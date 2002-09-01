Creamy Chicken Lasagna
This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!
I was looking for a lasagna recipe that didn't use ricotta cheese (my brother refuses to eat it.) He absolutely loved this dish. It is a nice change from regular lasagna. The only thing I did differently was added some garlic powder, pepper and Italian seasoning to the cream cheese mixture, and also used oven ready pasta to cut down on cooking time. If you do try the oven ready pasta be sure to cover it with foil for the majority of cooking time, then for the last 10 minutes or so uncover to let the cheese get golden brown.Read More
I usually don't rate recipes if I alter them, but I am going to for this one. I will give it three stars but had the recipe been as I altered it, I would have given it five stars. I sauteed finely chopped mushrooms, red peppers, green and yellow onions and garlic. I also added spinach to the mixture. I loved the cream cheese part although I was worried it would be weird. It was really great. I topped it with mozzerella, parmasan and oregano for some color. After all that, it was the best chicken lasagna ever! :o) This is a good starting recipe to 'tweak' to your own liking.Read More
This was the GREATEST!!! Thank you so much.. I do have to give a warning though... a 9x13 pan is too big for this dish. Use the next size smaller for a BEAUTIFUL, full lasagna. It is sooo good and sooo rich! A dinner guest couldn't beleive that there was no ricotta in it. Thank you again!!!
Wonderful recipe! I poached frozen chicken breasts with chopped vidalia onion, celery tops, bay leaves, seasoned salt, and cracked black pepper for about two hours on a low simmer. I then shredded the cooked, cooled chicken, and in another pan sauteed one more chopped vidalia onion with two chopped, sweet, red bell peppers, two red chili peppers, oregano, and two cloves of garlic minced in a little olive oil. I added this mixture to the chicken, tossed in enough of the spaghetti sauce to lightly moisten the mixture, then proceeded with the rest of the recipe. Everyone loved this, and I had to send leftovers home with my daughter and son-in-law (I made mine in a 13 x 9 pan with nine lasagna noodles.) This recipe is OUTSTANDING! Thank you for sharing it.
This is definitely the best lasagna recipe I have ever made. My husband loved it so much he asked to take the leftovers to work for lunch, something he rarely does. Following the advice of others, I added sautéed onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and spinach to the chicken/cheese mixture. I also used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and a mix of regular and non-fat mozzarella to lighten it up a bit. I baked it in a 7”x10” deep dish baker, and it turned out perfectly. This is definitely a keeper.
This is really good. I took the leftovers to work and all wanted the recipe. I added a box of frozen spinach, but with or without that it is really good and easy to make. I tried the "don't boil the noodles" method and it worked quite well.
This is an excellent recipe - almost enough to make me throw out my recipe for lasagna with beef! Very rich and very creamy, a subtle but refreshing change from recipes including ricotta. Another good feature, in my opinion, is the exclusion of eggs. The only change I made was the addition of some oregano and some Italian seasoning, and I used the oven-ready lasagna noodles in order to skip a step. This is the simplest and most delicious lasagna recipe I've tried. A winner!
2/03 Good. K (4 yrs) liked. I used 2c leftover chicken & made my own sauce (15oz tomato sauce, 1c crushed tomatoes, 2 1/2tsp sugar, 1/2tsp basil, 1/4t oregano & 1tsp salt). I added an egg to the sauce for binding. Topped with the 1c mozzarella mixed with 1/2c fresh parmesan. (By the way, 1/4 of a 12 ounce box of lasagna noodles is 6). I try to reduce sugar whenever I can soooo - just a little 411 ;) - Ragu has 6g sugar per 1/2c, Tomato sauce as 4g per 1/2c. Also, more 411 :), name brand (I forget which brand) is substantially more salty than the store brand. I made my usual sauce & it turned out salty with the name brand. Surprised me.
I hesitantly used No Fat cream cheese in this recipe and held my breath...fortunately, it was great! Very rich, no weird flavor. I also used cut-up grilled chicken and Barilla rotini. Not quite lasagna (but it DOES taste like it!), just mixed everything together in a casserole. Very good!
This is just like how my grandmother used to make her chicken lasagna, minus any vegetables in the sauce, and even that was homemade. As a student who is always on the roll, I was looking for something just as easy yet close to duplicating, and I've found the one. It fed me for about a week in leftovers, and was still good the next day. Serve with some garlic bread and you're good to go.
