for dinner tonight and they came out very well. My older brother, who is a notoriously picky eater and rarely will try anything I make, ate two pork chops! I consider that a definite sign of success. I was a little skeptical about the recipe after reading other reviews, but was very pleased with the way they turned out. Very simple and easy to prepare. I didn't have any paprika OR chili powder, so I used cayenne and parsley instead. I also substituted 1/3 of the ketchup for BBQ sauce after reading other reviewers' complaints. Thanks for the recipe!!
We thought these were really good. Even my son thought they were good (and that is saying something). I cooked them on the grill instead of broiling.
I think this had a little too much ketchup.
This is a definite personal taste recipe. My family and I are not huge fans of barbeque so this recipe is not for us. However, if you really like barbeque (and more importantly barbeque sauce) then you'll probably really like this recipe. The pork turned out really tender - a first that I've encountered! That was really great! I wanted to avoid the "too ketchupy" taste that others wrote of so I substituted 1/4 c. barbeque sauce for a 1/4 c. ketchup. It actually turned out well, my family just doesn't like barbeque. Anyway, thanks for sharing!
Very good!! I used a little more brown sugar than the recipe suggested and apple cider vinegar. This is a quick and easy I can wait to try it with chicken! Thank you!
I really liked this sauce. I rubbed some minced garlic on the pork chops before adding the sauce. And I didn't broil- cooked on a George Foreman Grill. Came out quite tasty! Husband liked having the extra sauce to put on the pork chops as we ate. I'll make it again.
My husband and son absolutely LOVED these! Highly recommended!
Very bland and runny. Maybe less water, honey instead of brown sugar more spices. What ever it lacked...It isn't worth messing with again to get it right. I won't make this again.
These were delicious! I only had 3 chops and the amount of sauce was good for that as I put them in the slow cooker for 4 hours. I also added a generous amount of Sriracha Hot Sauce for some kick.
What a wonderful change from just broiling the chops with seasoning salt like I usually do. My hsuband and I both loved these. I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Family was not too impressed. One son liked it pretty well, but I thought it was too acidic and another opinion was too ketchup tasting. Pork Chops were tender though.
I tried this recipe because it was so close to another recipe I use a lot, but it wasn't near as good as my other recipe. I will be going back to my other recipe. My husband was also very disappointed.
I tweaked this recipe a little, but it was a good base!! My husband and I aren't big fans of ketchup, so I used 1/4 cup of ketchup and 1/2 cup of Budweiser brand BBQ sauce. We tasted it while the sauce was simmering, and found it to be too acidic, so I added even more brown sugar, and that helped mellow it out. I used thin (maybe 1/4"?) pork chops, and I believe they took a total of 12 minutes to cook. They came out very tender, juicy, and my picky husband told me 3 times how good they were, so that's a winner in my book!! Thanks! :)
very tasty! i love sauce so i doubled it & i put the chops in the middle of the oven & rotated a few times (mainly because we have the extra thick ones from costco) - this way they won't burn.
This tasted like reg. Bar-B-Q sauce. It is easier to buy a bottle of sauce and pour it over the pok chops. Will not make again.
Great recipe! I didn't even marinade it for very long and the taste was throughout! Excellent!
Although this recipe was tasty, I found the mess to be a real pain. I'm still scrubbing the burnt sauce off my new baking dish! If you're going to make this, be sure to use a disposable foil pan.
Very good. I do not have a brush so I spooned the sauce on and it worked great. The reserved sauce was needed at the end though or it would have been too dry.
I have made this a couple of times now and it is a crowd pleaser. Try it you'll like it.
The sauce not only taste good, I think it keeps the pork chop tender. I regretted not making more after the 1st bite. It will be one of my regular dinner recipe.
If no chili powder is available you can substitute it with garlic salt by spreading it on the pork chop itself and massaging the flavour in. It is important to do this before you prepare the sauce because there will be more flavour and it keeps the sauce from being to sweet. Everyone will enjoin it. It is my favorite pork chop recipe.
Too much work for a sauce that taste's just like any other bbq sauce on the market.
These pork chops are nice and easy. They're a hit with family and guest everytime! Thanks for the recipe.
Pretty good. I used smoked salt, smoked paprika and chipoltle chili pepper. Tasted like it was grilled but very moist and tender. I think that is the most impressive thing about broiling vs. other techniques. Reeeeeally most and nice. I think it needs to be thin like this. If you used bbq sauce, that would burn before the chop is cooked.
The sauce on these chops is wonderful! We also like it on chicken.
i used this on chicken and did it on the grill...it was so good...the tang in this sauce is yummy...this is one you can use on anything you make on the grill.
We just LOVED this recipe! I think next time we will probably marinade in the sauce before broiling. Great sauce!
