Mushroom Cheese Puffs

3.6
10 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick and very easy recipe using crescent dough.

Recipe by H Roberts

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Unroll one crescent dough from the package and place on the cookie sheet. Pinch the seams together until the sheet is in the form of a rectangle. Place the drained mushrooms onto the dough and top with the grated cheese. Place the second roll of crescent dough on top, again pinching the seams. Press slightly to compact and pinch seams all the way around but leaving a slit for steam to escape.

  • Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Slice into 8 individual servings and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 356mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022