I love this recipe w/tweaking. Prepared this for a potluck at work and my co-workers raved. It does need tweaking w/seasonings to taste, and definitely needs more than a total of 6 noodles in a 9x13. I DOUBLED the cheeses and 2 jars of sauce. added a pkg. of frozen spinach to the cream cheese mixture, and didn't bother w/the bouillon. Poached the chicken w/herbs and used 4 breasts in the double recipe and it was plenty. Used a 5 cheese blend shredded, as well as the uncooked noodles to save time. Love the flavors. will make again.
Good but desparately needing some seasoning in the chicken cream cheese mixture....
Yuuummmy!!! I doubled the recipe to fit a 9x13 only used 5oz cream cheese. I also threw in 1c ricotta, some italian spices, and fresh mozzarella. I poached frozen chicken breast in onion, bell pepper and seasonings. I did layer it differently but only because I used "oven ready" lasagna noodles which worked out perfect! Served this with Sweet Green Bean Bundles also on this site. I hope this is helpful (I know its a few changes) just know that this recipe is 5-star worthy! My guests raved!
Amazing...with a few modifications. Seasoned Chicken w/italian herbs. Added parmesan, fresh basil and spinach to the cream cheese mixture. Used homemade spaghetti sauce. The rich cream flavor is restaurant quality!
Love this recipe! I cook my chicken in a crock pot for 4-6 hours, seasoned with a bit of seasoned salt, italian seasoning and garlic powder with 1/2 cup water before shredding and it comes out awesome!
I really loved this recipe. It was easy and the cream cheese made it special. I didn't have time to cook the chicken breast so I used two 12 oz cans of cooked chicken breast. It still turned out great. Definitely a favorite!
Everyone loved this dish! Instead of using a jar of spaghetti sauce, I made my own with a can of pettite diced tomatoes, can of diced italian tomatoes-simmered this added garlic, oregano, basil-bay leaf! It was so tasty! Highlyl reccomended
It was so good that I took it to work and everyone wanted the recipe. My coworker and I like to use alfredo. I think is goes much better with the chicken.
delicious with tweaks - onions peppers and garlic, chives excellent chicken recipe without all the fat!
It was really delicious! Several things that I would change next time: 1) I would double the cheese mixture. In this last batch I used 8 oz of cream cheese AND 8 oz of ricotta and it still wasn't enough. 2) I wouldn't use that much spaghetti sauce. (side note: I made my own using tomato sauce, rotel, basil, cayenne pepper, and garlic salt to taste). 3) I added double the amount of bouillon for more flavor. The cream cheese made it so creamy. This will be on our monthly rotation!
made exactly as the recipe called, but added some italian seasoning and sea salt to the chicken mixture. Was AMAZING! Not a complaint amongst us. Even my husband who hates lasagna loved it.
My family loves this recipe, but warning- don’t let the “25 minute prep time” fool you! I’m lucky if I prep it in under 90 minutes. Between boiling and shredding the chicken, cooking the noodles, and layering it all, it’s a very time intensive dish, but I absolutely love this recipe and everyone I’ve ever made it for requests it again!! A few tips: -I have cooked the chicken in a slow cooker to make it easier to shred but it gives it that very obvious slow cooked chicken flavor and we don’t like it quite as much. -I do usually double the recipe to fit a 9x13 pan. -I use 1.5x the amount of cheese it suggests in order to have enough for the top. Since I double it, I put 4 cups in the cheese/chicken mixture and two cups on top. - If it’s cold when I put it in the oven, I bake it covered with tin foil and a bit of ventilation for 55 mins, and then another 15 to brown the cheese on top. -I’ve also tried various sauces and 1/3 fat cream cheese. Pretty much no matter what we do, this recipe is just delicious! Definitely a go-to recipe in my house! LOVE!
This was gone in just a few minutes! My family loved this!!
This recipe was fantastic! However, I found that there was not enough cream cheese filling, the tomato sauce overpowered it somewhat. I doubled the chicken mixture and it was twice as good.
I don't care for Lasagna... let's get that out of the way, but this recipe is amazing and has gotten rave reviews! I made a small change... I am gluten intolerant, so I skipped the pasta and substituted homemade GF crepes... they melt into the cheese and are amazing, plus it gets better the second day. Yum! Thanks for sharing!