This was delicious. I loved it. I just wish my fire alarm sensor wasn't so sensitive because it went off twice when I was broiling it. Half way through it, I ended up making it in a flat pan but it still turned out very yummy.
This was Good! Didnt change anything although the chops kinda burned a little. The kids and my husband loved it!
These were o.k. I do not think that I cooked it correctly. I do not have a broiler pan so I used a 9x13 baking dish with a wire thing on top so it could drip. When we sat down to dinner we found that they weren't cooked all the way. So we desided to cook they some more. The sauce was not very flavorful. The pork chops were not gross but they were not wonderful.
Simple ingredients found in every pantry, easy to make and fabulous taste! Better than BBQ!
These were a hit in our house. My husband loves BBQ and thought these were great. My only complaint is that they took about double the time to cook as the recipe called for. Not sure why? Will make again for sure. Thanks for sharing.
OK, but a little bland, and too "ketchupy" tasting.
Yummy! With the ketchup sauce, my 2 year old ate this up.
My husband and I loved these pork chops! The sauce was very tasty and easy to make. We grilled the pork chops rather than broiling them.
We were grilling, so we charcoaled this recipe. It was very good.
This was ok. I had read the reviews saying it was too watery so I left out the water. It tasted too much like vinegar for my taste. I will try it again without the vinegar and more brown sugar. I think it would be better that way.
Sauce was pretty good. Did not turn into a family favorite but still good. Just seemed like something was missing.
We loved this recipe and will be making again. The pork chops were so juicy and flavorful. Thanks!!
Very good and easy to fix.
We enjoyed this, and the sauce was good, but not sure I will make it again. I prefer pork recipes which have more tender results... sour cream pork chops and marinated pork tenderloin from this site are both to die for!
These were good, the sauce was tangy, but tasty. Out of white vinegar, so opted for cider vinegar instead, but nevertheless was still good.
I loved this, but I made a few changes: used 1/4 c. ketchup, 1/4 c. BBQ sauce, 1 c. water (we like a lot of gravy), 1 TBSP brown sugar, and a bit of honey. I marinated my boneless pork loin chops for 1/2 hour, softened some onion slices with butter on my pan, cooked the chops right on the pan and I added the sauce. When they were cooked (which was pretty fast), I removed them from the pan, and thickened the sauce with 2 TBSP of cornstarch dissolved on a bit of water, for an excellent gravy. Sounds like a lot of work, but it really wasn't! We all loved them!!!
This is a great quick way to make pork chops. They are really juicy and my kids loved them!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Easy to make and very flavourful. I'll definately be making this one again!
We did not care for this recipe, but it may be because I did not follow the recipe as written. I followed a few other suggestions and tried the slow cooker. It was like we were eating boiled pork chops. The sauce actually had a good flavor and probably would have been good used in the oven with the broiler as written, or on the grill. We ended up throwing out the leftovers from the slow cooker though.
I made this recipe just as directed. My husband and children loved it. The pork chops stayed very moist. Which is so important with chops.
My boyfriend and I really liked this sauce. Easy to make and great on pork chops.
Nice sauce, I added a little garlic and ginger. The pork also came out very tender. I will definately make this again when I don't have time to leave the meat to marinade for long.
A nice way to add zing to your Pork Chops. I used this same recipe on a chicken breast and it really tasted nice.
This dish is delicous we loved the sauce
This was an excellent sauce for the pork chops....had just enough zing to it. Better than using just bbq sauce. I did double up on the liquid so I could pour more of it on the chops. I'd definitely make this recipe again.
This was a quick easy recipe and best of all My husband and I loved it. Honestly best pork chops I ever had
After reading the reviews, I decided I was just going to jump in and try is EXACTLY as it was written up. So happy that I did. At first I was kind of bummed that it was so thin in texture but, the taste made up for it in the end. My advice, don't be discouraged by a taste test. I almost ditched it because the taste by itself wasn't what I expected. After they came out of the over (broiled) the taste with the chop was amazing!
I also added BBQ sauce to tone down the ketchupy-ness and felt this needed more brown sugar to carmelize this into a glaze. It was just ok.
Delicious and tender, they turned out perfect! The sauce is yummy and worth a try.
pork was still juicy but not enough flavor
Really love the broiled pork chops, would not change the recipie at all. So simple and so delicious. Thanks Jan.
this gave the chops such a good flavor. we were suprised how moist they were and best of all the kids loved them
My husband grilled the pork chops with the sauce. I didnt have any Worcestershire sauce, but I mixed everything else together. The sauce was awesome!
Easy to make. My husband said he'd definitely want me to make it again and I've never found a sauce he likes on pork chops.
Very good recipe. I made it for the family last night and should have made more. This one's a keeper.
