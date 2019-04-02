Vegetarian Chili

This recipe is amazing! I've used this one countless times -- I modify it slightly, using only 1 small onion and sometimes I add a few dashes of Ground Red Pepper to spice it up a bit more. I cook the chili for about 45 minutes and then throw in the Boca Ground Burger and cook for another 15 minutes. I've passed this recipe along to several other friends who praise it as well. You'd never know that it was vegetarian - and SO HEALTHY!
Really good, and I didn't even add the "fake" burger. Perfect just with the beans.
Excellent recipe with a good "meaty" feel. I did change a few things. I chopped three onions one green pepper and three crushed garlic cloves that I sauteed in a little olive oil (this would also cut down on the bitterness of the onion that one reviewer mentioned). I also added the crumbles half way through the simmer time as recommended by another reviewer. I froze up a bunch and will enjoy them for lunch for a while!
This is a great base recipe. I added fresh bell peppers, fresh diced tomatoes, and a little more chili pepper than required. I also added some hot cayenne pepper, for quite a spark. One could probably also add any kind of hot sauce, depending on how hot you want it. A really great recipe for those really hot nights in the summer, with all your friends, wearing wife beaters, and eating hot chili and drinking tequila and beer.
I enjoyed this recipe. Although 5 onions seems like a lot, it really helps to add moisture and thin out the chili a bit...but warning it does make a lot! I substituted white beans for 1 can of red beans. Next time I would add a little less cumin and add more veggie crumbles, maybe a little less red beans as well...but it is good.
This recipe is wonderful! I am a college student and have an apartment with 3 other roomates, none of whom are vegetarian. They didn't believe me when I told them there was no meat in it! I did modify the recipe slightly using only 1 can of dark red kidney beans, and only two onions. I also added in long hot green peppers, and instead of plain diced tomatoes, I used diced tomatoes with green chiles. Very wonderful recipe.
This was wonderful chili. No one knew it was veggie meat. This was very easy to make. I just made way too much of it. Next time I will cut the recipe in half.
This is the only chili I'll ever make. It is so easy and tastes great. I serve it with cheddar cheese on top at our annual Super Bowl party...last year one of our non-vegetarian guests told me it was "sublime." Thank you!
This was a good receipe. I added frozen corn and red pepper to it. My boyfriend only had one complaint the fake meat was a little too chewy. I would add the meat about halfway through cooking because the meat cooks rather quickly.
I found this recipe neither bad nor particularly good. Due to the canned beans the texture was too mealy and chewy although the flavor was good. I wouldn't repeat this one.