As mentioned by others, this is a decent starter recipe. If you don't add additional spices, you'll have a rather bland lasagna. I highly recommend heavily seasoning the chicken since it plays such an important part in the recipe. Baking as opposed to poaching will impart much more flavor to the chicken. For added depth added veggies are a must. I added onions and peppers but as others mentioned mushrooms and spinach would be as well. If you like cheesy lasagna this is not the lasagna for you. The amount of cheese called for adds nice flavor but doesn't make it cheesy. For cheesy lasagna, try adding another cup of cheese.
This was awesome! Very creamy. I added a package of frozen spinach and sauteed some onions.
i marinated the chicken,grilled it then cut it into tiny pieces ....best recipe ever!
This is a great variation on lasagna - much lighter than traditional. I added a package of frozen spinach, sliced mushrooms, and garlic to the cream cheese mixture to add more flavor. Great recipe!
This is a favorite dish in our home. I have been making it for the past two years and rarely are there leftovers. I add a couple ingredients though. I sautee 3 cloves of minced garlic in some olive oil and then use 5 oz. (1/2 box) frozen spinach, making sure to press out all of the water. I add this to my chicken/cheese mixture and WOW, it adds some yummy flavor to this dish!
This recipe is perfect as is. My entire family loves it... a real feat considering they normall hate lasagna. It has a creamy texture that really tastes amazing.
Great basic recipe that people can build from. The instructions are a bit unclear, I read it that I was to put all the chicken mixture on that bottom layer. I'm still not sure which way it should be, but it tasted just fine! I keep hoping to find a chicken lasagna recipe that can make my Hubby happy ... I thought this would be it, but apparently he wants me to keep looking. (But I don't think I will! ;-)
Gave 4 stars, because I added things to the recipe. Husband has high cholesterol, so I omitted the cream cheese and, instead, used my own homemade (low fat) white sauce. Added celery, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic & onions to chicken mixture. Served for a family dinner, hoping for leftovers. None! Everyone, including picky grandson, loved it!
This turned out perfect and what's great is it lasted us several days worth of food
This was good, but not 5 stars good. I prefer lasagna with beef/sausage over chicken therefore if I go through the hassle of making lasagna again, it'll be with beef/sausage, not chicken.
Great recipe, but I did double the cheese mixture and I added some italian seasonings. I also found that one jar of tomato sauce wasn't enough, so I doubled that too. It made for hearty two filled layers.
My family loves this recipe, too. I changed the number of noodles to nine--I like it better with noodles on the bottom. I have used low fat cream cheese with the same results as regular cream cheese. Next week I will be making enough to feed my son, his fellow football linebackers, and any others that show up!
This is definitely a favorite. I love the use of cream cheese. Every since I found this recipe i only make chicken lasagna. The only thing i have started to do that is different is adding a layer of spinach. MY family and neighbors love when I make this. Thumbs up.
I added 1 cup cottage cheese to my chicken/cheese mixture, I had it in the fridge and needed to use it up:) I never cook my lasagna noodles and they always come out fine, I will however probably add another 1/4 water or maybe even milk, it turned out a little dry because I didn't cook my noodles. I put a chicken layer, then noodles, then spaghetti sauce, and repeat. I topped with some mozzarella/pizza cheese. In total I used 4 cups of cheese too. My hubs said he thinks he prefers chicken lasagna to "regular" beef lasagna, and he's Italian!! I'm not however so maybe I don't have "that great Italian lasagna" that would make him a "regular" lasagna lover:) Repeatable recipe.
This was outstanding. I could not make lasagne without garlic and parmesean cheese though, so I added garlic to the water for poaching the chicken and garlic to the cream cheese mixture as well as parmesean in the mixture and on top. The texture of the cream cheese is what made this dish so special. I will be using cream cheese more in italian cooking in the future because of this recipe. Much less expensive than mascarpone.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I added chopped sauteed onions and garlic to the poached chicken. I also used the poaching liquid instead of water to add to the bouillion. I increased the liquid because I was using the no boil lasagna noodles. It turned out great! I prefer it to the heavy beef ricotta "regular" lasagna. Thanks!
I wanted a larger lasagne so I used a 9 x 13 pan, 2 jars of sauce and 8 lasagne noodles. I kept all other ingredients the same but added a box of thawed chopped frozen spinach (I've also used fresh), salt/pepper, parmesan, basil and garlic to the chicken mixture. The directions for layering are a bit odd. I recommend starting with a bit of sauce and then a layer of noodles as the first layer. It was very tasty and quite economical with only 3 pieces of chicken.
