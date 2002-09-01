Creamy Chicken Lasagna

4.5
787 Ratings
  • 5 538
  • 4 180
  • 3 52
  • 2 14
  • 1 3

This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!

Recipe by Caroline

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, rinse with cold water, and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place the chicken in a saucepan with enough water to cover, and bring to a boil. Cook for 20 minutes, or until no longer pink and juices run clear. Remove from saucepan, and shred.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Dissolve the bouillon cube in hot water. In a large bowl, mix the chicken with the bouillon, cream cheese, and 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

  • Spread 1/3 of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover with the chicken mixture, and top with 3 lasagna noodles; repeat. Top with remaining sauce, and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 103.5mg; sodium 1060.5mg. Full Nutrition
