Mushroom Cheese Puffs
A quick and very easy recipe using crescent dough.
I made it for my boyfriend he told his mom how good it was for just a simple recipe and I made it for my co workers and they all want the recipe as well... I guess we love it so much because we enjoy the mushrooms and cheese and if you top it off with the cheese as well it gives it a little more as well its a very good and simple treat.Read More
Tried this with another stuffed mushroom recipe and I wasn't a fan of this one...and the other recipe was better liked by guests. This was a little too blah for us. Just the mushrooms and cheese was simple, but that is not enough flavor for us. I don't think I will try this one again. Thanks anyway for the post.Read More
This is all right, and very simple, but there are much more interesting mushroom pastry combinations on available on this site. Using fresh mushrooms makes this about twice as good.
Good, but a little boring. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and made smaller "puffs" than I think the recipe intended. Tasty, but could use a little seasoning in there. Thanks! :)
This wasn't bad, just wasn't good! Needed something to spice it up a little. I did add some roasted garlic to the mushrooms. Maybe next time I'll try some pre-cooked crumbled Italian sausage, or diced salami. Hmmm, might also change the cheese to mozzarella. Anyway, it's a good base recipe.
I LOATH canned shrooms!! I sautéed up some nice fresh ones I found at the market with some season salt. I also used Queso Fresco cheese. I served them with ranch dressing/bbq sauce. Yummy! Thanks H.Roberts:)
This recipe was just okay as is. However I made it a second time (because I hate to give up on any recipe) using fresh mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter and thyme. I also used a blend of Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. It improved it somewhat but still not perfect. I will probably try again in the future.
Not bad. I like it with cream cheese and green onions better.
