Rocky Road Fudge Bars
A bar cookie with all of the flavors of the popular rocky road ice cream.
I take a "shortcut" to make these fabulous bars: I use a box of packaged brownie mix in place of the ingredients for the bottom layer. I bake the brownies with the cream cheese layer on top in a 9x13" pan for 35 minutes, then top with marshmallows and the frosting as directed. This is a quick way to enjoy the perfection of these decadent bars.Read More
Terrific little sweet treat. This would fit in great on a holiday cookie tray. A little time consuming and dirtied a few dishes but this is a really nice cake/cookie dessert. My frosting layer was really thick, not pourable by any means, I just spread it over gently and then swirled. I would like this much better without nuts and it doesn't need the layer of choc chips in the center, and it doesn't need the swirl thing done, it looked prettier before but it was great just as it is. These are rich and very thick. My teen loved these and devoured them, he was very disappointed when they were gone. We ALL thought they were better cold than at room temp though, so keep that in mind when serving these to guests. Thanks, it was fun making something new.Read More
These are the best!! My mom and I have made them for years. The only thing I change is I use pecans instead of walnuts. Every time we're asked to bring something for potluck, people always ask for these! They are very rich and sinful but well worth it. Be sure to save some for yourself if you take it anywhere because there won't be any left to bring home.
This recipe came from the Pillsbury Bake-Off contest. I have been making it for years. I never use nuts and always use extra chocolate chips and marshmallows. I also have found that you don't really need to bake it again after adding the marshmallows. Just pour the frosting over it and spread slightly. These are a hit wherever I go, everyone loves them.
I AM SO THRILLED TO FIND THIS FABULOUS RECIPE AGAIN. I HAD IT ABOUT 10 YEARS AGO AND SOLD THEN WITH RAVE REVIEWS IN MY BAKERY. EVERYONE WHO TRYS THEM, LOVE EM'! I SOLD THE BAKERY AND LOST THE RECIPE. THANX FOR HELPING ME FIND AN OLD FRIEND. IT'S THE BEST BROWNIE RECIPE MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS HAVE EVER TRIED! DEE STILLWELL
I made these for the girls at work and they were wonderful! I did change a few things, though. I cut back the sugar to 3/4 cup on the brownie part. I also doubled the cream cheese and did not increase the sugar on the filling. I used toasted almonds instead of walnuts too. I think I may have swirled the frosting too much with the marshmallows, and next time will not be so vigorous with this part. Thanks for this great recipe!
This rating is for the icing only as it is the only part of the recipe that I did not change. It had poor texture and little flavor. An icing made with part semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate and whipping cream would have been a better pairing. To the other reviews that said it was too sweet or rich, not enough chocolate or cream cheese these are the changes I made with very good results. LAYER 1 - used 1 1/2 oz unsweetened choc, 3/4 c sugar, 1 1/2 nuts. LAYER - 2 omitted butter, kept the sugar the same, doubled the rest. LAYER 3 - used bittersweet chips.
All the flavors are great with this recipe but the top layer was very soft and sticky. I would recommend(I wish I read reviews first) not to cook after adding the marshmallows and just pour the chocolate on top. No swirling is necessary. It looked perfect when I had drizzled the chocolate over the top but once I did the swirl it looked like a big mess and I think that attributed to consistency of the top. The only change was I did up the unsweetened chocolate in the brownie layer to 2 ounces and kept the rest all the same. Will try again because they were tasty!
Oh my gosh, these are absolutely sinful! I made these for a potluck, so I did not add the walnuts, as some people don't care for nuts. I did make a few changes. The frosting seemed a little light in color and chocolate flavor, so I added an extra square of melted chocolate - perfect! I also added a little extra milk so I could just pour the frosting over the marshmallows (I didn't swirl it, as past reviewers have recommended not swirling). I recommend eating these in small pieces since they are so rich and sweet!
OMG - Super sweet and sooo delicious. i used a Brownie mix and it saved on the prep time.
I made this recipe for my boyfriend to bring to work. Sadly, it didn't go over so well. I found this recipe far too rich and wouldn't recommend it unless you absolutely love something very rich (even more than cheesecake). I think it could be improved though, with some changes.
I have been making these for over 20 years, and they are great . They are time consuming but well worth the effort.
Excellently decadant! I used 2 oz of chocolate in the base and about 3 cups of marshmallows. I didn't swirl the tops either. A wonderful dessert.
This recipe is awesome! They were really chocolatey, gooey, sweet, and everyone loved them! The layers don't take that much time to make, and I put 1 1/2 oz of chocolate in the two layers it called for so that it would be more chocolatey and not as sweet.
SWEET HOLY JOSEPHINE! These were awesome! Even though they took a while to make they weren't difficult at all, and the results were incredible. They were so rich and creamy and chocolately and just perfect. I took them to a picnic and out of an entire table of desserts, these were the only ones that were gone.
my family wouldn't it these and I followed the recipe exactly
Fabulously easy and decadent. I made them for my Christmas cookie exchange this year. Everyone loved them.
This recipe was passed down to me from my mother to me. It's always been a great hit everytime! My hubby and son who don't like cheesecake or nuts request me to make this every Christmas. They are extremely rich, but well worth it. Yummo!!
