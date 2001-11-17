Best Apple Pie
Lemon juice gives this pie some added zing!
Lemon juice gives this pie some added zing!
A great recipe. My daughter didn't know there was no sugar and she said it tasted appley. I used 1T frozen orange concentrate instead of the lemon juiceRead More
Thr recipe was very easy and straightforward. It comes out pretty darn sour with no sugar and that much lemon, like MASMAY said. I used about 1/4 cup of sugar with this recipe, and it was still sour. The lemon overpowered the taste of the apples, and you really rely on the apples for all of the sweetness in this pie. Although I did get some nice comments, nobody came back for seconds. The next time I use this recipe, I'll either cut the lemon in half and add 1/4 cup of sugar (or and equivelence of sugar substitute) or try JSONEAL's idea of 1Tbsp OJ instead of lemon juice.Read More
A great recipe. My daughter didn't know there was no sugar and she said it tasted appley. I used 1T frozen orange concentrate instead of the lemon juice
Thr recipe was very easy and straightforward. It comes out pretty darn sour with no sugar and that much lemon, like MASMAY said. I used about 1/4 cup of sugar with this recipe, and it was still sour. The lemon overpowered the taste of the apples, and you really rely on the apples for all of the sweetness in this pie. Although I did get some nice comments, nobody came back for seconds. The next time I use this recipe, I'll either cut the lemon in half and add 1/4 cup of sugar (or and equivelence of sugar substitute) or try JSONEAL's idea of 1Tbsp OJ instead of lemon juice.
After reading other reviews I took some of their advice, I only put ten drops of lemon juice in, and I added 1/4 c. of sugar, being the sugar fan that I am. I used 6 mac apples and 3 gala which made a great combination. I'll deffinatly be using this recipe again, the taste is amazing.
I was so happy to find this recipe! My dad loves pies and cakes but is a diabetic and has a hard time during the holidays with all the baked goods around that he can't have. This pie was EASY and SO GOOOOOOD!!! I made this at Thanksgiving - the whole family loved it!
I cannot say enough good things about this recipe! Very Easy! I lightly covered with tinfoil the last ten minutes of cooking to keep from getting too brown.
This recipe was excellent. I added a cup of blueberries because I was short apples, used orange juice like the other reader suggested and a splash of vanilla. Overall excellent it doesn't need sugar at all. The granny smith apples made the pie tangy and refreshing.
I was hopeful this would be great, but it was a disaster. I used granny smiths with the lemon (maybe should have used orange as recommended) and it was sour and not sweet at all. I followed the recipe to the letter, I believe, but had no takers after two pieces. Big disappointment as we have loved a no sugar apple pie from BJ's in the past. Thanks, but it was not for us.
This was my first ever apple pie and I probably should have paid more attention to the fact that there wasn't any sugar involved, but this pie came out sour and dry. It needs a lot more sweetness and moisture, perhaps pre-cooking the apples would help?
Very good! I left out the lemon juice and the salt and added about a 1/4 cup of sugar and used grimes golden apples. Next time I'll try using even less sugar or maybe some splenda.
I made this pie for a dinner. It was only the second pie I have ever made, and it came out great. Nobody could tell it didn't have sugar. I used this crust: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Pastry-for-Double-Crust-Pie/Detail.aspx. I also watched the video on woven lattice crusts just before I made it, and everyone was very impressed with that. http://allrecipes.com/HowTo/Making-a-Lattice-Top-Pie-Video/Detail.aspx. I highly suggest these recipes.
Wonderful recipe. Everytime I make apple pie I'm afraid that it won't be as great as this one is. I do add 1-2 T. of brown sugar if the apples are too tart. Also, this recipe is great for homemade aplesauce, minus the crust.
I added approx:5 tablespoon of light brown sugar. Was a hit. The sugar works for me!
