Broiled Pork Chops

These are fabulous pork chops. Pork is very lean, and this quick broiling method keeps the meat juicy and succulent. Serve with steamed veggies and mashed potatoes for a complete meal.

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the ketchup, water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, salt, paprika, chili powder and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside half of the sauce.

  • Preheat broiler.

  • Brush both sides of the chops with sauce. Place chops on broiling pan rack. Broil about 4 inches from the heat for 4 minutes on each side. Brush with more sauce. Continue broiling, turning and basting every 3 to 4 minutes, until juices run clear. Serve with reserved sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 815.9mg. Full Nutrition
