Southern Stir-Fried Cabbage

Rating: 4.67 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 41
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For folks who like cabbage, and are adventurous enough to try something different, this is just what you need.

By Kristy

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • In the same skillet, stir cabbage in the bacon drippings until coated. Place lid on skillet and cook over medium heat until cabbage is tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in sugar and season with salt and pepper. Cook uncovered, stirring constantly until cabbage is crisp and brown on the edges. Serve cabbage with bacon crumbled on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 33.3mg; sodium 500mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

NICOLLEBLUE
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2009
I have been cooking cabbage like this for at least 5 years when I got it from a Southern friend of mine. We have it almost every holiday. I just don't add the sugar, never found it necessary. The cabbage carmelizes itself the longer you cook it. I always cook extra bacon because my husband and kids steal it as they walk through the kitchen. Read More
Helpful
(61)
SKYBLUE1963
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2009
This was excellent!...really nice change from the usual. My family couldnt get enough. I think the recipe is perfect just as is...no changes needed. Thanks for sharing Read More
Helpful
(46)
Monica Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2009
this cabbage is awesome!!! i've always preferred cabbage that was sauted, but this is delish. i added a little cayenne to balance the sweet from the sugar and frying it in the bacon grease just made it money!!! making this again tonight. what a great way to eat cabbage. kids loved it too. thank you so much for posting such a delicious, simple recipe that i never thought of! Read More
Helpful
(44)
Dottie Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
This is how my family has eaten cabbage for generations - LOVE IT! So simple, but so tasty! To make it more of a meal instead of a side dish, try using some cubed ham instead of the bacon, and add egg noodles. Great hearty main dish for cold winter nights! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jacob & Adrian's Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2009
i agree with the other review about omiting the sugar, the bacon is all you need for sweetness. This is just like my mama makes it tho, thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(17)
snookiemom96
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2010
This is how my grandmother taught me to cook cabbage...I add some chopped onion in with the cabbage, and leave out the sugar...truly yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Janet Yvonne Broughton Moore
Rating: 3 stars
10/24/2010
This is a great fried cabbage recipe, but like the other reviews I omitted the sugar, and we like things spicy in our house so I added a little crushed red pepper flakes to give it more zing, that's how my momma made it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Cinnabar
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2011
This was good. The munchkins asked for seconds! I left out the sugar and added small cubed potatoes. Next time I will cook the potatoes before adding the cabbage. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2010
I grew up eating a similar cabbage recipe. Wonderful..!! I didn't add the sugar the cabbage is sweet enough without it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
