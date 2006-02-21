Broiled Pork Chops

I actually pan-fried my pork chops with the sauce, and the doneness was perfect. Pan-frying, especially for beginners, is the easiest way to ensure that the pork is not overdone (you can poke at the meat to feel when it's cooked). I also marinated the chops with some of the sauce for half-an-hour before frying it - don't leave it marinating for too long, or the vinegar will denature the meat. Changes to sauce: cut back the ketchup a little, double the Worcestershire sauce and halve the vinegar, add more brown sugar (this cuts down on the sourness and helps the sauce to caramelise and become sticky). Make more sauce, you'll find it disappearing as you baste. You may want to fry some garlic before adding the chops. This sauce is reminiscent of a bbq sauce, as others have pointed out, but it's lighter and doesn't smother the meat like bbq sauce can. With the changes, it's superb with pork. I'm definitely noting it down.

