Southern Stir-Fried Cabbage

I have been cooking cabbage like this for at least 5 years when I got it from a Southern friend of mine. We have it almost every holiday. I just don't add the sugar, never found it necessary. The cabbage carmelizes itself the longer you cook it. I always cook extra bacon because my husband and kids steal it as they walk through the kitchen.
This was excellent!...really nice change from the usual. My family couldnt get enough. I think the recipe is perfect just as is...no changes needed. Thanks for sharing
this cabbage is awesome!!! i've always preferred cabbage that was sauted, but this is delish. i added a little cayenne to balance the sweet from the sugar and frying it in the bacon grease just made it money!!! making this again tonight. what a great way to eat cabbage. kids loved it too. thank you so much for posting such a delicious, simple recipe that i never thought of!
This is how my family has eaten cabbage for generations - LOVE IT! So simple, but so tasty! To make it more of a meal instead of a side dish, try using some cubed ham instead of the bacon, and add egg noodles. Great hearty main dish for cold winter nights!
i agree with the other review about omiting the sugar, the bacon is all you need for sweetness. This is just like my mama makes it tho, thanks for sharing.
This is how my grandmother taught me to cook cabbage...I add some chopped onion in with the cabbage, and leave out the sugar...truly yummy!!!
This is a great fried cabbage recipe, but like the other reviews I omitted the sugar, and we like things spicy in our house so I added a little crushed red pepper flakes to give it more zing, that's how my momma made it.
This was good. The munchkins asked for seconds! I left out the sugar and added small cubed potatoes. Next time I will cook the potatoes before adding the cabbage.
I grew up eating a similar cabbage recipe. Wonderful..!! I didn't add the sugar the cabbage is sweet enough without it.