My husband can not have sugar so I tried this for him and we both love it. It was the first pie I have ever made, and it turned out really good. I have improved with the next two pies, but did not change a thing. Thank you!!!!!!!
I liked this easy recipe, so did my boys. I put the apple mixture into pocket pies and was surprised the kids wanted them! I did add a tiny bit of powdered sugar glaze over the top to 'dress' them up. It didn't need it, though.
Go, Debbie! This has become the favorite apple pie in our house, although I do add 1 Tablespoon of brown sugar to the pie. We like to use 3 Fuji apples, 3 Granny Smiths, and 3 Gala apples.
Fantastic!! I love this recipe! Contrary to others I simply used red delicious apples instead of granny smith and WOW! Never thought I'd miss sugar. It is and was delicious!!!!
I will NEVER make an apple pie again with flour instead of sugar.
Good recipe! Use sweeter apples rather than tart that will take care of the sugar/sweetness issue, I used whatever I had on hand here, which is golden delicious..turned out nice
I like my pies tart and not too sugary! I used my own crust recipe, though.
This is a great recipe for no sugar added pie. This pie held together well it was not runny like other apple pies. It tasted great the whole family liked it. I made it in the morning and by the next day all of it was eaten!
I made this and it was VERY tart.....too sour.....going to stick with an apple pie with sugar. Ended up throwing it in the garbage...what a waste.
Janet warren
best no hassle pie no need to add sugar for me. good apples required of course
This was phenomenal,and so very easy. I will be making this again!!
I kind of liked the tartness and less sugar!
Very good pie. My family loved it. Thank you!
Very sour- needs sugar.
I have now made this pie about 6 or 7 times. My daughter does not like super sweet and this pie delivers a nice pie without sugar. Everyone I serve it to loves it. I'm making another one tonight for at home and I'll be making one tomorrow to bring to dinner. I especially love this pie because of the no sugar. The apples are sweet enough. Thanks. Love this recipe.
i can't bake well. this was delicious !only change I made was fugi apples and only 1 granny smith.will make this again
What a wonderful pie to make especially when we want to invite family and/or friends who have to avoid sugar treats due to health issues. I made it last night for my dad who loves Apple pie. He loved it! We did not miss the fact that it had no sugar. It's a matter of taste of course. But if you feel you just have to add sugar just add it. I personally loved it as is using Fuji apples because that's what I had ;It was yummy! It was not lemony tasting at all . Next time I'll probably use a mix of apples. Thank you for posting this recipe Debbie!
We loved, loved, LOVED this recipe. It was sweet, even without the added sugar, and came out perfect! My new favorite apple pie recipe!
It was very tart and the 425 degree cooking temperature is much too hot. My crust was done well before the inside.
Used three large apples, two red delicious and one granny smith. Apple's baked up perfectly and seasoned through better the second day.
Tasted great! I did add 3/4 cup of sugar and I used more sour apples instead of the fuji which I didn't have. I think a 1/2 cup of sugar would have worked just as well.
This is a tart apple pie. I added a sprinkle of sugar just because the apples were a little young and not fully sweet. A lovely pie overall.
Very easy, I did add a quarter cup of brown sugar. I also did a lattice top, as I didn't have enough dough. Will make again.
I made the recipe as written, using cortland apples. It was tasty, but very dry. The apples looked roasted, more than baked, however, when sluced it held together nicely. I served at Thanksgiving dinner and people seemed to enjoy it, and all but one piece went. In future I would adjust the flour based on the apples and add a little sugar, I think that might have helped there to be more sauce.
Pretty good pie, 9 apples were too many, must of picked large ones, 425 is a little hot unless you foil the rim of your pie crust, I shot for firm not mushy with the apples (matter of fact my result was a little too firm, still delicious) hope this doesn't post twice (centered my pic)
Good texture and easy recipe, but could have pointed out that there was no sugar in the recipe. I was all excited, pretty pie, no sweet. I sprinkled sugar on top to get some sweetness.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections