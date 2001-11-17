Best Apple Pie

Lemon juice gives this pie some added zing!

By Debbie Lollo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl mix together flour, salt, and cinnamon. Add apples and lemon juice. Toss until apples are thoroughly coated. Allow to sit for 10 minutes.

  • Pour apples into pastry-lined pie plate. Dot with butter or margarine. Cover with top pastry. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top pastry.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

329 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 318.3mg. Full Nutrition
