Chocolate Lebkuchen

This recipe comes from Christmas, 1961. These bars have a light, tart frosting. This dough needs to ripen for a couple of days, but it's worth it.

Recipe by Juanita

15 mins
45 mins
3 days 20 mins
3 days 1 hr 20 mins
50
50 cookies
Directions

  • Combine sugar, honey and water in a large saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, stir together the honey mixture with the chocolate chips, almonds, candied fruit, eggs, and orange juice. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, baking soda and baking powder; stir into the fruit and nut mixture. Tightly cover the bowl, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days to blend the flavors.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan. Spread the dough evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool and frost with the orange frosting.

  • To make the orange frosting, put the confectioners' sugar in a small bowl, and beat in the orange juice 1 tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached. Spread over the cooled bars. Cut bars into diamond shapes, and place cinnamon candies on top then sprinkle with the green sugar.

135 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 39.5mg. Full Nutrition
