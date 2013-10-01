Rocky Road Fudge Bars

Terrific little sweet treat. This would fit in great on a holiday cookie tray. A little time consuming and dirtied a few dishes but this is a really nice cake/cookie dessert. My frosting layer was really thick, not pourable by any means, I just spread it over gently and then swirled. I would like this much better without nuts and it doesn't need the layer of choc chips in the center, and it doesn't need the swirl thing done, it looked prettier before but it was great just as it is. These are rich and very thick. My teen loved these and devoured them, he was very disappointed when they were gone. We ALL thought they were better cold than at room temp though, so keep that in mind when serving these to guests. Thanks, it was fun making something new.

