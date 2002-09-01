Creamy Chicken Lasagna

Not a bad lasagna! I made this for a party last week along with the "Worlds Best Lasagna" from this site. Had to be one with chicken as the guest of honor didn't eat beef or pork. It's not lasagna that I'm used to but it was a nice change. I had both on the plate and did like the beef/Italian sausage lasagna better but that's just me!! I did make a few changes. 1. I used two 8oz packages of cream cheese, 4 chicken breasts, and extra mozzarella to extend the filling out a little, 2, used fresh homemade lasagna noodles from an AR recipe. 3, I made homemade marinara sauce from a "doctored" pizza sauce recipe also from AR. With a crowd of almost 20 people I wanted to make a deeper dished lasagna so I made this one double layered. I found that taking handfuls of the chicken mixture and making them into thin patties, I was able to get the filling to layer very even with out trying to "spread" it. Just made too much of a mess. 4, I added lots of spices. I don't recall which ones, but it would be quite bland if you don't help it in that respect. Just let your taste buds guide you alone on that part! I'll keep this recipe and will be making it again! Change is nice once in a while.