Tasty.. and easy! Like another poster suggested.. use a smaller pan. Made according to directions the lasagna is too skinny.
i add 2-3 cloves of garlic, a small onion, basil, ½ cup spinach, parmesan, and pepper to the chicken mixture, as well as using ½ ricotta and ½ cream cheese. I put it in a 5 x 9 pan, and put a layer of noodles between the sauce and chicken. It is absolutely amazing! My boyfriend always asks for this when there's a special occasion.
Great!
This recipe is fantastic and wouldn't change a thing.
This is really good and really easy...However, it definitely needs some seasonings! Maybe mix in some traditional italian seasoning with the chicken, cream cheese and 1 C. mozzarella. I used a 9 inch square baking dish and it was the perfect size. I will try another reviewers suggestion of adding a layer of spinach next time as well.
I made this recipe last night and it was so yummy. I lightly cooked onions, mushrooms, diced green/red peppers, and garlic in light olive oil and added it to my speghetti sauce. I also added chilli flakes to add some heat. In the creem cheese mixture I also added a bit of salt, pepper and cajun seasoning. My husband loved it. It was spicy but was had a great creamy balance. I will defianetly be making this again.
Great recipe! My family ate all of it and was asking for more.
Oh my gosh! This is quite possibly one of the best meals I have ever prepared! I followed some of the other reviewers advice and poached the chicken with bay leaves, peppercorns & onion. When I mixed the cream mixture I added Outrageously Garlic & Great Caesar's Ghost Blend (both by Two Sisters Gourmet). It turned out so good! I will definitely be adding this to my list of recipes to make again!
This is a great alternative to traditional lasagna. I used low fat cream cheese and added cayenne. I've also tried a low carb version using grilled zuchinni strips as the pasta. Turns out great both ways.
This was excellent! I used 1/4 cup of chicken broth instead of boullion and water. Everyone inhaled it! Will definitely make again and again!
Made this the other night and it turned out delicious! I added 2 tablespoons of pesto to cream cheese mixture along with about 3/4 cup shaved parmesan cheese and just enough broth to soften the cream cheese mixture then I just tossed the shredded chicken (pre-broiled from store) with 1/2 the marinara sauce before spreading on top of cream cheeses and noodles, a layer of chicken then noodles and cream cheese, then repeat. You do need more noodles then called for, unless you use a smaller casserole dish (9x9) but then, it will be more dense, which is what we like. Sprinkled a blend of mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese on top with some seasoned Panko bread crumbs and cover with foil and bake. Take foil off for the last few minutes. Bubbly and delicious it really is the best comfort food for the fall season.
I wish I could give it 4.5 or 4.8 because the only reason it's not a 5-star is because it's not spicy. I'm slightly biased.
very good,,very heavy and rich...I doubled sauce and used 3 BB, chix..seasoned chix and baked then shredded..added some garlic seasoning to cheese mix..used 8x8 put no boil noodles to cover ,bx some to fill in open areas..would make again,,was something different,,which is nice for a change..
Loved this recipe, my boyfriend and I are very picky with our food, nice and simple. A easier way with the chicken mixture is to cook it with your sauce, everything blends and melts together easier. I also prefer to use 5-6 chicken breasts instead of 3.
I'm not a huge fan of lasagna, usually, so this was perfect for me. Anything with cream cheese is awesome. I wondered how the cream cheese would mix with red sauce, but it was wonderful. This had all of the things I enjoy about lasagna without the bulky hamburg taste that I don't like. Even my excessively picky eaters gobbled this up and demanded I make it again. That never happens, so thank you for this recipe!!
Disappointed after reading the wonderful reviews. I followed the recipe with the exception of poaching the chicken with onions, bay leaf and peppercorns to add more flavor. It was still bland. The cream cheese mixture was hard to spread and did not get very creamy after it was cooked. I ended up picking out the chicken/cream cheese mixture and just eating the noodles and sauce. I will keep searching for a chicken lasagna recipe.
I found it kind of bland and in need of more cheese.
Great Recipe my family loved it! I also added Italian seasoning and garlic powder and it was a hit!
Very good! I sauted some bell pepper and onion with my shredded chicken. Took it to my moms for dinner and got rave reviews!
This was sooo good! I did make a few changes though. I used no boil lasagna noodles, reduced fat cream cheese, added garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning and rosemary to the mixture. I also cut down on the cheese slightly and replaced some of the mozzarella with Parmesan. This stuff is the ultimate comfort food! My husband who HATES cream cheese, never knew it was in there and raved about how awesome it was and said he could eat this all the time. Even my 6 year old finished her plate and asked me to make it again! Serve with salad and toasted french bread.
