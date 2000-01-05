Chocolate Lebkuchen
This recipe comes from Christmas, 1961. These bars have a light, tart frosting. This dough needs to ripen for a couple of days, but it's worth it.
I am half German and have searched for years for a recipe that comes close to the ones my uncle sent us when I was young. This is it! Thank you, Juanita! Forget the cinnamon candy (totally unauthentic!), but use nonpareils. These look like brownies, so it might be a good idea to warn guests! The cloves were too strong when the cookies were fresh, but after a few days they tasted fine to us. I used parchment for these, and did not grease it or the sheet. These keep well and don't dry out sitting out on the buffet table for hours. Enjoy!
I didn't really enjoy it. It wouldn't be something I try again.
This is the most authentic recipe I have found for lebkuchen. I added grated lemon and orange peel to the dough. For the icing I added orange peel and more juice to make a thin glaze. Another commenter suggested "dropping" these on parchment paper, which I did. Made a very authentic cookie. Roll into golf-ball size for the most attractive cookie. Do not overbake. At 325 F, check at 15 mins for golf-ball sized dough balls. After you cool the honey sugar mix, the most effective way to mix is with your hands. It's a difficult and messy step, but I believe it is what makes these so authentic. What's up with the red hots?!? Forget about it!
I KNOW IT IS NOT FAST, BUT MY DAUGHTER, WHO IS 10, LOVED IT, EVEN WITH IT TAKING LONG. IT WAS STILL FAIRLY EASY FOR HER TO HELP WITH AND IT TASTES AUTHENTIC GERMAN!
I let the dough mature in the frig for 3 days and then made the bars the day before I was going to serve them. I didn't use cloves but added that amount of extra cinnamon. I used candied cherries for the fruit. Very chewy,flavorful, and different. Thanks Juanita!
I've made these for several years. It just wouldn't seem like Christmas without them. Usually I followed the procedure as written and made bar cookies. This year I rolled the dough into large balls, almost golf ball size. They spread to about 3 1/2 inches and looked like traditional Lebkuchen. Bake on parchment paper about 18-20 minutes. It makes about 3 dozen big cookies. Next time I think I'll make logs before refrigerating and cut thick slices for ease of handling this very thick, sticky dough. I decorated them with a chocolate glaze and candy sprinkles. I've been asked for the recipe many times.
Absolutely delicious and they seem to get better the longer they stay in the container--of course, they only lasted two weeks because I could not resist them. I followed the recipe exactly in terms of ingredients except that I made my own candied orange peel which provided great flavor and texture that store-bought candied fruit rarely does. I also chopped the almonds in the food processor until they were somewhat finely chopped but were not in danger of reaching a flour-like grind. And then, instead of using the cake pan technique which I worried might make the cookies tend to dry out, and because I wanted a more traditional cookie, I dropped the equivalent of one and a half to two tablespoons on a parchment-covered cookie sheet. Then, since the tops were somewhat spiky due to the stickiness of the dough, I wet my fingers and smoothed the tops down a bit, which resulted in a nicely smooth top for icing. A perfect holiday cookie, not only because it tastes wonderfully like Christmas, but also because it keeps so well and thus can be made well ahead of time. I'll be making these every year from now on!
I love these!! Lebkuchen cookies are my absolute favorite!!
How lovely to find this recipe, which my wife's family has been making for 50 years! I can now quite definitively tell everyone the source. Believe it or not, it is the Women's Day cookie supplement from 1961! So it's certainly NOT a traditional German recipe, but a delicious one for sure. I have included a photo of the page that my mother-in-law saved all these years. It became her specialty, and now I make it every year. I do think the cinnamon red hots are a mistake, as the original calls for "red candy shot" which is not the same thing at all.
Odd that a Juanita posted this recipe and I am a Juanita too with a question for her. My mother (now dec'd), my sister and I have been using this very same recipe since the 60's sans red hots, glaze or any toppers for that matter. Our families crave this at Christmas time so we each make triple the recipe. My question is where did this version originate? We have no idea what magazine it was in and this was before every household had computers and access to the almighty web. Your input would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
It was okay for me but my boyfriend liked it. It will not do it again. If I will do it again I will give'um to my boyfriend cause he was the only one who liked it #meh