This one is alright, I found it a bit boring. Not great, not bad. Depends on individual taste I guess.
very good recipe... also found that if you use chops thick enough, it works very well to stand them on their side the last six minutes or so of broiling
Yum
My husband is not picky...but he said these were ok...which means he hated it. Will not make again. To me they just seemed blah
Although my 5 year old and husband loved this, I thought it was just okay. It wasn't sweet or tangy enough, it just tasted like water and ketchup on pork. But, since my daughter ate the entire thing, I have to rate it at least a 3.
My girlfriend and I used this method with a different sauce. We used 2 Tbsp Cholula hot sauce per half cup of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, brushed onto pork and broiled for 4 minutes/ side. We also flipped and brushed sauce onto chops after each 4 minute interval. Flipped and brushed 5 times for 1" chops. Chops were tender and juicy!
a great taste. i had to make without paprika since i did not have any in the house. it is something i will be making regularly for the family.
Pretty bland. My husband was very underwhelmed. I feel like I could have gotten the same result with a bottled sauce and a lot less work.
Charlie really liked it. I made the sauce and he kept an eye on the oven.
This is a great BBQ sauce to use on pork, chicken, or whatever. The only change I made to the sauce was to add about 1.5 oz of bourbon and 1 beef boullion cube. I'll be using this sauce again and again. Thanks so much!
My husband said, "Wonderful dinner," and that's good enough for me. He also recommended we try this sauce on chicken, too. I made some changes based on others' suggestions (basically just altered according to taste). I also used thinner pork chops, so had to cut broiling time to 3 minutes per side and really keep and eye on them. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Didn't make any changes...easy to make with ingredients I had on hand...delicious!
Extremely good!
So, maybe I did something wrong- but I followed the recipe exactly, and these weren't great. They were palatable, but not great. It tasted like pork chops dipped in tomato soup. I tried to thicken the sauce with some cornstarch and water, but it just made thicker tomato soup. I should have just used some BBQ sauce. It would have saved me some disappointment.
Followed the recipe, but cooked the chops on the BBQ grill instead and slopped on plenty of sauce. A keeper.
Best Pork Chops I've ever tasted! So easy, and so moist and tender! YUMMY!!
Well, my kids and I really liked this recipe but my husband did not. He felt it was too dry. I will try this in my crockpot the next time to see if he would love it. I also cut the ketchup to 1/2c. and substituted the chili powder for a 1/2 t. cayenne pepper. Again, I loved it.
Only had 2 chops in the freezer so I scaled the recipe down. My husband and I both really enjoyed these. The basting sauce made them really tasty! This will become a regular in our household.
This is a GREAT marinade. Not too spicy, but bountiful in flavor. This also works great on steak and burgers. I have since added it to my permanent recipe collection. Thank you for sharing!
A quick and easy way to make pork chops. The whole family really liked this recipe. I only had 4 boneless chops so I halved the sauce recipe, which was plenty. Wish now I would have had more chops - they were gone in a jiffy! The next time, I will take a previous reviewer's recommendation and use the slowcooker. Sounds even better!
Made an excellent meal for our family. Added extra brown sugar, since our family likes sauce a little sweeter.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was very quick and easy. I added 1 tsp each of onion and garlic powder to the sauce. I didn't have any chile powder so I added some Tabasco and red pepper flakes. It had just the right amount of spice to it.
This recipe was very good! Although we did not broil the pork chops. ( my husband put them on the grill) but the were great! The sauce is excellent for grilling if you coat the chops in cornstarch to help the sauce stick.
A great new way to cook an old favorite! We also tried the sauce on pork ribs--they take longer to cook, but are very flavorful!
I served this to my family and sister. They liked it, but was a little disappointed. The sauce wasn't anything special. Next time I'll just put some bbq sauce on it rather than wasting time to make this one.
This recipe was quick and easy. The porch chops were so moist they melt in your mouth. Will make again Thanks The Tyler Family
mmm sooooo good!!! these chops are the best.as another user stated double the sauce it is so good for dipping in i also added cayanne pepper to give it a spicy kick.
I followed the recipe exactly and the consistancy was weird and all watery
I thought it tasted alot like barbequed pork chops. I don't think I would make them again, it would be easier to buy a bottle of sauce, although they tasted fine, I just wouldn't do it again.
Great the way it is! Easy and relatively quick. Try it as it is written before changing the recipe using the reviews as your guideline.
I've had this recipe for years. But for some reason it didn't taste as good as I thought it would. I will try it again and see if I still feel that way.
I don't often use the broiler, so this recipe was a change of pace for me. I was very pleased with the results and will cook it again. The sauce was a bit spicy for my tastes, but that could be attributed to the type of chili powder I used.