I roasted a turkey, and was looking for ways to use up the abundance of meat that I had in the fridge. I came across this recipe and figured I could just exchange the roasted turkey for chicken and it worked out just fine. I followed some of the suggestions and added sauteed yellow and green onion, red pepper, mushroom, garlic and red pepper flakes. I used roasted garlic spaghetti sauce from Trader Joes to save time and it worked out nicely. I went with three cups of mozzarella instead of two, and a 1/3rd cup of parmigiano reggiano. I forgot to add spinach, and wished that I had as it was a bit on the rich side. I substituted a spinach side salad which helped. If I were to make this again, I think I would layer in either yellow squash or zucchini.
This is one of the best recipes I've gotten from this site. Nice variation of the traditional lasagne recipe.
Great recipe. Marinated the chicken in Italian dressing and added some sautee'd garlic and onion to the chicken mixture. Added parm to the cheese. My 7yr old told me it was better then anything she ever ate and my husband loved it also. I will definitely make this again.
V. good - and got to use up some leftovers! Update: made again but added spinach and onions to the chicken and cheese mix. Delicious!
Very good and very quick. The cheese on the top of mine was over cooked so I would wait until it is almost done to put the layer on. Also, put a layer of noodles in the bottom even though the recipe doesn't say to.
This recipe really surprised me and my family! It was amazing! I added some of the spices that others had and it was so delicious!
My new favorite lasagna in the world! I didn't have chicken boullion so I just left it out and added a tsp of oregano and a bit of pepper to the chicken/cheese mixture instead. I also used 9 noodles instead of 6. And I didn't have enough mozzarella cheese so I used mozzarella and parmesan. I covered with tin foil and removed it the last 20 minutes of cooking. Make sure to let it sit for at least 10 minutes after it comes out of the oven. This was fantastic and I will be making this again soon! Hubby had 3 servings and took more for lunch today!
This is literally my FAVORITE dinner. My hard to please boyfriend LOVES this lasagna. It is perfect for potlucks as it is extremely easy to make....everyone who tries it will beg you for the recipe! I got my parents hooked, and dad added fresh spinach & mushrooms...great variation. I make it with reduced fat cream cheese & today I made it using whole wheat lasagna noodles...can't tell the difference!
My husband and I loved this recipe. My son who is 9 and likes anything italian loved it and my picky boy who's 11 didn't like it. We will be having this again and again. Picky boy will have to have something else.
Excellent! Creamy, Yummy and even better leftovers
Nothing really wrong with this just not a favorite of my family. One child said it was too tomatoey; the other child didn't like that I had shredded the chicken. Husband ate it with not complaints but no words of praise either. I thought it was okay not really something I will be making again.
As many other reviewers said, a few additions really make a difference. To cut down on salt I omitted the bouillon cube and added garlic, a tsp of dried thyme and a handful of fresh basil. I also browned the chicken after poaching. Altogether this gave it more than enough flavour to replace the stock cube. A good recipe base to build upon.
This was good, but needed seasoning and wasn't really creamy due to excess sauce. I think 26 oz was just a bit too much (for me anyway). I'm gonna alter it a bit and try again. I can tell it does have great potential.
beautiful and delicious!!! came back for thirds lol it is amazing !!! u should use more chicken though but other then that beautiful 100 stars ***********
Absolutely delicious!
i made this for my husbands birthday and he loved it... i did use peperjack cheese instead and added a pkg of frozen spinache to the cream cheese mixture. it turned out great....
Not a bad lasagna! I made this for a party last week along with the "Worlds Best Lasagna" from this site. Had to be one with chicken as the guest of honor didn't eat beef or pork. It's not lasagna that I'm used to but it was a nice change. I had both on the plate and did like the beef/Italian sausage lasagna better but that's just me!! I did make a few changes. 1. I used two 8oz packages of cream cheese, 4 chicken breasts, and extra mozzarella to extend the filling out a little, 2, used fresh homemade lasagna noodles from an AR recipe. 3, I made homemade marinara sauce from a "doctored" pizza sauce recipe also from AR. With a crowd of almost 20 people I wanted to make a deeper dished lasagna so I made this one double layered. I found that taking handfuls of the chicken mixture and making them into thin patties, I was able to get the filling to layer very even with out trying to "spread" it. Just made too much of a mess. 4, I added lots of spices. I don't recall which ones, but it would be quite bland if you don't help it in that respect. Just let your taste buds guide you alone on that part! I'll keep this recipe and will be making it again! Change is nice once in a while.
used chicken broth, added garlic, onion, pepper, and Italian seasonings, and parm cheese.