There is no heavenly or earthly reason someone wouldn't like these....These are the most Amazing little Rocky Road Fudge Bars ever.. actually Fudge is known for being sweet.. but the brownie and marshmallow and cream cheese part.. takes a bit of that really sweet part away.. It balances it out perfectly! I made these for people at work and EVERYONE Loved them.. they wanted the recipe!
Everybody raved about these.I used the advise to use 1 cup of chocolate and 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar and used almonds instead .. unbelievable... a big big hit... everyone is raving about them
My family has been making these bars for years, they are my personal favorite! Like someone else stated, I don't use nuts in mine but that is my personal preference. This is a little putsey but well worth the work!!! VERY YUMMY!!!
Excellent! My daughter and I made them...very easy...I made these years ago...was nice to see them here. Will definately make over and over again!
This is fudge on top of cheesecake on top of brownies. Have a vial of insulin handy. It's worth it.
We've been baking this in my family since as long as I can remember, and it's always resulted in an empty tray. A decadent, delicious, delectable treat that we indulge in once a year...
I made this recipe a week ago. Very rich and definately on the sweet side. I switched out the walnuts for macadamia nuts. Loved the marmallows. When I make again would reduce the sugar maybe by half. Thanks for posting this recipe.
This was good but it was very rich.
I love this recipe. It is a great dessert for any occasion.
I was look forward to trying these, they sound so wonderful! But they just didn't work for me =( The topping tasted just like the ice cream, but was too soft. The bottom batter was far to spreadable, and the cream cheese filling needs to have more flavor and was hard to spread over the bottom layer (which I was suprised when it said not to cook first)
I used almonds instead of walnuts and next time I will perhaps use less sugar and more chocolate for the top, b/c it was a little too sugary for me, but all in all these brownies were INCREDIBLE! Thanx for the recipe!
so good i double the cream cheese filling
These were really yummy. I added an extra ounce of chocolate to the brownie part and substituted almonds for the walnuts. These freeze well.
My daughter made these for a NAMI class we are taking! They were a big hit!
Please people...we KNOW these are rich and sweet, they are not for the faint of heart, you must be a true chocoholic to enjoy these. They are wonderful! *Someone's fudge sauce was very thick - I wondered if they forgot to add the milk to it. Last night I was making these for about the 20th time and I thought, I don't remember the fudge sauce being so thick, then realized I forgot the milk, so I added it with the powder sugar and all was good again. Just a suggestion. Thanks for the yummy, too rich, too sweet dessert! 10 stars ;-)
I was craving chocolate when I found this recipe. They are delicious! I made them for a work meeting and everyone loved them. I added an extra half ounce of unsweetened chocolate to the brownie part, used one and a half cups of walnuts, and used milk chocolate chips instead of the semi-sweet. Next time I am going to double the amount of the cream cheese layer because the flavor was almost lost amongst all that chocolate. These are a must for every chocoholic!
I didn't think that these were so fabulous. The frosting and marshmellows on top didn't mix well. It was also too sweet.
These were a hit at my Thanksgiving get together. It was all gone before the evening was over, not enough for seconds so there were a lot of disappointed folks. They made me promise to share the recipe!!! I would definitely make this again. It was so easy.
Due to absent-mindedness on my part, I doubled the amount of butter in the bottom two layers of the recipe. NOT that it needed it, and ohhhhhhh, man, are these brownies delicious. Wonderfully rich, and definitely not for the health-conscious. Just enjoy it and get a workout in, because this is some great eating.
These were awesome! I am an avid baker and don't often come across something that is different, and everyone loves. But this is it! A great twist on brownies. Next time I think I will make the cheesecake layer thinker because that part was my favorite but great as is.
Pretty good taste wise, but presentation is way off, at least in my bars. The brownie part separated from the cream cheese layer when we tried to pick them up. Not something I would make for company because they are really ugly, too. They did cure my chocolate craving I was having though.
I've made these multiple times and I've found that a few tweaks make this recipe perfect. First, ADD MORE CHOCOLATE in the brownies. I end up using about a whole bag of chocolate chips (thanks to my big bro) and they are amazing. Also, I found that it is completely sweet enough without the icing. Otherwise these are incredible. Thanks for the recipe!
Thought recipe was great as is. We made no changes and everyone loved the bars. Yes they are sweet, but that's the point of dessert, right?
I've been making these since I was 15. They were my favorites then and they still are. All you need to make you perfectly happy is a glass of milk & one of these bars warm from the oven!
I usually try to take the easy way out if I can but this recipe didn't seem like it would be that difficult and it wasn't. I had the time and all the ingredients and I also used pecans. The only other change I made was to bake this in a 10x15 pan and watched the cooking time. I will definitely make this many more times.
Yummy! Very rich. A small piece is all it takes.
I love this recipe. Delicious!!!
EXCELLENT!! They are a little more work than other squares and they taste like it. The layers compliment each other well. They are very moist and choclately and I love the marshmallows. I definitely recommend this recipe!!
THE BEST BROWNIES - EVER!! ??. Didn't change a thing. I read where one reviewer doubled the cream cheese and I will try that next time but they are perfect the way it's written. I found this exact recipe ages ago in a pillsbury bake-off book. Yum.
Dessert just doesn't get much better then this. I had people fighting over these decadent delights!
This was an amazingly easy and good recipe. I made it for a Christmas party and it disappeared FAST
I hope that I did something wrong because mine turned out AWFUL! The centers fell in and it did'nt taste very chocolatey at all.