I think it was the cream cheese that did not make this dish for us. I did add the spinach as some suggested, but I would only go for half a package if I make it again. It looked and smelled fabulous but did not deliver in the texture department.
This recipe had a wonderful flavor. My best friend hates lasagna, but she loved this.
I gave a 5 even though i didnt make exactly as stated. Taking advice of others i sauteed about 1/4 red onion, 1 garlic clove with salt, pepper, oregano and basil. To this i added some fresh spinach. The smell was wonderful! I mixed this in with the chicken, cream cheese, bouillon and cheese. Followed the rest of the recipe as written. This was delicious! Im looking forward to having leftovers tonight~ not that there is much left! Thank you for sharing this keeper!!
I was really skeptical about this - might be 'too creamy', chicken might be 'too weird' or 'too dry' but it was really awesome. I did put some Italian seasoning in there but at the end either don't like the one I have or maybe don't think it was needed at all. I also used the ready-bake noodles, so thank you to the reviewer who posted to make sure it was covered while cooking to make sure the noodles cooked all the way. I've heard the secret to poached chicken - to maintain moistness - is to make sure the chicken cools completely in the water before removing to shred. After baking, this was totally delicious and moist - the chicken comes out soft and full of flavor. I didn't miss the ricotta or anything - this version stands alone perfectly. Really enjoyed it! BTW, my 2.5 year old devoured this.
I used grilled chicken for extra chicken flavor. Great basic recipe ... anything could be added.
I am making this again tonight for dinner. It is excellent. I don't cook my lasagna noodles. I added a little extra water (about 1/4 cup) to the cream cheese mixture and a little extra water to the sauce (1/4 to 1/2 cup) and bake it a little longer.
This was good, but next time I will doctor it up a bit with mushrooms, onion, and perhaps even a can of diced tomatoes. Nice twist lasagna for sure! :)
This is soooo good! Easy too, I used the "no boil" lasagna noodles and doubles the recipe for a 9x13 pan (we have a big family) and everyone was fighting for the last piece!
I really enjoyed this. I did 3 layers of noodles instead of just 2 and also added some thawed and drained frozen chopped spinach over each cheese layer. My husband raved about it. I may incorporate the cream cheese into my standard meat lasagna.
I doubled the lasagna to fit a standard casserole dish. At first I was nervous about it being too salty, but after it cooks the salty taste mellows. I felt it would have been better if I had added some cottage cheese, maybe half mozzarella half cottage cheese. Ended up using Neufchatel cheese instead of cream cheese (can't taste a difference and has less fat) and added onion, garlic, mushrooms, green pepper and spinach (that tasted very nice, and somewhat healthy). Also used oven ready noodles, and less spaghetti sauce than it called for, but I don't think that would really make a huge taste difference. Overall it's a very good recipe. We'll have it again sometime. Thanks!
I would have given this five if I hadn't had to make any changes. I also added minced garlic, green pepper, onion, mushroom and spinach to the cheese mixture. With that simple change it was a real winner! My whole family raved!
Wow, this was one of my favorite things I've ever made on Allrecipes! Delicious! Unfortunately, my husband thought it was just ok, but he's crazy and I'm rating it a 5 anyway. Thanks for the absolutely delicious meal!
Very easy and good. My husband and children enjoyed this one!
We Loved this recipe!! My husband was a little apprehensive but he had seconds so in my book that is a keeper! Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will be making this again!
Absolutely delicious!! It is very rich so you won't need a huge piece, but you'll want one anyway. Just yummy!!
Great recipe! Our family loved it.
I must have done something terribly wrong, but this was really just very average to me. I shouldn't have tried it since I don't like the texture of cream cheese in hot casserole-type dishes. Too grainy. My husband loved it though.
Loved this recipe. I liked the cream cheese versus the ricotta used in normal lasagna and the chicken was a nice twist. I definitely agree with other reviewers about going with the 8x8 pan.
this is definately 5 star comfort food.I used no boil noodles and did add the sprinkle of onion/garlic powder and about 1 tsp italian seasonings as others suggested and will DEFINATELY be making this a new regular.no cream cheese flavor just super creamy comfort...yummy!!!
